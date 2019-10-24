Gunmen abduct Federal High Court judge

Armed men have kidnapped a judge of the Federal High Court, Ondo State Division, Justice Abdul Dogo, on Tuesday evening.

Dogo was kidnapped alongside his driver at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis which serves as border community between Ondo and Edo states.

The judge and his driver were on their way from Abuja to Akure.

Workers and some lawyers at the Federal High Court, Akure, confirmed this to New Telegraph yesterday.

One of the lawyers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the kidnappers had already contacted the family of the judge and demanded N50 million ransom.

Meanwhile, the police said Dogo’s abduction did not happen within its jurisdiction.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said in a statement that the incident occurred at Ibilo in Akoko Edo area of Edo State which, according to him, is within the purview of the Edo Police Command.

The PPRO added that the police in collaboration with men of the Edo State Command had already swung into action towards rescuing the abducted judge and his driver from captivity.

He said: “The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to news trending now to the fact that a high court judge, Justice Abdul Dogo, was kidnapped in Ondo State. Much as we empathise with the family of the victim, the command wants to make it clear that the incident did not happen anywhere in Ondo State.

“The incident actually happened in Ibilo, Edo State. However, we are working in tandem with our colleagues in whose jurisdiction this incident happened to ensure that His Lordship is rescued unhurt and also apprehend the perpetrators.

“We appeal to anyone with useful information that could lead to his rescue and the arrest of the culprits not to hesitate to let the police know.

“The Ondo State Police Command hereby enjoins the good people of the state to go about their normal businesses as we are working to ensure that citizens of the state do not only enjoy these ‘ember’ months but also enjoy a peaceful atmosphere throughout the forthcoming yuletide.”

Like this: Like Loading...