Top Stories
Ganduje’s election valid, Tribunal rules
The Kano Election Petition Tribunal has ruled that the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Kabir Yusuf failed to prove his case against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in the March 23, 2019 elections.
The Tribunal, which upheld Ganduje’s election, said that the cancellation that followed the Gama ward election and the subsequent rerun was not only constitutional but valid.
The chairman of the three-member panel, justice Halima Shamaki, in a judgement read for over three hours at High Court, in Miller Road, Kano, dismissed the PDP’s petition seeking the nullification of Ganduje’s victory.
Top Stories
David Cameron: Jonathan stopped us from rescuing some Chibok schoolgirls
David Cameron, former British prime minister, has alleged that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did not give enough support to Britain during the abduction of 274 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno state.
The abduction, which took place on April 14, 2014, had sparked a global outrage following which the international community offered to assist Nigeria.
In ‘For The Record’, his memoirs, Cameron, who was in office at the time of the incident, said British troops traced the location of some of the victims and offered to help but Jonathan refused.
“Iraq wasn’t the only place we would need our military to counter this extremist menace. Boko Haram in Nigeria was linked to al-Qaeda, and believed Western education and lifestyles were a sin (the meaning behind its name). It too wanted to institute a caliphate, and like ISIS it would use whatever barbaric means it thought necessary,”Cameron wrote.
“In early 2014 a group of its fighters centered the government secondary school in the village of Chibok, seizing 276 teenage girls. They were taken to camps deep in the forest. The Christians among them were forced to convert to Islam. Many were sold as slaves, entering the same endless violent nightmare the Yazidi women suffered.
“As ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ campaign spread across the world, we embedded a team of military and intelligence experts in Nigeria, and sent spy planes and Tornadoes with thermal imaging to search for the missing girls. And, amazingly, from the skies above a forest three times the size of Wales, we managed to locate some of them.
“But Nigeria’s president, Goodluck Jonathan, seemed to be asleep at the wheel. When he eventually made a statement, it was to accuse the campaigners of politicising the tragedy. And absolutely crucially, when we offered to help rescue the girls we had located, he refused.”
Online news portal, TheCable said it sent messages to Ikechukwu Eze, spokesman of Jonathan, seeking his reaction to Cameron’s claim but he had not responded as of the time this report was filed.
Cameron also said the Nigerian army was unable to participate in operations the US and UK forces organised for the rescue of Chibok schoolgirls because of “politically appointed generals”.
The ex-British prime minister wrote on how the Archbishop of Canterbury was contacted to assist during the intervention in Nigeria.
“We had to play the long game focusing on a much bigger training effort for the Nigerian military and intelligence forces and trying to promote more energetic leaders from the younger generation. The Archbishop of Canterbury, as an expert on Nigeria, could be particularly useful on this and I invited him to join our NSC discussion,” he wrote.
“Some of the girls have managed to escape over the following four years, and others have been released, but over a hundred are still missing. Once again. the combination of lslamist extremism and bad governance proved fatal.
“How did I feel about all this at the end of 2014? The answer is, depressed. ISIS now occupied an area larger than Britain. A similar brand of terrorism was being wrought by Boko Harem in west Africa), another ISIS affiliate in north Africa, and by al-Shabab (‘the youth) in east Africa, while related groups were springing up in the Philippines, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Caucasus. There seemed to be no stopping an evil ideology that seduced minds from the badlands of Syt’tato bedrooms in Birmingham. When I spoke about the challenge publicly I tried to remain measured and resolute. But privately did asked myself, would we ever be able to defeat this thing?
A total of 112 Chibok schoolgirls have remained unaccounted for. The government of President Muhammadu Buhari secured the release of more than 100 while 57 managed to escape.
News
Border closure: Manufacturers lose N2bn daily
As the nation’s income watchers jubilate over the silver lining statement of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), that the revenue base of the organisation has astronomically risen to N5 billion per day since the closure of Nigerian borders, there seems to be turbulence on the other side of the divide, as local manufacturers are said to be losing over N2 billion daily. Although observers and economic analyst have raised hope in the financial sector, saying that the new deal seems positive as it is going to shore up the federation account, they are quick to add a proviso that there may be dire consequences for the nation at the end of the day.
This is because local manufacturers are claiming to have suffered huge losses and incurred major lapses in financial transactions since the border closure, just as production lines are shutting down and worker are being laid off. Findings showed that foods and beverage manufacturers are the most hit owing to their inability to import already purchased raw materials while goods meant for the ECOWAS sub-region and Trans-Saharan markets have been prevented from leaving the shores of Nigeria via the country’s land borders.
Coys tranded at border
Saturday Telegraph investigations revealed that the inability of some manufacturers to meet up with the orders in the Letter of Credit (LC) from foreign partners has put them in trouble as they have failed to comply with ECOWAS protocols, owing to the closure. As such, some companies are finding it difficult to service the loans they secured to import some consumable goods and raw materials, which has adversely affected their business relationship and financial transactions. Sources within the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) disclosed to one of our correspondents that since the closure, goods meant for the ECOWAS sub-region and trans-Sahara African markets had been prevented from leaving the country through the land borders. Worst hit by the border closure are companies like Unilever, Nestle, Cadbury, Flour Mills, Honey Well and PZ, among others, as some of their trucks had been trapped at the Seme Border since August 19.
NCS to rake in N650bn by Dec, N1tr in 2020
However, with Ali’s recent revelation, the Service is expected to realise over N650 billion as revenue by December 31, calculating from August 19, 2019, the day the closure took effect. Although, the Service said it generated N115 billion in September, its revenue is expected to rise to N155 billion by the end of October, if the situation at the nation’s borders remains same. Going by the pronouncement that the income at times exceeds N5 billion as over N9 billion was earned in a particular day, it is forecast that NCS could be earning between N150 and N200 billion monthly, and the purse of the organisation may grow in excess of a trillion naira in the first quarter of 2020, if the borders remain shut.
MAN, LCCI kick
One of the sources, who confided in our correspondents on the condition of anonymity, explained that some locally manufactured goods are produced mainly for export, and as such, 80 per cent of the revenue bases of such people are from export materials. Noting that perishable goods stocked in some warehouses are now spoiled, expired or damaged due to heat, the sources further explained that some companies are now unable to bring in raw materials already paid for, which were purchased from neighbouring countries, for local production.
A manufacturer, referred to simply as Ola-Oluwa, said she could not afford to keep her workers on the payroll, not knowing when business would pick up, as such, some of her factory workers had been asked to stay off due to low capacity utilisation.
But she is not alone, as another of her colleague, Omo-Ade Afonkara, revealed that, except for the major industry players, most organisations affected by the closure had put their workers on the alert because they were set to downsize. “It is an unfortunate situation.
We don’t know how long this will remain in force, so we can’t continue to keep our workers. They were our staff and they understand why we are asking them to go home. If things get better, we will call them back, but for now, that is the situation”, he said.
The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, also lamented the situation, saying that members of the association had been affected on all fronts of the manufacturing facets. While advising the government to arrest the importers of illegitimate goods into the country in order to allow legal trade flourish, Ahmed told Saturday Telegraph that MAN was already in crucial talks with government to reverse or make some amendments on its stance, in order to enable the export of some locally-made goods. Ahmed also pleaded with the government to relax its decision and allow manufacturers bring in their raw materials, while noting that the closure had impacted negatively on individuals who were into legitimate trade and improving the nation’s economy.
“We have approached the relevant agencies like the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria Customs Services and others to find a way of improving our security in a way that will not affect the manufacturing sector and prices of basic food items in the market.” In the same vein, the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Engr. Babatunde Ruwase, said that the border closure by government was wrong in all ramifications.
Ruwase, who noted that the excuses raised by the government were not enough to shut down the borders, said all the sectors of the economy were already feeling the pains of the closure, just as he decried the decision of the Federal Government, saying that it was negatively impacting on people conducting legitimate businesses.
“Is it the closure of borders that will solve Nigerian problems? I will say no, because what is happening is that people are still crossing and goods are still finding their ways into the country and those that are doing legitimate business are the ones suffering. “Those who are producing rice in Nigeria today cannot meet up with the consumers’ demand. So, government has not done the right thing by saying rice should not come in. We should build up the capacity.
We should catch up the demand before we close the borders.” He said that people would find their way to smuggle rice into the country because of shortage and consumer demand, as he stressed that some companies would close down if the government failed to reverse its decision. Also, a Council Member at LCCI, Sade Young, explained that the country has breached some trade treaties under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), which could affect the country’s bilateral trade with other African countries and the economy.
Young said: “I want to appeal to the Federal Government on the ECOWAS ETLS goods, because we cannot get away with it. There are Protocols that have been drawn up, revived, harmonised, with other sub regional states and we cannot just ignore these protocols.
News
Tollgate revival is antipeople policy –Drivers
Motorists have expressed concern over the renewed efforts of the Federal Government to re-introduce tollgate on roads across the country, describing it as an anti-people policy. Some members of National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) who rejected the moves in totality, said the present administration has no better plans for the development of Nigeria, than to unleash hardship on already impoverished masses. A union leader at the popular Utako park in Abuja, Alhaji Abdulrazak Olawole, said the planned policy has revealed more reasons why Nigerians don’t trust their leaders.
Olawole, who was embittered that he voted and also mobilised people to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that he has not stopped regretting his actions which he acknowledged helped to enshrine “deception” in Nigeria. “Allah, I regret ever voting and also mobilizing people to vote for APC.
How can they promise Nigerians better life, but are now bringing hardship. This type of change they are bringing to us is deception and wickedness. “The same people who opposed the return of tollgate on our roads in the past are now the same people who want to return it.” Another respondent, Zakari Musa who said he is a driver, noted that the reintroduction of tollgate on Nigerian roads means that transporters would hike fares, which will occasion more hardship.
Musa wondered why the same government that promised the people a better life, would resort to policies that will drain the poor masses of their meagre resources. “Once the tollgate returns, we will have to increase transportation fares. From Abuja which we collect between N1,800 to N2,000, depending on the type of car you enter, will definitely increase to N2,500. “Another problem is that government cannot even be trusted to manage the tollgate well. We may also experience corruption there, because the government will end up using it to create jobs for their, it,” he noted.
Sports
I’m n ot under any pressure in Doha –Amusan
With Nigeria yet to win a medal at the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, African Games champions, Tobi Amusan, has told CHARLES OGUNDIYA that she is not under any pressure. Excerpts…
You will be competing on Saturday, what’s the expectation?
Like I always say I don’t go into any competition for setting any certain mark, but execution really matters and once I execute my race to the best of my ability, every other thing will fall into place. I am going to give my all in Doha like I have been doing and I am sure I will come out well. Going into every competition you can’t underestimate your competitors; I just focus on me and execute my race.
How do you feel winning the African Games with a new championship record in Rabat, Morocco?
I am happy I won the race which is the most important thing, but it was a kind of rough race for me. It however gives me confidence in the World Championships. I just want to give glory to God, I have been working so hard towards the Games, I went to Morocco, did the right thing and executed my race, I just feel very happy.
How would you describe your 2019 from the start of the season till this moment?
I want to say thank you to Jesus my Saviour, because it’s been an injury-free season. Even though I didn’t get the time I wanted to run this year, I am grateful that everything worked out for me. It was a pretty good season, I did well at the All Africa Games and now am at the World Championships.
How have you been managing your career as an athlete and a student in the US despite all the competitions you have been part of in the outgoing year?
The truth is, they call us student athletes, so they (athletics and academics) work hand in hand, but with the mindset I have, I try my best to balance both. After track, I will have to fall back on my degree, so it’s pretty much important that I balance both and don’t allow one to outweigh the other. I balance both with the same energy both on the track and in the class.
You have been in the US for a while now; how has it been compared to when you were in Nigeria?
The truth is we have everything we need to be better as athletes and students; it’s more like focusing on yourself all the time. You don’t have a lot of people putting pressure on you, it’s always you and your coach doing your things compared to Nigeria where everyone is trying to tell you what to do and how to do it, telling you where you have to go and vice versa. The truth is, a lot of negative things go on when you train in Nigeria. In Nigeria, we don’t have good facilities to train, athletes go home not sure of what to eat, they don’t rest, sometimes they have to trek home after training and so on. In the US, everything has been programmed. Before you go for practice, you have to go to your trainer and be sure everything is right with you before you step on the track. After the training you go in to get everything fixed, you don’t have an excuse to stop you from training the following day. You go home to rest and the following day you are ready for the school work and the other things. If you compare this to Nigeria where after training, you get home and your family start sending you here and there, you have to prepare food, wash the plates, clean the house etc. That’s a lot for an athlete who will have to combine all that with education. That has been the problem with athletes based at home; that’s the same thing I had to endure while still in the country before I travelled to the US.
What do you want to say about the issue of lack of competitions for athletes based in the country compared to those of you in the United States?
I must say competing actively has a lot to do with an athlete’s performance especially when it has to do with hurdling, because before you get into that tour rhythm you have to compete a lot. When you just have to participate in one, two or three meets in a year, it doesn’t work at all. You have to keep it going as an athlete, it just has to be competition after competition. In the US, you don’t just train, but after training the next thing is the competition as long as you are in the season. The competitions keep you in shape as an athlete, once you go for a track meet and you come back, you have to rest because in the next two days you are on your way for another meet. You get better competing every week compared to when you have to stay for weeks and sometimes months before the next competition. The athletes at home need to compete more, not just that, they need to be encouraged more, because without money, they cannot achieve much.
What has kept you going as an athlete?
Like my name Oluwatobiloba (God is the greatest king) indicates, God has been my greatest motivation. I once met somebody who took a look at my height and told me I could not amount to anything as an athlete. That is an additional motivation for me. It’s like proving to them that I can do anything that I set my mind to, and with God on my side. Mentally, I am tough. I don’t care who is racing with me. My goal is always to surpass my previous time and run PBs every time I compete. Then I pray a lot. I am a believer and that has helped me set goals that are bigger than me. Then, I have God, the ultimate, my parents, my coach, my spiritual leaders and my mentors in the field. I pray and work hard. With these elements, you cannot go wrong. I have utmost determination and don’t give up easily.
How are Nigerian athletes relating with one another in the US?
We have a group chat for all Nigerian athletes based in the US; we talk a lot, play around a lot, encourage one another and so on. It’s like telling ourselves that regardless of how good you are on track, make sure your school comes first because once you are injured, you will still have something to fall back on. Track is not going to be forever and that has been the motivation from all of us to one another.
Despite your tight schedule, you still find time to play and enjoy yourselves; how often do you guys come together to relate as Nigerians?
Everybody is so far away, but with people who stay in the same area, like those of us in County, we get to meet every time and then, sometimes we meet at Church, sometimes we just arrange to go somewhere and have some fun. We contribute money to just stay together. There was a time the whole of Nigerian athletes in County and El-Paso in Texas went to one of the most expensive restaurants around; we ate like nobody business and had fun. It’s not every time, but once we want to play out, we make sure we enjoy ourselves, we just have one life to live.
It has been an eventful career for you since 2013 when you came to limelight at the maiden African Youth Athletic Championships in Warri, Delta State. Could you say you are where you want to be?
Definitely not. God has been awesome, looking back at when I started hurdling and people were trying to discourage me that hurdling doesn’t take athlete anywhere, they kept asking me to go for full sprint. Even my uncle at the time kept telling me that I stood a better chance to be selected in the sprints than hurdle. I actually wondered why people keep looking down at hurdles, so I tried my best to rule the event in the country and in the world. I am really thankful to God that I am able to achieve such height at this moment because it’s not just by my power and hard work alone. Hurdle is not what you just learn in a day, you continue to learn everyday even up till 10 years. I am still learning and will continue to do so till I end my career. I am yet to get to the peak but with hard work and God on my side, I will get there.
After Gloria Alozie, people are looking up to you ahead of the next Olympic Games to put the name of the country on the medals table; do you think you have what it takes to get to the podium after finishing fifth at the last Games in Brazil?
Like I always say, I don’t put myself under any pressure ahead of any championships, I just take every competition one after the other, execute my race and see what happen at the end of the day. The truth is before 2020, I still have a lot to achieve and that’s what I am focusing on at the moment and waiting on God to direct me and also help me to have an injury-free season.
News
Minimum wage: Mixed reactions trail FG’s plan to sack workers
Federal Government’s plan to sack workers to be able to pay the minimum wage of N30,000 is causing disquiet among workers in the country. Our CORRESPONDENTS report that many states are willing to pay the minimum wage without sacking workers while some others are waiting on the outcome of FG’s negotiation with the organised labour.
Imo: No plans to sack workers
The Imo State government has said that it has no plans whatsoever to sack workers in the state, to be able to pay the new minimum wage. Speaking to our correspondent on the telephone, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Hon. Felix Ebiliekwe, said that such considerations would not arise and had not even been hinted at, either through body language or at the state executive council meetings. He however noted that earlier in the life of the current administration, a committee was set up to look into complaints of employment racketeering from 2015 till day. He said: “Beyond the recommendations of that committee, Imo State is not considering sacking workers over minimum wage. The committee submitted its report last Wednesday and the governor is currently studying the recommendation and may arrive at a decision soon. Outside that, Imo is committed to promoting the welfare and job security of civil servants so as to build a very motivated workforce that will deliver value and productivity to the state.” Ebiliekwe said Imo State was committed to rebuilding of the state and its people and not in sacking workers in the state. “If there is any state planning to sack workers in Nigeria in line with the pronouncement of the Federal Government, I can assure you it is not Imo. We place great premium on the welfare and job security of our workforce,” the commissioner said.
‘Delta’ll not sack workers’
Delta state government said it has no plans to reduce its workforce to be able to pay the N30,000 minimum wage. The state maintained that workers on its payroll had already dropped from 65,000 when Governor Ifeanyi Okowa assumed office in May 29, 2015, to about 47,697. The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, yesterday said the biometric system had fished out ghost workers, absconded workers, those involved in age-falsification, and committed them to compulsory retirement. “We inherited the ongoing biometric exercise. It was not designed to witch-hunt anybody. It is to determine the total number of genuine workers on our payroll, fish out ghost workers and pay genuine ones for work done. His Excellency the Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has no plan to sack any worker as a result of the minimum wage hike. More persons have even been employed into the state’s civil service in recent time,” Aniagwu said. He urged workers in the state to remain calm and go about their duties for the purpose of a stronger Delta.
Plateau State not thinking of sacking workers
Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has said his administration is not thinking of sacking workers to pay minimum wage in the state Lalong while speaking through Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Macham Simon Makut, said he has repeatedly mentioned that he would pay the new minimum wage once negotiations were concluded. “Governor Simon Lalong has never mentioned anything about sacking workers in the state.” Saturday Telegraph recalls that Governor Lalong was among the first governors to agree to pay the N30,000 new minimum wage after negotiations with the labour leaders in the state.
Ogun: We’re awaiting FG’s resolution with labour
Ogun State government, on Friday, said it was not considering sacking workers to pay the N30,000 minimum wage. The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the state said it was only waiting for the Federal Government to conclude negotiations with the organised labour before taking any further action on the wage issue. The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, spoke in an interview with our correspondent against the backdrop of the agitation over new minimum wage. “We are waiting for the Federal Government to do what it needs to do; we’ll also do what we need to do. This is a federation. Let the Federal Government conclude with the national body, then we’ll take it from there,” Somorin stated. The Federal Government had said complying with the demand of labour unions on minimum wage might lead to laying off of many workers, adding that N580billion was needed to pay the new wage.
Benue may rationalise workforce to pay minimum wage
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said he was discussing with the organised labour to downsize the number of workers in the state to enable him to pay the N30,000 minimum wage. Besides, the governor called for an upward review of the revenue sharing formula in the country to make more money available to states and local governments for greater development. He said it was no longer feasible for states to cope with development realities and the new national minimum wage using the current revenue sharing formula. Governor Ortom who spoke to Saturday Telegraph through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, said: “I’m discussing with labour on the matter, but beyond that, you will recall that governors are demanding that the revenue sharing formula be reviewed to enable states to have more funds to pay the N30, 000 minimum wage and this is the position of Governor Ortom.” Governor Ortom stated that states were willing to pay the N30, 000 national minimum wage but would do better if the revenue sharing formula was reviewed upward.
No plans to sack workers in Adamawa
In Yola the Adamawa State capital, the issue of sacking the civil servants in order to implement the recently approved minimum wage is not on sight. Adamawa State Government says it has no plans or intention to lay off civil servants now, adding that workers should feel free to go about their normal duties. Speaking on the issue, the Director General, Media and Communications to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Solomon Kumanga, told one of our correspondents that the governor had promised to pay the minimum wage. According to the Director General, a committee was set up by the governor for the effective implementation of the National Minimum Wage, promising that when the report was submitted, action would be taken to that effect. He called on the civil servants in the state to remain calm as none of them would be sacked in favour of paying the agreed wage.
We won’t retrench; we’re ready to pay – Kano
The Kano State Government says it is ready to pay the N30,600 minimum wage without retrenching workers. The Head of Service in the State, Dr Kabiru Shehu, told Saturday Telegraph that they would pay the new minimum wage as soon as all the discussions were completed. He said, there was no basis for retrenchment in Kano because of the new minimum wage because they were the first to agree to pay with an additional N600.00, which clearly showed Ganduje’s administration’s cordial relationship with the civil servants. “We have put out workers lists on the tables and analysed them and we equally have several options but certainly the issue of retrenchment is out of it,” Dr Shehu assured workers. He added: “In fact, as soon as we agreed on the several options and adopt them, we will start paying the new minimum wage and there is no cause for alarm.” Kano currently has the largest workforce in the entire federation of over 200,000 while the state is paying over N9.3bn wages monthly.
Ekiti: We’re still in discussion with labour
Commissioner for Information in Ekiti State Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, said Ekiti was yet to take a decision on the matter. He said the state was already in talks with labour unions in the state and whatever came out of the discussion would be made known to the public. Olumilua stated that “Ekiti has not taken any decision on that line. On Federal Government’s proposed plan to sack workers in order to pay the minimum wage, the Minister for Labour speaks for Federal Government and not state. “In Ekiti State, we have not come up with a resolution on that; we have been speaking with labour unions in the state on the issue and our decision shall be made known to the public.”
Bayelsa: We won’t sack workers
The issue of payment of minimum wage is now on the front burner with Federal Government trying to renege on the earlier agreement to pay. The Bayelsa State government has agreed to pay the amount agreed upon by the Federal Government. According to the special adviser to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson on media and publicity, Dan Alabra, the state government has once again promised that Bayelsa State was not planning to sack any staff to achieve the earlier promise. He said: “No, not all. Bayelsa State government is not going to sack any staff to pay N30, 000 minimum wage agreed by the Federal Government.”
Oyo: We’re waiting for talks to end
The Oyo State Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, in his response said: “The Minimum wage is a Federal subject as of now. When discussions are concluded in Abuja, the states can take positions. Not now”
Politics
Don’t give amnesty to kidnappers; jail, kill them all –Miyetti Allah chieftain
Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed is the Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Bauchi State. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he spoke on the controversial N100 billion livestock project, grazing reserves and farmers / herders’ clash, among other issues. Excerpts…
What is the position of Miyetti Allah on the controversial livestock farming project?
Any programme that the government wants to implement, we welcome it, and we will support it. But I have asked; is this going to be a reality? Isn’t it a government programme that ends up on a paper, between the ministers in this cabinet and the persons who call themselves senior cattle-rearers, who own thousands of land but keep their cattle in one place for the farmers? If the Federal Government will involve the real cattle rearers at the grassroots, it will be a very good one, a welcome idea that would solve a lot of problems because government resources are for everybody, we are all entitled to the fair sharing of the resources. To the Fulani herder, it doesn’t matter if the government tarred the road for him, whether it provides electricity or builds hospitals for him, all he want is for you to provide a grazing reserve, provide a facility with water points. Even if you are not going plant grasses, let him have the watering points there, let him have the land, he will be okay. And if the government wants to do it, let it do it holistically with the aim of solving problems. It should take it to the grassroots, not on government’s policies that are always done on papers. So this is our stand about the programme, it is a welcome idea if truly it is going to reflect on the rural herders.
How is the relationship between your organisation and farmers in Bauchi?
With the current situation in the country, don’t expect to see any cordial relationship between herders and farmers in Bauchi especially when the government is not playing its own role as government for all. We expect that the government should be able to do justice to the farmers and the herders considering that the population is growing on a daily basis and the land remain static. The farmers usually cultivate the land, the nomad usually move from one place to another, they have residential areas and a route of movement and where they reside during the dry season. Sometimes, they have to move out to look for greener pastures in other areas, so by the time they left that place to come back, with the shortage in the land, you find out that the farmers would have encroached on the route. The government on its side brings in other programmes that do not take cognisance of who and who are stakeholders or users of this land, it brought up the anchor borrowers’ programme and the rice farm association, it tries to motivate the farmers without taking cognisance that there are cattle farmers. These farmers are also essential to the economy of the country and are also entitled to the public funds and resources. So, when the government brings in these programmes, you will find out that they have allocated all the farmlands and the nomad grazing reserve to farmers.
Are you alleging the government of complicity?
When the herders come back and find out that all the land had been cultivated, what do you expect them to do? Suddenly there will be chaos. The government is also contributing to these problems, so you don’t expect the relationship to be cordial except or until justice is done to all especially the Fulani nomads who people feel that they don’t even own any land whether they stay for over 100 years in a place or not, because they move about with their cattle. Some of the traditional rulers are also contributing to this problem because the feel that they are local traditional rulers, and the land belongs to them, it is their inheritance, they can do and undo with the grazing areas. Most of them had either sold the land with grazing routes or ask that herders should pay for grazing; this has caused a lot of problem between the people and the herders. This is a serious issue that needs to be tackled by the government.
What is your recommendation for peace?
The whole issue is very clear; the whole of Nigeria knows that we have categories of areas that are reserved for cattle rearers. For instance, in Bauchi State, we have the grazing areas that are either Community Grazing reserves or Gazetted Government Grazing Reserves. We also have ungazetted grazing areas that are meant for cattle-rearers but with the growing population, the workers of the veterinary in the Ministry of Agriculture, which is suppose to secure these grazing reserves, failed to do its jobs and allowed the land to be encroached by farmers including the gazzeted ones. If you go to Tafawa Balewa, Itas Gadau, Yautari in Misau, Darazo and some other places, you will see that all these grazing reserve areas had been encroached by farmers and the government has done nothing about it. We have continued to talk here and there making all sorts of arrangement that are not working.
When all these were happening, did you lodge a formal complain?
We have being reporting and raising the alarm, and we are still doing it. So, many things have been done but you know that the government is always talking in the media, setting up committees. This has been a very serious problem, for example, cattle routes have now become a very serious issue. Cattle-rearers cannot take their cows on their head and move around, they have to find a route, and you know that where we used as major cattle routes have now been converted to roads, and there are no alternative routes. In all the roads, there are supposed to be 30-50 metres of demarcation, where there will be no farmland, so that the cattle will use the area to graze, but all of them have been turned to farms. So, cattle-rearers now move on tarred roads, and there are accidents all the time, so, when they eventually go beside the farm, on the government land, the farmers will react and this will eventually become another round of crisis. So, we want justice. Everybody should know their lines of demarcation, where they can move to, where they can go and where they can’t go, this is exactly what is expected to be done.
Where are these cattle routes?
The Fulani man moves from one place to another. These routes are categorised, we have the international cattle routes; one is from Niger Republic that passes through Nigeria and Cameroon. We have another one from Burkina Faso through Nigeria and Chad. We also have national cattle routes that move from one state to the other, and there are local ones that are just within the communities. All these cattle routes are supposed to have been properly demarcated; most of them have been blocked and transferred to major roads. As a result of that, the movement of cattle from one place to another is becoming a serious problem. The Jigawa State Government, during the Sule Lamido regime, demarcated about 50 metres from each side of the road, which brought a lot of peace between the farmers and Fulanis and it enabled the cattle-rearers to have access to water and greener pastures.
What is your take on Fulanis involvement in kidnappings, banditry and armed robbery?
It is a very sad thing. No responsible person will want to hear of any social vices involving his people. But this thing can be controlled if justice is done to everyone. The Fulani man is a pure cattlerearer, who is not educated whether in Islamic or Western education, all he knows are his cows. When cattle rustling started, it did not start with the Fulani people, it started with other tribes rustling the cattle of the Fulanis, but at the end of the day, because the Fulanis have lots of cows, security men would arrest and detain an innocent Fulani man, mix him up in detention with those who are not Fulani men. By nature, the average Fulani is a professional in any field he chooses; whenever you train him he becomes a professional, he learns immediately, so in detention, he mixes with the people who are cattle rustlers not Fulani people, and they involve him in gun snatching and robbery. From there, he learns how to shoot and you know they are professionals in the bush, so from there he learns to handle guns and how to kidnap. They also learn to rustle and they become professionals. It is a very sad occurrence but the government cannot do anything without giving justice to these people. The most surprising thing is that the government is giving amnesty to people that had been arrested for serious crimes; they said they want to reform them. Many states are also negotiating and giving amnesty to bandits. When you arrest and you don’t allow the law to take its full course, other people will learn from it and at the end of the day, the whole society will become corrupt. Kidnapping has become a doubleedged sword; it involves every corner of the society, not only the Fulani populace. The issue of kidnapping for the Fulani people is a very sad one but the government should try and allow the law to take its course, allow the people that are arrested to face the law. If it is clear enough, kill them. If it is to jail, jail them. For those who are innocently arrested, detained and sent to jail, let the Ministry of Justice look all over the country, let the police look everywhere and do justice. Let the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief Justice of the Federation and security agencies do justice, let them stop arresting innocent people and be detaining them.
You recently visited the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi. Why?
I was there; the whole issue discussed was on security. This is not the first time; we have had series of meetings at the same venue. But sometimes, they will start a good project and they will not conclude. I know of a Fulani police community security meeting that started three years back and nothing was done about it. But I have to take this police commissioner in confidence, the way he spoke, I will give him a benefit of the doubt; he has good intentions and we will give him the maximum support and cooperation for him to succeed.
What is your impression of the Bauchi State Government?
It is too early to rate the government but I know the governor as a person, he is hardworking. He has the passion, he listens, and he is a person who tries to take up policies and tries to implement the policies, not by talking in the media. The cattle-rearers in Bauchi contributed a lot in bringing him to power, I am sure we will have time and discuss with him, to tell him some of the problems we have, and I am sure he will deliver, he will do justice.
News
FALANA: Sowore bail conditions, too stringent
- Court denies journalist bail
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday admitted the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, to bail in the sum of N100 million, with two sureties in like sum. The court also ordered Sowore to deposit the sum of N50m in the account of the court as security. The court equally admitted Bakare to bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum. In granting the defendants bail, the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu also barred them from addressing any rally pending the conclusion of their trial.
The court barred Sowore from travelling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo, during the trial. The court further held that sureties who must be resident in Abuja must also have landed assets worth the bail sum in Abuja, and they are to deposit the original title documents of the assets with the court.
The court also directed the sureties to submit their three years tax clearance certificates to the court. The judge ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS), pending when he would meet the bail conditions. He later adjourned till November 6, 7 and 8 for trial.
The Federal Government had on Monday arraigned Sowore alongside Olawale Bakare on a seven- count criminal charge bordering on treason, cybercrime and money laundering. Reacting, the counsel to the defendants, Femi Falana (SAN), has, however, described the bail conditions as stringent but promised to work towards perfecting it.
Arguing on the bail application earlier, Falana had urged the court to grant bail to the defendants on liberal terms. He submitted that the charges of treasonable felony instituted against his defendants were baseless, as tagging their protest “revolution” was not an offence in Nigeria. He also argued President Muhammadu Buhari had in the past called for a violent revolution like the one that took place in Egypt and was not arrested or prosecuted. He said: “In the entire gamut of the submission of the complainant, the allegation is that the first defendant (Sowore) was going to overthrow the government of Nigeria through protests.
“He was not even accused of training people in Ghana like Chief Obafemi Awolowo when he was charged with treasonable felony. In this case, no training, no contact with any soldier. “We have shown that leaders of the ruling party (the All Progressives Congress) have been calling for a revolution. “In 2011, Mr. President called for revolution like the violent Egyptian revolution. In this case, the first defendant warned that nobody should engage in violence, ‘we are protesting peacefully.’ “We submit with profound respect that the use of the word ‘revolution’ has not been criminalised in Nigeria. When President Buhari called for revolution, he was never arrested or prosecuted.” But in opposing the bail, the prosecuting counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN), urged the judge to disregard the arguments by Falana on the grounds that they were not relevant to the bail application.
Metro and Crime
Alleged late kidnapper: Court orders forfeiture of 13 buildings, 13 vehicles, N100m
….recovered from dismissed corporal, E-Money
A Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State, has granted an order of interim forfeiture of 13 buildings, 13 vehicles and N100 million, which operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) recovered from an alleged kidnapper, late Collins Ezenwa, otherwise known as E-Money.
The items were confiscated from E-money, a police corporal, killed during an exchange of gunfire with policemen attached to the Imo State Police Command in January 2018. The court further ordered that any person who has interest or any property belonging to E-Money in their possessions, should appear before it within the next 30 days to state reasons why the property should not be forfeited. At least, 13 buildings, 10 cars, two tippers, a truck and three AK-47 rifles were recovered from the late kidnap kingpin after operatives of IRT, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, took over investigations of the activities of the late suspect.
E-Money, a dismissed police corporal, was alleged to have terrorised residents of Imo, Abia, Enugu and Rivers states for long, before his death in 2018, when he was further alleged to have attempted to kidnap a South African based businessman in Owerri, Imo State. According to investigations, E-Money acquired several choice properties, including a hotel in Enugu and buildings in Abia and Imo states. Investigators believed that he acquired those items through proceeds of crimes. Four of his buildings, including the hotel, were confiscated in Enugu State, while seven others in Owerri and Okigwe areas of Imo State were also confiscated as well as another located at Aba, Abia State. The Federal High Court Owerri was asked by the police authorities to grant it an order of forfeiture on the properties since they were believed to have been acquired from proceeds of crimes. The presiding judge, T.G Ringim, in his ruling, asked that the Nigeria Police should take full management of the properties, including the sum of N100 million recovered from his fixed deposit account pending the conclusion of the matter.
The ruling in part stated: “That the buildings, cars and monies belonging to persons listed in schedule 1, 2, 3 of the application filed before the court which showed that the confiscated properties, were reasonably suspected to be proceed of unlawful activities currently under investigation and possible prosecution shall be temporally forfeited and managed by the police pending the conclusion of investigation and prosecution of persons in connection with the case herein. “Anyone who is interested in the properties sought to be forfeited, should appear before this Honourable Court to show cause within 30 days why the final order of forfeiture will not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria and managed by the Nigeria Police Force.”
Top Stories
#RevolutionNow: Court admits Sowore to N150m bail
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday admitted Omoleye Sowore, Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, to bail in the sum of N150 million.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sowore was charged to court by the Federal Government on seven counts charges of treasonable felony, cyberstalking and money laundering.
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu also ordered Sowore to produce two sureties in like sum.
The judge ordered that the sureties must be residents of Abuja with landed properties in Abuja worth the bail sum.
She also said that the sureties original title documents of the assets be deposited with the court.
The judge also ordered him to deposit the sum of N50 million in the account of the court as security.
She also granted his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare N50 million bail with one surety.
The Judge further barred the two defendants from addressing any rally pending the conclusion of the trial.
She also barred Sowore from traveling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo, during the pendency of the trial.
Counsel to the defendants, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), described the bail conditions as stringent, adding that the defendants would make the necessary applications if unable to meet with the bail terms ordered by the court.
Justice Ojukwu denied Sowore bail on September 30 ordering his counsel to file a formal bail application.
Sowore was arrested August 3 for convening a nationwide protest, themed #RevolutionNow.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo on September 24 ordered that Sowore’s International passport be submitted to the chief registrar of the court.
Top Stories
Alleged N974m fraud: Army General, another in court
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned
Brigadier General Tarelah Paul Boroh (retd) and Hanafi Musa Moriki, before Justice O. O. Goodluck of the FCT High Court, Abuja.
They are being tried on a nine-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and financial misconduct amounting to N974.7 million and $1.9 million.
The defendants were said to have converted N8.6 million, N106.2 million, N12 million, N382.8 million, N456 million and N9 million, among others while in office.
They pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Therefore, counsel to the first defendant, Mike Ozekhome, prayed the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms on the ground of ill health.
Counsel to the second defendant, O. A. Dada, also prayed the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.
The suit was adjourned until November 26 and 27 and December 3 and 4, for trial, reports online news portal saharareporters.
Trending
-
News17 hours ago
Border closure: Manufacturers lose N2bn daily
-
Politics21 hours ago
Our government is in the hands of cultists, criminals –Ize-Iyamu
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Alleged N400m theft: Ex-GOC attends trial on drip
-
Perspectives21 hours ago
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 2)
-
News17 hours ago
Minimum wage: Mixed reactions trail FG’s plan to sack workers
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Alleged late kidnapper: Court orders forfeiture of 13 buildings, 13 vehicles, N100m
-
Top Stories10 hours ago
David Cameron: Jonathan stopped us from rescuing some Chibok schoolgirls
-
Politics17 hours ago
Don’t give amnesty to kidnappers; jail, kill them all –Miyetti Allah chieftain