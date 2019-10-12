Sports
Goalkeeper Cech dumps football for Hockey
ormer Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has signed for Guildford Phoenix ice hockey team.
The Czech shot-stopper will make his debut on Sunday after penning a one-year deal with the Phoenix.
Cech has been training with the club since retiring from football at the end of last season and has spoken of his excitement for his new challenge.
He said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Pheonix to get the match experience.
“I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play.
“After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid.”
Head coach Andy Hemmings added: “The signing of Petr is massive for the Phoenix. He is a great guy who trains hard and I cannot wait to see him make his debut.”
Cech is currently on the staff at Chelsea working as technical and performance advisor at Stamford Bridge.
DStv, GOtv to show Brazil /Super Eagles match live
DStv and GOtv subscribers will have front row seats on Sunday when Nigeria’s Super Eagles take on fivetime world champions Brazil in an international friendly.
The kick-off time for the encounter is 01:00 pm (West African Time) on Sunday, October 13 on channel 227 for DStv subscribers and channel 37 for GOtv customers. The Nigerian friendly match is exclusive to SuperSport.
The Super Eagles will face Brazil in an international friendly to prepare the team ahead of November’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho. In the last meeting between these two sides in Abuja, Brazil beat the Super Eagles 3-0.
The Super Eagles will be looking to prove their mettle this time around. Gernot Rohr’s men are yet to lose any of their last four friendly matches. Brazil had earlier played Senegal in an international friendly in Singapore on Thursday in the build-up to the match against the Super Eagles but were held to a 1-1 draw by Aliou Cisse’s men. Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and his players were spotted at the stadium watching both sides play on Thursday.
Nigeria will be parading a completely in-form set of players against Brazil on Sunday that include currently hot forwards like Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Lille’s Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Bonaventure. SuperSports is the official broadcast partners of the Nigerian Football Federation and has ensured in the past that sports fans across Nigeria do not miss the chance to watch Nigeria play.
Ministry, NFF must get to the ‘ruth’ of Falcons’ ouster
This is one of such times it is difficult to choose a topic for this space. Under one week, so many things happened that are good enough as the main subject but I will stick with just two main subjects. I also acknowledge that the crucial friendly encounter against Brazil slated for 13 October (Sunday) in Santiago is a good subject of discuss while Nigeria’s preparation for the FIFA U-17 World Cup is yet another big issue.
The home-based Eagles also completed their run of bad results by losing to Togo and Cape Verde at the WAFU championship. No doubt, the country’s domestic league must experience surgical operation.
However, the sad exit of Falcons from the Tokyo Olympic Games football event is a major setback. The Super Falcons are African champions with nine continental titles but the team has missed out of the Olympic Games three times consecutively. This is sad. This time, it was learnt that a secretariat staff member, taking key decisions affecting the team, is the cause of the problems.
The powerful secretariat staff member has been taking unilateral decisions which have largely divided the team. Falcons coach to the last Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, Thomas Denneby, dumped the team only last month due to the over-bearing attitude of the ‘powerful staff member’ who also infringes on the role of the coaches at will. It is a sad development and too bad that we have lost the ticket to the Olympics yet again.
This member of secretariat staff sends players out of camp for personal reasons and also imposes fines on the players at will. Denneby was aware of all these and had to leave. When the former national coach of Sweden said he was leaving due to interference, it was believed that some powerful board members or the NFF boss was the cause but behold it was a mere clerk, a ‘rat’ in the Glass House causing ripples. It was learnt reliably that the absence of Onome Ebi and Desire Oparanozie from the current team was also due to the over-bearing disposition of the ‘staff member,’ who is behaving like a sole administrator of the national female teams.
The NFF also was complacent by not tackling the problem early enough and should share in this blame because it means they are not monitoring the secretariat well enough. How can an official in the secretariat be taking decisions which the NFF President himself will not contemplate? It’s so strange but its effect has caused Nigeria a ticket to Tokyo. I expect the minister of sports Sunday Dare to look into this matter because after so many glorious years of posting good results for the country, the Falcons cannot decline overnight due to administrative issues. This is just one of the ways federations play roles in the results athletes post at competitions.
The show of shame at the IAAF World Championships in Doha is still fresh and lessons must be learnt to get things right in the administration of sports across board. Lack of policy document to govern sports in the country is a big setback but it is clear that with better planning, better results will be posted by the country’s talented athletes scattered all over the globe. The Super Falcons must rise again and there must be a deliberate effort to get to the ‘ruth’ of the crisis in the Falcons and all those involved must be dealt with.
Amazing Brume, Amusan!
Nigeria did not perform well generally at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar but I was impressed with the way Ese Brume fought hard to clinch bronze on the last day of the competition. I am also excited that her colleagues in school and many other Nigerians celebrated her feat in the women’s long jump in Doha. Tobi Amusan was also very good but was rather unlucky not to have made the podium. She came fourth and it was only one hundredth of a second that the bronze medal winner recorded ahead of her. It was that close.
I urge the ministry of sports and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria to work towards getting these two athletes and other elite ones prepared for the Olympic Games. With motivation, Amusan and Brume can win medals in Tokyo. This column will be on break in the next one month as I proceed on my annual vacation. See you in November!
I BECAME a prayer warrior at the World Champs –BRUME
It was a moment to remember for IAAF World Athletics Championships long jump women’s bronze medalist, Ese Brume, after winning Nigeria’s only medal in Doha, Qatar last week. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the Commonwealth and African Games champion said she would continue to work with her coach, Kayode Yaya, in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Excerpts…
How does it feel winning the bronze medal at the World Championship?
It was amazing and I am still feeling the vibes because it was not easy winning a medal at the World Championships. I worked so hard preparing for the championships and really my hard work paid off at the end, so I have to thank God for it.
It was Nigeria’s only medal since 2013 and the only one in Doha. Do you see yourself as a kind of messiah for the country?
At first I was afraid and scared when it was obvious that it was two of us, Tobi (Amusan) and me, remaining in the competition, so I resorted to prayers. Getting this far, I couldn’t let anyone down and I decided to put in more efforts. I knew God wouldn’t fail me and He didn’t because I was able to get a medal. I kept on praying and at the end of the day I got a bronze medal. But like you said, I am not like a Messiah but happy that God used me to get a medal for my country. I am grateful to God because my dream of getting a medal came true.
At the point when you were leading, did you have confidence that you could have won the gold?
I was not really under pressure thinking about the gold or any medal like that, I was just praying that God should bring the best out of me at the competition. I believed He had a purpose for me and was praying for it to come to pass. Although I had worked hard too, I had to succumb to His will for my life. If it was for me to win a medal, so be it and if not, I would still take it that way. I am not ready to force my way to achieve success and that has always been my way of doing things.
After you dropped to the third position, did you entertain any fear that you might drop outside the medal zone?
Not really, I was hoping on God and at that time, it was like two jumps to go for most of us, so I was confident of even going better than the jump that won me the bronze medal, but at the end I was able to get the bronze. I am grateful to God for it.
Tell us about the experience in Doha…
Doha is a beautiful place. I loved it there though it was very humid. I loved it because where I am based, Cyprus, is very hot so I was able to adjust quickly to the weather in Doha. Also the audience was good; they helped us the athletes a lot. The atmosphere was okay, the hospitality of the locals was one of the best I have experienced in recent years. It was a good one for me, especially being the place where I won my first World Championships medal.
Will this serve as a boost ahead of the Olympic Games?
I finished fifth at the last Olympics but didn’t do too much at the World Championships a year later, so winning the bronze in Doha has boosted my confidence ahead of the Olympics in 2020. I am hoping that next year will be great. I am going back now to improve on myself; I will keep on believing in my coach, something that is important for me, and also trusting God that everything will be better in the new season.
Malaika Mihambo actually won the event at the World Championships, how soon do you think you can beat her?
Malaika is a great athlete and awesome but I am not just competing against her or any other person like that, I am competing against my own distance. I am competing to better my distance and work on how to be a better athlete each passing day.
What has competing against someone like that done to your confidence?
Like I said I am not competing against her but against myself. However, competing alongside her was a great motivation for me and also it has boosted my confidence as an athlete.
Four top medals in less than three years; Commonwealth Games, African Championship, African Games and now World Championship, do you see yourself already at the top or a work in progress?
Getting such medals in less than three years shows that God has been wonderful to me and He will continue to see me through. I won’t say I am there yet because I have a lot to still do but surely I am getting there gradually. I will continue to work hard with my coach for my good to be better and better turning to best.
Can you say moving to Cyprus has helped you a lot?
Staying in Cyprus has helped me a lot; it has taught me so many things. Before I came to Cyprus, people were like what was I going there to do, it was like all those that have been there in the past, what have they achieved, but I kept on telling them that mine would be an exception and it has shown in my performances since. It has been a great time for me since moving to the school. God is using my coach to help me and I want to thank God for directing our steps to Cyprus.
There was a surprise welcome reception for you by your school, Eastern Mediterranean University, how did you feel when you came out of the airport and you heard the song ‘You are the best, Ese Brume’?
It was a big surprise for me, I couldn’t really believe it. I was looking forward to having a good rest after the stress of the journey but all that disappeared when I saw my fellow students applauding me. It shows they appreciated what I did and such thing will propel me to do more because it meant a lot to me. I really want to thank everyone for their support.
How has it been combining sports and education?
Combining both has helped me to be more responsible as a person. It has taught me to take charge of certain situations that I had not really been doing in the past. Although it has not been easy, God has been seeing me through.
Will you say the presence of coach Kayode Yaya with you in school has helped you?
I can say how much relief I got when it was agreed that he could join me in school. He is like my second father because he took me away from my parents at a very tender age and he has been there for me as a father. Having someone like that with you, someone to talk to, to share your fears with, someone to tell your problems and so on, it has helped me settle down. He is my father, my prayer partner and also my coach who understands my system and what I need to do at a time.
What do you think you need to become the best in the world?
Just to continue to work hard and trust in God. I cannot do it alone with my power but with the support of God. I am someone that believes in prayers and it has been helping me even though I have to add hard work to all I am doing.
You cried after winning the African Games title, why?
The medal was so special to me. I had a serious injury four years ago and so many people said that I wouldn’t ’t be able to jump again, but thank God for where I am today. The medal was like an Olympic medal to me. That was why I shed tears when the medal was presented to me. Now I have added the World Championships bronze medal to it, I am sure more will follow in the New Year.
What are you looking forward to as an athlete?
Like every other athlete, I want to be the best in the world in my sport, be a better person both as an athlete and also as a woman. I still have a lot to achieve and I pray God sees me through.
Where do you expect to be in the next four years?
Where God wants me to be because I am just a tool in His hands and He will surely use me well.
Are you already planning for days after sports?
I will say that’s more reason why I am combining education with sports at the moment because one day I will retire and then it will be other things. I am working hard to get my degree in school and also try and do some other things that will make my future secure.
Tell us about your relationship if you are in one at the moment.
(…laughs) That’s a personal thing for me now, I am still a young girl and hopefully when the time is ripe, everything will fall in place for me. I just want to concentrate on my education and my career at the moment.
What will be your advice for those other athletes coming up?
They should trust in themselves and also continue to work hard. They should not cut corners or indulge in drugs to get to the top.
Bra zil vs Nigeria: Neymar aims to break Ronaldo’s record
…Osimhen, Iwobi can shock Selecao
Neymar could not mark his 100th international cap in Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Senegal on Thursday with a goal but the PSG star will fancy his chances when the Selecao take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday as he aims to surpass legendary Ronaldo De Lima in the scorer record for his country
. While Neymar failed to enter the goal sheet on Thursday, he became one of seven Brazilians to reach 100 caps. The former Barca forward has netted as many as 61 goals for Brazil and currently, he is the third-highest scorer in the history of the Selecao. Neymar needs one more goal to level with legendary Ronaldo but is still 16 goals away from Pele, who only played 92 matches. Neymar has also provided 41 assists.
The current Paris Saint-Germain forward won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil in Rio 2016 but ever since, he has not been in the form to help his side drive forward, especially at the FIFA World Cup 2018, where he hardly made any difference with his presence.
He did score twice but that was not good enough as Brazil were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Belgium. In fact, he was not even a part of the side when Brazil won the Copa America earlier this year at home. Brazil have not won a match since winning the Copa America in July. Last month, they even lost to Peru and drew against Colombia.
This was one of the reasons Brazil’s boss fielded a strong side, despite the match just being a friendly fixture.
Now that they failed to beat Senegal coupled with Neymar ’s inability to hit the bull’s eye in the tie, the former Santos hit man will be desperate to lead his side to success against the Eagles. Although the Eagles do not boast of a star like Senegal’s Mane, the Nigerian side has a collection of young talents who are now holding their own in Europe.
The likes of Lille forward Victor Osimhen and Bonaventure Dennis arrived Singapore on fine form but Brazil assistant coach Cleber Xavier believes Alex Iwobi will pose more threat for his side. “At Nigeria, Iwobi plays more of an inside role as a second striker than at Everton,” Xavier told BBC Sport.
“He is the link in the counter-attack, drags opponents out of position and infiltrates well in the box.” No one in the Super Eagles is on the same level as Neymar, and it remain to be seen if any of Gernot Rohr’s young lads can stop the Brazilian.
JAC Motors Abeokuta Marathon: Buzz in Abeokuta as race receives royal blessing
•Olopade promises more road races
he city of Abeokuta is expected to start receiving various visitors and athletes as the city prepare for the first JAC Abeokuta 10 Kilometres Marathon Race scheduled for November 2.
During the week, the race received the blessing of the paramount ruler of Abeokuta, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Michael Aremu Gbadebo, who promised to give the race full support.
The king who chided the CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, the patent right owner of the race, Bukola Olopade, for starting his road races in Lagos with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, rather than Abeokuta, said he was happy that he finally returned home.
He, however, urged NSML to organise a world-class event to encourage and attract renowned and champions of long distance races to Abeokuta.
Meanwhile, Olopade, a former sports commission in Ogun State, has revealed that more road races will continue to spring up in the country.
Apart from the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which remains the flagship event of NSML road races in the country, Olopade said they are looking to having the Abuja marathon that will come up on October 23.
He added that despite having four different races to be organised by his company in the next four months, one will not affect another.
With Abeokuta race coming up in less than a month, there will be Abuja marathon on October 23, Remo Ultra-modern race on December 7 and Lagos City marathon in February 2020.
“What has been amazing has been the inflow of registration (for the Abeokuta race),” he said.
“It has come from all over Nigeria but the number of people from within Abeokuta has been amazing. I already submitted the list of over 40 international runners from 12 countries to be considered for visa on arrival, so we are looking at an international race but also a race that carries heritage and culture of the Egba people.
“I want to tell you that the biggest asset of Nilayo Sports Management Limited is the fact that we work with the best hands. I can tell you that none of these events will affect one another.”
Olopade added that he has been talking with the person who brought Road Races to the country with Okpekpe 10km road race, Mike Itemuagbor, on how to increase the number of road races in Nigeria.
He expressed happiness that there are more such events in Nigeria and urged other organisations, states and individuals to come up with more of such races in Nigeria.
‘Nigeria can produce world-class referees in three years’
hairman FIFA Referees Committee, Mr. Limkee Chong, has said Nigeria has the capacity to produce a World Cup referee in three years.
Chong who is in Abuja to supervise the FIFA Member Association Refreeing Course said Nigeria has the potential in the assemblage of young referees that are attending the four-day course.
He said the course which is an intensive one is to educate the elite referees about the latest trend in officiating and how to apply them.
Chong said he was satisfied with the performance of the referees on and off the field and that the objective is to make them rank among the best.
“The objective is to give them the latest techniques in officiating which they will put into use on their own while officiating,” he said.
Also speaking on the exercise, the President of Nigeria Referees Association NRA, Alhaji Tade Azeez, described it as very fruitful and intensive.
He explained that the referees would definitely take one or two notes from the classroom and field lectures.
Azeez disclosed that the expert and other instructors were sent by FIFA for the yearly event which he said that the Nigerian referees will gain a lots from.
“The future looks very bright for Nigerian referees because the average age of our men now is below 30 years and so in another two to three years we are capable of producing world-class referees,” he concluded.
A total number of 50 referees and assistant referees took part in the MA Course held at the FIFA Goal Project of the National Stadium, Abuja.
Igali congratulates Onyali on her appointment as SA
resident of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) Hon. Daniel Igali has congratulated legendary sprint queen Mary Onyali on her appointment as the Special Adviser (sports) to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.
The 51-year-old former 200m African record holder was on Tuesday handed the role by Dare, and Igali has described Onyali’s appointment as ‘a square peg in a square hole.’
The NWF boss also commended the Sports Minister for finding Onyali – who won several laurels for Nigeria in her active days – worthy of such position.
“I congratulate Mary Onyali on her well-deserved appointment and to also commend the minister for putting a square peg in a square hole,” the Olympic champion said.
“Onyali is someone who has toiled for the country, someone who understands sports and someone who I think will give him very valuable advice that will help him in making decisions about sports in the country.”
A veteran of five consecutive Olympics, Onyali won two bronze medals in the 4 X 100m and 200m events in the 1992 and 1996 Games respectively.
She also won seven individual medals at the All-Africa Games, including 100m and 200m double gold in 1995 and 2003.
Amongst several positions previously held, Onyali has worked as Special Adviser (technical) to former director general of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC) Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.
HiFL 2019: UAM Tillers, Unical Malabites re-enact 2018 finals
018 defending champions, UAM Tillers, and runners up, UNICAL Malabites, are set to face off in the HiFL 2019 finals, after they both cruised past, OAU Giants and UNILORIN Warriors respectively, to book their place yet again in the highly anticipated finals of the 2019 Super Four.
Toraza Terungwa, was the hero for the resurgent Tillers as he saved three straight penalties, to give his side a 3-0 shoot-out win in front of a roaring home crowd.
OAU tillers were the first to score in the 46th minute as tough defender Faleti Ayo brilliantly headed home a cross, to put the Tillers under pressure. However, Tony Eliagwu rescued the home team with a 57th minute leveler, to level the scores on the day and also on aggregates. Then it was onto penalties as both teams could not be separated.
It is the second time the Tillers will qualify ahead of OAU Giants, after the Giants suffered similar fate in the 2018 semifinal stage.
Elsewhere in Rumuolumeni, Rivers State, UNICAL Malabite’s Odey Santos scored twice in the 45th and 90th minute to send the Malabite’s into the finals after a 2-0 defeat against Unilorin Warriors in their Super Four decider.
UNILORIN Warriors will now play OAU Giants in the third place match while the Tillers and Malabites will lock horns in the finals to complete the 2019 Higher Institutions Football League Super Four. The games are scheduled for October 26 at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos.
The league is organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing in partnership with the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA). The league is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC, Indomie Nigeria and Premier Cool. The top 32 Universities from NUGA-member institutions will play over a period of 21 weeks, with the final four billed for the Agege Stadium, Lagos.
Adron Games: Give your best, Ikpeba urges participants
ormer Super Eagles striker, Victor Ikpeba, has urged the higher institution teams to at the 2019 Adron Games to take advantage of the opportunity and give their best at the Games.
The Games started on Friday and run to Sunday at the University of Ibadan and will see athletic teams from all the higher institution competing in the GMD Challenge, while staff of Adron Home, organisers of the game, will compete for honours in football, basketball, long jump and cycling.
Ikpeba, who played football for Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) before turning professional, encouraged the University students to take the Games seriously as it may be a career booster for them. He stated that events like this would also help hone their skills and propel tthem to become top stars.
“When I started playing football at YABATECH and didn’t know how far I will go but I kept giving my best and became a Super Eagles player and won gold at the Olympics as well as played at the World Cup. You can also rise from Adron Games to become world stars.”
He also enjoined the staff to see the competition as a way of keeping themselves fit, noting that healthy mind would also function well in a healthy body.
Adron Homes’ Group Managing Director (GMD), Adetola Emmanuel-king noted that the need to create beneficial sporting activities necessitated the institution of the Games.
He called on all members of staff and the public to use the event to put themselves in good physical and mental states, assuring that those who excel would take home prizes for their efforts.
The GMD has also promised winners cash prizes as a way of encouraging them to do well.
Euro 2020: Czech Republic ends England’s 10-year unbeaten run
England must wait to confirm their place in Euro 2020 after the Czech Republic deservedly ended their 43-game unbeaten run in qualifiers stretching back 10 years.
Gareth Southgate’s side would have secured their place in next summer’s tournament with victory in Prague but they can have no complaints after a wretched display against a Czech side who were a different proposition from that swept aside 5-0 at Wembley in March.
England can still qualify on Monday if they beat Bulgaria and Kosovo do not beat Montenegro, reports the BBC.
England were handed the perfect start when captain Harry Kane put them ahead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after Lukas Masopust fouled Raheem Sterling but they were well below their best and slumped to a bitterly disappointing defeat.
The Czechs were swiftly level when Jakub Brabec scored following a corner. England could not muster further inspiration and substitute Zdenek Ondrasek pounced to score the winner with four minutes left.
England were desperately poor throughout and were grateful to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who produced fine saves from Vladimir Coufal, Masopust and Alex Kral, while Czech counterpart Tomas Vaclik did well to deny Sterling and Kane.
They can put things right against Bulgaria in Sofia on Monday but this was a serious reality check for a side hoping to do great things next summer, losing a qualifier for the first time since they went down 1-0 to Ukraine on October 10, 2009.
This must rank as one of the worst performances of Southgate’s reign and the manager himself has to take his own share of the responsibility.
No-one can complain about his decision to give Chelsea’s in-form Mason Mount his debut ahead of team-mate Ross Barkley but the youngster never flourished in an advanced midfield position in the first half.
Mount was barely able to influence the game and with Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice exposed and pedestrian, England found themselves often overrun by the sprightly Czechs.
England’s potent attacking trio of Kane, Sterling and Jadon Sancho were starved of service, leaving them under-performing in every area of the pitch.
The Czech Republic, backed by a noisy crowd in Prague, gathered momentum and confidence and it was no surprise when Ondrasek finally broke Pickford’s resistance late on.
This was simply not good enough from England and the concerns that surfaced about their true quality when they won 5-3 in chaotic style against Kosovo in Southampton will only increase after this.
Any hope the defensive uncertainty that characterised England’s victory against Kosovo had been successfully addressed was banished inside the first 10 minutes in Prague.
Pickford saved brilliantly from Coufal as the Czech Republic responded to England’s early salvo but there was the trademark confusion at the resulting corner which ended with Brabec stabbing home from close range.
England lived dangerously throughout and it was not a shock when they finally conceded late on.
Everton’s Michael Keane struggles desperately at this level while full-backs Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier hardly covered themselves in glory either.
Harry Maguire looks the one staple in defence but he does not exude confidence either.
In other words, quality sides will relish facing this England defence and Southgate is running out of time to apply the fix.
