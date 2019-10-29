Give more opportunity to women, Tallen urges governors

Senators Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi are familiar foes as far as Kogi West Senatorial District is concerned. In this report, TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the renewed battle of wits between the duo ahead of the November 16 senatorial rerun election

C

ome November 16, the people of Kogi State will march out en masse to take part in the forthcoming governorship election, whose outcome will determine either continuity or change of baton in the Lugard House.

The Kogi gubernatorial election is a two-horse race between Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is seeking re-election and his main opponent, Engr. Musa Wada, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

But apart from November 16 being a decision day for the people of Kogi State in general, the day is also crucial for people of Kogi West Senatorial District, who will also troop out in their thousands to elect their representatives in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Without any iota of doubt, the senatorial poll is going to be a renew battle between Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP and his opponent in the APC, Senator Smart Adeyemi. This is the third time both of them will be battling for the Kogi West Senatorial District seat. They contested against each other during the 2015 and 2019 National Assembly elections.

The November 16 senatorial rerun became necessary following the October 11 ruling of a Court of Appeal, which sacked Senator Melaye on account that he was not validly elected during the February 23 National Assembly election and therefore ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district within 90 days.

The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice A.O. Chijioke, in its majority decision, upheld the August 23 judgment of the National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Kogi State, which nullified the election of Melaye and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election in the senatorial district.

The appellate court also invalidated the poll outcome due to what it described as discrepancies in dates indicated in the result sheets produced by the electoral commission, noting at that while the election was conducted on February 23, 2019, the result sheets indicated February 25, 2019 as the date of the election.

Reacting to the ruling of the Court of Appeal, Senator Melaye said he was not worried by the verdict, which he described as human judgment. “It is absolutely okay. No worries, no tension, no pains. I celebrate God for He is always a good God. I believe in God’s judgment. I ask my supporters to be law-abiding, as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory,” he said.

Adeyemi, however, expressed confidence of defeating Melaye in the Senate rerun, saying, “I am not afraid of poll rerun with Senator Melaye. He cannot defeat me in a free and fair election. He is no match any day. It is now obvious that he did not defeat me at the last poll.

“Dino Melaye has never won an election before. I thank God we have judges with a high level of integrity because the facts before them spoke for themselves. You don’t have to be a judge to see that the results were manipulated,” he said.

With the legal dispute on the February 23 National Assembly election laid to rest by ruling of the appellate court, INEC on Monday October 21 announced November 16 as the date for the senatorial election. Announcing the date, INEC in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said: “The commission has fixed November 16, 2019 for the conduct of a fresh election in the Kogi West Senatorial District. The election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election.

“This is sequel to the nullification of the Kogi West Senatorial District election conducted on February 23 2019, by the election petitions tribunal and its subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal which ordered the commission to conduct a fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment with all those who participated in it as eligible candidates.

“Following extensive consultations with stakeholders and a review of the security situation with the relevant security agencies, the commission has fixed November 30, 2019 for the conduct of a bye-election for the state constituency.”

Since the announcement, Melaye and Adeyemi as well as their political parties have been campaigning vigorously to woo electorate for supports to realise their ambitions in the poll which is expected to be a big battle for supremacy between the ruling party, APC and PDP. Apart from the senatorial election, the two political parties will also use the gubernatorial poll holding the same date to settle the political scores.

While APC is strategising to use the senatorial poll to maintain its edge in Kogi politics by ensuring that it occupies all the three senatorial seats in the state, having produced Senator Oseni Yakubu (Kogi Central) and Jibrin Isah (Kogi East) in the last National Assembly poll, the opposition party, PDP is not resting on its oars to reclaim the Kogi West Senatorial District seat.

Ahead of the election, political observers believe that a lot of factors will determine which party will come victorious during the poll. Some of the factors that will shape the election are: party’s structures, power of incumbency, state might, crisis within the political parties, among other issues.

Melaye and Adeyemi are not new in the senatorial race and the personalities of both candidates and their structures may likely determine the outcome of the poll. Melaye is not a novice in the politics of the state. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2007 to represent Kabba/Ijumu Federal Constituency and was re-elected in 2011. It his quest to serve her constituents, he ran for the Kogi West Senatorial District seat on the platform of APC and defeated Adeyemi who was then the incumbent and ran on the platform of the PDP.

Due to the internal wrangling in APC and having fallen out with Governor Bello, Melaye defected to PDP and contested for second term on the platform of his new party and was declared winner by INEC. He also contested in the Kogi State PDP governorship primaries but lost the party’s ticket to Engr. Musa Wada. While in the Senate, he served in many committees and is a former chairman, Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Court of Appeal sacked him from Senate on October 11.

Senator Adeyemi is also aspiring to return to the Senate. Adeyemi, a former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), was first elected to the Senate in April 2007. And on assuming his Senate seat he was appointed to committees on Privatization, Industry, Federal Character & Inter-Government Affairs (Chairman), Federal Capital Territory and Appropriation. He was also appointed vice chairman of the Northern Senators Forum. Adeyemi won the PDP primary to compete for re-election as Kogi West Senator in the April 2011 elections and won the poll but his aspiration to remain in the Senate beyond 2015 was cut short by Melaye.

The power of incumbency and state might would also be a major factor in the senatorial poll. APC as the ruling party will be going into the poll with power of incumbency since the party is the ruling party at the state and national level. Considering the fact that Kogi governorship election is also holding the same day with the senatorial poll, federal might may also work in favour of the ruling party.

Governor Bello is very interested in the election because Senator Melaye is regarded as one of his political opponents and critics in the state, therefore the governor will not relent in his effort to ensure that his party wins the Kogi West Senatorial District seat.

Considering the rivalry between Governor Bello and Melaye, the senatorial battle will not only be a straight one between Melaye and Adeyemi, but also between him and the governor, who many belief has a score to settle with Melaye, who once attempted to occupy the Lugard House.

The issue of performance will also be a major yardstick for the senatorial poll as the electorate may use the eight years records of Melaye and Adeyemi to determine whom they will vote for on November 16. Both the APC and PDP senatorial candidates have represented their senatorial districts in the last 16 years and their constituents, without any iota of doubt, would have taken cognizance of their records and performance as bases for choosing their senator.

The performance of the incumbent administration in Kogi State led by Governor Bello may also be a plus or minus to the aspiration of Melaye and Adeyemi. Some believed that Governor Bello has performed within his first term but others are of the opinion that the ruling party has failed to meet peoples’ expectation in term of people-oriented programmes and welfare. Workers’ salaries are said to be in arrears in the state.

Speaking ahead of the November 16 poll, both candidates have expressed confidence that they will win the election. Melaye assured his supporters that he would continue to defeat his political rival, Adeyemi, in any senatorial election organised in Kogi West. Melaye who posted a video on his Facebook page titled “I will defeat my political wife, Smart Adeyemi again,” said the November 16 fresh election would be the third goal he would score against his opponent.

Adeyemi, on his part, has also expressed confidence that he will beat Melaye arms down in the elections. “There’s no basis for comparison between me and Dino. If INEC conducts election again, I will beat him arms down,” he said.

As Kogi West Senatorial District residents prepare for the poll, the fate of the candidates is expected to be determined by the electorate, irrespective of the odds in favour or against the political parties and their candidates.

Like this: Like Loading...