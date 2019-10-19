Show Biz
How I benefitted from herbal medicine during pregnancy –Toyin Aimakhu
Popular actress and new mum, Toyin Aimakhu, now known as Toyin Abraham, recently came out to show her approval for the use of traditional herbs in helping women with fertility problems have children of their own. The movie star recently shared a lengthy video post on her Instagram page in which she approached the subject of fertility in women, and how she is a big benefactor of the goodness that stems from using traditional medicine. Abraham explained the humbling experience she went through while she was seeking the fruit of the womb, adding that her personal research into the matter made her realise that there were several other women like her. The movie star who recently welcomed her first baby disclosed that she was very skeptical when she was introduced to traditional remedies until the success stories of other child-seeking women motivated her to believe. “When I was first introduced to traditional remedies, I was the biggest skeptic, but after seeing the proofs in other women, I had no choice but to believe, and I am glad I did,” her post reads in part.
You may recall that after the news of her pregnancy broke, Nollywood actress and colleague, Liz Anjorin, called Abraham out on social media, with allegations that she never put to bed in a private hospital like she made people believe. According to Anjorin, the new mum delivered her baby in a traditional medicine home.
Actress, Funke Adesiyan, becomes Aisha Buhari’s aide
Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, has emerged one of the political aides of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari.
The actress was appointed the Personal Assistant to the First Lady on Domestic and Social events alongside five other appointees.
On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Adesiyan’s appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.
She is expected to resume duties immediately at the office of the First Lady, which became effective after the return of Aisha Buhari from London.
The ‘Obinrin Ale’ star joined active politics when she emerged as the Southwest coordinator for Mallam Shekarau’s presidential campaign in 2011.
She was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party where she contested for a seat at the Oyo State House of Assembly until 2018 when she defected to the APC.
Adesiyan honed her acting skills under the tutelage of actor, director, and producer, Saidi Balogun. She also featured in his three-cast film, ‘Eti Keta’.
My husband being away for 99 days was harder than I thought –Wife of BBnaija’s Mike
Maybe not as much as Tacha or Khafi but Mike Olayemi Edwards also made a solid impression on many people during the recently-concluded TV fourth edition of reality show, Big Brother Naija. In this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, Mike’s wife, Perris Shakes Drayton, who is also a British Olympian athlete and TV personality, said she sees herself as a Nigerian being married to Mike and going all the way to emerge 1st runner-up.
Mike easily won the hearts of many Nigerians in the Big Brother Naija house. What were your thoughts when he was leaving for the Big Brother Naija?
It was really hard that I wasn’t going to see my husband for 99 days and I didn’t even realise he made it into the house and I was like, wow, this is going to be harder than I thought. A long time without my husband and we were newly married.
When did you guys get married?
We got married May 23 this year and three weeks after then my husband travelled to Nigeria and he had to stay in the Big Brother House for 99 days. Although many have celebrated Mike for his conduct in the house, I never thought anything different would happen at any point.
Is it for true that you didn’t feel threatened at any time throughout his stay in the house?
I didn’t feel threatened; I couldn’t have felt that way because I know him and the kind of person he is.
Not even when some of the guys did some things or dressed in certain ways?
Yes, there was no such thing as a threat or thinking that he could be tempted but I did see some things and I felt ‘Huh, what’s going on here?’ But then I trust my husband, he is a good looking young man but I trust him absolutely.
You guys are even talking about whatever happened inside the Big Brother house. I am talking about outside the house where I’ve had more of that. I have seen people trying to claim my husband and I will be like ‘no, no, no I can’t share, Mike belongs to me,’ Perry. Okay.
But I know it was all love because my husband demonstrated being a real man, he did have some funny expressions on his face sometimes but it didn’t happen beyond that point and I am so proud of my husband.
In all, what are the values you cherish most about him beyond what we have seen?
Mike is such a gentleman. The reason I fell in love with him is because he was so much about me, he opens doors for me. You know, that is a big deal for me. I have never had anyone do that for me before because I was an independent woman and I was doing everything myself. So with him, I had to kind of step back and allow my heart feel something.
Mike is such a nice guy, he takes care of me and he will always support anything I do, he just wants to see that I’m happy. And sometimes he cooks for me, he loves cooking a lot and he sometimes clean the house; he is really a good guy and I trust him enough to know there will be.
Now that he is talking about staying in Nigeria, how are you going to cope with that?
I am going to be around much because I understand he wants to grow his business here. I am of Jamaican background but I have Nigerian friends in the UK so this culture is nothing new to me. I have seen it, I know it and I love the music, the people and I am Nigerian now because my husband is from here.
We talked about his coming and everything because no matter what I am doing, he has got my back and whatever I am doing, I’ve got his back also and what we agreed when he wanted to go in is for him to be himself. And I am not surprised that people are showing him love like this because he can go anywhere and be part of any crowd, black or white, it doesn’t matter and people would love you if they would.
My husband wants to stay here, he would surely be getting a place and since that is the case I will be here by his side many times even though I have a life in the UK.
The guy who made the expensive ring he gave you also made for music star, Davido. So what would you say is the most expensive thing he has bought for you?
My dream car is a G Wagon, it’s funny but my husband knows. But then it is not even about the most expensive gift or not. I am a woman of expensive taste, I can’t buy my stuff myself, I don’t expect my husband to treat me to expensive things. I am rest assured he is going to help me grow and that will inspire me to have my own brand like he does. That is it for me, to have my own because I am a businesswoman like my husband.
The People’s Hero: 24 contestants off to second stage in Owerri
The auditions for The People’s Hero continued in Owerri last Saturday as 24 contestants from almost a thousand made it to the second stage of the auditions. These contestants have survived the pre-selection stage and the judges have found them worthy to proceed to the next stage of the auditions. The twenty-four include four spoken word artistes, seven singers, eight dancers and five actors.
Describing the experience as exciting and fulfilling, the three judges, Illbliss, Racheal Okonkwo and Marc Swagz unanimously admitted the contestants’ performances were a mix of the excellent, the good and the ugly. According to them, the quality of the talents from the Enugu auditions was better than those at the Owerri auditions. They said this made their decision quite easy in selecting the contestants who qualified for the next round. These twenty-four will next week go through another round of audition for the final nine to emerge and participate in the live shows happening from October.
Eleven contestants from Enugu have already qualified to participate at the live shows and the final nine in Owerri will join them next week, after which the competition will go full blast. It is a competition designed by Hero lager beer to identify the best talent in the Southeast and reward the winner with a cash prize of N7 million with consolation prizes of N2 million and N1 million for the first and second runner up.
The Marketing Manager, Hero Lager Beer, an International Brewery brand, Mr. Obumneke Okoli, said Owerri contestants had further proven that the Southeast was replete with rich talents that can be exported to the world. According to him, Hero Lager beer has always claimed there is a hero in everyone and what happened in Owerri just confirmed Hero’s claim. He said this explained why the brand was providing platforms to enable Nigerian youths to bring forth their best. He reiterated his confidence that whoever emerged ‘The People’s Hero’ would indeed be a huge performer in the entertainment industry.
The People’s Hero continues to air on MTV Base every Saturday by 9pm with a repeat show on Wednesdays by 9pm. It will also air on the following terrestrial channels at the indicated times and days:
STV by 11pm every Thursdays, NTA Onitsha by 10pm every Saturdays, ETV Enugu by 10pm every Sundays, NTA Owerri by 10pm every Fridays and NTA Port Harcourt by 10pm every Saturdays.
Mercy Eke Roots for Rita Dominic to emerge best actress at AMAA 2019
BBNaija 4 winner, Mercy Eke, is rooting for Rita Dominic to win the ‘Best Actress’ category ahead of the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards. In a move that seems like a payback time, Mercy is campaigning vigorously for Rita Dominic to carry the day.
Mercy took to her Instagram account on October 16, 2019, to show support and canvass support for Rita Dominic. Rita Dominic was one of the top celebrities that supported and campaigned for Mercy while she was in the BBNaija Pepper Dem house, where she emerged the winner and first female to win.
‘The Meeting’ star has been nominated in the Best Actress in a leading role category for her role as Jumoke Arinze in the film, ‘Light in the Dark’. Dominic is nominated alongside Sheila Munyiva for her role as Ziki in the film, ‘Rafik’, Jill Levenberg for her role as Ellen in ‘The Ellen Parkies Story’, Beatrice Taisamo as Fatuma in ‘Fatuma’, Seyi Shay as Lara in ‘Lara and the Beats’, Sola Sobowale as Eniola in ‘King of Boys’, Jemima Osunde as Nkem in ‘The Delivery Boy’ and Samantha Mugatsia as Kena in ‘Rafiki’.
The 2019 nomination of Rita Dominic for Best Actress in a leading role is the 4th since 2012 where she won the award for her role in ‘Shattered’.
In 2013, the actress was nominated in the same category for her role in ‘The Meeting’. In 2017, her role in ‘76’ earned her another nomination as Best Actress.
Rita Dominic just concluded shooting her co-produced film, ‘La Femme Anjola’, which is directed and co-produced by Mildred Okwo and scheduled for a 2020 release.
Recapping how Rita Dominik, MC Oluomo, Toyin Aimakhu, others fought for favourites
In the 99 days of intriguing show, it may interest you to know that, at least 35 Nigerian celebrities indicated and supported their favourite housemates in the recently concluded BBNaija 2019 (Pepper Dem Edition).
For 99 days – 14 weeks – television viewers from Nigeria and several other African countries remained glued to their TV sets to watch the antics, and activities of 26 housemates in the BBNaija 2019 tagged: Pepper Dem.
All the 26 housemates – many were evicted during the reality show – entertained viewers and earned themselves love from viewers that became fans.
From music to movie stars, comedy stars, and fashion designers, Nigerian celebrities took to their social media accounts to support as well as drum support for their favourite housemates throughout the 99 days the reality TV show lasted.
Mercy and Mike were the last two housemates standing on the 99th day of the reality show.
While it took the first few weeks for some of the celebrities to identify with their favourites, other celebrities joined along the show to pick their favourites and drum support for them.
In the long run, Mercy emerged the winner of the BBNaija 2019 after spending 99 days in the house.
Rita Dominic: The movie star supported and campaigned for Mercy all through the 99 days and consistently urged her followers on social media and fans to vote for her.
Lola Okoye and her husband, Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare music group, loved the BBNaija reality TV show but supported different housemates. While Lola rooted for Mercy, her husband rooted for another housemate.
Ifu Enada didn’t mince words in her support for Mercy. She posted videos and many more urging fans and followers to vote for the eventual winner.
Dencia was not in Nigeria all throughout the 99 days that BBNaija lasted, but she had Mercy as her favourite and she ensured her fans and followers voted immensely for her.
Ngozi Nwosu, the iconic Nollywood actress, was one of those that campaigned for Mercy all through her stay in the house.
MC Galaxy was one time rumoured to be the man behind Mercy’s social media account and he did a damn good job.
Nina Ivy, the ex-BBNaija housemate, didn’t waste time in picking her favourite housemate from the 26 contestants and she stood by Mercy all through.
Rapper and social activist, Ruggedman, couldn’t help but join in showing support and love to Mercy.
Humble Smith was also one of the supporters of Mercy and he stayed true to his allegiance.
Annie Idibia, actress and wife of star singer, 2Baba, was also one of the biggest campaigners and supporters of Mercy.
Halima Abubakar supported and campaigned for Mercy while she was in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house.
Mercy Aigbe, though in a rather inconsistent way campaigned and showed support for Mercy. So, when she was up for eviction, she rallied round her followers and fans to vote for her.
Uche Elendu’s social media page is an evidence of her belief in Mercy and equally her unfailing support for her brand. Elendu supported Mercy till the end and kept campaigning till she was announced the winner.
Susan Peters showed some respect for how Mike has gone about his game. She insisted Mercy was the real deal that deserved to win the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition. Osas Ighodaro supported and campaigned for Mercy during her 99 days in the house.
Yoruba actress, Seyi Edun, was also one of the supporters of Mercy and she followed through until the end.
Lilian Afegbua, ex-housemate of the Big Brother Africa, pitched her tent with Mercy and she supported and campaigned for her till the end.
Sensational actress, Anita Joseph, was also one of the supporters of Mercy and so was Uti Nwachukwu, winner of BBNaija Africa.
Hilarious comedian, Ushebebe’s campaign and support for Mercy was out of the world. All his social media handles were always buzzing with reasons his fans and the general public need to vote for Mercy.
Khloe, an ex-housemate of the BBNaija 2019, didn’t watch long before pitching her tent with Mercy.
Celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, couldn’t help but join many of his friends to support Mercy and campaign for her victory.
Fashion expert, Laura Ikeji, is one of the biggest supporters of Mercy. She campaigned using her social media handles and couldn’t hold back her joy when Mercy was announced the winner.
Celebrities who rooted for Natacha Akide a.k.a Tacha
Peter Okoye openly supported and campaigned for Tacha despite blows and jabs from several quarters. He was one of the individuals that championed the titan cause till the end.
Rave singer and rapper, Naira Marley, didn’t hide his support for Tacha and even after her disqualification, he stayed true to the Port Harcourt first daughter as she was called.
Matse’s love for Tacha grew after she visited the BBNaija house as one of the judges of the Arla Butter challenge. She didn’t mince word in saying she would support and always love Tacha.
Tee Billz, Tiwa Savage’s ex-manager and ex-husband, was another individual that supported Tacha. His support knew no bound even after Tacha’s disqualification. He had since assumed the role of Tacha’s manager.
Nkechi Blessing, the popular Yoruba actress, was also one of the supporters of Tacha and she followed through until the end.
Angela Okorie is also one of the biggest supporters of the Tacha brand. She showed support and campaigned for her to remain in the house.
Another Nollywood actress that showed massive support and campaign for Tacha is Eve Esin.
Maureen Esisi (Redvigor): Businesswoman and Instagram influencer is also another top notch titan. She supported and campaigned for the Port Harcourt first daughter.
Nollywood actor, Benson Okonkwo, also lent his support to Tacha through constant campaign on his social media platforms.
Soulful singer, Simi, showed her support for Mike over other housemates. And this she showed with campaigns to keep him in the house.
Nollywood actress, Tayo Odueke, who is widely known as Sikiratu Sindodo, chose Mike over other housemates and she campaigned for him.
Toyin Abraham supported and campaigned for Mike during his stay in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house.
MC Oluomo is another popular individual that threw his weight behind Mike to win the grand prize of N60 million at TV reality show.
Man who’s sold records for 50 yrs: How Gov. Fayemi bought Plasma TV for me
Pa Abayomi Zacheus, aka Yankee Records, is a popular record dealer based in Ado Ekiti, capital city of Ekiti State. In this interview, the 71 – year old man, based on his experience in the business for over 5 decades spoke with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU on state of recording business now, compared to what was obtained in the past
What makes selling records so lucrative and exciting that you have done it for 50 years?
I just love music. During Christmas i always rent music engine to play music before I started. Originally, I am a watch and bicycle repairer, as far back as 1968. Indigenous people like Papa Abiara and his rival popularly known then as “Kilo fa mess” who were in music business in Ekiti then inspired me, so I developed a sustained interest.
Looking back, which notable Nigerian leaders have you had an encounter with perhaps based on stopping by to buy or express their love for any musician?
Among the leaders I can vividly remember now that I have had encounter with are Governors Ayodele Fayose and Kayode Fayemi. They do patronise me.
Which notables events come to mind if you look back to the 5 decades you have been selling records?
At a time I had set back in the business. Around 1998, I abandoned the business and travelled to the North in Kaduna State to engage in commercial driving, but no improvement, I came back home to continue with the record business .
Based on your interactions with customers over the years, which musician(s) is most loved by Ekiti people and why?
In Ekiti, they love musicians like late Ajoyemi, Ishola Adepoju, then later Elemure Ogunyemi and Dele Maltina. Ekiti love those musicians because they sang in real Ekiti dialects .
People still buy their records up till date.
Of the notable musicians in Yorubaland including those from Ekiti/Ondo, have you had encounter with any?
I have had encounter with late Orlando Owoh. Indigenous musicians in Ekiti do come to visit me. I am like a father to them.
They sing my praise me in their records.
Is any of your children showing the willingness to follow in your footsteps?
There are some of them who have interest, but they haven’t started on their own ,they have acquired the experience, I do send them outside the state to buy goods for me.
How did you become a records seller?
I said earlier I have interest in music. The genuine interest for music pushed me to recording business.
Have you had to change location at any time or due to any reason?
From the outset I have been at Old Garage, in Ado Ekiti. I have never had any cause to change my location. I have ever been in Old Garage in Ado Ekiti.
Either for good or bad, has any socio-political and economic event left an impact on your trade through the years?
There was a time I needed Plasma TV. I didn’t have. I informed Governor Kayode Fayemi during his first term and surprisingly his deputy then Professor Modupe Adelabu bought the plasma and brought it to my shop at Old Garage.
That is what is still in my shop till now.
Compared to the booming period of the 80s and 90s, how would you assess this period of hip hop compared to the era of Sunny Ade, Kollington Ayinla, Ebenezer Obey and others?
During the time, records of Ebenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade were selling fast and even up till now. Music that time is better than now.
The musicians then sing didactic songs and that’s why they are still evergreen. Many old people nowadays do not listen to hip-hop they take it as frivolous.
If you can still recollect, who did the people of Ekiti choose to align with during the era of feuds between Ayinla Omowura and Haruna Ishola and also during that of Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and Kollington Ayinla?
In Ekiti State, they love Apala songs but unfortunately, Ayinla Omowura died when his stars were booming in the state. In the case of Fuji music then, Ekiti loves Kollington Ayinla, they consider his music more entertaining than the other.
Is there anything you wish government could do for you or your peers in the business?
We would be glad if the government in Ekiti State can help us to establish recording studio in the state to save us from taking our recording outside.
It will save us from traveling to Lagos or Ibadan all the time.
Apart from helping recording business in the state, such esthablishmen will create jobs in a way and also help youth talent discovery for possible guide and nurture.
How did the relocation of major record label in the 80s and 90s affect your trade?
During that time, they gave out records to us to sell and later pay back ,but now, they are based in their different states. I do go or send people to buy records for me from any of them.
Reactions Trail BBNaija’s Frodd on Twitter over relationship with Esther
Bi g Brother Naija 2019 ex-housemate, Frodd, granted an interview recently and the comments he made about his relationship with Esther has sent Twitter into a frenzy. During the last edition of Big Brother Naija, two contestants who drew so much attention to viewers were Frodd and Esther because of their interesting relationship. Well, in a recent interview with Wazobia FM, Frodd was asked about his relationship with Esther and gave a very shocking response.
A c – cording to him, he won’t be having time for that relationship, for now, rather he wants to try and make milk out all that he can and make his fans happy. Since the video from that interview made it to the public domain, Twitter has been awash with a lot of people dragging Frodd for making that statement. So guys, here is how Twitter is reacting to Frodd’s latest interview: Chukwuemeka Okoye (Frodd) @ callme_frodd2 “Family, I can never discredit Esther or pretend that we don’t have a unique friendship. What I meant was, we are currently busy trying to put our different homes together while attending all these interviews.
We are amazing and have been in touch.” See some of the reactions below Constance Simon@Constan19487513 says: “FroddNation doesn’t want Esther, she almost ruined your chances of winning, if not for our prayers, fasting and everything. We get insulted, abused on the street…we decided to go with the flow knowing you would realise she is a mistake once you are out. Go with your head.” Frodd’s Akaya @AKHLCEEC: Esther didn’t claim Frodd in her interviews. Frodd isn’t claiming her in his interviews either.
People that are upset just want Frodd to remain a mumu for her, especially her fans. #BBNaija Chigirl @Brenda00114: “Can you stop dragging Esther and her fans to this mess?
How can you write sensible on the first line then end your tweet trolling. This is how dragging from both teams starts put your tweets in order before posting it if you are all about positivity.”
I left Banky W’s Record Label without a penny –Wizkid
Nigerian music star, Wizkid has said that he left Banky W’s record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2014 without a penny.
In a video interview that surfaced online on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Starboy said he had to leave the record label without a penny because he felt he had got to a stage, where he had to move forward. He said, “I literally had to leave with zero naira and I was Wizkid like… I had to leave because I’m just like man, I can’t keep doing this.
It was a great time in my life because I’m thankful to God and Banky W for everything he’s done for me, but you know at some point, you’ll definitely get to a stage where you want to move forward”.
Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) signed Wizkid in 2009. Two years after, he released the classic ‘Superstar” album, followed by his selftitled LP “Ayo (Joy)” in September 2014, which was his second studio album and the last one for the record label.
Plaqad signs on 25 BBNaija house mates, congratulates finalists
Plaqad, Nigeria’s foremost influencer marketing platform, has signed 25 housemates of the just concluded Big Brother Season 4 on its platform.
Known for connecting individuals and brands to top content creators, social media influencers and publishers, the platform says the development will further aid its readiness to exploit the dynamics of consumer engagement via online and offline platforms and to better serve its growing clientele.
The 25 housemates include BBNaija Season 4 winner Mercy Eke, 1st runner-up Mike, 2nd runner-up Frodd, and co-finalists Omasola and Seyi. They will join other celebrities and social media influencers who have already been signed up on the Plaqad platform.
Other BBnaija Season 4 housemates now members of the Plaqad influencer community include Elozonam, Diane, Ike, Isilomo, Avala, Kim Oprah, Ella, Khaffi, Gedoni, Jeff, Esther, Jackye, Tuoyo, Sir Dee, Venita, Cindy, Enkay, Thelma, Nelson and Joe. Gbenga Sogaike, CEO of Plaqad, confirmed the decision to bring onboard the former housemates is to ensure seamless collaboration with the newest set of influencers and to help the housemates maximise their new status.
“For us at Plaqad, we are all about value and we do this on all fronts for our clients as well as the influencers we work with. Our decision to sign up these 25 superstars is a testament to our commitment to this vision and we are very excited to have them as part of our family. We have already begun talks with them and some of them will be collaborating with Plaqad on a number of brand campaigns in the next few days,” he said.
In a similar move, Plaqad.com has congratulated the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ finalists — Mercy, Omashola, Seyi, Frodd and Mike, with the digital company which boasts of over 10,000 influencers and content creators congratulated the ex-housemates via an official email and on its social media pages, conveying its felicitations through the CEO, Gbenga Sogaike.
While congratulating the finalists, Sogaike said: “This season of Big Brother Naija has by far been a most memorable one and I want to congratulate all the finalists and indeed all the housemates because everyone is a winner.
The Big Brother Naija platform offers huge opportunities to every contestant irrespective of who wins the prize.
My advice is that each housemate works with the right management team to help them harness this new-found fame and make the most of it. “Plaqad has collaborated with several Big Brother Naija ex-housemates in the past on several campaigns and projects and that will not change this time. We will be making a major announcement soon that I strongly believe will positively impact the housemates and help them make the best of the fame and influence they have.”
Since its launch in 2017, Plaqad through its impressive showing in the influencer marketing and media content distribution space, has quickly become one of the biggest hubs for content creators, publishers, and social media influencers, with thousands of users currently signed up on its platform. Plaqad continues to connect brands and individuals to bloggers, news websites, publishers and social influencers, microbloggers, ensuring that these brands irrespective of their size and budget are able to make their voices heard in an increasingly noisy marketplace.
Endemol rated BBNaija House as biggest, best in the world –John Ugbe
The organisers of Big Brother Naija, Multichoice Nigeria, has said that the multi-purpose house, which hosted the show got the ratings as the biggest and best from the parent company. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, made the revelation during the presentation of the top five BBNaija housemates and the winner of the 2019 contest, Mercy Eke. Ugbe said that the parent of Big Brother, Endemol, gave the reality show the best ratings so far.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Endemol is a Dutch-based media company that has the global franchise of the Big Brother show production and distributed multiplatform entertainment content.
The Multichoice CEO said that much hard work had gone into making the most popular reality show in Nigeria a reality. “A lot has gone into the BBNaija show. We had a dream to have a house in Nigeria after a multi-purpose one built outside the country. “I think it’s such a miracle to have another one ready in Nigeria within the six months of conception. It appears impossible to us, but just like Nigeria’s spirit, we can do anything.
“We threw everything at the BBNaija house and it was completed. The parent company, Endemol, needs to inspect and certify it before commission so they came to Nigeria and inspected,” he said.
