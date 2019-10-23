Metro and Crime
Fulani herdsmen threaten court action over Oyo’s anti-grazing bill
Hundreds of Fulani herdsmen from various parts of Oyo State Wednesday converged on Igangan, an agrarian community in Ibarapa North Local Government area, resolving to employ legal means to stop the state’s Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Bill 2019 which has already passed second reading at the House of Assembly.
The bill, which was jointly sponsored by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and his deputy, Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi, was recently criticised by the Fulani led by the National Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Sale Bayari, who in an 18-page position paper presented at that forum, stated that “it is impossible in our country for any peasant small scale herdsman to go into ranching”.
According to Bayari, the bill if passed into law, it would punish poor herders.
At their Igangan meeting held at the popular Kara Market in Igangan, presided over by the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abduk-Kadir, it described the Oyo State Anti-Open Grazing Bill as “too draconian” and targeted at crippling Fulani herdsmen from practising their age-long cattle rearing activities across the state.
Poised to checkmate the Bill, the group said: “We will go to court. We will seek legal redress if Oyo State government insists on imposing this Bill on us. The implementation of the Bill as it is, will cause commotion. If we are pushed to the wall, we know the next level. Our next level is to seek legal option. We will go to the court of law over the matter.”
Metro and Crime
Gunmen abduct Federal High Court judge
Armed men have kidnapped a judge of the Federal High Court, Ondo State Division, Justice Abdul Dogo, on Tuesday evening.
Dogo was kidnapped alongside his driver at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis which serves as border community between Ondo and Edo states.
The judge and his driver were on their way from Abuja to Akure.
Workers and some lawyers at the Federal High Court, Akure, confirmed this to New Telegraph yesterday.
One of the lawyers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the kidnappers had already contacted the family of the judge and demanded N50 million ransom.
Meanwhile, the police said Dogo’s abduction did not happen within its jurisdiction.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said in a statement that the incident occurred at Ibilo in Akoko Edo area of Edo State which, according to him, is within the purview of the Edo Police Command.
The PPRO added that the police in collaboration with men of the Edo State Command had already swung into action towards rescuing the abducted judge and his driver from captivity.
He said: “The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to news trending now to the fact that a high court judge, Justice Abdul Dogo, was kidnapped in Ondo State. Much as we empathise with the family of the victim, the command wants to make it clear that the incident did not happen anywhere in Ondo State.
“The incident actually happened in Ibilo, Edo State. However, we are working in tandem with our colleagues in whose jurisdiction this incident happened to ensure that His Lordship is rescued unhurt and also apprehend the perpetrators.
“We appeal to anyone with useful information that could lead to his rescue and the arrest of the culprits not to hesitate to let the police know.
“The Ondo State Police Command hereby enjoins the good people of the state to go about their normal businesses as we are working to ensure that citizens of the state do not only enjoy these ‘ember’ months but also enjoy a peaceful atmosphere throughout the forthcoming yuletide.”
Metro and Crime
Niger floods kill 18, displaces over 41,000 –NSEMA
At least, 18 people died while 41,959 others were displaced during flood disaster in Niger State.
The Director-General (DG), Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Inga, disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Minna after the agency conducted a rapid assessment of the 2019 flood disaster.
NSEMA conducted the assessment in conjunction with the affected Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC).
Inga said that the flood disaster also affected 20 local government areas, 516 communities and submerged 152 communities, while 2,714 houses were destroyed and 41,959 persons were displaced.
The DG listed the affected areas to include Mokwa, Lapai, Lavun, Borgu, Shiroro, Katcha, Kotangora, Mashegu, Gurara, Suleja, Gbako, Chanchaga, Bosso, Agaie, Agwara, Rafi, Munya, Edati, Paikoro and Wushishi local government areas.
Inga explained that the flood, which began in August as a result of a localised high intensity rainfall accompanied by torrential winds, triggered massive run off activities in streams, rivers and drainage in urban and rural areas.
He said: “The flood killed five people in Ketso community, a child in Kontagora town and a seven-year-old Khadijat Aliyu in Fadipe areas of the state.
“Also, a father and his three sons lost their lives in Edati, three primary pupils in Gurara, three children in Yuna village of Borgu local government areas of the state.”
The DG added that farmlands were destroyed as well as roads, bridges and culverts during the flood disaster.
He said that the combine effect of the micro-climate trend and severe rainfall regime upstream of River Niger and Kaduna increased inflow in the basin, which resulted in the spillage of the water from the three hydropower dams.
Metro and Crime
Arrest my son’s killers, mother begs Lagos CP
F
amily of 14-year-old boy, Qudus Anifowose, allegedly murdered by his teenage neighbour at Ire-Agunfoye, Ikorodu, has called on the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu, to bring the killers to book.
Qudus’ mother, Mrs. Risikat Anifowose, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that her son was last seen with a 17-year-old boy, Daniel Amme, before his mutilated body was found in their backyard.
She said a search party, formed when her son went missing on October 14, found his dismembered body in an uncompleted building behind Amme’s house two days later.
Risikat alleged that police in the area advised her to resolve the murder “amicably,” instead of conducting thorough investigation into the matter.
The distraught mother said she was shocked when she later learnt that the police had released her son’s suspected killer and grandmother and allowed both to move out of the community
She said: “I am begging the commissioner of police of Lagos State that he should please come to my rescue; the suspected killers of my son are being shielded and helped by the police.
“My son was just 14 years old. Why should he die such a painful death, with his organs being removed? Please help me.
“His tongue, heart and private organ were removed and there are still blood stains over the fence on which his body was thrown into the uncompleted building from Amme’s compound.
“We are appealing to the Lagos commissioner of police to ensure proper investigation is carried out and the perpetrators brought to justice accordingly.”
The state Police Police Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, told NAN that investigations were ongoing to ensure that the culprits were brought to book.
Elkana assured the parents of the deceased that justice would prevail and the perpetrators would be punished accordingly.
He added: “Detectives are on the issue and investigations are ongoing. We assure that the offenders would be brought to book.”
Metro and Crime
Stolen card details retrieved from Naira Marley’s device –Witness
A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuru Buhari, yesterday told Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos, that information about stolen credit cards were retrieved from the laptop owned by a music artiste, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley.
Buhari made the disclosure while testifying at the commencement of Naira Marley’s trial over alleged credit card fraud.
In his evidence-in-chief, the witness disclosed that apart from the information on stolen credit cards, website visit history recovered from the musician’s device showed that the top five most visited sites dealt with buying and selling of stolen credit cards.
He informed the court that suspicious apps that are mostly used by people with shady deals on the internet were found on the laptop.
The witness also said an analysis of the administrator account on the laptop revealed that the admin is one, Naira Marley and the account was connected to his iCloud account.
He said: “During analysis, the cache file and history file revealed that the most frequently visited sites by the user of the computer include arder007.org, Zuni.sa, nationwidecheckbalance.co.uk, ferunshop.net and cocoa.co.uk.
“Analysis of the websites revealed that web 1 is where stolen card information is being sold to intending fraudsters, web 2 is for stolen credit cards specifically for the UK, web 3 is an online website designed for UK card holders to check their balance wherever they are around the world, web 4 is a dark web, meaning an underground tunnel in the internet, where stolen credit card information are sold and traded, web 5 is an online shopping mall where members are given discounts for shopping from certain shops.
“Stolen credit card information with special status that allows transaction up to $12,000 without a pin or physical card was found in a file named select BIN 101.txt and .txt.
“For the note file, two major files were discovered namely; .txt which contained about four credit card information belonging to four different personalities in the UK including one, Nicole Louise.
“The second file is named selected BIN101.txt containing Bank Identification Number of European, American and Latin American banks.
“When we ran the BIN code search for the first six digits of the cards, it revealed they are visa cards issued by Barclays Bank, Sandander UK Plc.
“We identified that certain banks in US, Europe and Asia with certain peculiarities, issue credit cards without pins based on the high level of trust, they allow a transaction of up to $12,000 in a swipe on POS.
“Cards issued by those banks are card not required. All you need to execute a transaction is the card number and the CVV number.
“We analysed installed apps on the laptop and we found two apps that enables the owner of the computer to decide the server of a bank as to his identity and location, IP VANISH and TOR browser.
“The TOR browser is sometimes called the onion. Most of the criminals cover their tracks with various layers just like an onion using this app to make it near impossible for a tracker to track their location.
“The IP VANISH is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) which provides that the actual computer and location of usage cannot be identified. It also gives the user the ability to change their location.”
Several items like a laptop mac book pro and an iPhone confiscated from the defendant as well as a forensic laboratory report prepared by the witness were tendered by the prosecution’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, and admitted by the court.
Further hearing continues today for cross-examination of the witness.
Naira Marley was on May 20 arraigned by the EFCC on an 11-count charge bordering on the alleged credit card fraud.
The singer was later granted bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.
Metro and Crime
26 FRSC officials arrested for alleged extortion – ICPC
Twenty-six officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have been arrested for alleged extortion of motorists in different parts of the country.
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, in Abuja yesterday.
Okoduwa said the culprits were nabbed in a joint operation codenamed: “Operation Tranquillity,” involving operatives of the ICPC, FRSC and the Department of State Services (DSS).
She said a man, alleged to be the custodian of the proceeds of extortion, was also arrested in Owerri, Imo State, during the exercise.
Okoduwa alleged that various sums of money were found on the suspects during the operation before they were taken into ICPC custody.
The came less than three months after 37 FRSC officials were arrested in a similar operation in August.
Okoduwa, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the latest operation was conducted simultaneously in four states of Imo, Ondo, Yobe and Zamfara, between October 2 and 5.
The exercise, according to her, followed official complaint from the management of the FRSC of extortions by some marshals of its patrol teams nationwide.
She said: “The FRSC management had, in the complaint, observed that incidents of extortion were rampant on highways across the country.
“The just-concluded operation was conducted in the four states of Imo, Zamfara, Ondo and Yobe, which are not part of the six states where the earlier operation was carried out.”
A breakdown of the new figure shows that nine officials and a civilian were arrested in Owerri; eight in Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara; five in Ore, Ondo, and four in Potiskum, Yobe.
She added: “All the officials and the civilian arrested have been granted administrative bail pending their prosecution by the commission at the conclusion of investigations.”
Metro and Crime
Customs seizes 57 motorcycles carrying 570 bags of rice
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone A, Lagos, has impounded 57 motorcycles during an operation at Ilara community in Ogun State.
The motorcycles were used to smuggle 570 bags of 50 kilogrammes rice from the neighbouring country.
The service’s Deputy Comptroller and officer in charge of ‘Strike Force’ in Zone A, Mr. Usman Yahaya, said that he led his men into the bush while acting on intelligence.
He explained that his men waited for the smugglers to commence movements in convoy until they got to a bush path, where the terrain was difficult to turn back, before swooping on them.
Yahaya added that the operation took weeks of follow up and trailing, adding that the smugglers had thought Customs was unaware of their antics.
He said: “Each of the motorcycle carried 10 bags of 50 kilogrammes of foreign rice tied on them. In their desperation to run away, some of them abandoned their motorcycles with rice in a pool of water. We have evacuated the rice and motorcycles to our base, while the operation to fight smuggling is ongoing.
“No matter how far they take their smuggling activities to, we will follow them to seize and arrest. Where they think our vehicles cannot get to, we will walk down and ensure seizures are made. I personally went with my men to Ilara on this operation. The message to smugglers from the outcome of this is that, we are watching and alert to strike at any time they dare to smuggle, through anywhere.
“Just as the smugglers are becoming very desperate by keeping awake, planning to beat us, we are doing round the clock planning and operations that will constantly keep us ahead of them.”
Yahaya explained that already, his men had completed evacuation of large number of seized drugs from a warehouse on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and sealed them in 14 trucks.
The deputy comptroller noted that the drugs were uncovered by Customs in a warehouse in August.
The drugs initially valued at over N5 billion, which include prohibited dosage of tramadol, controlled codeine syrup and other substances, have been discovered to be of higher value and believed to be the highest single seizure made by the service.
Metro and Crime
Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi, Obaseki’s wives for Iluyomade’s Arise Women conference
Eminent dignitaries including wives of governors, technocrats and iconic businesswomen are expected to grace the 11th edition of Arise Women’s Conference scheduled for Saturday in Lagos.
Regarded as the biggest platform of interaction, development and networking for women, the annual event, put together by quintessential lawyer, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, is expected to hold at the popular RCCG, City of David, on Victoria Island, Lagos.
The convener, who places premium on the education, empowerment and development of women folk in the society, has in line for the actualisation of her objectives invited top female dignitaries across the country as speakers and special guests to grace this year’s edition tagged #BLOOM.
Leading the pack of dignitaries is the wife of Lagos State governor, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.
Others include wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, Edo State governor’s wife, Mrs. Besty Obaseki and the wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun.
Also on the list to grace the event is wife of Kwara State governor, Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrasaq, and wife of former governor of the state, Mrs. Omolara Omolewa Ahmed.
Others are Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, and wife of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Mrs. Salamotu Gbajabiamila. They will be joined by distinguished businesswomen and boardroom gurus, Ibukun Awosika, Chairman of First Bank, Dr. Stella Okoli of Emzor Pharmaceutical Limited among others
This year’s conference, which is coming after the successful empowerment programme for over 1,000 individuals, Arise Women Health walk by the NGO, will also attract thousands of participants.
Metro and Crime
Lagos: One dies as five vehicles crash on Otedola Bridge
At least one person died while a woman was injured yesterday in a multiple-accident on the popular Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
This was even as the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) said that out of the over 100 accidents recorded on Lagos roads, 50 per cent occurred on the Otedola Bridge.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a Toyota Hilux with registration number KRD 797 XN, died instantly while the injured woman was rescued from the crashed vehicle.
For hours, emergency responders tried to extricate the body of the Hilux driver trapped under the vehicles. The recovery operation and management of the scene led to gridlock which lasted several hours.
The LASEMA General Manager (GM), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that one person died in the accident, which involved five vehicles.
The GM said the identity of the dead driver was yet to be ascertained.
He said: “A yet-to-be-identified male driver of the crushed Toyota Hilux lost his life, while a woman, identified as Toyin, was trapped in the Hilux and later rescued.
“The trapped adult female who was rescued and extricated by the LASEMA team was handed over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) which administered first aid treatment while ensuring she was lucid all through administration of the treatment before being transferred to the Trauma Centre at the Old Toll Gate at 7up.
“The yet-to-be-identified adult male who lost his life in the incident while driving the said Toyota Hilux with registration number KRD 797 XN had his remains bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for proper disposal.
“Recovery of the five vehicles involved in the accident, which included a DAF truck with registration number LSD742 XK (Lagos); Toyota Sienna Space Bus with registration number NEN 16 XQ (Anambra State); Ogun State Bus Mass Transit Scheme, EPE 679 XT and a bus (OG L112), was coordinated by LASEMA’s Director of Operations, Mr. Akinsanya Olatunde (an engineer).”
Speaking on the statistic of accident recorded on Lagos roads, Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency was worried over increasing accidents involving articulated trucks, lamenting that motorists and other road users needed to be safety conscious.
The GM, who blamed the cause of the accident on negligence on the part of the motorists, warned that it would begin enforcement on road worthiness of vehicles.
Metro and Crime
Lightning kills 15-year-old in Abia
Residents Abayi Ohanze community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State were confused when a mysterious lightning struck a teenage girl to death.
The incident occurred about 4p.m. and took the life of the teenager, identified as Ogechi Ngozi.
Sources from Abayi Ohanze said the 15-year-old girl was struck by the lightning while she was roasting a palm nut she picked from outside their compound.
“There was a heavy rain that day. Before the rain, the community hired some labourers to cut down palm nuts as usual.
“The palm nuts were left on the roadside which is a normal thing here, so she picked some and returned to their kitchen and was roasting them to eat.
“Suddenly, we heard a serious thunder strike and the next thing I heard was shouts from their house and I went there and behold what I’ve never seen before all my life.
“She was confirmed to have died from the thunder strike (lightning) which up till now remains a mystery to all of us because we don’t know why such should happen.
“As I speak to you, they have not buried her because the source of her death looked mysterious and they need to make some consultations. I’ve never seen this type of thing before,” a resident said.
Metro and Crime
Police arrest 16 randy men who slept with 3 minors
The Police in Niger State on Wednesday paraded 16 men who allegedly sexually abused three minors between the ages of 12 and 13 in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.
Parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters, the Police Public Relations Officer Muhammad Abubakar told Journalists that, the 16 suspects were arrested for unlawful sexual intercourse with three minors at separate occasions following a tip off.
Abubakar said one of the suspects lured the 13-year-old girl who hawks egg with N200 into a bakery room in Kontagora where he sexually abused her.
Further investigation led to the arrest of the 15 others of Chadan Daji Arra of Kontagora who had abused the two other minors.
The eldest of the suspects, Bello Sardauna, 49, told our Correspondent that he had sexual intercourse with one of the girls eight months ago when the she visited him requesting for N200.
According to Bello, a father of five boys and a girl: “I was arrested eight months after I had forgotten about her. She is 13 years old, I didn’t rape her, she requested for sex in exchange for N200.”
While regretting his actions, Bello said: “It is the devil’s work, what I did is wrong. I know my family and friends will be highly disappointed in me. I feel so ashamed.”
Trending
-
News13 hours ago
President Court of Appeal: Plateau Group raises alarm over Justice Monica
-
Health22 hours ago
Study: Men more likely to die of breast cancer than women
-
Sports23 hours ago
UEFA League roundup: Mbappé, Sterling score hat-tricks in PSG, City routs
-
News4 hours ago
Obi shares blame in Obiano’s failure –Okeke
-
ICT / e-World22 hours ago
Facebook probe by US states expands to 47 attorneys general
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
JUST IN: Multiple accident grounds traffic on Otedola Bridge, many trapped — LATSMA
-
News20 hours ago
Man arrested after 39 dead bodies found in lorry
-
Politics14 hours ago
Bayelsa guber: I’ll restore electricity for you, Diri promises Ognia people