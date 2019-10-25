ICC T20: Adedeji becomes first to score 50 runs

Nigeria’s national cricket team, the Yellow Greens, in the early hours of Thursday, lost by five wickets (45 ball left) to hosts UAE in their fourth Group B fixture in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

But despite the defeat, Sesan Adedeji became the first Nigerian to score half a century in International T20 cricket while his partnership with Onwuzilike set the record for the highest Nigerian partnership in men’s T20 cricket.

It was Nigeria’s fourth straight loss after losses to Jersey, Canada and Oman in their three previous games.

But despite the loss, Nigeria – debutants and the lowest-ranked team in the 14-nation tournament – set a tournament record with the duo of Adedeji and Onwuzilike combining for the highest fourth-wicket stand in the competition so far.

UAE won the toss and elected to bowl first sending in Nigeria to bat. The top order batsmen again failing to take advantage of the power play saw Nigeria lose 3 wickets in the first 6 overs with a paltry score of 22 runs.

However, the record breaking partnership between Adedeji and Onwuzilike lit up the stadium with 89 runs.

Onwuzilike fell short of his half ton ending on 46 runs but Adedeji would not be denied his half-century after hitting 51 runs off 48 balls, making him the first Nigerian player to hit a half-century in T-20 internationals.

Their partnership is the highest 4th wicket partnership recorded so far in the tournament.

Nigeria eventually finished for 111 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs, while UAE scored 112 runs in 12.3 overs.

