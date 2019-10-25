GTB Masters’ Cup Season 9: Kings College, Lead Forte get tough draws

Asaba and Uyo Stadiums are being considered by the Nigeria Football Federation as the venue for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels of Benin, slated for November 11. A top source of the NFF made this known on Thursday in an interview with Soccernet.ng, where it was revealed that the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba State and the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo had been tipped to host the qualifier. Although a final decision has not been made, however, it was confirmed to Soccernet.ng that plans were underway to announce the venue before the end of next week

. “The NFF will make a pronouncement on the venue that will host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin very soon. They are working on it and looking at it from their cooperate angle. Initially, it was supposed to be Edo State but of late we have been hearing Asaba, Uyo and definitely, Abuja is out of it because the pitch is not ready,” The NFF Source told Soccernet.ng “Uyo and Asaba are good grounds for the Super Eagles because that’s where we have played and won games with ease.

But we are waiting for the NFF to make an official pronouncement on the venue that will host the 2021 AFCON qualifier against Lesotho.” The source also disclosed to Soccernet.ng that picking the maximum point remains the priority of the Super Eagles regardless of the venue the match would be played. “Wherever they choose will be okay for us.

The most important thing is for us to train well and play well to win. You know we have two games, first against Benin and a few days later we will play Lesotho. So, the important for us to win the two games. But I can confirm to you that in a few days the NFF will make an official pronouncement.”

