Govs reject N614bn bailout repayment plan

overnors of the 36 states of the Federation yesterday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where they rejected a budget repayment plan of 30 years proposed by the Federal Government.

The Ministry of Finance puts the total indebtedness of the states to the Federal Government at N614 billion. The money was advanced to the states under the tag of the National Budget Support Loan Facility.

Under the payment plan by the Federal Government, the states are expected to repay N162 million monthly instead of N252 million earlier scheduled to be paid over the next 20 years.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, while briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by the Vice President, said the Federal Government has already made the first and second months deductions of N252 million monthly in September and October, based on the 20 years repayment plan.

She said: “The budget support facility was initially for 20 years repayment period. And when we made the first deduction in September, the states had complained that the amount deducted, which was N252 million, was too harsh.”

The Federal Government gave the conditional budget support facility to 35 states through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2017.

The loans granted to enable states to meet their financial obligations to civil servants and pensioners were provided at a nine per cent interest rate, with a grace period of two years.

Explaining the repayment plan, the Finance Minister said: “So, since then, the CBN, who is the lender, has revised the condition to make the repayment period longer. And so, the new repayment period is 30 years. And this means that the states will be paying monthly N162 million. But again today, the states still were not satisfied with the condition.

“We are expecting that the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, CBN and the states will engage again with the view of having the CBN further revise the condition to reduce the monthly repayment burden,” she stated.

Joined by Governors Willie Obiano (Anambra), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Ahmed said: “The states, again, were still not satisfied with the condition.”

According to her, “We are expecting that the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, CBN and the states will engage again with the view of having the CBN further revise the condition to reduce the monthly repayment burden.”

Commenting on budget estimate for the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and other related activities for 2019, the minister disclosed that she presented to NEC, a memorandum seeking its approval of N775,060,080 budget estimates.

Ahmed noted that she also drew the attention of the Council to the financial request by FAAC Sub-Committee on the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) Implementation to execute its Post Implementation Support programmes to the three tiers of government.

The minister explained that FEC had directed that the three tiers of governments adopt the provisions of IPSAS, to ensure uniformity in the implementation process.

Speaking on the threat by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to go on strike if universities are not removed from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Finance Minister said she had not seen a strike notice from the union.

She insisted that she would only implement the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on the initiative.

The minister stressed that: “I didn’t see the notice that ASUU is going on strike if they are forced to be on the IPPIS. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria directed that every agency of government, every staff must be on IPPIS. And my job is to comply with the President’s directive. That is what I do and we are going to do that.

“It is a pity if ASUU carries out this strike because what ASUU is saying now means that they must be treated differently from all other staff of the government of Nigeria who are also on IPPIS.

“We will be engaging ASUU, we will be discussing with them, but at the end of the day, as far as I am concerned, my instruction is from the President.”

Ahmed said that the ministry presented to NEC, the balances of the three special accounts as at October 22.

She said that for the Excess Crude Account (ECA), the balance was $324.35 million, for the Stablisation Fund Account, the balance as at October 22 was N28. 5 billion while that of the Natural Resource Development Fund was N70.6 billion.

Governor Abiodun spoke on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) diversion, round tripping, and smuggling.

The Ogun State governor said Council received a presentation from the NNPC on efforts to address the menace.

Abiodun affirmed that the presentation indicated that smuggling of PMS and fuel theft constitute illicit trade on petroleum product and present significant threat to local economy, national security and stability.

He said NNPC informed Council that the petroleum products smuggling and oil theft are fuelled by the combination of two or more factors, including access to illegal markets, high concentration of filling stations at border towns, lack of adoption of appropriate technology to monitor and track movement of assets,inadequate security/breakdown of law and order, and poor inter-agency cooperation.

Abiodun said the report, therefore, suggested that the Federal Government should immediately set up a taskforce as an interim measure to curb the economic and security impact of the menace.

On governors’ stance on minimum wage, Governor Sule said that the issue of N30,000 minimum wage was a law which all the state governors were willing to abide by.

The governor said, however, that the various states would go back and sit down with the labour unions and agree on increment after the N30,000.

“So, the law is on the increment to N30,000 and I think none of the governors is contesting the N30,000, but it is thereafter that the governors are saying we are going to sit down; we are not going to abide by the template set by the Federal Government.

“Even the Minister of Labour has clearly stated that we are not under any direct instruction to follow,” the Nasarawa governor said.

