Gbajabiamila seeks deeper parliamentary cooperation with Egypt

T

he Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has emphasised the need for deeper parliamentary cooperation between Nigeria and Egypt.

He said though both countries had been enjoying great relationships since the 1960s, the time had come for the parliaments of both countries to explore other areas that would be of mutual benefit to them.

Gbajabiamila spoke while receiving the Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Aly Abdel Sayed Ahmed, in his office, where he sought to know how Egypt was able to move between the practice of bicameral and unicameral legislatures without rancour.

He said there were lots to do together by the two parliaments, requesting to know what informed the decision of Egypt to go back to bicameral legislature after the Senate was abolished in 2014.

He said: “These are issues that are very important to us. I understand that before 2014, your parliament was bicameral, and in 2014, you became unicameral and now you’ve just amended your constitution to go back to bicameral and bring your Senate back.

In addition, the speaker expressed his interest in the ratio of women to men in the Egyptian parliament of about 600 lawmakers with about 100 women; and how that was achieved.

He said avenues to ensure more Nigerian companies operate in Egypt should be explored by the North African country that had over 50 companies operating in Nigeria.

Additionally, with about 10,000 Nigerian students in Egypt on student exchange programmes, Gbajabiamila said more Egyptian students should come to Nigeria to further their education because the current arrangement favours Egyptian economy more, considering the huge foreign exchange from Nigerian students.

In his response, Sayed Ahmed said the issue of the parliament was constitutional saying; “Regarding unicameral and bi-cameral parliament, in our 1971 constitution, we have only unicameral change.

“The constitution was amended in 1980 to adopt bicameral parliament, but a lot of criticism trailed the bicameral legislature because Egypt is a central and not a federal state and passing legislation in bi-cameral parliament consumes a lot of time.

“The existence of the other chamber, from an economic point of view, costs a lot. This was the reason why Egyptians cancelled the senate from the constitution in 2014. The speaker was part of the committee that wrote the constitution.

“But we note that the global ratio for representing people that should be one seat in parliament should represent 100,000 or 120,000 people. If we perform that ratio, we may reach 800 members of parliament in our parliament, but that is not practical,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...