For Nigeria to succeed, small businesses must succeed – US Consulate

…Trains 150 emerging entrepreneurs in Owerri

United States Consulate in Nigeria has said that for Nigeria to succeed, young entrepreneurs creating new businesses; generating new ideas and innovating new ways of improving services must be helped to succeed.

Making his opening remarks Wednesday at the Conference for Emerging Entrepreneurs hosted by the U.S. Consulate in collaboration with Field of Skills and Dreams (FSD) in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the Public Affairs Officer of the Consulate, Russell Brooks noted that big businesses may dominate the stock markets throughout the world, but it is small businesses that largely produce the jobs and provide the incomes that keep an economy growing.

Citing relevant statistics Brooks said: “The National Bureau of Statistics reported in 2017 that Nigerian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises created 59.6 million jobs across the country, and with a population of nearly 200 million, the importance of these jobs and the financial support that they provide for families throughout this nation cannot be overemphasized.”

He continued: “For Nigeria to succeed, the men and women who are creating these businesses, or hope to create new businesses must succeed. Their ideas for new products or improved services will produce the growth, the jobs, and the incomes that will lead to a more prosperous, stable, and secure Nigeria.”

He noted that the Conference for Emerging Entrepreneurs in Imo State has brought together 150 young, talented, and ambitious entrepreneurs from across the South East of Nigeria.

The 150 participants, he said, were selected through a competitive process from over 2000 applicants.

