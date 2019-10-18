IGI workers protest mass retrenchment

Group Managing Director of SIFAX, Mr. Adekunle Oyinloye, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, advises government to remove conflicting laws and policies hindering maritime growth to enable the industry become the hub of shipping in West and Central Africa

The company: SIFAX Group

Founded: 1988

Membership: Maritime, aviation, haulage, off dock terminals, logistics, oil & gas, financial services and hospitality, among others

CEO: Adekunle Abdurazak Oyinloye

Training: Local and international in shipping and law

Expertise: Maritime, aviation, haulage, shipping, hospitality and finance.

Schools: Ahmadu Bello University; University of Lagos; Columbia University and University of Ibadan

Certificates: Degree in economics, Master of Science degree in economics, banking & finance from University of Ibadan and the Strategic Management Certificate from the Columbia Business School, Columbia University, New York.

Work experience: Africa InfraFund Plus; International Aviation College, Kwara; Echostones Nigeria Limited; Prime Plus Estate Services Limited; Unity Bank Plc; UnityKapital Assurance Plc (now known as Veritas Assurance Plc); The Infrastructure Bank Plc and Pacific Bank among others.

Previous jobs: Director, managing director and board member of companies

Professional membership: Fellow, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Chartered Institute of Marketing Nigeria (CIMN), Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), Institute of Direct Marketing (IDM)and a member of the Institute of Directors (IoDs).

What is your assessment of the maritime industry since the beginning of the year?

Activities in the maritime sector are usually low at the beginning of the year, especially the first two quarters. The country had its general elections early this year. This further contributed to the lull in the economy as people were tentative in committing to new investments. In the second half of the year, we began to see a boost in volume of activities. This is generally the case as we draw closer to the end of year festivities.

However, generally speaking, this year has been very challenging because of the poor infrastructure around the port areas.

What are the challenges hindering Nigerian ports becoming hub in West and Central Africa region?

There are various challenges hindering the country from achieving the hub status in West and Central Africa. These includes insecurity, unfavourable policies, lack of a strong implementation mechanism, rising port costs and charges, infrastructural deficit, lack of sincerity and will power on the part of the government. There are many conflicting laws and policies hindering businesses, duplication of several government agencies role, bottlenecks in Nigeria’s clearing process and high tariffs, among others.

Once these issues are addressed, Nigeria will definitely achieve the hub status in West and Central African region. Naturally, we have the highest volume of trade and this is the comparative advantage we have over other countries in the sub regions.

Do you think the industry can grow the nation’s economy?

The industry can grow the nation’s economy in so many ways. As a company, we have advocated that with the right approach and more attention from government, the maritime sector can become a major revenue earner for government and can replace Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil. Right now, the sector suffers infrastructural deficit. If necessary infrastructure is fixed, many ancillary businesses will spring up and this will create more jobs and add value to the economy. Moreso, the revenue that will accrue to government will also increase.

There should also be a deliberate effort by government to ensure that port cost and charges are reduced. Reduction of the port costs and charges will have a direct impact on the economy too. Once the industry is attractive to shippers and the issues of insecurity on our waterways are effectively tackled, more ships will call at the Nigerian seaports. This will translate to better value for the country in terms of revenue and job creations.

How has the harsh operating environment affected businesses in port industry?

The poor road infrastructure has been the biggest challenge confronting all stakeholders in the industry. The terminal operators, Customs agents, consignees and truckers among others have not been finding it easy to get to the port. For instance our company, SIFAX Group has a number of off-dock facilities around the port area where we transfer importers’ consignments for customs clearing. But transfer of containers has become a very herculean task because of the bad roads. It takes days on many occasions for a truck to move containers from Tin Can Island Port to a nearby off dock terminal. This is due to the traffic congestion on the roads around the port.

The roads are in bad shape and the alternative means of evacuating consignments from the port are not working as expected. This has made trucks and tankers to invade the port on a daily basis. Even the trucks are finding it difficult to access the port freely. The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) is making concerted efforts through the provision of a transit trailer park to address the menace of the truck blocking access roads. The presidential task force set up few months ago are also working with NPA to solve the problem of traffic congestion. Their work is beginning to show result, but they still need to do more.

Because of the road challenge we have not been able to move consignments out of our terminal as quickly as possible, thereby putting pressure on the little space available for vessels to discharge consignments. As a forward thinking organisation, we have always found a way round the challenges. Recently, we partnered with an off-dock facility that is closer to our port terminal for a less-strenuous container transfer. The short distance has given more leeway to decongest our terminal.

Also, the major challenge confronted by the business in the first half of the year was the traffic gridlock caused by the poor access roads around the Lagos ports.

Although, I commend government for responding to the situation with the award of the road construction, but a more sustainable solution of linking the ports with a functional rail system would complement the road infrastructure. We will also wish that government can think beyond the road to link the Tin Can island port by rail. The numbers of our consignments that spend days on the roads have no reasons to be there. We wish the roads can be speedily restored because that was the pride of our port at one point. A number of our consignments that spend some extra days at the port have no reason to be there if the roads are good, delivery would have been smoother. Unfortunately, we have not been able to get some of the consignments out at the appropriate time.

We would have looked beyond the roads by linking Tin Can Island Port by rail and that again will make evacuation of cargo easy. On our part, we are ready to play any role that government wants us to play to make it happen. SIFAX Group will also support the Federal Government to retain its place as the hub of maritime activities in the region.

It is quite a shame that some ports in the coast of West Africa are now taking shine off the Nigerian ports. If you go to Lome Port now, Togo has become a hub of shipping. I wish that Nigeria as big in size and economy should be the hub of shipping for West and Central Africa. I’m sure we can revise that, government is already taken some steps towards that.

For us, we don’t like to react. SIFAX does not imitate anyone. We set the pace. So, it is in path of setting the pace that we began this year, the task of looking into the future, beginning with maritime and logistics and we’ve asked ourselves, where do we want to be in five years time? Today, the group is giving birth to a major, new hotel in Ikeja. The hotel is a five-star hotel and it will be declared open early next year. We set the pace at SIFAX group for about 31 years now and we are very happy about it, and our financing is beginning to increase much more than it was before

What are the strategies you have explored to remain in business?

We are constantly reinventing ourselves so that we can serve the public much better. That is the reason early in the year, my humble self left what I knew how to do better in the past to join forces with the Group Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Taiwo Afolabi to further reposition the group. A couple of my colleagues also joined early in the year. The new vision of the company necessitated a new management team, which is currently driving the business. The management is delivering on the mandate of Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, which is to turn the business to a big global brand. It is in the path of setting the pace that we began this year by looking into the future of maritime. We are asking ourselves where we are going. Can we get ourselves ready for the task? We began the year with a restructuring plan to position ourselves ahead of what is likely to happen in the industry. The future has given birth to what we call five years strategic plan and it is planning and executing the plans that you see many of the people that we have brought on board to drive the new business. This is also the reason for positioning ourselves to have increased the number of bonded terminals.

As a proactive company, we are already preparing for the future. We have an ambition of becoming a real mega business with substantial presence globally. Our first major footprints would be in Africa. We are already in some West Coast nations while efforts are on to do more.

The recent inclusion of new departments and personnel formed part of the strategy to achieve the feat.

Also, the group has also increased its number of bonded terminals with a recent partnership with Mid Maritime Bonded Terminal in Apapa and another expansion at the Okota Bonded Terminal. We will soon be receiving big ocean liners at our Warri terminals.

The group is also maintaining its lead in aviation business in Nigeria with Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL) which as you know, has been quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The company was established 10 years ago and it is now dominating the skyline around the airport.

Do you have capacity to compete with other concessionaires in the industry?

Yes. Across our companies, more harbour cranes, reach stackers, haulage trucks, forklifts, baggage tow tractors among others have been acquired to match our ambition as a market leader in all the sectors we operate. Facilities are also been expanded. For example, we have acquired two new off dock locations in Lagos in order to improve cargo evacuation from the port and provide more options for our clients to clear their consignments without stress. We are expecting our throughput for 2019 to be in the region of 280,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) to 290,000 TEUs on the back of an improved port access road. We have already crossed the 130,000 TEUs mark for the first half of the year. This figure is 275 TEUs less than what we achieved in 2018.

Despite these, what is your contribution to the country’s economy?

There are several Nigerians benefiting directly and indirectly from the business we do as a company. In term of taxes, the Federal Inland Revenue now comes through your bank statement. Before, they don’t have the power but now they have the capacity to go to your bank and bring out your statement. If they can grab your turnover, they will just deduct their Value Added Tax (VAT).

We pay taxes to the Federal Government, state and local governments in hundreds of millions of naira. We are happy paying it as a responsible organisation but we want government to see this as our own contribution towards the growth of the economy as well. We are one of the biggest tax payers around here and we would be more proud if we see the impact of this tax on the streets, schools, hospitals and every socio infrastructure that touches life of Nigerians.

What are the security issues confronting your operations?

Globally, terminals are expected to be highly secured. Unfortunately, any human invention would also have some shortcomings. We had that unfortunate incident and what is important is what we did afterwards. We have a new chief security officer for the group. He is a seasoned security intelligence person trained in one of the best schools. In the last one month, even with the ingenuity of the criminals, they have met a brick wall as a result of our security expertise. We have also improved our security apparatus.

Do you have enough human resources to sustain your growth?

The company is expending a lot on training to develop human capacity to improve the service rendered at our various companies. Another challenge we have is the issue of human capacity development. The company is spending a lot on training which is a challenge. So, we are creating more opportunities for our staff to take up the challenges that may occur at our various companies.

The challenge is that the good hands in crane operations would not be created overnight but as more ports get ready and busier, some of the trained hands are migrating to new ports seeking new opportunities, this is a challenge.

