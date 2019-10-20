God’s Kingdom is for Peace and Peacemakers

“B

lessed are the peacemakers, For they shall be called sons of God.” Matthew 5:9 NKJV

Our text above is from the famous Sermon on the Mount that Jesus taught His disciples. Part of this long teaching that span from chapter 5 to 7 of the gospel according to Matthew is a section called the Beatitudes which tells of how blessed we are to live according to God’s standard. Being peacemakers hold great blessings as such would be called the sons of God.

The kingdom of God is a kingdom of peace. Isaiah in his prophecy of the Messiah called Him the Prince of Peace (Isa. 9:6). The people who inhabit this great kingdom are carriers of a message that is called “the gospel of peace” (Rom. 10:15). It takes being a peacemaker to preach the gospel of peace.

There are many things that tend to fight the peace of God in the lives of believers. These things tend to sponsor fight at three different levels; within a believer, among believers and between believers and the world. All these levels of challenges are dealt with in the scriptures.

The absence of peace can be arrested in the life of an individual believer through total trust in God’s faithfulness. The peace of God that is beyond all understanding guards the hearts and minds of those who pray to him during their troubled times (Phil. 4:6-7).

Romans 12:18 says, “18If it is possible, as much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men. 19Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord. A further reading of the following verses in this chapter shows us that by living in peace with everyone, we would be able to overcome evil with good (Rom. 12:21; Mk. 9:50). Evil spreads wherever agents of peace are not shining the light of God’s peace to men.

The sons of God need to know discern and constantly avoid things that want to cause division among them. This is what Paul the apostle drew the attention of believers to when he said, “17for the kingdom of God is not eating and drinking, but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit. 18For he who serves Christ in these things is acceptable to God and approved by men. 19Therefore let us pursue the things which make for peace and the things by which one may edify another.” (Rom. 14:17-19). Peacemakers live joyfully (Pro. 12:20).

Living in peace among believers has been made possible as we stand united in Christ who has become our peace (Eph. 2:14).

The Church is not in war with the world as we are the ambassadors of Christ saddled with the responsibility of reconciling her back to God (2 Cor. 5:18-20). This means that we need to embrace the admonition to living in peace with all men (Heb. 12:14).

