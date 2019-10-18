I discovered my son’s blindness four months after birth – Cobhams Asuquo’s wife

Sola Allyson is an elegant singer and music instructor, popular for recording the soundtrack of a Yoruba movie, Eji-Owuro. Her music is poetic and unique even as it evokes memories of folklore, which serves as a central part of our upbringing as Africans. One asset which you can’t take away from the soft-spoken singer is her sonorous voice. The award-winning singer in this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, talks about her music, family life and her penchant for always dressing African…

What have you been doing of late?

At the moment I am preparing for my latest album and the title is ‘Iri’. It would be my 8th album. It has lot of moving anointed songs just like my other previous album has got.

As a gospel artiste do you see singing as industry or ministry?

It is an industry! Because we are ‘churchfying’ everything, it is a music industry, for me as a Christian, in the bible there is nothing like gospel music, instead music in the spiritual songs. So it is through the human system that one identifies a particular music as gospel music, but every song comes from the spirit. Bro Pasuma sings from the abundant of his heart same goes for Saidi Osupa, Shako Rashidi etc…

I charge money for the music I make, it is a gift and I also went to school to study music. To put it simply, this is my career; it is my dream and my everything all together, so it is a segment of the music industry.

Is it possible for one to be a gospel singer without being born again?

No! You have to be born again to sing a gospel music. I cannot speak for others, I can only attest for myself. Gospel music is like a pathway that shows people to God and you cannot lead someone to where you yourself have not found. Another thing is we do not know God at once, we are always learning, we are always getting better. The part of the righteous is like shinning light that shines brighter and brighter until it perfects day; nobody can know it all, you cannot claim to come and tell me about the God you don’t know about. That is why my music would be a little different because I am speaking from my understanding that I have from God. That is why my music passes across to everyone; a Muslim could listen to my music and when you listen to my music you will put your attention upward.

Are you an inspirational singer or a gospel singer?

I am a singer, the bible says by their fruit you shall know them. So what happens is I leave it to the listener to say what my music means to them, but my own idea is that I make sure every song that comes out from my mouth draws people’s attention to God. God is God; the only difference here is the way we understand Him.

As spiritual singer, do you think you are doing enough?

Nobody does enough, but with time and devotion you will get better daily.

What influences your music?

My music is influenced by life experiences, my faith with God, my life journey. When you listen to my music you have an idea of the kind of work I deal with, the length and breadth of everything is that God is good and He is faithful. Whatever comes your way do not lose hope, keep hope alive. God is good.

Can you do other genres of music?

I do different genres of music. There is the stylistic feature and the lyrical feature for the kind of music that we do. When you say genre it could be gospel, hip-hop and others. Someone can pick up an hip-hop and make gospel music with it. These days there are visions for everything, some people would tell you they are doing gospel and when you listen to the song it sounds like a music Wizkid produced. We use the same style but different lyrics, it is the style that we call gospel music that people listen to and get closer to God.

Have you always wanted to be a musician?

It is not like I wanted to be musician but I have always known that I would be a person of influence. My journey to the music line kept unfolding and unfolding till we got to this point and here we are.

Looking back was there any time you were contemplating leaving the gospel music?

It was not just leaving the gospel music but leaving music generally, when I had financial issues during the start of my career in music. I guess it is true what they say that at every point of your life, one has to face this challenges.

What will you consider your biggest breakthrough as a musician?

I have not had a biggest breakthrough yet.

Which of your albums would you say has made you popularly?

You know it depends on the way you look at your gift, I don’t define myself by what people define me by, I don’t go by the idea of the attention they give to stars, if you meet me along the way I would deny my identity.

Do you consider yourself a celebrity?

People say I am, and I consider myself as one. You might not see me ordinarily and see a celebrity in me. Left for me I want to live my life to honour God, it is as simple as that.

What is your passion?

My passion is making people get better, encouraging people.

What is your style signature?

My style signature is simple and portable.

What is your advice for the youth, with the rate of suicide happening now?

I think it is the older generation that is responsible for that. They did not allow these children struggle, we all bury our ideas on the saying: ‘I will not want my children to go through the suffering I went through’ and by this statement, we intend to over-pampered them and mistakenly do not inculcate the right values in them. When they get into the world and they are facing challenges they become impatient and want to get it all.

Your music is always very deep and sometimes you get so emotional…

Music is a calling for me and I sing with all that is within and with the fact that I have passed through a lot of things it goes with my song. When you have deeper understanding of life you will get emotional, when you listen to my music. Maybe, if I had not gone through all those challenges that I have faced earlier in life I would not be who I am today.

What lesson has life taught you?

Life has taught me to be true and be yourself, do not try to be like anybody. There is always something in you that the other person is also looking for.

Why are you so attached to Luli Concert, are you one of the pioneers?

I am not one of the people that constituted this event. I was invited as an artistes, it has been revealed to me a long time ago, the stage, the event, and all these activities that are being held, today in a dream I had some years back. So, it looks like a recap of the dream. I decided to plug in this event because of my dream.

I cannot write the story of my life without the Celestial Church of Christ, it has been a major chapter in the story of my life so I make myself available for every platform of this church and most importantly it is because I know I could be a blessing to many souls at a particular event. We know that the gift of God is in born and His plan for everyone’s life He knows, but there is somewhere you get to that your dreams get shaped. So I had a perfect idea of who exactly I am supposed to be, so if you want to call me one of the people that constituted this event I will not disagrees because literally I have participated greatly in this event.

What are the attributes that drew you to the Luli Concert?

Because it is strictly a worship concert. The Celestial Church of God that I passed through is centred around worship, when you attend the service you will know that we do more of praises and worship, you do not need to compare anybody with another person, because God is one, the difference is in the way that we understand God and in the way that you can connect with him. It is the identity, the mode and worship of cele that is why I believe in the God they serve.

What would be your message to those people…

We are going to continue to worship God and as simple as possible just open your heart to God during the worship.

Can you elaborate on how the Celestial Church of God has played a major role in your life

It is a long story, they have come through in many areas of my life, and time will not permit me to say all.

