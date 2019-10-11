Sports
Idemudia, Odiah rule LCC Zenith Tennis
Idemudia Ujiagbe and Ayo Odiah have emerged champions in the men’s ad women’s singles of the 2019 Lagos Country Club Zenith Bank Tennis Championships
Playing in the Men’s Group A Ujiagbe outlasted Victor Ogbeide 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 while Odiah triumphed 1-6, 7-5, 14-12 over fellow former Nigeria national player Nimota Omope.
Odiah also paired Imoni Akpofure to win the women’s doubles by beating the team of Omope and Martha Okosun just as Akin Akinrimisi and John Atama saw off Segun Aluko and Kola Sofola 6-3, 6-3 for the men’s doubles title.
The tournament which lasted for two weeks featuring over 80 participants saw Tunde Adeniji claimed the Men’s Group B title at the expense of Adewunmi Adisa while the veteran’s doubles was won by Charles Aghadiuno and Joro Olateru-Olagbegi as they defeated Ayo Olanrewaju and Innocent Abu.
Assistant General Manager (Retail) Zenith Bank, Lanre Oladimejji, said: “We are delighted and privileged to be sponsoring the tournament owing to the good reputation of the Lagos Country Club and we are committed to sponsoring more editions.”
Tennis section chairman Seyi Adewunmi while commending Section captain Kola Ashiru, who headed the organization, said the tournament ranked high among the club’s activities owing to the tennis section being the largest in the club while LCC Spots Secretary, Segun Aluko, thanked Zenith Bank declaring that the A-tier financial institution’s commitments to sports development and promotion in Nigeria has been exceptionally unrivalled.
Sports
Heavyweight Brazil challenge perfect for Super Eagles
On Sunday, October 13, the Super Eagles will be taking on a true global football giant when they face Brazil in a friendly. Surely this is a good thing, never mind the dissenting voices.
When the friendly, to be played in Singapore, was announced two weeks ago, there were those who questioned its usefulness since the Super Eagles will be playing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers not long after the game.
That concern might have been valid if the Super Eagles had not featured at the 2019 AFCON where they played against SEVEN African teams only two months ago. How much more African practice can they get than that one?
The Nigeria Football Federation might have got a whole lot wrong in recent years, but not this friendly. No serious FA turns down an opportunity to face Brazil, the world’s most successful national team and current South American champions.
I can see only positives in this game.
It is a rare chance to pit the Super Eagles against a genuine global heavyweight, a successful team full of world-class players.
The Nigerian team has often fallen short against the big teams and it is a good thing that they have another go at one of these teams.
The 4-2 victory over Argentina in the run-up to the Russia 2018 World Cup was one of such rare games against really top opposition and the Super Eagles acquitted themselves quite well.
Argentina didn’t have Lionel Messi (who later did painful damage at the World Cup proper) but it was still a strong team.
This time, almost all of Brazil’s superstars will be in action and it will be enlightening to see how Nigeria’s emerging stars fare against these top players.
Brazil usually take their friendly matches very seriously and are expected to be at full strength against the Super Eagles, therefore giving Gernot Rohr and his men a proper test of how far they have progressed.
If Nigeria avoid defeat and make the game a fierce contest without rolling over, it would be a huge boost to team morale and confidence.
If they could take on Brazil without buckling, then they can take on anyone.
The Nigeria goalkeeper and defence are in for a rough ride against Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and the like, and how they deal with this formidable force is important.
Francis Uzoho, Tyrone Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong and Chidozie Awaziem are the present and future of the Super Eagles defence. Tests like Brazil will help toughen them up for the big challenges that lie ahead.
There is no cruising through this one. You have to be on your toes for every second you are on the pitch. These Brazilian forwards will brutally exploit any sign of weakness. This is the kind of challenge players who want to take their games to a higher level relish. You want to test yourself against the best in the trade.
It is also a great opportunity for Rohr to see how the midfield of Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi stack up against Liverpool’s Fabinho, Real Madrid’s Casemiro and Bayern Munich’s Coutinho.
The Brazil trio are arguably the best in the world as a midfield unit and there is not bigger test for the young Nigerians than these three who offer power, guile and vision.
If Ndidi, Etebo and Iwobi could go toe to toe with these world-class midfielders and not be overwhelmed, their confidence levels will be sky-high and no opposition will faze them subsequently.
The Super Eagles strike force will also benefit immensely from this match.
Victor Osimhen has emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe this season with French club Lille, scoring eight goals in 11 matches in all competitions, including one against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League.
But the youngster, who set a FIFA U-17 World Cup record when he scored 10 goals at Chile 2015, is still very much a work in progress at senior international level.
Osimhen is obviously the long-term replacement for the retired Odion Ighalo and he needs games like this one to lay down a marker.
The Lille striker had a decent game against Ukraine in September when he scored in the 2-2 draw. It is very positive for him that he will continue his international progress with a huge test against some great defenders.
Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Peter Olayinka and Emmanuel Dennis in the relatively young and not very experienced Nigeria attack will seek to break down the wizened Brazilian wall made up of the evergreen Dani Alves, Paris Saint-Germain’s Thiago Silva, Juventus pair Danilo and Alex Sandro, as well as PSG’s Marquinos and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.
The Brazil defence, which still has plenty of quality in reserve, is quite an impressive unit. It’s the kind of defence the Nigeria attack does not come up against often. Osimhen and the other Super Eagles forwards will be eager to tear down that tough wall.
This is the kind of challenge they signed up for, not some two-bit friendly with Benin Republic or Djibouti.
The Brazil friendly is a big chance for the Super Eagles to mix it up with a genuine world-class team. The NFF would have been silly to turn it down.
Sports
Amokachi, Lawal, others set for Iluyomade’s Walk For Life
Thousands of eminent Nigerians including former Super Eagles players Daniel ‘The Bull’ Amokachi and Garba Lawal are expected to grace the streets within the Eko Atlantic axis in Lagos on Saturday, October 12, for the early morning health for wealth programme, tagged,’Walk For Life’ put together by Dr Siju Iluyomade’s Arise Women.
The annual event which is part of activities to mark this year’s 11th anniversary of the charity organization, is poised to be an epoch-making event with numerous celebrities already signed in to partake in the health and fitness activity.
Aside from Amokachi and Lawal, other top showbiz personalities including Nollywood star, Monalisa Chinda, will also be part of the event to encourage Lagosians on the need to take a timeout and join in the health for life fitness programme.
The event, which precedes the final activity of Dr. Iluyomade’s Arise Women Conference slated for Saturday, October 26, will also be spiced up with dance, music and entertainment activities to enliven the day.
Sports
FIFA ban: Siasia accepts fate, waits for final pronouncement
Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, has accepted his fate after failing to receive the confirmation that his request for extension to the deadline date given to appeal the life ban placed on him by FIFA for bribery allegation was approved.
A downcasted Siasia told New Telegraph on the telephone that since nobody ready to help him, he has taken everything like that.
Reacting to report in the media on Thursday that Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has lifted the October 10, 2019 deadline date for appeal, the ex-international said nothing like that has happened.
“Who said it was lifted? It has not been lifted,” he said.
“We were trying to get an extension before the date, but nothing like that. Nothing is going on at the moment, I guess it’s over, nobody want to help so let us leave it like that.
“Since the extension didn’t come before the date that means they are not giving the extension, if they didn’t give before the date then they are not giving.”
It would be recalled that Siasia has pleaded with CAS in Switzerland to extend the October 10 deadline given to him to pay N36m before his case can be entertained.
He had gone to the sports arbitration panel to challenge the life ban imposed on him by the Federation of International Football (FIFA) in August.
He needs a 100,000 Swiss Francs which translates into about N36million to file the case at CAS.
Sports
Eaglets arrive Brazil for FIFA U-17 World Cup
Five-time champions Nigeria have landed in host nation Brazil for this year’s FIFA World Cup finals which will take place between October 26 and November 17.
A team of 25 players and nine officials flew out of the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday evening for Dubai, where they connected another flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Four players would be cut from the roster after the preparatory period before a 21 –man World Cup squad is unveiled ahead of the opening encounter.
Nigeria won the 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015 editions of the competition, but missed the 2017 finals in India. Head Coach Manu Garba, who led the 2013 winners, is confident that the Class of 2019 is in Brazil to reclaim the trophy.
The early departure will afford the Golden Eaglets a full two-week final preparatory period, before their opening match of the tournament against Hungary in Goiania on October 26th.
Nigeria will then clash with Ecuador (at the same venue on October 29th) and Australia (in Brasilia on November 1st) in Group B.
Vitoria is the other city hosting the 24-nation championship.
Fifa U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Groups
GROUP A: Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, Angola
GROUP B: Nigeria, Hungary, Ecuador, Australia
GROUP C: Korea Republic, Haiti, France, Chile
GROUP D: USA, Senegal, Japan, Netherlands
GROUP E: Spain, Argentina, Tajikistan, Cameroon
GROUP F: Solomon Islands, Italy, Paraguay, Mexico
List of 25 players in Brazil
Goalkeepers: Sunday Stephen, Joseph Oluwabusola, Daniel Jinadu
Defenders: Charles Etim, Ogaga Oduko, Usman Ibrahim, Clement Ikenna, Shedrack Tanko, Quadri Edun, Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi, Simon Omon
Midfielders: Samson Tijani, Akinkunmi Amoo, Daniel Francis, Ibraheem Jabaar, Ibrahim Sa’id, Monsuru Opeyemi, Fawaz Abdullahi, Idris Eletu-Odibo, Malcolm Ebowei, Peter Agba
Forwards: Olakunle Olusegun, Wisdom Ubani, Divine Nwachukwu, Mayowa Abayomi
Sports
‘Rohr not desperate to have Abraham’
Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, is not desperate to have Chelsea and Nigerian Tammy Abraham to lace boot for his fatherland disclosed team’s media officer, Toyin Ibitoye.
Abraham was named by England manager, Gareth Southgate in the team that will face Bulgaria and Czech in Euro 2020 qualifier after his impressive goal scoring form for Chelsea in the Premier League.
Ibitoye said Tammy Abraham’s decision to represent the Three Lions of England will not in anyway affect the game plan of team manager, Gernot Rohr against the Brazilians in Singapore on October 13 or future because the country has enough potentials to fall on for such matches.
The Media Officer said that Tammy Abraham never showed any sign that he wanted to play for the Super Eagles. He also revealed that Nigeria has players that are willing and determine to make the country proud.
“Tammy Abraham never made up his mind to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria even though we are very open to invite him if he declares that interest,” Ibitoye said.
“The fact that he has chosen England truly shows that he wants to play for the Three Lions and Gernot Rohr is not worried about it. We can’t question his decision because we have players who are capable of scoring goals for the Super Eagles.
“Victor Osimhen has shown some level of maturity in his game as witnessed in his club, Lille in the French League. I think the issue of Abraham doesn’t mean anything to the team because it;’s his personal decision,” he said.
Sports
Nigerians tumble in Lagos Open
Nigerian players are not enjoying a good run in the ongoing 19th Lagos Tennis Championship as a number of them crashed out in the second round of the tournament taking place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club.
In less than 15 minutes, Joseph Imeh retired in his match against 7th seed Garanganga, Takanyi from Zimbabwe. The match ended 3-0
In Court 1, top seed in men’s singles Tunisia’s Mansouri Skander beat Idoko Emmanuel 7-5, 6-4 game that lasted 1 hour 15 minutes.
Quadre Oyinlomo stretched her opponent, Riya Bhatia, she however bowed to the superior power of the Indian player in a tough duel that ended 6-2, 2-6,2-6.
Blessing Samuel was also humbled by Samir Sandra from India in a 6-0,6-0 game.
Number 4 seed Pichler, David from Austria beat American Bushamuka William in straight set of 6-1,6-0 on Court 7 in a match that lasted 51min.
Goveas Aryan, number 8 seed defeated Cheruiyot, Kevin from Kenya 6 -3,6-2 while
Setkic Aldin defeated Indian Chaurasia, Yash 6-3,6-1.
Sports
FIFA suspends Uganda’s football chief
Uganda FA (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has been suspended from all football-related activity for two months and fined $10,000 by FIFA for his role in the resale of World Cup tickets.
The Fufa president was sanctioned by FIFA for reselling tickets relating to the 2014 World Cup.
Mr Magogo had taken charge of Ugandan football just a year earlier.
FIFA said Mr Magogo had entered into a plea bargain with the organisation.
“An investigation into Mr Magogo was opened on July 23, 2018 related to the resale of 2014 World Cup tickets,” FIFA said in a statement.
While the investigation was ongoing, Mr Magogo was allowed to contest Confederation of African Football elections – gaining a place on the body’s Executive Committee in July.
He will serve his suspension until December10 2019.
Sports
Result against Brazil ‘ll boost FIFA rankings – Adepoju
Ex- Super Eagles international, Mutiu Adepoju, has said a good result by Eagles against Brazil on Sunday in Singapore will enhance the country’s next FIFA rankings.
Adepoju acknowledged that although nothing is at stake in the friendly, pride and ego must be put forward.
He urged the players to use the opportunity to market themselves in the football world by holding their own against the Brazilians.
He said the friendly means a lot because it will be used in preparing and selecting the players that will feature at next month AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.
The former Racing Santader midfielder tasked the players not slack in any form, or give the Brazilians too much respect during the match, as he believes playing with lots of energy, determination and focus can help them achieve a remarkable result on Sunday.
He said since Brazil is one of top ranked team in the world, getting a good result against them will go along way in enhancing their career and boosting their confidence for the AFCON and Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
The Former Shooting Stars Sports Club ace player explained that since the AFCON qualifiers are close the boys should brace up and give a good account of themselves like they did against Ukraine in Dnipro last September 10 by playing a 2-2 draw.
Sports
EDO 2020: LOC to unveil Logo, Mascot
The Local Organising Committee ( LOC) for the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) will on October 17 and 28, 2019 unveil the Logo and Mascot for the Festival billled for the Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia Stadium from March 20 to April 1, 2020.
Speaking in Benin City on Tuseday during a meeting of the Publicity and Communication sub-committee, Secretary of the LOC, Dr Emmanuel Igbinosa said the Logo and Mascot will be launched in Benin and Lagos on October 17 and 28 respectively.
“After seroius prunning of the entries submitted, the LOC has finally picked the very best of the over 80 works submitted for screening after the Deputy Governor and LOC Chairman, Comrade Philip Shaibu’s impute last Sunday.
The Benin launching will be low key while that of Lagos on October 28, will be a very big show because it will also serve as a fund raising for the festival.” he stressed.
Dr igbinosa, who recently retired as Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry Sports and Youth Development, said the LOC is getting set to host a beffiting festival that will be the envy of all in the country.
“We are currently working assidiously to see that Edo state hosts the best Sports Festival ever, so all hands are on deck to see that round pegs are put in round holes. We have decided to place five giant bill boards in five international airports across the country. The five already approved are going to be in Lagos, Abuja, Port harcourt, Kano and Enugu,” he emphaisized.
He urged the Publicity and Communication committee to compliment the efforts of the LOC by giving publicity to all the activities of LOC hencefort.
Responding the chairman of the Publicity and Communication committee, Tony Akiotu thanked the LOC for a job weldone, adding that his committee is already making plans to make a road show of the event.
“National Sports Festival is a media event and we shall make it bigger than expected. We have already mapped out our strategies to make a big noise about it. Once the Logo and Moscots are launched, we shall begin our work”, he assured.
He appealed to the LOC to make information available always to enable his committee do their work well.
Sports
How one tweet derailed the NBA’s China game plan
Last Sunday night, Daryl Morey, the General Manager of the Houston Rockets, sat in his hotel room in Tokyo, where the Rockets were playing two pre-season games against the current NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors.
Mr. Morey – in a move that would reverberate around the sporting world and beyond – then fired off a tweet expressing support for the protestors in Hong Kong who have been taking to the streets for the past four months.
While he hasn’t explicitly admitted as much, it’s safe to say he now regrets hitting that send button.
Close to a week later, the fallout from that single, quickly-deleted tweet – which included the words “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” – is still dominating the news cycle.
We’ve seen posts from Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, an explanation of sorts from Mr Morey, and not one, but two statements on the matter by the National Basketball Association, none of which appears to have appeased Chinese fans and sponsors, who were furious that an outsider was stirring up an issue many there regard as non-negotiable.
Freedom of speech, they argued, doesn’t apply in certain areas and it wasn’t Mr Morey’s place to comment in the first place.
To top it all off, the league’s handling of the situation simultaneously managed to spark a backlash back at home, with US fans and politicians alike calling out the league for pandering too much to China.
Trending
-
Sports16 hours ago
FIFA ban: Siasia accepts fate, waits for final pronouncement
-
Opinions16 hours ago
Aso Rock cabal
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Police nab kidnapper, rescue victim
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Benue: Lecturer arraigned for allegedly raping minor to death
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Naval men shot my husband, left him to die –Widow
-
Arts & Entertainments14 hours ago
I won BBNaija after several failed attempts –Mercy
-
News15 hours ago
Border Closure: MANEG warns on manufacturing, exports collapse
-
News15 hours ago
Umahi: Traders’ll take over International Market January 10