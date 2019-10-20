Guber poll: Kogi people abhor incitement, threats – PDP tells el-Rufai

Prof. Banji Akintoye, a foremost historian and Second Republic member of the Senate recently emerged as leader of the Yoruba nation. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the state of the nation, calls for restructuring and the 2023 presidency, among other issues

Nigeria recently celebrated 59th Independence anniversary. What is your take on Nigeria at 59?

We started in the 1950s with the confidence that would make our country work. The fact that we immediately chose a federation was very helpful indeed in a country like ours, where there are many different nationalities, each having its own land, culture, history and pride. So, the only kind of constitution that can work is a federal arrangement. Our choosing a federation in 1949/50 was very helpful in the decade that followed. It is not that the structure of the federation was perfect; we ought not to have ended up with three large regions as people believed that we should have given the true nature of the country, which is that there are many nationalities in Nigeria.

We didn’t do that, but still we created a federation in which each of the three regions was free to do its very much. Each region had its own elected government and each region was in control of most of its affairs. Each region even had an agent, a representative, representing its interest abroad in London. So, it worked very well. And each region was able to grow at its own pace. And it looked as if Nigeria was on the part of greatness and people, who were young then, were very excited about our country.

I became a university student in 1956, and very soon after, I became considerably prominent in students’ politics and that meant I was going abroad often to represent Nigerian students in international students conferences in Africa and other parts of the world. During those days I saw Africa quite incisively and I came to the conclusion that Nigeria was the promise of the future for Africa; that we are the country that has the resources, manpower, education and direction to lead Africa from poverty and backwardness to prosperity and greatness. That was in the first decade of our existence as a country from 1952 to 1962.

In 1960, we became independent and it immediately became obvious that people ruling at the centre were not satisfied with the arrangement we’ve been living with. They wanted to control more of the resources and the activities of the regions and that is where the trouble started and the trouble has gone bigger and bigger. The trouble actually started in 1962, when the Federal Government interfered with internal politics of the Western Region. So, the Western Region began to decline. Western Region had been the leader in development, but it began to decline and the rest of Nigeria had declined, even more calamitous, until we are where we are now.

What do you think went wrong that led Nigeria to where it is today?

It is poor management and poor structuring; poor structuring because following the 1962 adventure by the Federal Government in the Western Region, Nigeria plunged into considerable chaos and the military took over. And there is no federal military anywhere in the world. The military is not trained to be federal; military is a unitary institution and so the military began to restructure Nigeria as a unitary country with a commander at the centre. He is the military president and commander of all the soldiers in the land. So, any soldier who is governor or whatever in any part of Nigeria is for him to command.

So, the Federal Government under the military became a commanding force for the whole of Nigeria and the idea of a federation gradually faded away under them. Unfortunately, every time the military left briefly to come and take over again, they gave us a constitution. It was the military who gave Nigeria a constitution. It was absurd, but that was what happened. It was the military that always give us constitution and it was a constitution in their own image; a constitution that recognises a powerful federal government.

Then something big came to add to the aberration. By 1970, oil had become a big phenomenon in Nigeria’s life, pumping a type of wealth we have never seen before into our national economy and so the Federal Government in control of everything naturally become the controller of the oil and controller of money and therefore power over all the governments of Nigeria, over all parts of Nigeria. And oil rather than becoming a blessing to people of Nigeria became a big curse because it then created a Federal Government in which a major venture was the propagation of corruption. So, that is the root of our problem.

But in the last 20 years we have had civilian administrations, is it fair to still be blaming the military…

When the last military government left in 1999, what did they do? They gave us a constitution and they didn’t let Nigerians see it; it was a constitution written under wraps and issued by decree.

Why has it been difficult for the civilian administrations to address the constitution issue?

Because whoever comes to power under that constitution, sees himself as a titan and mountain; he is no longer a simple Nigerian, he becomes god on earth. Everywhere in the world, people say the president of Nigeria is the most powerful politician on earth. There is nothing really restraining the president of Nigeria from doing anything under the constitution. He can make and unmake. So, it is difficult to get any Nigerian who becomes the president to say let us change the constitution. It is not going to work; it is not easy.

Look at former President Goodluck Jonathan; he comes from a region where there has been very tough fight for regional control and autonomy so that they can manage their affairs. Bright young men, highly educated young men of the Niger Delta area have died in the struggle. Jonathan came to power from that place, where his cousins had died fighting for something.

He came to power and just sat down in the midst of enormous gluttons of unrestrained power, and people were pushing him, begging him, appealing to him and admonishing him to institute measures towards restructuring. He didn’t want to do it; he was enjoying the power so much. I think Jonathan demonstrated most clearly the Nigerian in the position of a federal president. I don’t imagine that any Nigerian as president under this constitution would ever embarked seriously on restructuring of the federation.

What do you think should be done to address issues in the country?

The leaders have cried a lot. There is a body known as Afenifere in the South-West, the major organisation among the Yoruba people had cried for restructuring and insisted on it. The people from other parts of the country have joined. In the South-East, people are now saying, what we want is restructuring and of course the South-South has always wanted it. And now the Middle-Belt has joined and people are saying that if Nigeria is not restructured, the nation will break up. We will depart from Nigeria and so on and so forth. The people, who hold power at the centre, what are they doing? They are raising up their power more, so that they can restrain those who say they want to break away. So, it is getting worse and worse.

What do you think is the solution?

I look around the world and saw that in Hungary recently, the government decided to do something; people said we don’t want it. The government ignored them, so they moved into the streets and protested for months and now government has backed down in some areas and they are still asking for more change. I think ultimately that power in a society belongs to the people and the people at some point may have to take it in their hands to say this is what we want. I think it might be that that would change the situation.

Are you referring to a revolution?

I am not talking of a revolution; I am talking of people demonstrating peacefully but persistently for change in the management of their country.

But there have been several protests and rallies by Nigerians to demand for positive change in the management of the country…

There has not been one that has covered the land, with people asking for restructuring in those zones that have been crying for restructuring in Nigeria. It has been the big men in those regions that have been crying for restructuring. When former President Umar Yar’Adua died and there was talk in some parts of Nigeria that somebody from his part of Nigeria must succeed him against the provisions of the constitution, people went into the streets and that resolved the problem.

So, the argument that Jonathan should not be president just disappeared. There was no violence. So, I am not asking for revolution, what I am saying is that the people of Nigeria, especially the people of the badly affected areas of Nigeria; the South and Middle Belt, if they will collectively pour out in the street and peacefully demand that the constitution of their country be changed, it can be changed.

Do you think they have what it takes to achieve this, considering your perception that a Nigerian president is very powerful?

You can limit the power of government by your behaviour. If you go into the streets and young men are throwing stones, breaking houses and killing people, of course the Federal Government must act forcefully against them.

Naturally, that is the duty of the Federal Government. But if the people just pour out on the streets, singing songs for days and not going away for weeks, I am sure things will change. Few months ago, you emerged as the new Yoruba leader, what do you make of the development? Yoruba is a very large and resourceful nation. We are part of a country and we have demonstrated very much that we are able and willing to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Nigeria.

We have done that very much. The moments that there have been crises, it has been often in the Western Region; Yoruba stepping forward to provide way forward. The last one was between 2013 and 2014, when it looked like there was going to be a break up.

The Federal Government was in tatters and the political party that formed the government was in crisis. People were talking of secession all over the country and so on and so forth. But, a group of Yoruba politicians came out and formed an alliance with an unlikely ally; put down their resources and political expertise to create a new political party, which then boldly promised change, and the party of change won the election. They won the presidential election and won the majority in the National Assembly and it looks like everything was okay. But the problem is that in Nigeria, whenever Yoruba people come out like that, provide solutions, Nigeria just go back to where it was, which is chaos and trouble. And in the last four years, we have seen probably worse chaos and trouble that we have ever seen.

How would you describe the controversy that trailed your emergence as Yoruba leader?

I think there has been misunderstanding. The Yoruba nation is a very large and ancient civilization. We are more democratic probably than most people in the whole world and therefore the Yoruba person speaks his mind. So, there is nothing wrong with the Yoruba people and group of Yoruba people saying this is where we want to go and another group saying it is not where we want to go or what we want to do.

What people have been protesting about is the mode of the election; it is not about me, but the mode of the election.

We Yoruba people operate through organisations; that is our history and culture. Whenever Yoruba feel there is an issue, they form organisations to address it.

There are many Yoruba organisations and about 50 of them met in Ibadan; they didn’t even discuss with me. They just met and said they are going to elect a leader to face the danger of the moment – the Fulani invasion of Yoruba land, kidnapping of people and so on. So, they gathered; they didn’t discuss with Bola Tinubu and I, and neither of us knew they were meeting.

So, they did an election and elected me. People are saying you might have appointed the person who is good for the job but you didn’t involve the rest of us. Some, in other to make their case, have also attacked me personally, but it doesn’t matter. I don’t hold anything against them. I know what they are doing. It is not that they hate me or have anything against me; it is just that they wanted me to reject what the groups have done. But looking at what they have done and their motivation, it will be difficult for me to say no.

But, one thing I know for sure is that they are not saying they are electing a leader, who will replace an old man like Chief Reuben Fasoranti. That is not what they are saying. What they are saying is that they need a leader, who they can relate with; who understands them because I have been going around, visiting all parts of Yoruba land. Out of my personal interest in the welfare of the Yoruba people, I have been speaking out. I have done research on what the Fulani are doing, which I have submitted to Afenifere.

It is 23-page research, which I did partly in Nigeria and partly in West Africa. And I have visited places mostly oppressed by Fulani invasion. I have been to some bushes in Yoruba land speaking to some Fulani and I know that they are not Nigerian Fulani. Those I spoke to don’t understand Hausa and English, which are the two major languages they should know. That was what these young people saw that made them to decide that it has to be me.

Ordinarily, if it is politics, it would be Tinubu of course because he is the leader of the largest political party in Yoruba land. Are you invariably saying that Tinubu should be regarded as Yoruba political leader?

No! I am saying that if they have been thinking of partisan politics, of course, they would have appointed Tinubu. Why do you think so? He is the leader of the largest political party in Yoruba land.

So, if they have been thinking of getting a man in partisan politics; he is obviously the biggest partisan politician in Yoruba land. Can he be regarded as political leader of Yoruba? That is not what I am saying. If they have been looking for somebody from partisan politics, Tinubu would have been the ultimate unquestioned choice. He is the leader of the largest political group in Yoruba land, but they said they don’t want a partisan politician.

That was the only reason they rejected him. Some people nominated him and said he is the leader of the largest political party in the land, which is true, but the majority said ‘we don’t want a partisan politician.’

They were looking for somebody who could operate across board, who is known to be non-partisan. Why did you accept the position of Yoruba leader, when there is Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who many regard as Yoruba leader? The young men, who elected me, have their reasons. Should they have called it Yoruba leader; that is there choice. For me, I understand that by the position, they are saying I should do at a higher level and space, what I have being doing and that they will support me in doing it. On that understanding, I accepted. So, I am going to be doing more intensively, what I have being doing before because I now have the support of these people.

How do you feel that some individual and groups rejected your emergence as Yoruba leader?

Some people are saying they want it and some are saying they don’t want it. I am not pretending that such does not exist, but I am going to be doing what I have been doing and what these young men are supporting me to do.

So, you are not worried about the rejection? It is my land and I know it has always been so. A man became a king in Yoruba land and people are crying against it for a long time; that doesn’t mean that he must quit. That is not our culture. We are Yoruba and we are very democratic people.

How would you react to the speculation that your emergence has something to do with some Yoruba politicians’ aspirations for the 2023 presidential elections? Why will I want to be interested in partisan politics? I am not interested in partisan politics. People are saying that because they just want to say things that are hostile. Everybody knows that I am not interested in partisan politics. I cannot take part in Nigeria’s politics. I formed an organisation abroad in 2006 and we decided from day one that we are not going to be partisan; we are going to be emphatically non-partisan and that is what we are and that make us effective. We ended up having members in most countries of the world. The organisation exists and I am still its patron. I am not partisan and I am not interested in partisan politics.

No way! Do I have friends among the partisan politicians, of course, I do. I am born in this land and my extended family is everywhere. For instance, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande is my younger brother. If you see me by his side, will you say I am in partisan politics?

No, I am not in partisan politics. I am rigidly and emphatically non-partisan and I cannot take part in partisan politics. I was invited to come and be like a father to one of the political parties and I said: ‘I am sorry, I cannot do it, I am not partisan.’

Why did you reject the offer?

How can I?

If I have made myself known to the world as non-partisan, should I come back home and be a member of a political party? It doesn’t make sense to me. I can never take part in partisan politics again. I took part in partisan politics in the past. I was a leader in the Action Group Youths Organisation in the 1950s and early 1960s. I was one of the founders of the Action Group Students Association in Ibadan. I was part of the founders of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and I belong to the intellectual wing of what used to be called Ife Group that really worked on the details, ideology and programmes of development of the party, closing working with our father, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

As a result of my activities in the Action Group Youths Association, as a graduate student in Ibadan, my people nominated me for election in 1964 federal election, which made me the youngest person in that election, which we did not lose but we boycotted.

When we formed UPN and it was time for election, Papa Awolowo was the first person who spoke about me going to the Senate and my people in the senatorial district elected me without me doing anything. I became a senator and very loyal member and one of the leaders of the party. I was Secretary to the UPN Parliamentary caucus in the National Assembly. I have played partisan politics before, but the time has come when in my old age, I must be able to speak to all my people. I must be able to enter all the houses. I must be able to enter the office of every governor. I must be able to attend every meeting and say to them: ‘Focus on the welfare of the Yoruba people.’ That is what I want to do.

What is your take on 2023 presidency, especially Yoruba’s quest to produce the next president? As a Yoruba, I want a Yoruba man to be president everyday, forever. We will work it out and I do hope that the right thing would be done. I am not going to take part in their partisan politics.

So, if I do anything, it would be counseling people who approach me and perhaps also pray for them. As Yoruba leader, what is your message to be your people?

For Yoruba people, I won’t say don’t play partisan politics; play partisan politics as you like, but remember that you have a nation that has a great history, great civilization and great prospect in the world. Don’t let your nation be destroyed by the circumstances of today’s Nigeria. Stand up and defend your land. Yoruba people, do not run away in the face of this Fulani aggression. Use whatever you can to disarm them and take the guns away from them and protect your lives. But remember we Yoruba have a very good injunction in our culture; always be hospitable to foreigners.

That is a powerful injunction in our culture; don’t forget that injunction. So, do not hurt anybody, who is not endangering Yoruba land. But, if anybody comes endangering Yoruba land, find something to deal with him and disarm him.

