Gridlock: Lagos warns traders, drivers to vacate roads

Concerned by a barrage of complaints from motorists across the state, the Lagos State government yesterday warned traders, drivers and commercial buses to immediately vacate roads converted to illegal parks and markets, threatening total clamp down on anyone found disturbing the free flow of traffic.

The government also vowed to begin arresting commercial motorists who parked illegally and their passengers in accordance with the law, saying passengers who board vehicles at unauthorised places would also be penalised according to the Lagos Traffic Law. The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredrick Oladeinde, gave the warning at the maiden Traffic Management Summit, held at the Lagos State Secretariat. According to him, the state government has identified 60 worst traffic-prone areas across the state, warning traders and drivers unions culpable in the six locations to vacate the roads within seven days.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Transport Ministry, Mr Wale Musa, listed the areas affected in the immediate traffic and environmental law enforcement to include: Iyana-Ipaja, Oyingbo-Yaba, Ikorodu, Maryland, Ajah (Lekki-Epe Expressway and Ikotun. According to him, 75 per cent of Lagos traffic is largely caused by human activities and lack of discipline on the part of traders, motorists and commuters, adding that the government would begin demolitions of illegal stalls, shops, parks and other structures hampering the free flow of traffic in the state metropolis. He explained that the enforcement team would be drawn from the police, LASTMA, transport unions and other stakeholders in the transport sector. He said: “We are not going to manage the market for them, we cannot manage parks for them but what we are saying is that you mustn’t sell on the roads or turn the road to motor parks.”

The commissioner bemoaned the attitude of many Lagos residents to traffic laws, saying all the government’s infrastructure and interventions seemed to be futile due to illegal human activities and disobedience to the law. “In Lagos State, it is not uncommon to see vehicles illegally parked on either side of the road, some even drive in such careless fashion that makes nonsense of the traffic law while others drive across the road medians.

