IAAF World Athletics Championship: Amusan weeps after narrow medal miss

Nigeria’s 100 metres hurdler, Tobi Amusan, on Sunday wept uncontrollably after narrowly missing from the podium on the final day of the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The Nigerian was on course for her first World Championship medal, however, a slow reaction from the block cost the 22-year-old who ran a time of 12.49secs to place fourth in the Women’s 100m Hurdles Final.

“It was close and I feel so bad because I have worked so hard for it. I wept because people were also expecting me to get a medal and it did not happen,” she said.

Before Sunday’s final, Amusan emerged as a medal contender, after winning her first-round heat in a PB of 12.48 and then equalling that time to win her semi-final segment.

The Commonwealth and African Games gold medalist in the event said after the race that finishing fourth in the final was the worst position she could have achieved.

While many observers would see it as a gallant effort to end up fourth among the world’s best short hurdles at the elite global track and field showpiece, Amusan said that she felt the pain more because she was just few seconds and a step short of picking a medal at Doha 2019.

United States’ Ali held off the strong three-pronged challenge from Harrison, Williams and Amusan and crossed the line a metre ahead of her rivals, stopping the clock at a lifetime best of 12.34 secs.

Harrison placed second clocking 12.46 to take the silver medal just 0.01 ahead of her Jamaican rival, William who snatched the bronze from dejected Amusan was fourth in 12.49.

Meanwhile, Amusan, has shifted her target to finishing her degree at The University of Texas at El Paso.

She stated that her season had ended and it was now time to return to the classroom and prepare seriously for her final year exams.

“I will go back to school and focus on my education for now,” she said.

“I give God all the Glory, it has been a long season and I am just looking forward to graduating in December with a good grade.

“I know what I am capable of doing, my coach and I have been working so hard since the beginning of the season, but it’s a life lesson and I am looking forward to next season and see what we can come up with.”

At her first Olympic Games three years ago, the Ogun State-born athlete got to the semifinal and currently looking forward to performing better in Tokyo.

She added that she would l be working harder ahead of the New Year while also praying for an injury free season.

