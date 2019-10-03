Housing: How surveyors pay states in error

As Nigeria celebrates her 59th Independence anniversary, local manufacturers are still burdened with high tariff, multiple taxation and dearth of infrastructure. Taiwo Hassan reports

It is indeed another independence day in the anals of Nigeria as a sovereign state.

However, one of the key sectors of the economy, the manufacturing sector, cannot be said to have attained the much desired growth in recent times following multiple challenges.

In fact, in every quarter, it can be said that the industry is the most affected in terms of under development in the last 59 years.

No doubt, the industry has been the engine room of the country’s economy following its huge employment of labour and contribution to the gross domestic product.

However, it is saddening to see that despite the unwavering support by the Federal Government to the sector, it remains fragile in recovery and still struggling with the desired growth.

The reasons for the stunted growth in the sector are multifarious in nature. They border on dearth of infrastructure, failed fiscal and monetary policies, lack of capacity utilisation, high inflation, multiple taxation, poor power supply among others.

Regrettably, all the constraints have in one way or the other jerked up production cost in the country and making locally produced goods to be expensive and out of the reach of common man.

Challenges for investors

The quality of the business environment remains a source of concern to investors, especially in the real sector.

Weak infrastructure, policy environment and institutions have adverse effects on efficiency, productivity and competitiveness of many enterprises in the economy.

These conditions pose a major risk to job creation across sectors.

Power situation

The power situation remains a major burden on business. It is one area that has been on a progressive decline.

Power supply has consistently lagged behind the pace of economic activities and population growth. This development impacted negatively on investment over the past few decades with increased expenditure on diesel and petrol by enterprises. This also comes with the consequences of declining productivity and competitiveness.

Security situation

The security situation in the country deteriorated in the last decades. It impacted on investment risk and worsened the country’s perception and image by the global investing community.

Access to markets in the troubled parts of the country has reduced, prompting negative consequences on investor confidence.

Related to this are the many cases of ethnic and religious conflicts, herdsmen attacks on communities and kidnapping.

Same way, incessant oil theft and vandalisation of oil pipelines remain major concerns for investors in the oil and gas sector.

Billions of dollars have been lost in revenue and many lives lost as well. The many oil producing communities have suffered serious environmental degradation as a consequence of this problem.

Production challenges

Over the last few decades, the challenges of production had grown progressively largely because of the quality of infrastructure; which is why the risk of industrial investment is high and continues to increase.

The various policy interventions have not had the desired impact on the sector. Unless there is an effective and sustained protection and support for the sector, and a dramatic improvement in infrastructure, the outlook for the sector will remain gloomy, particularly for the small-scale industries.

It is impossible to have a vibrant manufacturing sector in the face of cheap imports into the country, and high production and operating cost in the domestic economy. Some of these imports are landing at 50 per cent of the cost of products produced locally.

Besides, manufacturers have to worry about high energy cost; they have to worry about high interest rates – 20 per cent and above; they have to worry about a multitude of regulatory agencies making different demands on them; they have to worry about massive smuggling and under invoicing of imports, they worry about trade facilitation issues at the sea ports and many more.

For most manufacturing SMEs, it is a nightmare. Yet production is critical to an enduring economic and social stability.

The way forward is to address the fundamental constraints to manufacturing competitiveness in the Nigerian economy. Perpetual protectionism cannot fix this problem.

The reality is that job losses in the sector have been on the increase over the decades as productivity declined on the back of the difficult operating environment.

However, the multinationals and conglomerates have shown some positive trend in performance and resilience, especially in the foods and beverage sector and other resource-based industries such as the cement industry. Even then, they would do much better if the operating environment were better.

High unsold products

One of the biggest challenges facing local manufacturers in the last two years of the country’s independence is that of high inventory of unsold finished products in the country, which is caused by m frequent delay in the passage of the national budget.

According to local manufacturers, the inconsistent economic policies of the Federal Government relating is fueling high inventory of unsold finished products in the country.

Indeed, many local industrialists posited the need for the Federal government to introduce disposable income enhancing fiscal policy measures that would be in sync with existing monetary policies. No doubt, this would boost the purchasing power of Nigerians and stimulate aggregate demand in the country.

According to Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), in the past two years, delay in the passage of the national budget has been the reason always attributed to the growing high unsold inventory goods in the country’s manufacturing sector because of the mesh between the Executive and Legislative arms.

Alcoholic tariff

Another major challenge is approved excise duty rates for alcoholic beverages, spirits and tobacco.

Indeed, last year, government had implemented increase in excise duty rates for alcoholic beverages, spirits and tobacco, saying that it was planned by the present administration to shore up the country’s low revenue drive.

A breakdown of the tariff showed that from 2018 to 2020, beer & stout would attract N0.30k per centiliter (Cl) in 2018 and N0.35k per Cl each in 2019 and 2020, wines would attract N1.25k per Cl in 2018 and N1.50k per Cl each in 2019 and 2020, while N1.50k per Cl was approved for spirits in 2018, N1.75k per Cl in 2019 and N2.00k per Cl in 2020 respectively.

However, just one year of take-off of the policy, the experiences have been a bitter with many of the firms experiencing high cost of production and struggling to remain in business following the devastating effects on their bottom-line operations and revenues.

Made-in-Nigeria goods’ compliance

Besides, the issue of acceptability of made-in-Nigeria goods among the ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs) and security agencies has been at the front-burner.

In order to demonstrate its unflinching support for locally manufactured goods, the Federal Government rolled out an Executive Order compelling the MDAs and others to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods.

Unfortunately, this has become a difficult task to achieve as manufacturers are still grappling with acceptance of their local goods in the country with survey showing that the MDAs and Nigerians still prefer foreign goods.

Last line

Although Nigeria has attained 59 years of independence, unfortunately, the country’s manufacturing sector has been experiencing retrogression in all ramifications, even though the manufacturers still hope there will be permanent solution to the sector’s challenges one day.

