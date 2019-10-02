Govt’s policies boost to economic growth

The enactment of piracy bill to deter criminals on Nigeria waters, border closure and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s intervention to curb excessive charges by shipping lines have helped to improve maritime trade in the last one year, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

I

n order to guarantee safe shipping and conducive maritime environment, the Federal Government introduced some policies in the last one year to tackle some of the challenges inhibiting trade facilitation in the industry.

One of the policies was backed up with the signing into law of the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Purpose

The law was enacted in an unprecedented move to bring an improvement to security on the country’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

Also, it was enacted to empower relevant agencies to seize vessels or aircraft used for crimes anywhere on Nigerian waters.

In the past, government had failed to tackle illegal oil bunkering, kidnapping, illegal fishing and smuggling on Nigerian waters despite the country’s participation in a multi-national maritime exercise sponsored by the United States Military Africa Command (AFRICOM).

To ensure that the law is fully enforced, the country acquired patrol boats and trained personnel with huge fund.

Some of the significant provisions of the Act include a distinct definition of piracy and other maritime offences/unlawful acts; punishment upon conviction for maritime crimes; restitution to owners of violated maritime assets or forfeiture of proceeds of maritime crime to the Federal Government and establishment of a Piracy and Maritime Offences Fund with prescribed sources of funding that would be utilised in the implementation of the Act.

Power

The new law also vests exclusive jurisdiction for the determination of matters under the Act on the Federal High Court.

It empowers relevant authorities, such as Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other agencies mentioned under the Act to seize vessels or aircraft used for maritime crimes anywhere in Nigeria and in international waters or in the jurisdiction of any country where the ship is reasonably believed to be a pirate-controlled ship or aircraft.

Commenting on the presidential assent, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, described the move as a step in the right direction, saying, the new law was certainly an elixir that would boost Nigerian capacity to harness the rich potential of our seas and oceans.

CBN’s policy

Also, in line with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s Minimum Standards for shipping agents all over the world, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), early this year, made it mandatory for all shipping agencies in the country to operate Disbursement Accounts (DAs) from where they would carry out operational costs for their principals in overseas.

The move was to entrench transparency in m foreign exchange market and curb the incidence of capital flight among shipping operators.

With the new development, shipping lines are no longer allowed to access forex to settle charges incurred by vessels locally.

Charges

Such charges include the money collected by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Safety and Administration Agency (NIMASA), ship chandelling costs and other local shipping costs.

Before the decision, shipping agents were transferring all incomes to their principals while at the same time applying to CBN for forex at interbank market to service local costs. Such practice contradicts UNCTAD guidelines.

However, in a revised CBN foreign exchange manual with provisions and mandate that have taken effect since August 1, 2018, the bank and the port economic regulator, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), resolved that they would not just monitor foreign exchange inflows and capital repatriation but will equally moderate ship and container demurrage charges.

Also, CBN and the NSC in line with Article 4 of UNCTAD minimum standards for shipping agents further compelled all shipping agencies to open disbursement accounts and give report on their functionality on a regular basis.

Circular

Already, a circular proclaiming the regulations to authorised dealer banks and the public, signed by the Director, Trade and Exchange at CBN, F O Okonji, explained that the changes made in the manual were aimed at streaming documentation requirements, enhancement of transparency of transactions and engendering compliance by stakeholders.

The Executive Secretary of NSC, Hassan Bello, said that the DA charges were usually in foreign exchange since it was assumed that the principals must have wired the funds to the disbursement account of the agent in foreign exchange.

Sanctions

The UN agency had said in its article six that national authorities should ensure that the rules were complied with and that failure by the shipping agencies to comply with the CBN and NSC order would lead to sanctions as contained in the minimum standards for shipping agents.

According to UNCTAD, where there are proved cases of non-compliance, CBN and NSC shall determine the appropriate disciplinary measures applicable.

These may include warnings; temporary suspension of membership from the relevant professional association; suspension of authorisation to operate as shipping agent granted by the relevant national authority; expulsion of membership from the relevant professional association and cancellation of authorisation to operate as shipping agent granted by the relevant national authority.

Port State

Besides, government introduced Port State measures to halt fish pillaging on Nigerian water

It is estimated that Nigeria loses about $70 million annually to illegal foreign fishing vessels.

Worried by this, the Federal Government said that Nigerian vessels operating on the nation’s waters must be installed with tracking devices such as Automatic Identification System (AIS) and Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) so that they could be monitored by the appropriate agencies.

According to the Federal Department of Fishery and Agriculture, there had been drastic reduction in pirates’ attacks against fishing trawlers because of its partnership with Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Nigeria Navy also noted that the country had been losing huge money and resources annually to Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing because of the activities of some Chinese fishing vessels in the country’s maritime domain.

Port measures

The Ports State Measures Agreement (PSMA) was introduced to prevent, eliminate and deter illegal fishing globally among the countries which have ratified the agreement.

It is the first binding international agreement to prevent vessels engaged in IUU fishing from using ports to land their catches.

The provisions of the PSMA apply to fishing vessels seeking entry into a designated port of a state which is different to their flag state.

According to some members of the Nigerian Trawlers Owners Association (NITOA), a total of 350 vessels were managed by 45 trawling companies in the past but the number was reduced to about 230 vessels operated by only 10 firms.

The decline, it was gathered, had threatened about 4,000 direct jobs and 500,000 indirect jobs in the industry value chain.

Border closure

Furthermore, the recent closure of Nigerian land borders by Federal Government to tackle terrorism, armed banditry, smuggling and illegalities in Nigerian land borders.

The joint border security exercise was codenamed “Ex-Swift Response.

It affected borders in Benin with 809 kilometres(km); Cameroon, 1,975 km; Chad 85 km and Niger 1,608 km

In light of this, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Army, Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other intelligence agencies have been ordered to enforce closure of Nigeria’s 4,477 kilometres land borders.

Last line

There is need for government to introduce more policies and law to boost employment and international trade in the country’s maritime domain.

