Harsh weather hair care tips

The harsh weather is here and there is need to ensure that your hair is well taken care of and protected especially during the cold season because the cold is basically a perfect storm of bad conditions for your hair as wind and harsh cold air suck moisture out of your hair and cause tangles.

This in turn causes split ends, frizz and hair breakage. For you to protect your hair during this cold season you need to oil your hair before using any shampoo.

This will serve as a treatment and help the hair from drying or breaking. You can also use an anti-humectant to seal in moisture especially after washing or moisturizing your hair. Olive oil is the best options because it is filled with benefits for your hair. While applying oil to your hair, ensure it’s in liquid form by simply putting the bottle in a bowl of hot water. Also, protective styles come in handy.

They cut down the manipulation to your hair which will prevent breakage and they tuck ends and strands in safely out of the way of wind and cold air. When thinking of protective hairstyles the options are endless. You can braid, weave, crochet or wig it altogether.

Like this: Like Loading...