FNPHY boss seeks passage of Mental Health Bill to curb suicide
As Nigeria joined the rest of the world community to mark the 2019 World Mental Health yesterday, mental health experts have recommended that suicide should be de-criminalised in the country, saying sending those who attempted suicide to jail was a major factor increasing the trend of suicide
Medical Director of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Yaba (FNPHY), Dr. Oluwayemi Ogun said the current law, which makes attempted suicide a criminal offense should be reviewed to curb increasing suicide.
She made the call in a speech to mark the 2019 World Mental Health, where mental health experts recommended that suicide should be de-criminalised in the country.
According to the psychiatrists, sending those who attempted suicide to jail was a major factor fueling suicide in the country.
According to Ogun, it was time that Nigerians stopped stigmatising mental illness so as to pave the way for persons suffering depression and other forms of mental disorder to access treatment without hindrance.
Ogun made these suggestions during the 2019 World Mental Health Day symposium with the theme ‘Mental Health Promotion As A Tool To Curbing The Rising Tides of Suicide In Nigeria’.
The symposium, which was organised by the FNPHY brought together students, guests, and participants who were enlightened on moderate living to curb suicide.
She highlighted that the current law stipulates one year imprisonment for anyone who attempted suicide, but failed and lamented that rather than being made to face the law persons that survived suicide attempts should be helped, supported and treated.
She said, “Suicide can be prevented. We need to focus on mental health issues and treat people that have mental health disorder.”
Ogun noted that over 90 per cent of suicide was caused by depression, which is also a mental health disorder.
“I think we need to decriminalise the issue of suicide in this country. If someone wants to commit suicide the family members would rather keep quiet, considering that he is going to be jailed if it is known,” Ogun said.
According to her, another factor which was driving suicide in recent time was stigma. She attributed other factors to increased reportage of suicide especially in the social media. Furthermore, she noted that sexual and physical abuse was also driving the trend. “Sexual abuse in children is a risk factor of suicide in children.”
“Children who have been sexually abused may commit suicide in the future if nothing is done about it,” she added.
On his part, a Consultant Psychiatrist at the FNPHY, Dr. Abdulrasheed babatunde Awesu said suicide involves children and adults.
He urged parents to encourage children to always speak their minds, warning parents and guardians to strike a balance on the time they devote to work and the care of their children and wards.
Awesu noted that students and other children that were into substance use could commit suicide at some point.
On the signs to look out for in children who may have suicide ideation were their performances in schools, a child isolating himself from others when others were mostly around, children wearing long-sleeved shirts that could be hiding marks of injections or is trying not to get close to others when he/she is speaking because he may smell the odour of the substance. “These are tips that could show that something is wrong,” he added.
Highlighting different forms of mental health disorder, he said they include depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, substance abuse, among others.
Awose said ensuring good mental health is the duty of everyone. Adults should set goals that were achievable so as to prevent a lot of pressure on oneself, have time to play, exercise and relax.
“For children, they should avoid drug and substance abuse while the elderly should avoid social isolation from others.”
No equity in 2020 proposed health budget – Magashi
Dr. Aminu Magashi, the Coordinator African Health Budget Network (AHBN) and Global Co-convener, Community of Practitioners in Accountability and Social Action in Health (COPASAH), takes critical look at the 2020 budget for the health sector presently before the National Assembly, in this interview with REGINA OTOKPA
The 2020 proposed budget for health is a little bit lower than the 2019 budget for health. Do we need to be worried?
In 2019 which is going to wrap up very soon, the basic health care provision fund was N51 billion allocated to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) but it fell under the service wide vote under which is the capital expenditure of the ministry of health but in 2020 the money reduced, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari allocated N44.5 billion to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) so when you compare 2019 and 2020, you will see that there is a shortfall of the money up to around six and seven billion naira.
Also, overall in the formula, it says every year the Nigerian government should allocate one per cent of the total consolidated revenue to the BHCPF. What it means in this years calculation is that the BHCPF should be allocated N55 billion which is half of universal basic education of N111 billion so it means that if we have N44.5 billion, that means about N10 billion was actually cut down from the basic health care provision fund which is against the act and the one per cent formula.
This is where the National Assembly should come in. Right now they are undergoing the budget review, the defense and public hearings. They should return the N10 billion.
But again, there is a good news in the 2020 budget as compared to 2019; the BHCPF is now captured under the part C of the national budget, which is the statutory transfers unlike 2019 when it fell under the service wide vote.
This means that the money is more secured, it is more protected from hiccups.
However, this is theory so the civil society and the media must be vigilant to ensure that the money is properly disbursed and efficiently utilised for the benefit of the Nigeria people.
The Abuja declaration has called for N15 per cent of the budget allocated to health yet we have never gotten to 10 per cent. Why is this so despite the pressing need to increase the budget for health?
Persistently in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the health sector budget is barely around four per cent. Sometimes, this is because the envelope of the Nigeria government is not also too much.
Don’t forget Nigeria is always running on deficits budget as well. For example this year, proposal of the budget was about N10 trillion but what is available is about N8 trillion meaning there is a deficit of about N2 trillion and so, we have to borrow money to finance our budget.
But again, apart from the Abuja declaration, we should be concerned with what is inside the budget. The capital health sector budget in 2020 proposal is N46 billion but N32 billion of that money is going to immunisation alone, accounting for about 70 per cent of the total capital budget so where is the money for malaria, family planning, environmental health and cancer control? This shows that there is no equity in the 2020 proposed health budget.
What is the implication of this decision because based on the details given by the ministry of finance, health ministry has N14 billion to tackle non communicable diseases (NCDs) while immunisation will gulp N32 billion?
Most of the interventions will have to rely on donor partners; that is the implication. The donor partners are in Nigeria to complement our efforts. We need to have something on ground. The donor’s support should not be the solution. It should be a catalyst to galvanise action for domestic resource mobilisation.
For example, in 2019, the family planning budget was cut down by about 80 per cent. It means we have not achieved the $4 million family planing commitment that we have made in the national budget.
Now with this money in 2020, the family planning budget is also going to be small because when over 70 per cent of the money goes to only one area, immunisation, that means other sectors; malaria, family planning , cancer control, environmental health, epilepsy, intervention in tertiary institutions will be struggling with N14 billion.
That money will be very small to ensure that all our international and local commitments are met. What we can do is to start calling on the National Assembly to ensure that as they are undergoing defense and review, they should begin to add more money.
We are not saying the money for immunisations should be reduced. I have been a champion for immunisation in the last ten years, but I am also an advocate of equitable distribution of resources. We need to make sure other sectors are not short of funding.
Health sector is made up of various departments in need of attention. How do you think immunisation got bulk of the budget?
In development communication there is what we call trade offs. Sometimes, if there are more advocates for a particular area, it gets more money. If an area is serious in Africa but lacks adequate advocates and champions, it will not get money.
Immunisation champions have made a good case, we celebrate that but we need to see champions of other sectors coming on board, engaging the ministry of health, the National Assembly and the office of Mr. President to demand enough resources inline with the international obligations and commitments that we have made.
What do you make of the N655 million allocated for procurement of kits and commodities for community health influencers?
The intervention is a good one, the concept to promote community influencers is a good one and its being championed by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) but the state governments should be allowed to drive the agenda. The Federal Government should provide capacity building and technical support for the community influencers to kick start at the states.
The state agencies under the state government should be the ones driving the agenda.
We can push this money allocated to the kits to other sectors such as malaria where there is no enough money and to the purchase of life saving drugs.
Don’t forget we have not seen clearly in the budget how much the Nigerian government has allocated for life saving drugs such as drugs to prevent women from bleeding during pregnancy, labour and after pregnancy. Also drugs for emergency treatment for children when they are delivered.
Are these community influencers in place?
They are around but at the community level. All the 36 states in Nigeria have the state primary health care development agencies; the NPHCDA procure the kits and distributes them to the communities through the state structures.
In the proposed budget, N2bn was allocated for expanded midwives scheme. Isn’t that rather too much given that it is not a new scheme ?
From our understanding and what we have seen in previous years, the national midwives service programme has been completed so if we are seeing N2 billion allocated now in the budget, we need to ask an honest, sincere and innocent question; is the programme back or is it some payment of arrears of previous interventions?
N2 billion is a lot of money that can go into research development, emergency and trauma issues at the community level. We need to ask the NPHCDA if the programme is still on, where it is being executed, the total number of midwives being deployed and which facilities they are being deployed to so that the civil society organisations the champions of good governance, can track this money in the level of the community.
There are shocking statistics of maternal and infant mortality. Is it worth while to allocate money to the midwives services?
If at all they are in existence, it’s a good thing. I will expect the Nigerian government to give us a clearer picture so we can understand if the N2 billion is for salary, allowances, kit, training, capacity building, erecting of accommodation for midwives.
If this service is back and is going to mobilise more retired nurses and jobless nurses back to the facilities, then it is a commendable one.
What do you make of the N5.5 billion counterpart and global funding ?
The international development partners are here to support Nigeria in driving the agenda in the health sector. The support of the international partners is commendable but it should not solve the Nigerian problem. If we have the counterpart funding it means there is money somewhere.
The global fund is an international financing mechanism to address HIV, Tuberculosis and malaria. Every country needs to put little money to match the huge billions of Naira the partners are providing to the government.
I want to believe that in that N5 billion there is going to be some money for family planning because Nigeria has made a commitment at the London summit in 2017 of $4 million annually, that is about N1.2 billion annually to commit for the family planning contraceptives to be procured. In 2019 we have not met that commitment.
It is important we know the total break down of the budget. By the time the National Assembly publishes the proposed budget, we will be able to see the breakdown to enable us carryout further analysis to call for actions.
If this budget is not adjusted, to what extent will the lives of common Nigerians be affected?
There are a lot of tradeoffs. So, there is the need to prioritise. In the next 12 months there will be a lot of money coming from partners so if an area is not allocated enough money, some money could come from the partners. While we are looking at this proposal, we are not there yet, the journey has not ended.
Bit will this budget improve the health status of Nigerians?
It will improve if we are going to have 100 per cent disbursement. Remember we are still disbursing the 2018 budget of the basic health care provision fund not even 2019. This means that we have another N51 billion of the 2019 of the BHCPF fund that has not been disbursed. So far, 50 per cent of the 2018 BHCPF has come out from the ministry of health.
A tour of health facilities shows that these BHCPF disbursement are not being properly utilised, should we still hope in the disbursement or focus on the N46 billion going directly to the centres?
The media, CSO’s and professional bodies in the health sector must come together to monitor and ensure these monies are protected, safe guarded and the right thing is done by tracking the money for disbursement and utilisation to ensure drugs are available at the facilities, to ensure quality care is provided, there are functional water and other basic amenities and that we have ambulances on the highways.
What should citizens be looking out for in our health facilities?
The sanitation should be very good, there must be a spot for hand washing, sanitisers and running water. There must also be a functional toilet facilibudget- or pregnant women, children and visitors. If these facilities are not there, be rest assured that facility is going to promote a lot of infections.
Also, the serenity of the the consultation room and laboratory is another thing to look out for. There must be orderliness, due process, discipline and willingness to work. There must be a functional pharmacy in the facility where drugs can be purchased at an affordable rate.
If all these are in place, it means that the BHCPF is working and our N46 billion capital project is working; but if these things are not functioning, then there is a question mark; we need to interrogate.
Experts champion campaign to curb thrombosis
I
n an unprecedented move to combat the growing incidence of death due to Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) in Nigeria, a hietened campaign has brought together Nigerian healthcare practitioners while providing them up-date on the management of the condition to curb deaths in the country.
VTE is a condition in which a blood clot forms most often in the deep veins of the leg, groin or arm (known as deep vein thrombosis, DVT) and travels in the circulation, lodging in the lungs (known as pulmonary embolism (PE). Available data show that VTE also has its socio-economic burden, as patients would need to spend more days in the hospital, resulting in extra treatment costs and reduction in hospital bed space available for other patients.
Worldwide, one in four people die from causes related to thrombosis; it claims more lives than AIDS, breast and prostate cancer and motor vehicle crashes combined. The main concern is that many people are not aware of this condition.
Addressing participants, the General Manager and Country Chair Sanofi Nigeria-Ghana, Pharm. Folake Odediran said the company organised the scientific meeting while also launching the new drug to address the unmet needs in the management of thrombosis in Nigeria.
A major highlight of the scientific meeting was the presentation of Clexane a new anticoagulant and brand of enoxaparin sodium by Pharm. Adeoye Sobande, Product Manager, Sanofi Nigeria-Ghana.
“Sanofi as a health journey partner has engaged with wide stakeholder groups to identify gaps in VTE management and how to overcome the challenges. We are providing value by focusing on driving VTE awareness, capacity building for healthcare practitioners, partnerships with health care associations and providing innovative treatment and prophylaxis options.”
Odediran decried the deadly nature of thrombosis, describing it as an important and growing health issues not only in Nigeria but globally.
In her keynote presentation titled “Overview of VTE Disease Burden in Nigeria: How Hospitals Can Reduce The Risks”, a Professor of Haematology at the School of Medicine University of Benin, Prof. Omolade Augustina Awodu drew attention to the importance of VTE as a medical condition worthy of attention.
According to her, the condition is important because of its high rate of morbidity and mortality. Not only that, she said, the condition sometimes occurs without symptoms, unrecognised, misdiagnosed and untreated or under-treated.
“The risk of VTE is increased by obesity, malignancy, history of VTE, immobility and hereditary or predisposition to developing thrombosis. This risk is also affected by the nature and duration of the operation, type of anesthesia, dehydration, sepsis, varicose veins and hormone therapy, she further disclosed.
Prof. Awodu advised on the need for VTE risk assessment policy for all hospitalized patients in our hospitals so that people at risk could get appropriate prophylaxis since hospitalization is linked to about 60% of Venous thromboembolism cases.
In another presentation, a cardiologist at the Bayero University Kano and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State, Prof. Mahmoud Sani stressed the need for patients on admission to undergo risk assessment for VTE to prevent sudden death.
“The risk of DVT in medically hospitalized patients without anticoagulation is about 10-20%,” he said, adding that “all hospitalized patients should have a risk assessment for VTE and bleeding risk upon admission.
“Risk should be documented and discussed with the patient and thromboprophylaxis offered. Patients on admission should be reassessed 24 hours after admission and every time the clinical situation changes,” Prof. Sani recommended.
Which oil is best for you?
W
hat is your favourite oil: coconut oil, groundnut oil, sunflower oil, flaxseed oil, olive oil? Regarding its health benefits, none of these oils can compare with Palm oil. Surprised? You are probably astonished because palm oil is everywhere and is cheaper than other oils. Remember that biblical saying: ‘A prophet is always respected except in his own country.’ Palm oil is a native of West Africa.
It is a prophet of good health, fertility, radiant skin, stamina and high energy levels. The only problem is that it is too common and even too cheap. As a result, we prefer the more expensive, processed, foreign and unhealthy oils.
In recent years, oil palm growth has expanded to Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Indonesia. These two countries currently produce more than 80 per cent of the world’s palm oil supply. Perhaps we will appreciate red oil palm better when they begin to import it at very high prices. Nigerians love foreign and expensive things!
In many African homes of old, palm oil was the number one medicinal cure for many ailments: headaches, joint pains, stomach pains, cough, asthma, and many others. Studies show that it has been used for 5,000 years. It is called ‘red oil’ or ‘red palm oil’ because of its red colour. The colour is due to the high levels of two powerful antioxidants: – Lycopene and – Beta-carotenes, the same antioxidants found in carrots. However, Red palm oil contains more lycopene and Beta-carotenes than the carrots and tomatoes.
The oil is derived from the fruit of the oil palm tree, of which the real name is ‘Elaeis guineensis’. Palm oil is one of the least expensive and most popular oils worldwide, accounting for one-third of global plant oil production.
Red palm oil not only is high in Vitamin E, but it also contains a very special type: tocotrienol. This antioxidant is believed play a protective role in cellular ageing, atherosclerosis (heart disease), cancer, arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease.
Vitamin A is essential and can help to protect bones, improve the immune system and keep mental function strong. There is no doubt that when it comes to oils, the red palm is the most nutrient rich. Aside from Vitamin E and A, a few others include, Vitamin K, CoQ10, Squalene (Compound linked to decreasing cholesterol), Phytosterols and flavonoids.
The health benefits of palm oil include its ability to improve energy levels and vision, prevent cancer, boost immunity, premature ageing, protect against heart diseases, lower cholesterol and blood pressure and even decrease stroke risk and severity. But wait a minute! Did I say it lowers cholesterol? Yes, you heard me correctly. Red palm oil is an effective remedy for cholesterol. Palm oil helps to regulate blood pressure and lower cholesterol. Do you want scientific evidence? I have them in abundance, but space will not even allow me to delve into that area. One thing you must keep in mind, however, is that most scientific studies are not neutral. Many of such studies have some economic and political undertone and motivation.
In the 1980s there was a successful campaign in Europe and America against Palm oil. Based on ‘scientific research’, Palm oil was replaced with trans fats in many European and American products due to concerns that consuming tropical oils (Can anything good come from Africa?) might jeopardise heart health. However, after a series of studies, it was revealed that trans-fat (Oyibo oils) was the real enemy, as it was linked to heart diseases and other health complications, while palm oil was found not only to be harmless but very beneficial for health, including protecting brain function, reducing heart disease risk factors and boosting vitamin A levels. After that, food manufacturers resumed using palm oil. Palm oil also found its way into non-food products, such as toothpaste, soap and cosmetics. I have a dream to one day pioneer the manufacturing of lipsticks and lips balm from palm oil.
Tocotrienol, from Vitamin E, which is found in red oil, is very good for fertility. It has even been said that one of the reasons for the increase in fibroids among Nigerian women and for the rising rate of infertility due to hormonal imbalance is the fact that we no longer take palm oil as our fore parents did. Do you remember those days of mama ibeji (mother of twins) among the Yoruba people? That was the period when women took lots of palm oil as part of their daily diet, resulting in high fertility rate. The problem started when we replaced red oil with all sorts of refined oils: groundnut oils, vegetable oils, olive oils, etc.
Studies suggest that palm oil’s antioxidant properties help prevent various types of cancers. It inhibits the development of skin, stomach, pancreas, lung, liver, breast, prostate, colon, and other cancers. Regular vitamin E supplement cannot perform these functions.
Palm oil’s antioxidant supply is also found to help prevent neurological degeneration by stopping free radicals that damage brain and nerve tissues, and promoting circulation, which increases your protection against diseases like dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other mental conditions.
Additional evidence also states that palm oil can help strengthen immune function and promote bone, eye, oral, lung, skin, and liver health. As a fat-rich oil, palm oil helps provide energy and enhance the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients such as vitamins A, D, and E. Consumption of red palm oil is safe, even in large amounts. It does not have any side effect similar to those induced by drugs. Because of palm oil’s composition, it metabolises more effectively with food; so, there is less risk of having abdominal discomfort or bowel problems.
Study links coffee to healthy gut
A
new research has linked caffeine consumption to a healthy gut microbiome, the trillions of microorganisms that live in the digestive tract and affect overall health.
These are the findings of a new study to be presented at the American College of Gastroenterology annual meeting, in San Antonio, Texas.
In the study, scientists for the first time ever took gut microbiome samples directly from various parts of the colon during colonoscopies. (Other studies have examined just stool samples).
Lead study author Dr. Li Jiao, an associate professor of medicine-gastroenterology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said, “We still need to learn more about how the bacteria and the host [our bodies] interact to impact our health.”
Overall, the 34 participants who drank two or more cups of coffee daily throughout the previous year exhibited better gut microbiome profiles than those who consumed less or no coffee, Jiao’s team reported.
Heavy coffee drinkers’ bacterial species were more abundant and more evenly distributed throughout the large intestine, richer in anti-inflammatory properties, and considerably less likely to include Erysipelatoclostridium, a type of bacteria linked to metabolic abnormalities and obesity.
Jiao said it remained uncertain why coffee exerted such a positive influence on the gut microbiome.
But she suggested that caffeine or other nutrients in coffee may impact the metabolism of bacteria and, in turn, how the bacterial metabolites — the end products of that metabolism — affect your body.
“The gut microbiome seems to be the missing link between diet and the incidence of chronic diseases,” said Dr. Hana Kahleova, director of Clinical Research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. She was not involved with the study.
For instance, explained Kahleova, individuals who eat a typical Western diet high in fat and processed foods tend to house in their gut more endotoxins, toxic components of “bad” bacteria associated with obesity, insulin resistance and cardiovascular disease.
Conversely, she suggested that coffee’s polyphenols and other antioxidants, compounds naturally found in plant foods, are likely what’s providing a healthier microbiome.
Anambra doctors issue 7-day ultimatum to govt. over poor salaries
Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku-Awka has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Anambra Government for payment of enhanced salaries to its members.
Dr Chukwudi Okani, Chairman of the association, gave the warning in Awka on Wednesday at a press briefing after an emergency meeting of the group.
The chairman said that the association would commence indefinite strike should government fail to heed the call.
Okani, flanked by some members of his association, expressed dismay that salaries received by medical consultants at Amaku were lower than salaries received by House officers in Federal Medical Centres across the South-East zone.
“I have been a consultant for more than six years now, but you cannot believe that my salary here is not up to what a house officer receive in any of the FMC in the South-East zone,” he said.
Okani further said the seven-day ultimatum given was due to the inability of the state to implement agreement it reached with the group after the suspension of July 8, 2019 strike.
“After the suspension of July 8 strike, we agreed with the Anambra State Government that salaries paid consultants at Amaku should be equal to that received by other consultants in teaching hospitals.
“We have other issues that we presented to government which made Governor Willie Obiano to inaugurate a committee to investigate and submit its findings and recommendations to the government within one month,’’ he said.
Okani regretted that since the suspension of the strike, the committee had not submitted its report.
Dr Amaechi Nwachukwu, immediate past chairman of the association who also spoke at the briefing, called on the governor to intervene on the matter to avert possible collapse of services at the hospital.
“Medical consultants are in charge of patients in the teaching hospitals and if they should embark on indefinite strike, it means services will be seriously disrupted and people are bound to suffer immensely,” he said.
He explained that members of the group were not asking for increase in salaries, but merely asking for the payment of salaries paid consultants in other hospitals.
New TB treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040
A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at $1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other treatments.
The United Nations-backed Stop TB Partnership said on Monday that BPaL would be obtainable in eligible countries through the Global Drug Facility (GDF), a global provider of TB medicines created in 2001 to negotiate lower prices for treatments.
Tuberculosis was responsible for 1.5 million deaths in 2018, reports Reuters.
BPaL is an oral treatment which promises a shorter, more convenient option to existing TB treatment options, which use a cocktail of antibiotic drugs over a period of up to two years.
The new cocktail, which will treat extensively drug-resistant strains of the illness, consists of drug developer TB Alliance’s newly-approved medicine pretomanid, in combination with linezolid and Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) bedaquiline.
Pretomanid, which will be available at $364 per treatment course, is only the third new medicine for drug-resistant tuberculosis to be approved in about 40 years, after J&J’s bedaquiline and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd’s delamanid.
Advocacy groups have long criticized the cost for bedaquiline and delamanid. Not-for-profit Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has waged a running battle in public with J&J over its $400 price tag for a six-month course for bedaquiline.
MSF has argued that bedaquiline could be produced and sold at a profit for 25 cents per day, and that the price of treatments for drug-resistant TB should be no higher than $500 for a complete treatment course.
Leena Menghaney, the South-Asia head for MSF’s Access Campaign, said it was a cause of concern that pretomanid was priced just below the price of bedaquiline.
But Stop TB Partnership says costs of other regimens for extremely drug-resistant TB range from $2,000 to $8,000 for courses of at least 20 months.
TB Alliance in April granted a license to U.S. drugmaker Mylan NV (MYL.O) to manufacture and sell pretomanid as part of certain regimens in high-income markets, as well as a non-exclusive license for low-income and middle-income countries, where most tuberculosis cases occur.
Stop TB Partnership said it would start supplying the regimen following World Health Organisation’s guidance on using the drug. Mylan, however, said it will also sell the drug directly to countries.
Prices in low-income countries would be in-line with the price offered through GDF, but would be decided on a case by case basis where the drug is not supplied through GDF, it said.
The drug will be available in bottles of 26 tablets, with a six-month treatment requiring seven bottles.
India-based Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd has also been granted a non-exclusive license to make pretomanid as part of the BPaL regimen, TB Alliance said on Monday.
The generic drugs maker will market the treatment in about 140 countries with high tuberculosis rates.
NAF establishes School of Medical Sciences, Aviation Medicine
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has established the School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM).
The school is saddled with the responsibility of training of nurses and medical technicians in the allied medical fields like pharmacy, medical laboratory and preventive health services.
Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure in a statement Saturday, said the institution was commissioned yesterday by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.
The institution is located at the NAF Base in Kaduna.
“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today, (Saturday), commissioned the NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM) at the NAF Base, Kaduna.
“The School, which has three colleges within its span of control, is tasked with the initial training of nurses and medical technicians in the allied medical fields such as pharmacy, medical laboratory and preventive health services. The school is also expected to organise upgrading and refresher courses for various categories of NAF Medical Services personnel aimed at exposing them to global best practices in aviation medicine,” the DOPRI said.
In his remarks during the commissioning ceremony, the CAS expressed his delight, even as he described it as a milestone in the history of the NAF.
The Air Chief recalled that upon assumption of office in July 2015, he resolved to improve the welfare services for NAF personnel, which he perceived as a major requirement in the development of human capacity for enhanced operational performance.
Health sector: Niger declares state of emergency
Niger State government has declared a state of emergency in the health sector saying it has resolved to ensure the quality and affordable healthcare delivery system for all
The Permanent Secretary Niger State Ministry of Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Mohammed Makun Sidi made the declaration during the weekend at the establishment and inauguration of Niger State-Led Accountability Mechanism for MNCH organised by MAMAYE in collaboration with Option in Minna.
He also called on all donor agencies to properly articulate and document their areas of support and partnership to the state to enable the state know their functions, areas of support and as well how much in monetary worth they are investing to the state.
According to him: “We have declared a state of emergency in our health sector. It is now the collective responsibility of all to join hands in making the state health work better and more responsive to the needs of citizenry.
“Niger State as a miniature Nigeria is striving to make a difference in getting right in terms of quality and affordable healthcare delivery system for all. If Nigeria is not getting right, we will.”
Three things that needed to be done to improve the health sector, he said included revitalization of the Primary Health Care delivery system and insurance scheme while also insisting that monitoring and supervision is a very vital component needed to make the desired change.
Boston doctors perform first full face transplant on black patient
Surgeons in Boston have completed the first full face transplant on a black patient, a Los Angeles man who was severely disfigured when a drunk driver slammed into his car.
Robert Chelsea, 68, is also the oldest patient ever to undergo the 16-hour procedure, which involved a team of 45 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in July, reports the New York Post.
“May God bless the donor and his family who chose to donate this precious gift and give me a second chance,” Chelsea said in a statement released Thursday. “Words cannot describe how I feel. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel very blessed to receive such an amazing gift.”
In 2013, Chelsea suffered burns over 60% of his body and face when his overheated car was struck by a drunk driver as he waited on the shoulder of a highway. The car went up in flames, ultimately sending Chelsea into a coma for six months.
Chelsea underwent more than 30 surgeries, but his lips, nose and left ear could not be reconstructed, leading doctors to list him for a face transplant in March 2018.
But the wait for a suitable donor was longer than usual because of Chelsea’s skin tone, health officials said.
“It is vitally important for individuals of all races and ethnicities to consider organ donation, including the donation of external grafts, such as face and hands,” New England Donor Services president and CEO Alexandra Glazier said in a statement. “Unlike internal organs, the skin tone of the donor may be important to finding a match.”
Chelsea’s outlook is good, as he’s likely to achieve near-normal sensation and 60 percent of motor function in his face within a year. That also means the ability to eat, smile and speak normally once again, doctors said.
“I am forever indebted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the most amazing surgical and nurse team ever assembled,” Chelsea said. “The place oozes compassion.”
Dr. Bodhan Pomahac, who led the transplant team, said Chelsea is “recovering remarkably fast” after becoming the ninth patient to receive a face transplant at the hospital and just the 15th ever nationwide. In 2007, a black patient in France received a partial face transplant, hospital officials said.
“We are looking forward to seeing a significant improvement in Robert’s quality of life,” Pomahac said.
WHO: Two of three polio viruses eradicated in ‘historic’ step
The World Health Organisation welcomed an “historic step” towards a polio-free world on Thursday as an expert panel certified that the second of three types of the crippling virus has been eradicated globally.
The announcement by the Global Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication means that only wild polio virus type 1 is still circulating, after type 2 was declared eradicated in 2015, and type 3 this week, reports Reuters.
Global polio cases have been cut by more than 99% since 1988, but type 1 polio virus is still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where it has infected a total of 88 people this year. That is a resurgence from a record low global annual figure of 22 cases in 2017.
“The eradication of wild polio virus type 3 is a major milestone towards a polio-free world, but we cannot relax,” said Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa.
Seth Berkley, chief executive of the GAVI vaccine alliance, said it was “a tremendous victory in the fight against polio”.
Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. It cannot be cured, but infection can be prevented by vaccination – and a dramatic reduction in cases worldwide in recent decades has been due to intense national and regional immunization campaigns in babies and children.
In unvaccinated populations, however, polio viruses can re-emerge and spread swiftly. Cases of vaccine-derived polio can also occur in places where immunity is low and sanitation is poor, as vaccinated people can excrete the virus, putting the unvaccinated at risk.
The Philippines last month said it was planning an emergency vaccination campaign after polio re-surfaced and caused the first two recorded polio cases there for 20 years.
Moeti urged governments to be vigilant: “Countries must strengthen routine immunization to protect communities, ramp up routine surveillance so that we are able to detect even the slightest risk of polio re-emerging,” she said in a statement.
