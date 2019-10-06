Happiness is found in helping others

Evangelist Fabian Nna is the President of Fire of Liberation Interdenominational Ministry, a fast growing worship arena based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He is passionate about the gospel having studied Philosophy before going full time into the ministry. He speaks of his dreams of a better and greater Nigeria. The cleric urges politicians to do more for the country, in this interview with EMMANUEL MASHA. Excerpts:

How did you get into the ministry?

We started the ministry in the year 2016. At first the people received it as a church, but the intention and vision was so clear that it should not be a church. Right now, the ministry is one of the fasted growing interdenominational churches in Port Harcourt and we usually meet Tuesdays and have miracle services some other times.

What is really responsible for the success so far?

First, the success of this ministry came from maintaining the original vision of the ministry. Sometimes, people come up and they feel like, you have seen a level of growth, people are coming from everywhere, and sometime people are tempted. Even the team will be like, can’t we turn it into a Sunday service? Because of these pressures, I am trying to make sure that I don’t leave the original blueprint that the Lord has set for us.

The major reason for our success is the ability to stand on the word of God. Not to have anything to do with the doctrines of other denominations. We make sure we do all that we can to the best of our knowledge, to stand on the scripture and the scripture alone; because the day you start entering into doctrines, members will be offended. So, we leave the doctrines and focus squarely on the word of God.

Third is the power of prayer. The ministry is known for prayer. As a matter of fact, the day you visit this ministry, you will be like wow, because we can spend one whole hour just praying. What keeps you in check and what makes you report back to the owner of the vision is the ability to stay in the place of prayer. That is the only channel you can get in touch with the giver of the vision. Since God is the giver of the vision, we try to pray at all times, we use prayer to let him know that this is what we are doing, this is what we have done and this is where we want to go. The Bible say, if you acknowledge the Lord, he will direct your path. So, prayer has been another watchword that has guaranteed us success.

You have an Anglican background. Does it in anyway affect your ministry?

I try as much as possible not to allow my Anglican background to influence the ministry. The watchword has been interdenominational and God, through the help of the Holy Spirit, always reminds me that this is the purpose of the ministry, and that the sole purpose is to raise warriors for the Kingdom of God. Because of that, I try not allow anything that I carry from my Anglican background dominate the vision for this ministry.

Again, because I bring different kinds of guest speakers, from Anglican background, from Pentecostal background, it helps to keep me in check, knowing fully there are other denominations here as well. So, it doesn’t influence me at all.

What has been the major challenge of your ministry?

The Lord has been our helper all these years. Like I said earlier, because of home training, because of social association, because of churches we attend, people are configured in different ways. The major challenge we usually have sometimes is people carrying what they got from their denomination to this place. But we try as much as we can to make sure that when they come, we accept them the way they are then find a way to let them know the way operate here. And before one or two weeks, they start to adapt, and by the time they see other believers enjoying themselves, they begin to adapt.

Another challenge is that lots of needy people come from different places; and it piles up pressure on the ministry. As a ministry, we take rendering of help to the less privileged seriously. For that reason, our welfare department is usually under intense pressure because people are trying to access our welfare package. As a non-denominational ministry, there are certain things we don’t do, we don’t talk about money, we don’t emphasize money and we don’t take tithe. We practically live on God’s provision. That makes the welfare department to be always under immense pressure. We also provide transportation for people. And so we hire vehicles for them. For now, the ministry has no vehicles yet we aid them. We ensure that those who come are not stranded after service. That is also a challenge, but God has been our help that after service, there are three buses that take people to different routes to make sure that at least they come the next day. The aim is to train these people. Somebody you have the passion to train, you have to provide certain things that will make the person yield to the training.

How can the church be more united to do the work of God?

This is a serious question. The problem of the church today is the church itself. The problem of the church is also the members of the church. And the problem of the church is also from the pastors, the leaders. Why did I say so? A situation where there is rivalry between the churches, you discover that it is going to cause disaffection in the church of God. When there is strife between church leaders, the flocks will take that challenge to the extreme. That is why I tell pastors not to talk about pastors in the presence of their members.

Another thing that is causing disunity in the church is competition in the system, because everybody wants to be seen as the all mighty man of God. They go out of their way, trying to also find the means to bring miracle to their members.

Where do you see your ministry in the next 10 years?

The Bible says that it is not to him that willeth nor to him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy. But for us as a ministry, the desire of every man is to grow daily. We want to see this ministry as one of the notable and most sought after interdenominational ministries in the world. The reason is that we have this vision and we feel that the world should know about it.

The ministry of Reinhard Bonke is one ministry the Lord has put in my heart as a watchword. He is a German, but has taken the gospel to Africa and the world at large. Another ministry is that of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. These are the two ministries that I patterned my own ministry after. They are not a church, but they are known. So, we want to see how we affect the world not just our surrounding in the next 10 years if Jesus tarries.

Nigeria has just celebrated 59 years of independence. What message do you have for Nigerians?

I wish Nigerians happy Independence Anniversary. Looking back, if the founding fathers were alive, they would say that this is not the country they fought for. Some of our leaders are spreading tribalism. When I read some stuff and comments. They breaks my heart. Tribalism is in the bone marrow of an average youth. The one from the North sees an average youth from the East as his enemy. That is not what they learnt from school, they heard it from their fathers.

The country should make politics not to be enticing anymore. We want for ourselves, we want our people to occupy positions they are not qualified for. Number two, the problem of Nigeria is the politicians themselves. We should make politics not to be attractive anymore. In a situation where a senator pockets huge amount of money, why won’t he kill to get there?

So, what I am saying is that the politicians should help our dear country. They should de – market the political scene. The allowances and salaries of our senators and president should be reduced.

Again, Nigeria can be better if there is respect for the Rule of Law. It is a major problem in Nigeria. They say we have three arms of government, but we only have two arms of government, which are the executive and the legislature. The truth should be told, the judiciary is not independent. If there is a way to amend the constitution, the power of the president should be reduced because his power is enormous.

In a situation where the President wakes up and fires the Chief Justice, shows that the judiciary is not independent. And judges will be afraid to discharge their constitutional powers because you don’t want to touch or tread on the tiger’s tail. So the power of nominating or recommending a judicial officer is before the NJC, but you have a situation where the President rejects who is nominated through lobbying. Before a president can fire the Chief Justice, he should go back to the Senate or the legislature the way it is done during nomination. The judiciary is the only arm of government that can defend the common man directly.

So, if the judiciary is swallowed, the common man cannot have a say in a sane society. So it is time we return to respect for the Rule of Law. Don’t obey judgment of the court when it favours you. You decide on the ones to obey or disobey. It doesn’t help the country.

Lastly, I want to say this; Nigeria is full of potentials, but until our political leaders begin to break down the power cabals, Nigeria cannot go far. This is because power supply is a big problem in Nigeria. How do you industrialize the country when there is no power? But there is a cabal that controls the power sector. If they can stop the importation of generators, Nigerian’s power system will go up. So, these are the challenges. Education should be funded properly; infant mortality rate is increasing every day. People are suffering. Something should be done about them urgently.

