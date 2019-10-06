Sports
IAAF World Championships: Amusan, Ese give medal hope to Nigeria
W
ith all looking gloomy for Team Nigeria since the start of the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships, hurdler Tobi Amusan and long jumper, Ese Brume, have both given a new ray of hope to the country after their impressive performance in the women’s 100m hurdles and long jump respectively.
Running in Heat 5 from lane 9, the African Games champion, Amusan, ran the race of her life against Jamaican Janeek Brown, who came into the competition with one of the best times this year 12.40secs.
Despite witnessing a rocky start to her race, Amusan closed the gap on advancing Brown before pooling away from the Jamaican in the last 30m of the race, clocking a PB of 12.48secs.
Apart from running a new PB, she had the best time of all the heats ahead of 2015 winner of the event, Danielle Williams and world record holder in the event, Kendra Harrison.
Apart from Amusan, her perennial roommate in the national team camp, Commonwealth Games and African Games champion, Brume also scaled through to the final of the long jump, with her leap of 6.89m coming behind current European champion, Malaika Mihambo, who jumped 6.98m.
With the duo advancing to the next stage of their events, there is a renewed hope that the country might not be leaving Doha without a medal of any colour.
Sports
EPL: Milner’s last-gasp penalty preserves Liverpool perfect start
L
iverpool have maintained their perfect start to the season courtesy of a dramatic late 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday.
Brendan Rodgers appeared to have masterminded a smash-and-grab draw on his first return to Anfield since being sacked in October 2015 when James Maddison scored with Leicester’s only shot on target to cancel out Sadio Mane’s opener.
However, Marc Albrighton conceded a stoppage-time penalty for a foul on Mane, allowing James Milner to tuck the spot kick home and make it 17 successive Premier League victories, including eight from eight so far this term.
The Foxes were one of only two visiting teams to take points off Liverpool at Anfield last season – alongside champions Manchester City – and came into the match sitting third in the table, so it was no surprise to see them make life difficult for their hosts.
Just when the Foxes were enjoying their best spell of the match, Liverpool went up the other end and broke the deadlock. Milner released Mane through on goal with a brilliant left-footed pass forward, and the Senegalese winger made no mistake with his finish to bring up 50 Premier League goals in his 100th league game for the club.
Sports
La Liga: Hazard nets debut Madrid goal in Granada win
E
den Hazard scored his first goal for Real Madrid as Los Blancos extended their unbeaten start to the LaLiga season to eight games with a 3-2 win over Granada.
Karim Benzema had given Madrid an early lead at the Bernabeu before Hazard found the net, for the first time since his £89million move from Chelsea, in first-half stoppage time.
Luka Modric extended the advantage after the break before Darwin Machis pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.
Domingos Duarte then scored again for the visitors with 12 minutes to make Madrid sweat but James Rodriguez made sure of victory three minutes into stoppage time.
Sports
EPL: Brighton stun Spurs 3-0
Tottenham’s miserable week continued as they followed their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich with a damaging defeat at Brighton.
After their 7-2 drubbing in midweek, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was expecting a response from his players, only for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to gift Neal Maupay a bizarre opener.
The Spurs captain suffered a freak arm injury in the process, and Aaron Connolly compounded Tottenham’s problems by doubling Brighton’s lead on his first Premier League start.
And although Spurs made a positive start to the second half, Connolly killed off any hope of them launching a fightback as the 19-year-old Irish striker produced a well-taken strike for his second goal to seal Brighton’s first home win since March.
Tottenham have now failed to win in their last away 10 games in the Premier League, stretching back to a 2-1 victory at Fulham on 20 January.
Last week’s home win against Southampton offered Spurs some relief after being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Colchester but the pressure is now mounting on Pochettino with his side having now taken 11 points from a possible 24 this term.
After being at fault for Southampton’s goal last Saturday, Lloris committed another glaring error in just the third minute as he tried to catch a Pascal Gross cross instead of tipping it over the crossbar and his momentum saw him stagger backwards into his own goal, reports the BBC.
The France captain dropped the ball before he crossed the goalline, allowing compatriot Maupay to head home, but injured his arm as he tried to break his fall and had to be replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Sports
Iran allows women buy tickets for Qatar 2022 qualifier
Female fans have bought 3,500 tickets for Iran’s World Cup qualifier against Cambodia in Tehran on Thursday.
Women have effectively been banned from stadiums when men are playing since just after the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Sahar Khodayari died last month a week after setting herself on fire while awaiting trial for trying to attend a match disguised as a man.
FIFA said it had been “assured” by Iranian authoritiesthat women would be allowed into games after her death.
The state-run news agency Irna said the 3,500 tickets for the women’s sections in the 78,000 capacity Azadi Stadium sold out within minutes of going on sale on Friday.
World football’s governing body FIFA said it was told 4,600 tickets for women would be made available in initial batches, but that it expects more to be put on sale to meet demand.
A spokesman said FIFA would send a delegation to the match to monitor the access for women.
The Open Stadiums group, which campaigns for women to be allowed access to men’s sporting events in Iran, said the tickets went on sale without any announcement from Iranian football’s governing body and female fans only found out through social media.
The group told Reuters news agency it welcomed the sale but was concerned about women-only sections stopping mothers taking their sons to matches and how women with disabilities would be accommodated.
The ban on female fans was temporarily lifted last year to allow women to watch World Cup matches being streamed at the Azadi Stadium.
A group of women was permitted to attend the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Tehran in November, but women were locked out of Iran’s friendly with Syria at the Azadi Stadium in June, reports the BBC.
Sports
I’m n ot under any pressure in Doha –Amusan
With Nigeria yet to win a medal at the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, African Games champions, Tobi Amusan, has told CHARLES OGUNDIYA that she is not under any pressure. Excerpts…
You will be competing on Saturday, what’s the expectation?
Like I always say I don’t go into any competition for setting any certain mark, but execution really matters and once I execute my race to the best of my ability, every other thing will fall into place. I am going to give my all in Doha like I have been doing and I am sure I will come out well. Going into every competition you can’t underestimate your competitors; I just focus on me and execute my race.
How do you feel winning the African Games with a new championship record in Rabat, Morocco?
I am happy I won the race which is the most important thing, but it was a kind of rough race for me. It however gives me confidence in the World Championships. I just want to give glory to God, I have been working so hard towards the Games, I went to Morocco, did the right thing and executed my race, I just feel very happy.
How would you describe your 2019 from the start of the season till this moment?
I want to say thank you to Jesus my Saviour, because it’s been an injury-free season. Even though I didn’t get the time I wanted to run this year, I am grateful that everything worked out for me. It was a pretty good season, I did well at the All Africa Games and now am at the World Championships.
How have you been managing your career as an athlete and a student in the US despite all the competitions you have been part of in the outgoing year?
The truth is, they call us student athletes, so they (athletics and academics) work hand in hand, but with the mindset I have, I try my best to balance both. After track, I will have to fall back on my degree, so it’s pretty much important that I balance both and don’t allow one to outweigh the other. I balance both with the same energy both on the track and in the class.
You have been in the US for a while now; how has it been compared to when you were in Nigeria?
The truth is we have everything we need to be better as athletes and students; it’s more like focusing on yourself all the time. You don’t have a lot of people putting pressure on you, it’s always you and your coach doing your things compared to Nigeria where everyone is trying to tell you what to do and how to do it, telling you where you have to go and vice versa. The truth is, a lot of negative things go on when you train in Nigeria. In Nigeria, we don’t have good facilities to train, athletes go home not sure of what to eat, they don’t rest, sometimes they have to trek home after training and so on. In the US, everything has been programmed. Before you go for practice, you have to go to your trainer and be sure everything is right with you before you step on the track. After the training you go in to get everything fixed, you don’t have an excuse to stop you from training the following day. You go home to rest and the following day you are ready for the school work and the other things. If you compare this to Nigeria where after training, you get home and your family start sending you here and there, you have to prepare food, wash the plates, clean the house etc. That’s a lot for an athlete who will have to combine all that with education. That has been the problem with athletes based at home; that’s the same thing I had to endure while still in the country before I travelled to the US.
What do you want to say about the issue of lack of competitions for athletes based in the country compared to those of you in the United States?
I must say competing actively has a lot to do with an athlete’s performance especially when it has to do with hurdling, because before you get into that tour rhythm you have to compete a lot. When you just have to participate in one, two or three meets in a year, it doesn’t work at all. You have to keep it going as an athlete, it just has to be competition after competition. In the US, you don’t just train, but after training the next thing is the competition as long as you are in the season. The competitions keep you in shape as an athlete, once you go for a track meet and you come back, you have to rest because in the next two days you are on your way for another meet. You get better competing every week compared to when you have to stay for weeks and sometimes months before the next competition. The athletes at home need to compete more, not just that, they need to be encouraged more, because without money, they cannot achieve much.
What has kept you going as an athlete?
Like my name Oluwatobiloba (God is the greatest king) indicates, God has been my greatest motivation. I once met somebody who took a look at my height and told me I could not amount to anything as an athlete. That is an additional motivation for me. It’s like proving to them that I can do anything that I set my mind to, and with God on my side. Mentally, I am tough. I don’t care who is racing with me. My goal is always to surpass my previous time and run PBs every time I compete. Then I pray a lot. I am a believer and that has helped me set goals that are bigger than me. Then, I have God, the ultimate, my parents, my coach, my spiritual leaders and my mentors in the field. I pray and work hard. With these elements, you cannot go wrong. I have utmost determination and don’t give up easily.
How are Nigerian athletes relating with one another in the US?
We have a group chat for all Nigerian athletes based in the US; we talk a lot, play around a lot, encourage one another and so on. It’s like telling ourselves that regardless of how good you are on track, make sure your school comes first because once you are injured, you will still have something to fall back on. Track is not going to be forever and that has been the motivation from all of us to one another.
Despite your tight schedule, you still find time to play and enjoy yourselves; how often do you guys come together to relate as Nigerians?
Everybody is so far away, but with people who stay in the same area, like those of us in County, we get to meet every time and then, sometimes we meet at Church, sometimes we just arrange to go somewhere and have some fun. We contribute money to just stay together. There was a time the whole of Nigerian athletes in County and El-Paso in Texas went to one of the most expensive restaurants around; we ate like nobody business and had fun. It’s not every time, but once we want to play out, we make sure we enjoy ourselves, we just have one life to live.
It has been an eventful career for you since 2013 when you came to limelight at the maiden African Youth Athletic Championships in Warri, Delta State. Could you say you are where you want to be?
Definitely not. God has been awesome, looking back at when I started hurdling and people were trying to discourage me that hurdling doesn’t take athlete anywhere, they kept asking me to go for full sprint. Even my uncle at the time kept telling me that I stood a better chance to be selected in the sprints than hurdle. I actually wondered why people keep looking down at hurdles, so I tried my best to rule the event in the country and in the world. I am really thankful to God that I am able to achieve such height at this moment because it’s not just by my power and hard work alone. Hurdle is not what you just learn in a day, you continue to learn everyday even up till 10 years. I am still learning and will continue to do so till I end my career. I am yet to get to the peak but with hard work and God on my side, I will get there.
After Gloria Alozie, people are looking up to you ahead of the next Olympic Games to put the name of the country on the medals table; do you think you have what it takes to get to the podium after finishing fifth at the last Games in Brazil?
Like I always say, I don’t put myself under any pressure ahead of any championships, I just take every competition one after the other, execute my race and see what happen at the end of the day. The truth is before 2020, I still have a lot to achieve and that’s what I am focusing on at the moment and waiting on God to direct me and also help me to have an injury-free season.
Sports
Adhere to Code of Governance, sports minister tells federations
The minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has told the various sports federations in the country to henceforth adhere strictly to the Code of Governance 2017 which they all subscribed to. The minister gave this directive in Abuja on Friday during his meeting with the Elite Athletes Department of the ministry.
The directive is part of measures by the ministry to enhance transparency in sports administration. Dare reminded the Secretaries- General of the federations that they have the responsibility to ensure that sports federations are not run as personal empires. “Federations do not belong to presidents.
Their mandates derive from the ministry, which has the responsibility to ensure that they do not go against this mandate,” he said. “No bank account should be in a federation president’s name. This administration is clear about its anti-corruption policy. Let us start to do things differently.” The minister revealed that he would hold similar engagements with federation presidents and board members. Director of FEAD, Tayo Oreweme, had while briefing the minister, noted that nonadherence to Code of Governance 2017 was responsible for the controversies rocking some sports federations in the country.
Sports
IGP promises adequate security at stadiums
The Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, Mohammed Adamu, has assured Nigerians of adequate security at all the stadiums across the country, before, during and after every sporting events. Adamu gave the assurance at a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.
The Police boss noted that the force would ensure adequate security cover for stadiums and youth centres in the country to guard against vandalism. The Minister of Youth and Sports had lamented that the stadiums, built with billions of naira, are being vandalised owing to inadequate security, while noting that materials for the planned renovation of the facilities may also get stolen if the appropriate steps are not taken to safeguard them. IGP Adamu stated that; “All of us are into sports. Concerning the security and other innovative things you came up with, it is something we have to support 100 percent. We will create a unit to coordinate all the needs of the ministry for protecting facilities.”
Sports
Why I may quit Eagles, by Rohr
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has given three reasons that could make him quit his current position when his contract with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expires in 2020. Rohr who has been Super Eagles manager since 2016 is reported to be puzzled with the ways he has been treated by the NFF. The German made it clear that promises are not being kept by the NFF and he is not respected as he also cited organisational problems. And when asked by German website Mannheimer Morgen if he is willing to continue as the Super Eagles gaffer after his contract, Gernot Rohr stated that he could stay or leave.
”Yes and no. On the one hand, we have built a good team, the youngest on average in Africa. ”On the other hand, there are many things that make daily work difficult: lack of respect, organisational problems, promises are not kept. We will see how it goes on,” Rohr explained. Meanwhile, Gernot Rohr’s next assignment with the Super Eagles will be in a friendly against five-time World champions Brazil on October 13.
Sports
Ajayi wants early camping for U-23 AFCON title defence
Egypt-based striker Junior Ajayi has said Nigeria can successfully retain the U23 AFCON crown next month with early and proper preparation. Nigeria have been drawn against Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia in the U23 AFCON, which also serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“I wish the U23 team the best of luck in the AFCON tournament, but one thing is certain, early preparation will make them to triumph in the tournament,” he said from his base in Egypt “There are no two ways about that. They have to start early if they hope to do well and make the country proud again.” A j a y i said he still has fond memories of his time with the U23s leading up to bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“I remember in 2016, when I was part of the Dream Team, when we won the U-23 AFCON Gold medal in Senegal, it was a pleasant memory that remains fresh in my mind because that was the stepping stone of my career,” he recalled. “During the period of qualifiers, I gave it my best, continuing in that manner to the tournament proper.
“I was glad at that time to be counted as one of the players by the coach to represent the country and we brought back the gold medal. “I was also a part of the Nigerian contingent that represented the country in football in the 2016 O lympics and we got a bronze medal.”
