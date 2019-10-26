Health
Health sector: Niger declares state of emergency
Niger State government has declared a state of emergency in the health sector saying it has resolved to ensure the quality and affordable healthcare delivery system for all
The Permanent Secretary Niger State Ministry of Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Mohammed Makun Sidi made the declaration during the weekend at the establishment and inauguration of Niger State-Led Accountability Mechanism for MNCH organised by MAMAYE in collaboration with Option in Minna.
He also called on all donor agencies to properly articulate and document their areas of support and partnership to the state to enable the state know their functions, areas of support and as well how much in monetary worth they are investing to the state.
According to him: “We have declared a state of emergency in our health sector. It is now the collective responsibility of all to join hands in making the state health work better and more responsive to the needs of citizenry.
“Niger State as a miniature Nigeria is striving to make a difference in getting right in terms of quality and affordable healthcare delivery system for all. If Nigeria is not getting right, we will.”
Three things that needed to be done to improve the health sector, he said included revitalization of the Primary Health Care delivery system and insurance scheme while also insisting that monitoring and supervision is a very vital component needed to make the desired change.
NAF establishes School of Medical Sciences, Aviation Medicine
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has established the School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM).
The school is saddled with the responsibility of training of nurses and medical technicians in the allied medical fields like pharmacy, medical laboratory and preventive health services.
Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure in a statement Saturday, said the institution was commissioned yesterday by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.
The institution is located at the NAF Base in Kaduna.
“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today, (Saturday), commissioned the NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM) at the NAF Base, Kaduna.
“The School, which has three colleges within its span of control, is tasked with the initial training of nurses and medical technicians in the allied medical fields such as pharmacy, medical laboratory and preventive health services. The school is also expected to organise upgrading and refresher courses for various categories of NAF Medical Services personnel aimed at exposing them to global best practices in aviation medicine,” the DOPRI said.
In his remarks during the commissioning ceremony, the CAS expressed his delight, even as he described it as a milestone in the history of the NAF.
The Air Chief recalled that upon assumption of office in July 2015, he resolved to improve the welfare services for NAF personnel, which he perceived as a major requirement in the development of human capacity for enhanced operational performance.
Boston doctors perform first full face transplant on black patient
Surgeons in Boston have completed the first full face transplant on a black patient, a Los Angeles man who was severely disfigured when a drunk driver slammed into his car.
Robert Chelsea, 68, is also the oldest patient ever to undergo the 16-hour procedure, which involved a team of 45 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in July, reports the New York Post.
“May God bless the donor and his family who chose to donate this precious gift and give me a second chance,” Chelsea said in a statement released Thursday. “Words cannot describe how I feel. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel very blessed to receive such an amazing gift.”
In 2013, Chelsea suffered burns over 60% of his body and face when his overheated car was struck by a drunk driver as he waited on the shoulder of a highway. The car went up in flames, ultimately sending Chelsea into a coma for six months.
Chelsea underwent more than 30 surgeries, but his lips, nose and left ear could not be reconstructed, leading doctors to list him for a face transplant in March 2018.
But the wait for a suitable donor was longer than usual because of Chelsea’s skin tone, health officials said.
“It is vitally important for individuals of all races and ethnicities to consider organ donation, including the donation of external grafts, such as face and hands,” New England Donor Services president and CEO Alexandra Glazier said in a statement. “Unlike internal organs, the skin tone of the donor may be important to finding a match.”
Chelsea’s outlook is good, as he’s likely to achieve near-normal sensation and 60 percent of motor function in his face within a year. That also means the ability to eat, smile and speak normally once again, doctors said.
“I am forever indebted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the most amazing surgical and nurse team ever assembled,” Chelsea said. “The place oozes compassion.”
Dr. Bodhan Pomahac, who led the transplant team, said Chelsea is “recovering remarkably fast” after becoming the ninth patient to receive a face transplant at the hospital and just the 15th ever nationwide. In 2007, a black patient in France received a partial face transplant, hospital officials said.
“We are looking forward to seeing a significant improvement in Robert’s quality of life,” Pomahac said.
WHO: Two of three polio viruses eradicated in ‘historic’ step
The World Health Organisation welcomed an “historic step” towards a polio-free world on Thursday as an expert panel certified that the second of three types of the crippling virus has been eradicated globally.
The announcement by the Global Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication means that only wild polio virus type 1 is still circulating, after type 2 was declared eradicated in 2015, and type 3 this week, reports Reuters.
Global polio cases have been cut by more than 99% since 1988, but type 1 polio virus is still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where it has infected a total of 88 people this year. That is a resurgence from a record low global annual figure of 22 cases in 2017.
“The eradication of wild polio virus type 3 is a major milestone towards a polio-free world, but we cannot relax,” said Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa.
Seth Berkley, chief executive of the GAVI vaccine alliance, said it was “a tremendous victory in the fight against polio”.
Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. It cannot be cured, but infection can be prevented by vaccination – and a dramatic reduction in cases worldwide in recent decades has been due to intense national and regional immunization campaigns in babies and children.
In unvaccinated populations, however, polio viruses can re-emerge and spread swiftly. Cases of vaccine-derived polio can also occur in places where immunity is low and sanitation is poor, as vaccinated people can excrete the virus, putting the unvaccinated at risk.
The Philippines last month said it was planning an emergency vaccination campaign after polio re-surfaced and caused the first two recorded polio cases there for 20 years.
Moeti urged governments to be vigilant: “Countries must strengthen routine immunization to protect communities, ramp up routine surveillance so that we are able to detect even the slightest risk of polio re-emerging,” she said in a statement.
Lack of definite roles for govts, limiting Universal Coverage
Universal Health Coverage is a critical component of sustainable development and poverty reduction, and a key element to reducing social inequities. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI highlights some of the factors that hinder its actualisation
As the global drive to ensure that majority of countries key into Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as a strategy to provide accessible and affordable care for people all over the world continues to spread, Nigeria is one of the countries lagging behind in taking advantage of its numerous benefits.
In spite of this yearning, too many people are still missing out on health coverage. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least, half of the world’s people are currently unable to obtain essential health services. Presently in Nigeria, only about five per cent of Nigerians have prepaid health care through social and voluntary private insurance.
This has resulted in majority of Nigerians paying out-ofpocket to access care. However, based on national and state commitment to reverse the trend, medical doctors under the auspices of the Association of Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN), Lagos Chapter, at their 2019 Biennial Conference, focused on how to make a difference in achieving the much needed UHC in the country with a view to ensure that majority of Nigerians access needed care when it matters.
The conference organised by APHPN, has the theme ‘Universal Health Coverage: Defining The Bottom Line’. In his submission at the conference, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi warned that Nigeria may not achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) if grey areas in health sector were not urgently addressed. According to Abayomi, lack of clear definition of roles and responsibility of the federal, states and local governments in delivering quality healthcare to Nigerians through primary healthcare (PHCs) may hinder efforts towards achieving the UHC in the country. Universal Health Coverage also called universal coverage, or universal care) is a health care system that provides health care and financial protection to all residents of a particular country or region.
The WHO defines UHC as a situation where citizens can access health services without incurring financial hardship. According to the Director General of WHO, UHC is the “Single most powerful concept that public health has to offer” since it unifies “services and delivers them in a comprehensive and integrated way”. One of the goals with universal healthcare is to create a system of protection, which provides equality of opportunity for people to enjoy the highest possible level of health.
“Some people will say local governments have the mandate of delivering quality primary healthcare platform as embedded in the law. While I won’t disagree with that, we cannot disengage the role and responsibilities of states and the federal government.” Abayomi said that the situation was worse than that in some other states of the country, “This situation doesn’t speak well of the platform that want to deliver UHC, considering the formula of one PHC per ward.” According to him, if we really want to achieve UHC, the three tiers of governments must come together and clearly outline what their responsibilities will be towards the PHCs.
He said, “There are grey areas in terms of responsibility when we talk of building, equipping, running and sustaining Primary Healthcare Structure. In Lagos State we have over 300 PHCs of which only 57 are considered flagships in which they have complimentary staff of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers that deliver services.
“The remaining consisting over 200 PHCs are controlled by nurses while significant number of the Centres are abandoned and dilapidated.” Corroborating his view, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo- Olu who spoke on the topic, “Universal Health Coverage: In Defining The Bottom Line,” said good health was essential to sustain economic and social development as well as poverty reduction. Access to needed health service is also crucial for maintaining and improving health.”
At the same time, she said people need to be protected from being pushed into poverty because of the high cost of health care.Sanwo-Olu who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, said tge Lagos State Government has done a lot in concerning UHC and “I think it is appropriate at this point to urge Lagosians to fully embrace the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme, which is a strategic policy designed to achieve affordable, comprehensive and unhindered quality health care service for all residents in the state. She said, “The health insurance scheme is designed for basic, primary and selected health care services for beneficiaries such as treatments and management of malaria, hypertension, common childhood illnesses, antenatal care services including caesarean section, amongst others. “
It is indeed a right move towards attaining UHC, the second pillar of the developmental agenda for the greater Lagos promised by the current administration in the state.” Dr. Olufunmilayo Tolu, chairman, APHPN, Lagos Chapter, said the conference was to start conversation around UHC by identifing the gaps and how to proffer solutions.
Tolu who is also a public health physician and honourary consultant at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), said the conference focused on the theme so as to engender discussion on this very difficult subject of UHC. “We are looking at a situation where every citizen in the state and by extension in the country, has access to an essential package of health care, where there will be no inequalities and everybody accessing what he/she needs. “That is why we are not limiting ourselves to speeches; we are having panel discussions so that people can interact with various stakeholders.”
Moving forward, she disclosed that the APHPN will engage those in authority more than it had done previously in ensuring the attainment of UHC. According to her, the association currently have greater interaction with medical officers of health (MOH) who were being trained in view of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), which was recently released to some states in the country. She stressed that “Certain things have to happen in the communities before these fund could be fully accessed; there need to be more community mobilisation.
“In the next few months there is definitely going to be a change in the health space at the community level and we want to be vitally involved in that.” The chairman of APHPN in Lagos said the conference was about engagement, proferring solutions, taking the problems head-on so as to have results to show for it.
Beyond championing for the meaningful impact of UHC in both Lagos and Nigeria at large, Tolu said the APHPN has also been involved in other public health issues including nutrition, HIV, Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in 2014, among others. Although, the slow progress of UHC in the country is discouraging, the Political Declaration on UHC, adopted recently at the United Nations General Assembly, could set the stage for a better world in which health is viewed as a human right and not as a commodity. On paper, we have a compact that enshrines the idea of universality.
At the local, state, and country levels it will mean healthier populations and greater global health equity. It may not be easy to fully actualise UHC on ground, demonstration of strong political will by the governments, contributions of stakeholders and the willingness of individuals to key into the plan could ultimately pave the way for its attainment
Reducing exposure to radiation could curb Leukemia
Dr. Excellence-Oluye Olukayode is a public health advocate and general practitioner. In this interview, he discusses preventive measures that could put Leukemia, a blood cancer type at bay, persistent blood shortage in Leukemia patients, key role of blood transfusion sustaining lives, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
How common is leukemia and how dangerous is it?
Leukemia like every other cancer, is dangerous. There is no cancer that is a joke. Like every other cancer, leukemia being a cancer of the blood is very dangerous. It is an illness that can affect both adult and children.
There are different categories of leukemia, but something that is common to all of them is the fact that they emanate from blood cells and they lead to destruction and disfunction of blood cells.
Blood cells have different functions. There are different types of blood cells. There are red blood cells and they have their own functions. When leukemia happens it disturbs the function of the red blood cells. Similarly, when leukemia happens it disturbs the function of white blood cells and so the people are prone to different infections. When leukemia happens, it will distrupts the function of cells that we call platelets, which are responsible for blood clotting.
So, for people that have leukemia, they are susceptible to bleeding or uncontrolled bleeding. So, leukemia is a very dangerous problem; it is something that needs to be detected as early as possible.
Is it treatable?
Yes, it is treatable, especially when it is detected early. There are treatment options for it. There are drugs for the treatment of Leukemia including radiotherapy, stem cell transplant, among others.
Why are more Nigerian’s coming down with Leukemia, most of which also lead to premature deaths?
Like every other cancer, if is detected early there is chance of survival is increased. The key thing is early detection and for those that are detected, treatment can be expensive.
Even when it is detected early and the person cannot finance the treatment it becomes another problem. One other thing about the treatment is the place of blood transmission because while the person is undergoing the treatment providers have to be replacing blood to sustain the life of the fellow. This is mainly so because to access treatment, the person has to be alive; it is someone that is alive that can undergo treatment. For the person to be alive the fellow must have enough blood and that is when blood transfusion comes into the picture. Consequently, ensuring that enough blood is available in the blood bank becomes necessary. That is also where getting people to donate blood in the blood bank comes in.
What can the government do to assist and do you think the government is creating enough awareness about the disease?
No awareness can be too much. Even if the government is doing some things now, we can only encourage the government and expect that such should be increased. There is no awareness that can be too much because there are people that still don’t know about it and even for people who know about it due for different challenges of life, they forget. So, there is no awareness that is too much.
On what government can do, the principal is creating awareness because when there is awareness people can take more proactive steps. Government has so many burdens to address; the Nigerian government is facing a lot of challenges.
In the area of finance, funds are infinite; resources are limited. Hence, the government has to manage the little that it has.
When there is awareness private individuals will be more willing to offer assistant to foundations like the Timilehin Leukemia Foundation that is working to speak for and advocate for Leukemia patients.
When people are aware of the disease, they will not mind to part with portion of their resources to help Leukemia patients so that the financial burden of treating or managing Leukemia is not entirely on the patients and their families alone. Consequently, awareness about the medical condition is key. Once there is awareness, Nigerians will help. Some people have good hearts; Nigerians are their brothers keepers. They know that this is a worthy cause to donate to and they will be willing to assist the government. The government alone cannot do it.
What are the simple symptoms to look out for?
Simple symptoms to look out for are the malaria symptoms. Adults in Nigeria know what malaria symptoms are, especially when such symptoms become very frequent.
You could just go to the laboratory and do something as simple thing like the blood count, pax cell volumn (PCV), that is to determine the volumn of blood in the body because by the time you go to the lab and hey take blood sample to do the PCV test so as to check the blood level. Normally, for adults blood level should be at a particular level and they now discover that the blood level is lower. The doctor will then start thinking that malaria alone may not be responsible for these; hence, there could be other reasons and based on that, the doctor may start looking for other things that cool cause this low level of blood in the patient.
The world is going into preventive care. What are the preventive things that Nigeria should know about Leukemia and generally in preventing cancers?
Generally, there are some risk factors that has been associated with the development of cancers. For instance, cigarette smoking is linked to almost all cancers. Therefore, for people who indulge in that particular habit, cutting down on cigarette smoking or avoiding it totally will help in reducing the risk of cancer.
Exposure to chemicals including radiation should be avoided; if it is not necessary, you should not get yourself exposed to such things. In addition, we should consume more home grown food. Let us de-emphasise the eating of processed foods.
Let us endeavor to eat healthy; when we eat healthy, our body will be empowered to fight cancer and nip them in the bud.
Grant: Expert makes case for Nigerian researchers
The Director of Research at the Nigerian Institute of Medical (NIMR), Dr. Stella Smith said building the capacity of Nigerian researchers through the provision of grants could strengthen the nations’ health sector as well as fact-track development.
Speaking at the first Humboldt College International Conference, tagged: “From Basic Science to Translational Research: The Journey so far in Nigeria”, Smith said the advocacy for research, seeking funding for the study, networking and collaboration were part of the steps to tackle the challenges affecting translational research in the country.
The Humboldt College International Conference sponsored by the Alexander Von Humboldt Foundation, Germany, held recently at the Nigerian Institute of Medical (NIMR).
Smith who is also the convener of the event, further said: “People just publish research for promotion, but how many go beyond doing that for promotion to inform policy, affect the common man in Nigeria, in terms of their health, everyday life and social life -what are those researches that people are doing that would affect the lives of the generality of the population of Nigerians.”
Highlighting problems of conducting research in the country, she said: “There are lot of challenges, which include inadequate funding, unfriendly environmental conditions including scientific and cultural conditions,” most of which hinder scientists from conducting research especially in an area that people think it is a taboo for you to do; those are some of the challenges.
“The government had a role to play in terms of funding, but we only get funds from international agencies.These kinds of funding improve a quality of research in our laboratories and government has a role to play in funding research in Nigeria because without research there is no development in any nation and any society.
Harping on the central message of the conference, Dr. Smith, explained that there was need to do research beyond the laboratory, not research from bench to bedside, meaning that research where we can translate to informe policy in the country.
In his remarks, the Director-General at NIMR, Prof. Babatunde Salako, said that translation research means research that could lead to bedside practices or useful government policies or diagnostics in two laboratories; so, it has a wide range of value.
He further said: “Research goes beyond collecting data just for information. It has to be something that will change a certain situation within the medical health system. The issues of translation research from basic science, the basic sciences are the ones that look at issues of research using molecular methods, carrying out laboratory experiment such that when they design research it will snowball into something that can be used in the clinical science”.
Consul General, Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Stefan Traumann, said that the Government of Germany will continue to support scientific development in Nigeria through grants given to Nigerian scientists.
Traumann noted that Germany-Nigeria Development Corporation in the area of science and health sector, were great partners for around 160 years already, adding that there have been a lot of success recorded in the area of academics and research. This, according to him include about 2000 Nigerian students serving in Germany.
Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, said: “We have a reasonable amount of basic scientists in Nigeria, but when they have their discoveries, that’s just the beginning of the process. That discovery really needs to go through innovation pipeline that translates into a tangible product, either a drug or device, or some kind of policy that transforms and translates the impact to the community.
“So, in many part of Africa, translation research is very rudimentary and behind the curve because it requires a lot of funding to take an idea through a series of tests to determine whether it is going to have an impact, whether it is going to change the way we manage certain conditions and whether it is going to make life easier. It requires a lot of economic investment and our government generally do not recognise this as the bedrock of knowledge economy in the sciences and the health fraternity.
NMA tasks FG on policy for emergency care patients
In order to effectively tackle the health care needs of unknown patients under emergency care, top executives of the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos Chapter, have called for the establishment of a national policy on how to address the treatment so as to reduce mortality.
Among those who made the call are the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Dr. Ibrahim Mustapha, President of the NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile and the Chairman of the NMA in Lagos State, Dr. Saliu Oseni.
The trio made the call at the Physicians’ Week 2019 organised by the NMA, Lagos Chapter. The theme of the Physicians’ Week 2019 is ‘Care Of The Unknown Patient: Policy Overview’.
While the first sub-theme is “Curbing The Increasing Trend of Suicide In Nigeria: Role of NMA,” the second sub-team, which is “Doctors As Entrepreneur’’ was aimed to improve the medical state of medical doctors.
Mustapha,urged the three tiers of government to commission a study to identify the burden that unknown patients pose to health and formulate policies based on the issues at stake.
Considering the risk of mortality posed to the unknown patient, most of whom don’t get needed care, Mustapha said it has become necessary to formulate the policy to address their treatment. He said, in just one second someone who was known could become an unknown patient and whatever have not provided for such patients, will not get to them at the point of their need.
“So the important thing was to put down a policy to take care of the unknown patients,” adding that everybody caught in emergencies would be the beneficiary at the end of the day.”
In his speech, Faduyile said “Care Of The Unknown Patient: Policy Overview,” was chosen to bring to the fore the issues affecting Nigerians who suddenly found themselves in an unconscious state arising from traumatic cause majorly road traffic accident or medical conditions that impaired his or her consciousness with attendant difficulty in proper identification.
He reiterated the need for an enduring and unambiguous policy statement on the care of emergencies and most importantly this group of people.
In his speech, the Chairman of NMA, Lagos Chapter, Dr. Saliu Oseni called for a national policy, which stipulated type of services to be rendered for the care of unknown patients and the possible ways providers would access refund or payment of their bills.
He said, “The medical profession has suffered financial inadequacy due to the humanitarian nature of the service we render, making it important for physicians to seek alternative source of income from medical practice.
Breast milk’s antimicrobial property boosts health
Breast milk contains many antimicrobial and immunomodulatory molecules such as immunoglobulins, antimicrobial peptides, and fatty acids that cow milk lacks.
According to the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’ human milk contains 3,000 µg/ml of glycerol monolaurate (GML) compared to 150 µg/ml in cow milk and none in infant formula.
According to researchers, breast milk contains more glycerol monolaurate (GML) and has more antimicrobial compounds (for eg. Staphylococcus aureus, Bacillus subtilis, Clostridium perfringens, Escherichia coli) than cows’ milk and infant formula.
The findings revealed that GML inhibited inflammation in epithelial cells lining the gut and other mucosal surfaces. Inflammation damages epithelial cells and contributes to susceptibility to both bacterial and viral infections.
“Positive effects of human milk appear to be due to the presence of GML combined with other known and unknown factors, and further researches can determine whether or not supplementation of cows’ milk and commercial infant formula with GML will be beneficial,” the researcher said.
National Jewish Health’s Professor and lead author Donald Leung said high levels of GML were unique to human milk and inhibited the growth of pathogenic bacteria.
“While antibiotics can fight bacterial infections in infants, they kill the beneficial bacteria along with the pathogenic ones. However, GML is much more selective and fights only the pathogenic bacteria while allowing beneficial species to thrive,” the University of Iowa Professor and co-author Patrick Schlievert explained.
The researcher continued to say that GML held great promise as a potential additive to cows’ milk and infant formula to promote babies’ health across the world.———–END
Nutritional benefits of garden eggs
The garden egg, also known as eggplant ‘aubergine, ’ guinea squash, ‘melongene,’ and ‘brinjal,’ usually has an egg-like shape and a vibrant purple colour.
While there are many varieties of the African eggplant, with a range of shapes, sizes and colours, the eggplant most commonly found across Africa is ‘Solanum aethiopicum’. This variety has a brilliant red exterior and is about the size and shape of an egg, giving it the name, garden egg. It is also known as mock tomato or ‘fake tomato.’
Though technically a fruit, it is usually picked when it is green and is eaten as a vegetable; cooked into stews and sauces or even consumed raw. Many people don’t even associate the garden egg with the red colour because most times it is harvested and eaten when it is still green. If picked after it is ripe, it can be enjoyed as a fruit—though some varieties are sourer than others.
Most garden eggs sold in markets in Nigeria come from locally grown, small plots of land—in fact, 80 per cent of total production comes from small-scale growers. Women, especially use them as an additional source of income.
Garden egg is a very good source of dietary fibre, potassium, manganese, copper and thiamin (vitamin B1).
It is also a good source of vitamin B6, folate, magnesium and niacin.
Eggplant also contains phytonutrients such as nasunin and
chlorogenic acid. Garden egg also contains nutrients that include beta carotene, vitamins B6 E and foliate, calcium, iron, magnesium fibre and many essential vitamins and minerals. They come in two shades, the cream and green colour.
There are so many health benefits of garden eggs that make them exceptional for our body. For those battling with excessive body weight, garden egg is a perfect food option. This is because of its high fibre, among other things. It fills up the tummy quickly, and this subsequently reduces consumption of other high calories options.
The fibre content in the eggplant also helps to lower cholesterol levels in the human body, protecting the heart in the process.
It also helps to lower blood sugar. In fact, garden egg is a tremendous dietary option for diabetic patients because of its ability to reduce glucose absorption in the body, thereby lowering blood sugar levels. It also possesses low soluble carbohydrates, which assist in this regard.
Garden egg improves the digestive system, and so is beneficial for constipation and eradicates bloating totally. The mildly bitter taste of the garden egg is due to the presence of small amounts of nicotinoid alkaloids, which helps to protect from poor vision due to glaucoma.
Garden egg provides the body with both soluble vitamin and water-soluble vitamins such as thiamin (vitamin B1), which promotes healthy growth and proper functioning of the heart and nervous system, and niacin (Vitamin B6), which supports cellular respiration.
Garden egg is good protection against cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke and heart diseases. Garden egg is diuretic in nature, and because of this reason, pregnant women are advised not to consume it on a regular basis as it can stimulate menstruation in them.
In addition to this, it is a good source of phytohormones that aids the treatment of premenstrual syndrome and amenorrhea. For this reason, pregnant women should not take more than two garden eggs in a day.
Despite the many health benefits of the garden egg, I still prefer to prescribe the leaves to my clients, as I find the leaves safer and more effective. Garden egg leaves are known as natural blood cleansing herbs especially when eaten raw.
The leaves serve as detoxifiers to the kidney, and it’s more effective when eaten raw or converted into juice by boiling for few seconds and then filtering the juice in a container; this juice can be taken three times daily. This helps in cleansing the kidney by filtering the blood and unwanted materials from entering the organ, thereby preventing any form of kidney related issues, especially the ones that will disrupt the blood filtration and purification like in kidney failure.
The mineral potassium, which can be found in garden egg leaves also help the kidney to improves its function of filtering blood.
Garden egg leaves contain an anti-inflammatory property, which makes it one of the suitable vegetables that can be used to reduce swelling and prevent cancer-causing inflammations. These vegetables help in the prevention of cancer formation due to the presence of phytochemicals that fight free radicals that are prone to cause inflammations that might lead to cancerous diseases in the body system. Studies have shown that polyphenols in eggplant have anti-cancer effects. The anthocyanins and chlorogenic acid that are contained in garden egg help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, thus preventing tumour growth and the spread of cancer cells. It was also shown that the anticancer action of anthocyanins appears to include preventing new blood vessels from forming in a tumour, reducing inflammation, and blocking the enzymes that help cancer cells to spread.
Studies have shown that the importance of garden egg to the liver cannot be overemphasised because the antioxidants in garden egg help protect the liver from certain toxins; thereby making it a remedy for liver issues. Just like garden egg itself, many African cultures believed that garden egg and its leaves represent fertility, and have been used locally in the treatment of infertility and low libido. Though, there is no scientific proof to back this up for now, in many locals where it is used for this purpose, they believe it works, and it helps to boost their sexual health as well for both men and women.
PSN retools pharmacy practice for sustainability
Pharmacists under the umbrella of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) said it has become necessary to retool professional pharmacy practice to meet international standards and survive the volatile Nigerian economy.
President of the PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa who made this known recently while addressing journalists ahead of the association annual conference, said there was need to close up gaps in practice between Nigeria and other developed countries with better health indices, stating that resources and means of production were dwindling and consequently pressing on every facet of Nigerians’ life, not sparing healthcare.
According to Ohuabunwa, the conference, which is schedule to take place in Kaduna from November 4 to 9, 2019, has the theme: “Navigating The Winds of Change in Professional Practice In A Volatile Economy.”
He said it has become difficult to sustain professional practices with poor patronage due to technology closing down on the developing countries.
He lamented that finished products were dumped in Nigeria from other countries at the expense of developing local brands, noting that the issue of regulation of pharmacy practice facing the country has made charlatans falsify the real cost of pharmaceutical care and products.
He said pharmacists occupied a very strategic position in the primary healthcare delivery pattern of Nigeria, being the most accessible, qualified healthcare professionals located within the reach of patients in all towns and cities, adding that unfortunately healthcare is financed by out of pocket expenditure, which is “inequitable and exposes the people to high cost burden.”
He added that primary healthcare is essential to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system and a “low hanging fruit” towards achieving the sustainable development goals.
The Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Bankole Ezebuilo said to address the conference, which has been framed on pharmacoeconomics, Pat Utomi, a professor of economy and management would give the key not address.
He said the conference would also showcase research findings, new technologies, pharmaceutical products and consumables among other areas that would be addressed to ensure navigation to cushion and leverage on the disrupted practice environment.
