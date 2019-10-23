‘I smuggled N100m cocaine because of my traditional wedding’

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuru Buhari, yesterday told Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos, that information about stolen credit cards were retrieved from the laptop owned by a music artiste, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley.

Buhari made the disclosure while testifying at the commencement of Naira Marley’s trial over alleged credit card fraud.

In his evidence-in-chief, the witness disclosed that apart from the information on stolen credit cards, website visit history recovered from the musician’s device showed that the top five most visited sites dealt with buying and selling of stolen credit cards.

He informed the court that suspicious apps that are mostly used by people with shady deals on the internet were found on the laptop.

The witness also said an analysis of the administrator account on the laptop revealed that the admin is one, Naira Marley and the account was connected to his iCloud account.

He said: “During analysis, the cache file and history file revealed that the most frequently visited sites by the user of the computer include arder007.org, Zuni.sa, nationwidecheckbalance.co.uk, ferunshop.net and cocoa.co.uk.

“Analysis of the websites revealed that web 1 is where stolen card information is being sold to intending fraudsters, web 2 is for stolen credit cards specifically for the UK, web 3 is an online website designed for UK card holders to check their balance wherever they are around the world, web 4 is a dark web, meaning an underground tunnel in the internet, where stolen credit card information are sold and traded, web 5 is an online shopping mall where members are given discounts for shopping from certain shops.

“Stolen credit card information with special status that allows transaction up to $12,000 without a pin or physical card was found in a file named select BIN 101.txt and .txt.

“For the note file, two major files were discovered namely; .txt which contained about four credit card information belonging to four different personalities in the UK including one, Nicole Louise.

“The second file is named selected BIN101.txt containing Bank Identification Number of European, American and Latin American banks.

“When we ran the BIN code search for the first six digits of the cards, it revealed they are visa cards issued by Barclays Bank, Sandander UK Plc.

“We identified that certain banks in US, Europe and Asia with certain peculiarities, issue credit cards without pins based on the high level of trust, they allow a transaction of up to $12,000 in a swipe on POS.

“Cards issued by those banks are card not required. All you need to execute a transaction is the card number and the CVV number.

“We analysed installed apps on the laptop and we found two apps that enables the owner of the computer to decide the server of a bank as to his identity and location, IP VANISH and TOR browser.

“The TOR browser is sometimes called the onion. Most of the criminals cover their tracks with various layers just like an onion using this app to make it near impossible for a tracker to track their location.

“The IP VANISH is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) which provides that the actual computer and location of usage cannot be identified. It also gives the user the ability to change their location.”

Several items like a laptop mac book pro and an iPhone confiscated from the defendant as well as a forensic laboratory report prepared by the witness were tendered by the prosecution’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, and admitted by the court.

Further hearing continues today for cross-examination of the witness.

Naira Marley was on May 20 arraigned by the EFCC on an 11-count charge bordering on the alleged credit card fraud.

The singer was later granted bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

