How sting operation led to arrest of sex-for-marks lecturer, by committee chair

Air Force bridging operational gaps –COAS

The 242 Battalion of the Nigerian Army and the Sector 2 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in conjunction with Chadian Defence Forces (CDF) have overran Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State, killing 15 of them. The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, noting that the troops encountered the terrorists in an ambush at Jigalta village on Thursday while on a joint clearance operation.

“Two gun trucks were destroyed while another two were captured. Also, four Dutshka anti-aircraft guns, nine AK 47 rifles and a sizeable cache of ammunition were captured. Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the cross fire while a Chadian soldier was also wounded in action,” he said.

This is coming as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, said that the Nigerian Air Force was bridging the gaps in its operations, in an effort to intensify the onslaught against the Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals in the northern part of Nigeria. The air chief, who spoke at an interactive session with the Senate and House of Representatives joint committee on Air Force, said that the challenging gaps in their operations were being bridged for better firepower against Boko Haram and other armed bandits in the North East and West geopolitical zones.

“In this respect, 100 pilots have just been trained for fire powered air combat attacks on territorial hideouts of the criminals. In addition to this, are over 1,000 special forces that have also been trained and deployed in the various flash points in the affected areas,” he said.

Abubakar however declared that the Nigerian Air Force and by extension, the military could not win the war against the insurgents without required support from the populace in terms of vital information as regards hideouts of the criminals and their collaborators in the society. “Security is everybody’s business and not that of the Military and other security agencies alone. As far as intelligence gathering is concerned, the civilian population have critical role to play by way of giving out vital information on operations of insurgents within their areas.

“I believe that as things are today, Nigerians will agree with us that, compared to where we were coming from in 2014, there is a huge difference now, because the terrorists have been restricted to isolated areas where they will soon be completely decimated”, he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Bala Ibn Na’ Allah, said the service being rendered by men and officers of the Nigerian Air Force along with their counterparts in the Army and Navy, could not be compared to services being rendered by any other categories of Nigerians now. According to him, service requiring sacrificing one’s life for the protection of one’s country and her peoples, is the most patriotic and that is the reason both the government and people of Nigeria are always proud of the compatriots in the Military as far as the war against insurgency is concerned. He assured the air chief that the committee would always be ready to give the support in terms of appropriations to the security outfit for better service delivery.

The politician said that whatever might have been earmarked for the Air Force in the N10.33trillion 2020 budget, would be expeditiously considered by the committee during budget defence session. “We want you to rest assured of our readiness at any time, to give you required support in terms of appropriations,” he said.

