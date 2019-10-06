Faith
How long does it take you to forgive your spouse?
A
woman came home late from a program one night and her husband out of anger, pushed her out through the back door and locked the door. She kept knocking but the man told her she was not going to step into the house that night. The woman did not make noise nor abuse her husband. She was a good Christian lady. She started walking round the house and found out the front door was not locked. She entered the house and on seeing her husband in the sitting room, she started laughing and said to him, “See you, you even forgot to lock the front door and you said you have locked me out”. As she said that, she continued laughing. After some time, both of them started laughing together. And that was the end of that quarrel.
Some men who are not like that might even get angrier and accuse their wives of making jest of them. Forgiveness soothes the heart and makes it stronger. Whenever you forgive, you feel relieved like someone who sets down a very heavy load. When we fail to forgive someone, we are heaping sorrow upon the person. 2 Corinthians 2:7, “So that contrary wise ye ought rather to forgive him, and comfort him, lest perhaps such one should be swallowed up with overmuch sorrow.” As much as we would love to be forgiven, we should also easily forgive others.
When your spouse offends you, how long do you get angry or keep malice? Are you in the category of people who will switch off communication connection between you and your wife? Some even go to the extent of rubbing it off on their children when they have misunderstanding with their spouse.
The length of time it takes you to get over your anger will show you the type of heart you have. Ephesians 4:26 says, “Be ye angry and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath…” Some do not only allow the sun to go down but allow many “suns” to go down and they are still angry.
We must at one point or the other offend each other but our level of maturity is usually tested and accessed by the number of minutes you sulk or let go.
Put yourself in the shoe of the one who offended you and see how you will feel if someone refused to forgive you. Even when the person who offended you fails to apologize to you, it is your duty as a Christian to forgive the person.
A woman failed to forgive her husband of great pain he caused her and unknown to her, the husband as he was coming to seek forgiveness was passing through great pain too. The difference was that the woman’s pain was emotional while the man’s pain was physical.(He had terminal sickness that gave him great pain). It was the day that the man was to die that she realized how foolish she had been. The pain she felt made her insensitive to a greater pain in her husband. But then it was too late. Love you
Faith
Rivalry in the church causing problems among brethren –Evangelist Nna
Evangelist Fabian Nna is the President of Fire of Liberation Interdenominational Ministry, a fast growing worship arena based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He is passionate about the gospel having studied Philosophy before going full time into the ministry. He speaks of his dreams of a better and greater Nigeria. The cleric urges politicians to do more for the country, in this interview with EMMANUEL MASHA. Excerpts:
How did you get into the ministry?
We started the ministry in the year 2016. At first the people received it as a church, but the intention and vision was so clear that it should not be a church. Right now, the ministry is one of the fasted growing interdenominational churches in Port Harcourt and we usually meet Tuesdays and have miracle services some other times.
What is really responsible for the success so far?
First, the success of this ministry came from maintaining the original vision of the ministry. Sometimes, people come up and they feel like, you have seen a level of growth, people are coming from everywhere, and sometime people are tempted. Even the team will be like, can’t we turn it into a Sunday service? Because of these pressures, I am trying to make sure that I don’t leave the original blueprint that the Lord has set for us.
The major reason for our success is the ability to stand on the word of God. Not to have anything to do with the doctrines of other denominations. We make sure we do all that we can to the best of our knowledge, to stand on the scripture and the scripture alone; because the day you start entering into doctrines, members will be offended. So, we leave the doctrines and focus squarely on the word of God.
Third is the power of prayer. The ministry is known for prayer. As a matter of fact, the day you visit this ministry, you will be like wow, because we can spend one whole hour just praying. What keeps you in check and what makes you report back to the owner of the vision is the ability to stay in the place of prayer. That is the only channel you can get in touch with the giver of the vision. Since God is the giver of the vision, we try to pray at all times, we use prayer to let him know that this is what we are doing, this is what we have done and this is where we want to go. The Bible say, if you acknowledge the Lord, he will direct your path. So, prayer has been another watchword that has guaranteed us success.
You have an Anglican background. Does it in anyway affect your ministry?
I try as much as possible not to allow my Anglican background to influence the ministry. The watchword has been interdenominational and God, through the help of the Holy Spirit, always reminds me that this is the purpose of the ministry, and that the sole purpose is to raise warriors for the Kingdom of God. Because of that, I try not allow anything that I carry from my Anglican background dominate the vision for this ministry.
Again, because I bring different kinds of guest speakers, from Anglican background, from Pentecostal background, it helps to keep me in check, knowing fully there are other denominations here as well. So, it doesn’t influence me at all.
What has been the major challenge of your ministry?
The Lord has been our helper all these years. Like I said earlier, because of home training, because of social association, because of churches we attend, people are configured in different ways. The major challenge we usually have sometimes is people carrying what they got from their denomination to this place. But we try as much as we can to make sure that when they come, we accept them the way they are then find a way to let them know the way operate here. And before one or two weeks, they start to adapt, and by the time they see other believers enjoying themselves, they begin to adapt.
Another challenge is that lots of needy people come from different places; and it piles up pressure on the ministry. As a ministry, we take rendering of help to the less privileged seriously. For that reason, our welfare department is usually under intense pressure because people are trying to access our welfare package. As a non-denominational ministry, there are certain things we don’t do, we don’t talk about money, we don’t emphasize money and we don’t take tithe. We practically live on God’s provision. That makes the welfare department to be always under immense pressure. We also provide transportation for people. And so we hire vehicles for them. For now, the ministry has no vehicles yet we aid them. We ensure that those who come are not stranded after service. That is also a challenge, but God has been our help that after service, there are three buses that take people to different routes to make sure that at least they come the next day. The aim is to train these people. Somebody you have the passion to train, you have to provide certain things that will make the person yield to the training.
How can the church be more united to do the work of God?
This is a serious question. The problem of the church today is the church itself. The problem of the church is also the members of the church. And the problem of the church is also from the pastors, the leaders. Why did I say so? A situation where there is rivalry between the churches, you discover that it is going to cause disaffection in the church of God. When there is strife between church leaders, the flocks will take that challenge to the extreme. That is why I tell pastors not to talk about pastors in the presence of their members.
Another thing that is causing disunity in the church is competition in the system, because everybody wants to be seen as the all mighty man of God. They go out of their way, trying to also find the means to bring miracle to their members.
Where do you see your ministry in the next 10 years?
The Bible says that it is not to him that willeth nor to him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy. But for us as a ministry, the desire of every man is to grow daily. We want to see this ministry as one of the notable and most sought after interdenominational ministries in the world. The reason is that we have this vision and we feel that the world should know about it.
The ministry of Reinhard Bonke is one ministry the Lord has put in my heart as a watchword. He is a German, but has taken the gospel to Africa and the world at large. Another ministry is that of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. These are the two ministries that I patterned my own ministry after. They are not a church, but they are known. So, we want to see how we affect the world not just our surrounding in the next 10 years if Jesus tarries.
Nigeria has just celebrated 59 years of independence. What message do you have for Nigerians?
I wish Nigerians happy Independence Anniversary. Looking back, if the founding fathers were alive, they would say that this is not the country they fought for. Some of our leaders are spreading tribalism. When I read some stuff and comments. They breaks my heart. Tribalism is in the bone marrow of an average youth. The one from the North sees an average youth from the East as his enemy. That is not what they learnt from school, they heard it from their fathers.
The country should make politics not to be enticing anymore. We want for ourselves, we want our people to occupy positions they are not qualified for. Number two, the problem of Nigeria is the politicians themselves. We should make politics not to be attractive anymore. In a situation where a senator pockets huge amount of money, why won’t he kill to get there?
So, what I am saying is that the politicians should help our dear country. They should de – market the political scene. The allowances and salaries of our senators and president should be reduced.
Again, Nigeria can be better if there is respect for the Rule of Law. It is a major problem in Nigeria. They say we have three arms of government, but we only have two arms of government, which are the executive and the legislature. The truth should be told, the judiciary is not independent. If there is a way to amend the constitution, the power of the president should be reduced because his power is enormous.
In a situation where the President wakes up and fires the Chief Justice, shows that the judiciary is not independent. And judges will be afraid to discharge their constitutional powers because you don’t want to touch or tread on the tiger’s tail. So the power of nominating or recommending a judicial officer is before the NJC, but you have a situation where the President rejects who is nominated through lobbying. Before a president can fire the Chief Justice, he should go back to the Senate or the legislature the way it is done during nomination. The judiciary is the only arm of government that can defend the common man directly.
So, if the judiciary is swallowed, the common man cannot have a say in a sane society. So it is time we return to respect for the Rule of Law. Don’t obey judgment of the court when it favours you. You decide on the ones to obey or disobey. It doesn’t help the country.
Lastly, I want to say this; Nigeria is full of potentials, but until our political leaders begin to break down the power cabals, Nigeria cannot go far. This is because power supply is a big problem in Nigeria. How do you industrialize the country when there is no power? But there is a cabal that controls the power sector. If they can stop the importation of generators, Nigerian’s power system will go up. So, these are the challenges. Education should be funded properly; infant mortality rate is increasing every day. People are suffering. Something should be done about them urgently.
Faith
Jehovah Witnesses begins Love Never Fails convention in Akure
A
bout 40,000 delegates are being expected in the eight series of Love never Fails annual convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses starting in Akure, the Ondo State capital this weekend.
The three-day annual convention, which begins next Friday October 11 Sunday, October 13, will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse background and how Bible principles help people in practical ways
The Friday programme according to Gill Adekanmbi, a local representative of Jehovah’s Witnesses would address how love can help people to surmount obstacles such as troubled upbringing, chronic illness and poverty.
According to him, Saturday’s programme would consider how Bible principles can help husbands, wives and children to show love to one another.
He said Sunday’s programme would include a public Bible discuss entitled “True Love in a hate-filled world: where? The public Bible discuss how to overcome prejudice and hatred.
The programme, which would hold on the Convection Ground at Gbogi, in Akure, the state capital, will be opened to all members of the public irrespective of religion, cultural orientation, status and background.
He said the programme would be a spiritually up building and refreshing events.
Faith
Beware of the “third parent”
MEMORISE:
Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.
1 Corinthians 15:33
READ: 2 Samuel 13:1-15, 2 Samuel 13:25-29
MESSAGE:
The influence of peer groups has always been great in moulding a person’s character either for good or bad.
Indeed, friends and peer groups are the “third parent” to every individual. Peer pressure has the power of enticing a person into things they would never have considered doing. No wonder the Holy Spirit says in Proverbs 1:10:
“My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not.”
Yo entice is to persuade a person to carry out an act, usually by offering something pleasant and attractive as dividend. An example of this is the serpent’s dangling of the forbidden fruit before Eve (Genesis 3:6). Enticement usually works hand in hand with deception.
May you never fall victim to the enticement of the world like Demas did in Jesus’ Name (2 Timothy 4:10).
The power of temptation lies in its ability to entice its victim. Parents do not lure their children into temptation; rather, they lead their children on the path of greatness and right living.
The Holy Spirit in our lives represents our divine parents, the Holy Trinity, and this is why we must always listen to the counsel He gives and reject any counsel contrary to His inspired word. The truth is, the Holy Spirit cannot lead you to do anything that is contrary to God’s written word. Speaking on His mandate, our Lord said in John 16:13:
“Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will show you things to come.”
He then went on to say in John 17:17:
“Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.”
In other words, the Holy Spirit is to guide us into all of God’s word, which is truth.
Associating with evil people has the potential to corrupt any person of good character. That is why the Holy Spirit is sending the warning in today’s memory verse.
Those who are wise will give heed to what the Holy Spirit says because He knows more than we know and sees better than we see.
To avoid the snare of wicked peers and finish your race in heaven, let the Holy Spirit have the greatest influence on you. Do not keep friends like Jonadab in today’s Bible reading, whose advice cost Amnon his life.
Jonadab and Amnon were even cousins! Irrespective of family links, don’t allow anyone influence you into destruction, because when it’s all said and done, you will bear your cross yourself.
May the Lord make you wise concerning this in Jesus’ Name.
ACTION POINT:
Examine if the company you keep influences you for good and adds value to you. Discreetly withdraw from those who influence you negatively.
Faith
Happiness is found in helping others
I
f God gives you N 10,000,000 now, it is actually meant for you and others around you. Whatever God favours you with in life is for you to share with your Neighbors; and everything you see in your store is not meant for you and your family’s consumption alone -Prov.3:27.
Hence, Proverbs 3:27 says; “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act. That was why Jesus taught in the Beatitudes in Matthew chapter five: “When you have two coats, give out one, you can retain one. If you have two cups of rice, give out one cup and eat one and you have pairs of shoes, put on one and give out the other. If you have three cars, give out one and retain two. That is the hallmark of practical Christianity.
A Chinese saying goes like this: “If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap. If you want happiness for a day, go fishing. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody.” For centuries, the greatest thinkers have suggested the same thing: Happiness is found in helping others. And so we learn early: It is better to give than to receive. The venerable aphorism is drummed into our heads from our first slice of a shared birthday cake. But is there a deeper truth behind the truism?
The resounding answer is yes. Scientific research provides compelling data to support the anecdotal evidence that giving is a powerful pathway to personal growth and lasting happiness. Through fMRI technology, we now know that giving activates the same parts of the brain that are stimulated by food and sex. Experiments show evidence that altruism is hardwiring in the brain and it’s pleasurable. Helping others may just be the secret to living a life that is not only happier but also healthier, wealthier, more productive, and meaningful.
But it’s important to remember that giving doesn’t always feel great. The opposite could very well be true. Giving can make us feel depleted and taken advantage of. Here are some tips to that will help you give not until it hurts, but until it feels great:
Find your passion
Our passion should be the foundation for our giving. It is now how much we give, but how much love we put into giving. It’s only natural that we will care about this and not so much about that, and that’s OKAY. It should not be simply a matter of choosing what is right for us.
Give your time
The gift of time is often more valuable to the receiver and more satisfying for the giver than the gift of money. We don’t all have the same amount of money, but we all do have time on our hands, and can give some of this time to help others whether that means we devote our lifetimes to service, or just give a few hours each day or a few days a year.
Faith
Time to move up
E
verybody wants to make progress. No one wants to remain static or to mark time. It is your turn to move now. There is always a better place to move to. Some retires are feeling that God has finished with them and feel settled to enjoy their labours – but is not so. The Lord just picked them from where they were working to place them elsewhere, better places
He raiseth the poor out of the dust and lifteth the needy out of the dunghill; that he may set him with princes, ever with the princes of His people. (Psalm 113:7, 8)
Even if you are in the dust or dunghill the Lord will pick you up and place you somewhere. He might pick you up from a company, a school, from business place, etc and one thing I know is that you will not remain in His hands. He will place you or drop you somewhere – but certainly a better place if you believe.
There is hope for us. Right now I feel, know and believe that you have been picked up, even you family, if you are married. You certainly do not know where each of you in the family will be placed, but it must be among those that matter. It is like NYSC posting- you just go the Notice Board to see it. Were you working? Are you working? Are you in school or in Business? Whatever place you have been, just know today that you have been picked up.
He maketh the barren woman to keep house, and to be a joyful mother of children. (Psalm 113:9)
If He picks a woman that feels she is barren, He will drop or place her where she will live with her children. She will have a home of many children. If God picks a spinster, unmarried girl, she will be dropped / placed in her husband house. If He picks a bachelor, he will be placed beside his wife God will choose for him. If He picks unemployed person, the Lord will drop him/her in a work place.
Yet setteth he the poor on high from affliction, and maketh his families like a flock (Psalm 107:41)
What the scripture says is that God picks people from their afflictions (sickness, debts, failings, sorrow, apprescious, etc) and places them where there is no more affliction, in a high place and makes their families to increase and be fruitful like animals and birds. So God picks people from their afflictions. Examples of those afflicted are found in this scripture.
“And everyone that was in distress, and everyone that was in debt, and everyone that was discontented, gathered themselves unto him. And he (David) became a captain over them; and there were with him about four hundred men. (1 Sam. 22:2).
These are some of the persons the Lord decided to pick out and place them where there is no affliction, a place of honour and a place of Testimonies.
Take Away: The main message here is that you have been picked out from somewhere, and you are right now in the Hand of the Holy Spirit, going somewhere to drop you. Like case of Elijah people may think the Holy Spirit will drop you in a “valley or mountain”, but not so. He will drop you among princes, in a Palace, in a work place where you will sit with kings and queens. That is it. You cannot guess where you will end up, but certainly, in a better place of honour. Do you believe this message?
Faith
Understanding our healing rights in redemption
W
elcome to October! I believe that every one of us must have had definite encounters with the Word on the subject of the covenant of financial fortune in the course of the month of September, 2019. My prayer is that each one’s encounter shall last for a lifetime and I also pray that the giving grace that launches men into realms of financial fortune shall rest upon each of us, all the days of our lives. Amen! Today, we shall examine the topic: Understanding Our Healing Rights in Redemption!
First, it is important to know that as believers, our total health is important to God. This is why, among others, total health is God’s great plan for all His children. We can see that plan of total health in 3 John 2, Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth. Hence, God’s perfect will is that we be in health and prosper even as our souls prosper. That is why the Bible says, Jesus, Himself took our infirmities and bore our sicknesses so that we won’t bear them again. Thus, as children of God, we need to understand that healing is our birthright; the type of sickness and disease notwithstanding (Matthew 15:25-26).
If this is so, why then are many believers still victims of sicknesses and are being daily devastated by all manner of afflictions? The reason is not farfetched. It is because they lack understanding of their covenant rights. As we all know, a person who inherited some landed documents from his late father and does not understand their worth may thrash them but suffer dearly for it. Unfortunately, many Christians do not know the worth of their redemptive package which includes total health. They think our redemptive package is only limited to salvation. But, there is more to our redemptive package than that. As a matter of fact, redemption is a spiritual comprehensive insurance that covers all areas of human endeavours, including our total health.
However, while it is true that healing is our birthright, it is also true that nothing works in the Kingdom without understanding .This is because understanding is key to accessing our heart desires. As the Psalmist said, Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding (Proverbs 4:7). Thus, it is important to understand our right to total health because it will establish our victory when challenged and fortify our confidence to be in command (Proverbs 24:5; Daniel 11:32). Moreover, it takes an in-depth knowledge of God’s provision on any issue before we can be truly confident in the pursuit of same.
Let’s examine our redemptive rights to total health.
*By redemption, we share eternal life with God which is immune to all sicknesses and diseases: At new birth, we were translated from the realm of human life to eternal life. ‘Eternal life’ means the God-kind of life or divine life (John 3:16; Romans 6:23). That makes us divinity in human flesh. Also. It connotes our dominion over life’s situations, circumstances which include sicknesses and diseases which cannot be found in divinity. Therefore, whatever cannot survive in Jesus cannot operate in our bodies. According to the law of procreation, everything produces after its kind. For instance, cats, sheep, and other animals, birth offspring after their own kind because that is their source. Likewise, every child of God, being an extension of God’s life shares the same life with Him. Thus, as children of God, sicknesses and diseases no longer have dominion over us (Genesis 1:24-25; 1 John 3:1-2; John 1:12).However, we must be conscious of our immunity in redemption before it can become a reality in our lives (Genesis 13:14-15; Psalm 82:5-7; Proverbs 23:7).
Faith
In Christ we have peace
T
he Lord Jesus Christ speaking in the book of John chapter 16 verse 33 says: “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world, ye shall have tribulation; but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world’’
Brethren; God is author and giver of peace. There is no perfect peace except it is given by the Lord. He gives this peace only to those who keep, and maintain a good relationship with Him. Before the advent of sin through Adam the first man, God had given man the Garden of Eden as resting place of peace.
Unfortunately, this peace process was aborted as a result of sin. In the days of Noah, when a whole generation was swept away by flood as a result of sin, only Noah and his family were secured through the ark. At the time the Angel of God was killing the firstborn of Egyptians, God ensured safety and peace for His people Israel, as the Angel passed-over every door post with a sprinkling of blood, which indicated the house of Israelites.
On their way to the promise land, the Israelites as a mark of peace were guided by pillar of cloud by the day, and a pillar of fire by the night. As they journeyed in the desert, water and food were readily available for them at all necessary time. Whenever they faced any challenge, they would call upon the Lord, and He would answer, and there would be peace.
However, in the present dispensation, God has made Himself more readily available by the manifestation of prince of peace – our Lord Jesus Christ. As a result of this, we do not need to go searching for Him constantly, all we need to do is to believe, and accept Him as our Lord and savior, and we shall have everlasting peace.
Brethren; the guarantee of peace given to mankind in the New Testament is anchored on our Lord Jesus Christ. This is so because the conquering power of Jesus Christ overwhelmed the enemy at the cross of Calvary. Therefore, for anyone to escape the turbulence, of this world, he or she must come to Christ, because only in Him shall we have peace.
The book of Isaiah 32:18 speaks expressly: “And my people shall dwell in a peaceable habitation, and in quiet resting place.’’ From the period of the fall of man till date, the world over, including our generation has been characterized by crises. This is the reason we are having tension, anxiety in many areas of our endeavors.
God in His wisdom has forewarned us ahead of the inherent dangers, and problems as a result of sin. As much as these problems persist, God equally made provisions for escape route as represented by our Lord Jesus Christ. The major reason there seem to be endless crises in the world today is because man have not fully embraced, and accepted Him as Lord and savior. This is what we must do to have peace.
Faith
Atheist who ‘mocked’ Jesus now teaches at Christian Seminary
…says the gospel has changed my life
O
nce an atheist, who openly made fun of Christianity, Dr. Hongyi Yang is now a highly educated professor at a seminary in Texas.
Today, Yang serves as an assistant professor of systematic theology in the women’s studies program at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, according to a recent column she penned for Baptist Press.
Yang moved to Texas in 2000 after having grown up in Southwest China, where she was taught to believe God is a myth. In fact, the first time she ever saw a Bible was that year, when she was an exchange student. Before moving to the U.S., she had only known one Christian in her entire life.
“I was an atheist at that time,” the professor wrote of when she first came to Texas. “I believed that there was no God who could save us and that we must strive for success by our own ability, diligence and luck.”
When Yang found herself in the Lone Star state, though, all that changed. Suddenly, she recalled, she was “surrounded by Christians and churches” — a cultural shock that sparked a level of “contempt,” she admitted, toward Christianity.
“I also mocked Christianity,” she wrote. “I thought it is so humiliating to worship a God who was crucified on a cross. This is exactly what 1 Corinthians says, that ‘a natural man does not accept the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him.’ (1 Corinthians 2:14). I was actually the foolish one.”
God, in his perfect grace, waited for Yang. In the final three days of 2000, the trajectory of her life changed entirely. She attended an evangelistic conference where she heard from two speakers whose messages drastically changed her perspective. She was suddenly convinced of God’s existence, and on the final day of the gathering, surrendered her life to Jesus.
Yang said her eyes “were opened” when she experienced “a kind of gentle, bright and great love” she’d never encountered before.
“I surely know that there is indeed a God and I am experiencing His love,” she wrote. “Life is not meaningless anymore because there is this God.”
The SWBTS educator went on to be baptized Easter Sunday 2001. She invited a handful of non-believing friends, and two of them later became Christians.
Over the last 19 years, Yang reflected, she has become “a new creation.”
“The Gospel has changed and continues changing my life, my mind, and my whole person,” she added.
•Culled from Faith wire
Faith
Drop your differences, Kumuyi tells denominations
In furtherance to his new mandate to orchestrate the phase of revival both locally and international, the General Superintendent (GS) of Deeper Life Christian Ministries, Pastor W F Kumuyi, has called on all Christian denominations in Nigeria to do away with their differences and work together to strengthen the church in the country.
He made the call at the African Church Bethel, Ikorodu, Lagos, on Thursday where the various blocs of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), where fully represented, during the ongoing revival crusade supported by Lagos CAN. Speaking with a lot of passion, the GS regretted that the church in Nigeria appears helpless and has lost its voice. He, however, said that, with the cooperation of various denominations, local churches and the ongoing revival programmes, God put a new tonic and his church strengthened. His words: “I am glad that every bloc of CAN is represented.
The church will be united in Nigeria and the world will be united. God will break any wall of demarcation in Jesus name.” Kumuyi took the text of his message from the book of Mark chapter two pointing out that the church needs to demonstrate the faith which the paralytic man and those who did unusual things to bring the helpless, sick man to Jesus, the only man that is capable of restoring the him. In the message titled ‘The faith and miracle of the paralytic man,’ Kumuyi said: “This is what the body of Christ is today. If I should retail his story; this is the story of a man who God created that has become so helpless and so paralysed he couldn’t help himself.
And the purpose of his existence was lost on him. “As we talk about the body of Christ, and we think about the powerlessness of the body of Christ even though God has built his church with a base rock yet the church of God is weak like this man.
He is anemic like the blood of Jesus Christ that should flow from the like the head of Jesus Christ as the head if the church to every other parts of the body, that blood is not flowing through.” According to him, the body of Christ in Nigeria is powerless, impoverished, and dejected like the paralysed man.
“We cannot help ourselves, we cannot run by ourselves, we cannot strive for ourselves, we cannot walk by ourselves, but something is going to change. “The man was blind, the man was unproductive, the church in our country, the body of Christ is like we are losing strength, it’s is like we are losing vitality and we are losing relevance. This man we are talking about has no relevance anymore.” Kumuyi added: “If we are to use this man to represent you, that means God wants you to know that you are impotent, that you are powerless and you cannot deal, but tonight something is going to change in your life.
This man could easily represent the church, the local church. The local church is there. People pass, they go up and they don’t even look at the church. They feel that church means nothing to me because the local churches are weak but now our local churches are going to become strong.”
He frowned that rather than face common enemies if Christian with singleness of purpose, the denominations they fight each other. “It is all going to make us strong. All we need to do is to join hands with our minister and bring the church in Nigeria to Jesus Christ. What we are doing now is going to inject power into the church of God.” He called on all blocs of CAN to put their difference aside and become united with a common purpose.
“The pursuit we have is that the church of God will become one. We will pursue it and achieve it,” Kumuyi said. To achieve that, the GS said the church would have to forge an unbreakable partnership, have unabated passions to bring the paralysed, deaf, dumb and voiceless church to Jesus Christ who will make it come alive. In addition, the denominations would have to embrace unusual procedure, repentance forgiveness and faith to explore uncommon possibilities, power and strength
Faith
Wisdom gate for financial fortune
W
elcome to another impactful week. I hope you were blessed by last week teaching. This month, we shall focus on: Wisdom Gateways to Financial Fortune!
We discover from scriptures that even though God has ordained that we enjoy a life of abundance and command financial dominion, yet the Bible says, Labour not to be rich: cease from thine own wisdom (Proverbs 23:4). But nature abhors vacuum, if we are not to labour to be rich, then what are we to labour to do? Clearly, we are called to labour to be a blessing, so we can continue to be blessed …for it is more blessed to give, than to receive (Acts 20:35). For instance, it was in the heart of David the king to build God a house and God enriched him supernaturally. In the same vein, the Macedonian church in spite of their poverty, their liberality launched them into financial dominion (2 Corinthians 8:1-3, 9; 1Kings 8:17-18). All liberal souls both in Bible times and in our contemporary history enjoyed financial fortune and commanded financial dominion. Therefore:
•Chasing after wealth for the purpose of accumulation and consumption and not for distribution usually leads to a wreck (Luke 12:16-21; 1 Timothy 6:6-10).
•A crave for wealth by all means will lead to a crash (Joshua 7:20-25; 2 Kings 5:20-27; Matthew 27:3-5).
•Craving to be a blessing will lead to a world of financial fortune (Job 29:4-17).
•A commitment to promoting the Kingdom of God with one’s resources will culminate in financial dominion (1 Kings 8:17-18; 1 Chronicles 29:3-6).
•Worshipping God with our resources will lead to a world of financial wonders (Genesis 22:1-5-18; Isaiah 51:1-3; Galatians 3:13-14; 1 Kings 3:3, 13).
• Commitment to being a blessing to the needy will bring any man into realms of financial fortune (Nehemiah 1:1-4, 2:1-10; Job 29:4-17).
•Craving to help others while we are in need is key to a world of financial favour (2 Corinthians 8:1-7, 11; Nehemiah 1:1-4, 2:1-10).
However, we must understand that wherever our commitment to being a blessing stops, that is where God’s blessings stop because we can never be blessed beyond our commitment to being a blessing. But, when we are positioned to being a blessing, God’s blessings never cease to flow.
How, Then, Can We Keep Financial Blessings Flowing?
•Remain faithful in your covenant practice (Luke 19:15-17, 16:2, 10).
•Be good managers of God’s resources at our disposal (Matthew 25:14-30; Luke 16:11).
•Be accountable (Luke 16:1-12, 19:15).
•Avoid waste by maintaining financial discipline (Proverbs 18:9, 13:4).
•Commit to the demand of budgeting (Luke 15:11-13).
•Invest as appropriate for profiting (Luke 19:23).
•Maintain financial integrity (Proverbs 13:11; Jeremiah 17:10-11; Zechariah 5:4).
Thus, we must understand that giving does not only guarantee access to financial or material returns; rather it is a covenant that qualifies to be defined as our Kingdom life insurance policy because it provides access to having all our needs met, including restoration of our health and healing miracles (Philippians 4:15-19; Proverbs 10:22). As it is written, Blessed is he that considereth the poor: the Lord will deliver him in time of trouble. The LORD will preserve him, and keep him alive; and he shall be blessed upon the earth: and thou wilt not deliver him unto the will of his enemies. The Lord will strengthen him upon the bed of languishing: thou wilt make all his bed in his sickness (Psalm 41:1-3).
When we give, we are entitled to full scale restoration of our health among
Trending
-
Top Stories20 hours ago
David Cameron: Jonathan stopped us from rescuing some Chibok schoolgirls
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Pregnant mother slumps as fire kills 2-year-old son in Lagos
-
News7 hours ago
I’m saddened by Alagba’s demise –Soun
-
News11 hours ago
Danu’s arrest: Investigate link with govt officials, PDP tells Buhari
-
ICT / e-World21 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg on billionaires: ‘No one deserves to have that much money’
-
News21 hours ago
NAF eliminates scores of Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists near Lake Chad
-
News6 hours ago
Former UK PM lied against me because I signed anti-gay law –Jonathan
-
Politics6 hours ago
Power has exposed Buhari’s true colour –Galadima