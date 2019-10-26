Hospitality sector: Insecurity chasing away foreign investors –TUC

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has said the growing rate of insecurity in the country was affecting the nation’s economy, as foreign investors were shying away from investing in the nation’s hospitality and tourism sector.

National President TUC, Quadri Olaleye, made this known at the 4th quadrennial delegates conference and 35th anniversary celebrations of Hotel and Personal Services Senior Staff Association (HAPSSSA), with the theme: ‘Challenges of Insecurity on the Hospitality and Tourism Sectors’.

While noting that the poor level of investment in the country had led to high unemployment rate and crime, he lamented that the many lives that had been lost and number of persons internally displaced would have been avoided if the youths were productively engaged. Olaleye, who was represented by Mr. Isaac Egbugara, maintained that it was the primary responsibility of any government to protect the lives and property of its citizens and foreign nationals.

He said: “We are a country in serious need of investments and luckily, countries and individuals are showing interest; but unfortunately insecurity has become an issue.

“There are countries in Africa whose economies have been transformed by their aviation and tourism industry. The reverse is the case in our country

