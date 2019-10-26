News
Forgery: Edo APC memberelect arraigned in absentia
The member-elect representing Ovia North East constituency of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Ugiagbe Dumez, was yesterday arraigned in absentia before the State Criminal Court 5 in Benin the state capital. He was arraigned over alleged forgery and impersonation. Dumez, 45, with one other now at large, were said to have committed the offence in 2001.
The suspect, who was arraigned before the court presided over by Judge Ohimai Ovbiagele on six-count, was, however, not in court to take his plea. According to the charge read by the court, the offence was committed in the year 2001, at the Benin Criminal Division.
Dumez and other now at large were said to have conspired with themselves to commit felony, to wit: forgery and thereby committed the offence contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, Vol 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel state of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.
He was said to have made a false document of West African Senior School Certificate with No: NGWASSCP 1230734 of December 2001 in the name of Ugiagbe Onaiwu Dumez, with examination No: 5131293070; by altering the original passport on it and superimposing his passport photograph on it. The suspect was also said to have conspired with the other suspect now at large, to commit impersonation
News
2023: Igbo leaders in strong push for presidency
There seems to be no let down in the clamour for an Igbo man to become the President of the nation in 2023, as there are indications that prominent leaders of Igbo extraction are closing ranks and have been having series of meetings in order to intensify efforts on their bid to achieve the aim.
The meetings, which multiple sources said had leaders of thought, prominent politicians, traditional rulers, businessmen and industrialists, among others, in attendance had been taking place at the home of a former governor in the South East, whom sources say is the coordinator of the project. To this end, many of the Igbo leaders are said to have buried their political differences in order to accomplish the task.
However, sources within the group said there had been no decision on the choice of candidate as well as the political party to use for the project. This is coming as Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), lent its support to the agenda, saying that the region is handling the 2023 presidency agenda painstakingly, just as its National President, Chief Emeka Diwe, confirmed that there are ongoing meetings and consultations over the matter.
Adopting Yoruba model Further checks by our correspondents however revealed that, while some of the Igbo leaders are insisting on fielding a common candidate for the top job, others are of the opinion that the race should adopt the 1999 Yoruba model, in which the major political parties: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AD) fielded Yoruba men: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (PDP) and Chief OLu Falae (AD).
According to most of the sources within the group, the Yoruba model is actually gaining attention of most the leaders, going by its acceptability within the assembly. “We are very serious about this project.
For once we are putting our differences aside to see this thing through. We are insisting that they should give us the two candidates for the APC and the PDP, so that it would be like what happened to the Yoruba race in 1999”, said one of the sources. It was also gathered that a prominent Igbo business tycoon, who is very close to a former governor in the South West has offered to bankroll the project, and to be assisted by other magnates.
The businessman, whose ‘empire’ cuts across the West African coast, is already reaching out to those that may want to prove stubborn, and he is said to be in touch with his friends in other regions, including the South West and the North over the project.
According to our source, the meeting has the blessings of all that matters in the South East, including those that are not presently resident in the country, as some of them who couldn’t attend had given their blessings to the parley. “It was a meeting supported by our leaders, irrespective of political affiliations. Everybody wants an Igbo man to clinch the seat, so it depends on how we play our own game.
The meeting will later resolve who and who to run and which platform. “But for now, we just want everybody that matters to key into the project, and that is what we are gradually achieving.
Once that is fully settled, the next stage would be to determine those that can accommodate our interests when they get to office. We’re not joking -ASETU Speaking on the supposed necessity of the agenda, Diwe, who leads many socio-political groups in Igboland, said the present efforts were to ensure that the agenda was realised, and Ndigbo are serious with the 2023 presidency agenda. Noting that the issue is on the front burner because of its importance, Diwe said the 2023 presidency was not an individual opinion, but a collective decision, which explained reasons for the different meetings and consultations currently going on.
“Knowing what town unions represent in Igboland, in our structure, issues as important as this are not what we go about with a personal opinion. It is something we go about with the opinion of the Igbos represented by the five chairmen of the South East states as collated from their various states. “So, this evening (last night) we’re having a night session on this matter in Enugu and by tomorrow (today), there will be an answer on the matter. I have my own opinion, but it is the general opinion of the Igbo, the structure I represent that will go.
We’re not joking with this”, he said. No going back, says Rep In the same vein, a member of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu, has said that the clamour for the South East to clinch the Presidency is real and a genuine aspiration of the people of the region, saying that it is offensive to ask if the region was willing and ready to take up the challenge of leading Nigeria.
He said: “It is as offensive as asking one of the sons of a great man, if he thinks he is entitled to his father’s throne and inheritance when the others have had a share; unless you are indirectly questioning his paternity. “Are you aware of anything cogent enough to disqualify the people of the South East from aspiring to lead this nation?
If you know please tell me. What else is more genuine than the fact that the South East has supported other regions to occupy that position and have patiently waited for it to go round in turns? “National peace and unity found in cohesion is enhanced when every tribe and tongue is given the sense of belonging they desire and deserve.
Beyond this, it is politics, not traditional birthrights, it is never given, it is taken. Advising his kinsmen to further close ranks and stop playing politics of hatred, Kalu said the time for the zone to be more firm and united had come, so as to clinch the number job in the country.
“The South East should stop swimming against the tide in the bid to show strength. We are stronger when we partner to build bonds and confidence than when we show the strength of individuality.
There is wisdom in aligning properly and timely too. We can’t deliver the dream alone; we need a strong partnership with the rest of the regions.
“The Igbo enweghi eze (the Igbo nation has no king) ancient philosophy has to give way because my generation is in search of true leadership found in selflessness and patriotism to Nigeria, not just the Igbo nation.” Contrary view But on the contrary, Saturday Telegraph also gathered that, apart from some individuals who have been posturing as possible candidates, there is yet no formal and concerted effort to build a common platform for the project.
A source who is conversant with the political trends in the region said that while some personalities including one of the serving governors had shown interest in the project, the bulk of the political heavyweights were lukewarm about it because they were not convinced about it’s feasibility.
“The real political leaders are not showing interest yet because the atmosphere is still very hazy.
The average political leader in the South East believes more in restructuring of Nigeria than getting the Presidency under the current political structure. This is because they are being realistic that even if they get the Presidency today, there is nothing much they can achieve with it under the current political structure. “Secondly, if you are talking about power shifting to the South East in 2023, under which party are you going to launch the campaign?
The bulk of South East leaders are not in APC but in PDP but APC is the party in power. We also know that the issue of power shift transcends political parties and that is why some prominent Nigerians from other zones are agitating for it to go to the South East.
“We are not unmindful of the clamour too in the South West by politicians of the APC stock who feel that their being in power today entitles them to get it. What I can tell you is that the coast is still foggy and nobody can tell you with certainty where the pendulum will swing”, he said.
News
Russia-Africa Summit: My govt will be people-focused, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his government will remain people-focused, with policies and programmes geared towards improving lives.
The President stated this while speaking to a gathering of students and professionals in Sochi, towards the conclusion of his three-day visit to Russia, where he participated in the Russia-Africa Summit, which had about 40 Heads of State and governments. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shebu, in a statement said Buhari promised that his administration would always be people-focused, pointing out that all the programmes of the administration had been tailored to buoy the economy and protect the poor and vulnerable.
“We must create jobs to meet the growing demands in the country, and we are looking at agriculture already,” he added. President Buhari noted that the government also introduced Social Investment Programmes to directly impact the lives of poor people.
“Yesterday I met with Russian President, Vladimir Putin and we discussed some of the areas of shared interests which include pushing for diversification of the economy in agriculture and solid minerals. Incidentally we have a lot in common.
“Russia exports crude oil like Nigeria, and it is the second largest producer of gas in the world. A lot can be learnt from their journey. We will collaborate in agriculture, oil and gas, and solid minerals exploration. “The life of every Nigerian, in every part of the world matters,’’ said President Muhammadu Buhari, in Sochi, Russia on Thursday, promising to stretch government’s reach and capacity in protecting all Nigerians, not minding the distance. Our government will protect Nigerians at home, and abroad,’’ the President.
President Buhari said the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, headed by Abike Dabiri- Erewa, was established to ensure a forward and backward link for all Nigerians living outside the country by catering for their safety and needs, and providing a platform for many who would like to contribute to the development of the country with their skills, knowledge and resources.
News
Don’t vote for PDP over $460m failed Abuja CCTV project –APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reiterated its position that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be rejected by Nigerians for political offices.
The party gave its position while reacting to the disclosure by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, that the current administration had continued to service a $460 million loan taken from China to fund a phony Abuja Closed- Circuit Television (CCTV) contract.
According to the APC, the failed CCTV contract was awarded in August 2010. While adducing reasons why PDP should not be voted into political offices at all levels, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said: “Lest we forget the $16 billion spent on power with no electricity; fuel subsidy rackets; counterinsurgency funds that were diverted and shared to political cronies.
“A phoney gas supply and processing agreement, which has left the current administration contesting a $9.6 billion judgment debt, among other corrupt schemes and heists perpetuated by consecutive PDP administrations during its 16 years rule.
“The good news is that those dark days of willful waste, procurement/contract frauds and institutionalised corruption are behind us. The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is progressively and aggressively instilling financial discipline, prudence, curbing leakages and ensuring probity in the way government conducts its business.
“The execution of the ongoing national infrastructure projects are a sharp departure from the past where contracts were awarded and cashbacked yet poorly executed or not executed at all. Today, Nigerians are getting full value for every kobo released for public works
News
DMO: FG to shun international debt markets in 2019
Despite a widening budget deficit, the Federal Government won’t tap international debt markets for the remainder of the year, the Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, has said. According to Bloomberg, Oniha said the government would not sell international debt this year because the implementation of the 2019 budget is drawing to a close.
Nigeria issued a record $10.7 billion of international bonds in 2018, and some investors were betting Africa’s top oil producer would sell more paper in 2019 to cover the shortfall, projected at N2.5 trillion ($6.9 billion).
Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategist, Rukayat Yusuf, said in a September 9 research note she expected the government to issue at least $2.6 billion in Eurobonds in the last quarter of the year. Oniha said the government would stick to its new domestic borrowing plan to raise N802.8 billion in 2019. It had proposed the same amount for external borrowing in 2019, which at the official exchange rate of N305 per dollar is equivalent to $2.6 billion, according to the Finance ministry.
News
Torture centres not Islamic, correctional schools – Abdullateef, Akintola
The immediate past commissioner for Home Affairs and Chief Imam of Lagos State Assembly Mosque, Dr Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, has said that the recent torture camps discovered in the north cannot be described as Islamic schools or reformatory centres.
Abdullateef spoke to Saturday Telegraph on Thursday while reacting to the recent horrible discoveries in parts of the north where men and children were held in chains.
He said most of those who practise Islam, don’t understand what the religion was all about, saying that Islam is a religion of peace.
Abdullateef said: “Whatever brings violence is not part of Islam. It is another agenda of man. In the first place, tying people down in the name of making them Muslims will have no reward with Allah because it says in Quran chapter 2 vs 266, let there be no compulsion in religion. “You are only allowed to invite people to the way and He has specifically mentioned the way you invite people with wisdom and good sermon, nothing more than that.
You have not been appointed as a judge over anybody. “At the same time Islam encourages education and knowledge from different corners.
In fact when I saw that there are those with mental illness in those camps, common sense will tell you that those people did not get there with such illness; they got it from those camps. “Because of the torture they took them through, many of them can easily fall into depression. Most of these things are caused by man inhumanity to man because there is a limit to what your brain can comprehend.”
The Islamic scholar also noted that people who harbour such evil intentions used religious sentiments to get the attention of some gullible, ignorant followers. He said unless such people were brought to light, it would continue.
“I run a Quranic school at Abule Egba where over 200 people have finished memorizing the Quran and they have gone back to their secondary schools. “Despite been the chief Imam, I’m a lawyer. So, anybody who tells you that book is Haram and that book is prohibited, then such a person or persons are not Muslims.
“Let no one compel anybody in any name of any ideology. Section 38 of the constitution is very clear on that. It talks about freedom of expression, believe, conscience and religion whether as an individual or a community.” An Islamic Eschatology, Muslim and human rights activist, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, also condemned the act, saying that Islam did not encourage torture or inhumane treatment even from animal.
“What government should be looking at is to de-emphasise criminality in this issue and look at how it can be transformed. Those places should be reformed by government. “There are few rehabilitation centres in the country and drug addiction is widespread even in the university campus. Drug addiction is very common and rampant. “There must be correctional centres for these young people who are into snuffing. It’s terrible but they are our children so what can we do?
“What happens in the north is that parents are worried by the misbehaviour of children by their criminality and the fact that they don’t obey them anymore. So, the worries push them to those rehabilitation centres. “Unfortunately, those centres are manned by quarks that do not have the knowledge required to run such places.
They are not Islamic schools at all by any sense. They don’t teach them Arabic or Islamic service there. They are not Quran centres. “Quran centres will change children and the aim of the Quran centres is to educate children morally and intellectually but those so-called correctional centres are everything but one. Those running the centres are not civilised enough; they are not trained.
So, both the state and federal governments should go into it and train the trainers. “If you want to shut them down, you must provide an alternative, because even parents came out to protest against the arrest of those Mallams,” he said
Reports quoting the Nigeria Police said that over 500 men and boys had been rescued from the various camps, where the detainees were allegedly sexually abused and tortured. Children as young as five were also reported to be among those in chains at what was thought to be Islamic schools.
News
I never knew I was registering stolen cars for robbers, says Revenue Officer
Juliana Francis Policemen attached to the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have smashed a gang, which specialised in drugging drivers and dispossessing them of their vehicles. It was gathered that a revenue officer, in charge of issuing vehicle documents in Akwa Ibom State, identified as Mr. Iboro Umoh (40) and two others, Joseph Akpan (37) and Ini-Obong Akpan (44), have been arrested in connection with the crime.
According to the police, the gang, after robbing drivers of their vehicles, forges the vehicles’ documents and then sell them off. The forged documents make victims’ not to suspect that the vehicles were stolen. The gang was smashed by some policemen led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr Abba Kyari.
The policemen are presenting hunting for a fleeing member of the gang identified as Emmanuel Unah. The gang’s waterloo began after IRT men received a tip-off that a fourman gang used to drug drivers and steal their vehicles.
The gang, which operates within Lagos and Ogun states, targetted mostly Sports Utility Vehicles. After stealing these vehicles, the gang moves them to the eastern part of the country, where they were sold. A police source said: “The gang used sedatives on drivers before dispossessing them of their vehicles.
The gang did a similar thing to a driver, Ibrahim Raji Kolagbemi, and dispossessed him of his Toyota Camry Saloon car, 2003 model. The hoodlums were tracked and arrested, while one escaped. In December 2018, one of the suspects, Joseph Akpan, engaged the services of a taxi driver, Ibrahim, to take him to Ijebu-Ode to attend a wedding. Joseph paid Ibrahim N6, 000 in advance, out of the N16, 000 he charged him.
“When they got to Ijebu-Ode, he asked Ibrahim to park somewhere close to the wedding venue along the main road. Joseph told him that immediately the wedding was over, he would come out and they would head back to Lagos. Joseph actually gatecrashed the wedding. He was not invited. He, however, ate and drank like an invited guest. At the end, he came out with some snacks and drinks, including three bottles of Hero Lager Beer, which he had already drugged. He gave the items to Ibrahim.”
Ibrahim, who loves Hero Beer, was happy with his gifts and quickly gulped them. He soon fell asleep. When Joseph saw that Ibrahim had fallen asleep, he pushed him out of the car, dumped him along the road and zoomed off with the victim’s car. When Ibrahim petitioned the IGP, the IRT’s men launched an investigation and moved to Akwa Ibom State, believing they would locate Joseph there, but he was not there.
The policemen finally tracked and arrested him in Lagos State. The IRT operatives also recovered four stolen cars from the gang. Umoh, who is married and has three children, said that he is a civil servant, working with the Internal Revenue Service in Akwa Ibom State, on a salary of N83, 000. He added that he was a licensing officer, Umoh said that he studied Civil Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt.
He said: “I registered a Toyota Camry car for Mr. Joseph Akpan for N50, 000. I registered two for him and two for Emmanuel at the rate of N45, 000 each. I gave them original documents because the numbers of the stolen vehicles they brought were old numbers. Thus, the cars were easy to be registered because old numbers were not in the system. The SUV and sienna vehicles did not come with number plates.
Once you upload the new numbers, it overrides the old one. “Initially, I did not know that they were stolen vehicles. Normally, car owners, who come to us, asking for their vehicles’ registrations to be fast tracked, used to give us something, no matter how small to make us happy.
“When I realised that the vehicles were stolen, I told Joseph and his friend to stop bringing stolen cars because I would no longer register stolen cars. Joseph threatened to report me to the Akwa Ibom State Government, so that I would be sacked. I had no alternative than to save my job by continuing with them.” Joseph, while fielding questions from journalists, stated that he was also married and has two children. He used to sell clothes in a container in a plaza in Uyo. Before then, he had been residing in Libya.
He was among thousands of Nigerians deported to Nigeria. He said: ‘When I returned to Nigeria, I met Emmanuel Unah, who told me that if I could get a stolen car, he would help me to procure vehicle documents and also sell the car for me. Around September 2018, one Mr Paul brought a Sienna car to me, which he said he removed from a parking lot. Emmanuel and I took the car to Akwa Ibom, Uyo, to be specific, where Umoh assisted us to procure the vehicle’s documents. I also got the opportunity to know Ini-Obong, who is a friend of Emmanuel.
There was a car we snatched and went to Uyo to sell, but Emmanuel and the other guy abandoned me in a hotel. When I got stranded, it was Umoh that rescued and gave me money for transport back to Lagos.
He said that I should return to Lagos to work, that he would start dealing directly with me. I returned to Lagos, got a multivitamin tablet called Cyprigold, which induces sleep and ground it. I then hired a taxi driver. The driver had been drinking Alomo Bitters when I entered the wedding hall. When I came out with some drinks, I gave some to him. I put the drug in his cup in the car. We drank Hero beer. I took two bottles, while the driver drank three bottles and was demanding more before he slept off. I dumped him by the road side and zoomed off.
I took the car to Umoh and he sold it for N700, 000. He gave me N500, 000. He later removed N150, 000, claiming that he used it to procure documents. Before I travelled to Libya, I used to sell cars.” The third suspect, Ini-Obong Akpan (44), a cab driver, said that he was arrested for selling a stolen car.
He recounted: “I told police that it was Emmanuel Unah that gave me the vehicle to sell. He told me that the car belonged to Joseph Akpan. I sold it for N700,000 and they gave me my commission, which was N25,000. The car was sold in a car wash centre. Afterwards, Emmanuel sold the Toyota Prado Jeep to Honourable Ben Epkeyong and one Toyota Camry car to Mr Ofomime Esine. He sold the Prado Jeep for N2.3 million and the Camry car forN500, 000. I got N70, 000 from the sale of the Prado Jeep and N45, 000 from the sale of the Camry car. I used the proceeds to feed my family. They lied to me that the vehicles were bought at auction from Customs officers.”
News
Police arrest Benue school teacher for raping student
…another for raping 12-year-old child
The Benue State Police Command yesterday said it has apprehended a school teacher in Ukum local government area of the state, one Terseer Maikyo, for allegedly raping his student.
The command also disclosed the arrest of another man, one Nelson Omanka, of Obi Local Government Area of the state, for raping a 12-year-old child.
The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi, said the suspects all confessed to the crime and had been charged to court. Anene said the command had continued to intensify efforts towards the fight against crime as evident in the recent special deployments and arrest of suspects in connection with various heinous criminal activities.
She stated that within the last three weeks, the command deployed its men in strategic points during which they foiled kidnap/ robbery attempts among other crimes. Anene said within the period, men of the command deployed Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas for investigation arrested one Sani Yusuf and Aminu Abdulahi all of Tor- Donga in connection with robbery and kidnap cases.
The suspects, Anene said were in possession of two vehicles that had been burnt beyond recognition and reduced to scrap for transportation to an unknown destination.
She disclosed that four other suspects, Benjamin Tarkaa, Igyo Basil, Ikyo Isaac and Joshua Orga of different addresses in Vandeikya Local Government Area were also arrested following information received about their involvement in kidnap cases and for which investigation is still in progress.
She said other suspects, Jacob Iorkyaa and Asor Samuel of Yelwata, who hail from Guma Local Government Area, were arrested at Daudu in possession of one locally made pistol in their criminal hideout through intelligence report.
Also, one Suleiman Abdullahi of behind Diamond Bank North-Bank, Makurdi, was arrested in possession of one locally made revolver pistol with an expended 9mm ammunition, four rounds of live AK 47 ammunition and 126 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.
News
EFCC smashes ‘419’ syndicate that defrauded Prof, others
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has smashed a gang of fraudsters which specialised in exploiting personal data of foreignbased Nigerians to defraud their friends and relations in their home country.
According to the commission, four of the gangmembers are ‘Hon.’ Oladipupo Adebayo, Bimbo Bilewu, Ibrahim Odunayo and Oyeleye Oluwatosi are in the EFCC custody, while others are still at large.
A manhunt had been launched for the suspects after receiving a petition from one Prof Godwin Ekhaguere, a don of Mathematics, who retired from the University of Ibadan. He had alleged that the gang defrauded him of sums totalling N565,500 and that they made him to part with MTN recharge vouchers worth N36,000 in the deal.
According to him, he only realised that he had been scammed after he managed to reach his friends on the phone, who denied sending anyone to him. That prompted the petition.
It was in the course of investigating the allegations that the Commission arrested Bilewu at an ATM point where he went to cash the money sent to him by one Pastor Osuji. Incidentally, Osuji was also a victim of a crime similar to that which the commission was investigating.
The gang’s patterns of operation were said to be similar in nature as one of them would call their would-be victim with the impression that he was an old-time friend, now based abroad. He would claim that he has a mouth-watering gift to be sent through someone who is allegedly coming home for an event.
The victim would then be handed over to the ‘home-bound’ member. He would be the one to make all sorts of requests ostensibly to clear some obstacles towards delivering the consignments from the foreignbased ‘relation’ or ‘friend’, as the case may be.
Investigations into the gang’s operations revealed that they have a mobile application used in making a local number appear foreign to the call recipient, while also using unregistered SIM cards to make their calls in order to blur out chances of tracing their real identities. Another trick to evade arrest, according to investigations, was to open bank accounts in other people’s names and take over the ATM cards from them. They direct their victims to pay into such accounts and use the ATM cards to withdraw the cash.
The “suspects have owned up to the allegations against them, and are now helping the Commission in further investigations into crimes of similar nature,” the Head, Media & Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said yesterday in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph.
News
Oyetola swears in 4 judges, promises improved welfare package
The Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has said his administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for the three arms of government to operate and function efficiently, effectively and productively.
The governor made this known yesterday when he swore in four new justices of the state High Court at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo. Oyetola described the judiciary as sine qua non to socio-economic, political and democratic sustainability of any society, saying the present administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure the independence of the judiciary.
The new judges are: Justice Mathais Olusegun Agboola, Justice Lawrence Olawale Arojo, Justice Olorunfemi Judith Ajanaku and Justice Sikiru Adeposi Oke.
Oyetola said: “Judiciary is an important arm of government. It is the last hope of the common man and the face of the presence of the Rule of Law in a polity. It is our hope that with these appointments, the interest of justice will be better served in the state. “Our administration will continue to offer improved welfare package to the Judiciary and give it an enabling environment to discharge its services with unblemished integrity.”
The governor acknowledged the unflinching support that the state has been receiving from the other two arms of government, saying specifically that “our state had enjoyed high level of uncompromising support and relationship from the judiciary”.
News
Endure pains of border closure, Osibanjo tells Nigerians
The Federal Government yesterday passionately pleaded with Nigerians to bear with it over the closure of the nation’s borders Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, who made the plea during a town hall meeting held with stakeholders as part of the 2019 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), which is being hosted by Edo State, also urged the citizens to be patient with government over the high cost of commodities, following the border closure.
He said the closure of the borders was part of efforts to guarantee the nation’s future and prosperity. The Vice President explained that part of the reasons for the border closure was to get attention of neighbouring countries to take more seriously the question of policing the borders.
He noted other prosperous nations do not allow any country bring goods into their countries but opt to grow what they eat. Osibanjo said smuggling discouraged local production and does not allow Nigerian farmers have access to market. He said: “Part of the reasons for shutting the border is the smuggling that has been going on. If we continue to allow the Chinese and others to continue to bring in all those things, we will kill farming completely and most of our people will not be employed.
“There may be some pains in other to gain. The countries of the world that are prosperous don’t allow anybody to bring in anything to their countries. They make sure they grow what they eat. I can assure you that very soon you will see a great deal of progress, you will see more of our own commodities coming into the market. If we allow our own people grow these things, our people will prosper.
Osibanjo, also commended Governor Godwin Obaseki over his vision to reposition the state as a foremost destination for investment and tourism. He said Edo is blazing the trail in the direction of diversifying the country’s economy and moving the nation in the direction of revenue beyond oil. “Tourism is one sector which has untold potential for growth, Edo State is blazing the trail in this direction.
By showcasing its rich heritage, Edo State will attract global attention for all of the right reasons. “It is apt that the Edo State Government is pursuing a cultural agenda that includes the recovery of the lost treasures of the Bénin Kingdom from all of the places they were taken to across the world. The invasion of the Bénin Kingdom would have ended a lesser civilisation instead the royal dynasty survived and the legacy of Benin endured not only through the lineage of the noble royal houses but also in the evident resilience of the people.”
In his speech, Obaseki said his administration was committed to leveraging on the state’s cultural capital to drive investment towards developing the state. Obaseki added: “For us, entering the next level means manifesting the greatness of Edo State through tourism as one of the ways of sustaining growth and prosperity in post oil future. We believe that Edo State can serve as a pathfinder for the nation in the post oil economy. We recognise that culture and tourism are powerful tools for this progress.”
Trending
-
News7 hours ago
I never knew I was registering stolen cars for robbers, says Revenue Officer
-
Show Biz8 hours ago
Baba Wande speaks on why he stopped acting, producing movies
-
Show Biz8 hours ago
30 months after, jailed Nigerian filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, yet yo meet bail conditions
-
News8 hours ago
Islamic group: Don’t attack non-Muslims, Igbos over Kano 9
-
News19 hours ago
EFCC’s prosecutor accuses Fayose of influencing witness
-
Politics7 hours ago
We won’t allow greedy politicians turn Edo to bloodletting zone –Agol
-
Aviation23 hours ago
South Africa grounds Air Zimbabwe jetliner over debt
-
Sports7 hours ago
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eaglets on the march again…