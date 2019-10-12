Arts & Entertainments
Ikoyi inmates stages Blind Ears for induction as theatre artistes
The stage is set for a spectacular and inspiring performance as Inmates of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ikoyi, Lagos, formerly known as Ikoyi Prison, stage “Blind Ears”, a gripping and thought provoking play.
The performance, which will hold on October 19, on the premises of Ikoyi Prison, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, is part for the activities for their induction as theatre artistes, after weeks of rehearsals and lectures in the Prison. The project is put together by Independence Prisoners Rehabilitation Organization (IPRO), an initiative of Ola Alabi Foundation, in collaboration with the Nigeria Correctional Service.
According to Mr. Ola Alabi, who is the Founder and Trustee of Independent Prisoners Rehabilitation Organisation (iPRO), the initiative started three years ago from a passionate desire to bring hope to the Prison inmates, give a new lease of life and second chances. Alabi stated this at a press conference to announce the activities lineup for the induction ceremony, adding that their aim is to redefine the criminal justice system in Nigeria with the implementation and execution of the program: ‘Theatre as a tool for Rehabilitation’.
He said: “We are fostering in the prison system, focusing on rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates, using Theatre as a pre-release and a re-entry program. “The initiative began three years ago in Ibadan where 32 inmates of Agodi Prison were inducted as Theatre Artist. Here, the inmates showcased talent and dedication as they brought their stories to life in a play. “These inmates were inducted and certified into the world of theatre and this was done by the former Director-General of the Nigeria National Theatre Prof. Ahmed Yerima.
“The Inmates will be staging a play titled ‘Blind Ears’ and it promises to be a spectacular performance. The event will take place on the 19th of October, 2019 at Ikoyi Prison premises. “The gathering is a celebration of the synergy between the IPRO team and the Nigerian Correctional Service, having so far collaborated to
see to the successful execution of rehearsals and lectures in the Prison.” Their mission, he further stated, was to bring liberty to the inmates by providing mental freedom through creative arts, character development sessions and other physiological activities embedded in theatre.
“We use Theatre and Drama as a tool to challenge the inmates to positive thinking, and also give them hope of a brighter future, within the Prison walls and outside the Prison. “Leveraging on our connections within the theatre, film and media industry, IPRO helps the inmates in expanding their network of productivity by reintegrating them into a diversified industry where they can be free to express their acquired skills when released.
“This is followed up by economic/ financial freedom through our post-prison reintegration program, counselling, micro start-up funding and financial mentorship. “We strongly believe that inmates can live a mentally healthy, independent, sustainable and self-determined life even while in prison and what more, a better life outside Prison, one of economic independence, leveraging on established networks of productivity.”
He added that the aims of this project are: to give hope to prison inmates through encouragement of activities that provokes positive thinking and character reformation; take participating inmates through a journey of self discovery, self development and self reliance; use drama (Prison Community Theatre) and other Creative Arts as a tool to run a smooth rehabilitation process; provide welfare support (and legal support where necessary) for inmates; foster ex-inmates freedom in society, through entrepreneurship development, financial support and mentorship as part of our re-integration plan; establish sustainable institutions in prisons that will serve the sole purpose of rehabilitation run by prisoners, for the benefits of prisoners and for financial freedom within the prison community; and promote Inmates personal liberty.
Earlier in his remarks, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Nigerian Correctional Services, Lagos State Command, Superintendent Rotimi Oladokun, said the new partnership or synergy being experienced bears testament to the new focal point of the Nigerian Correctional service hitherto known as the Nigerian prisons.
He said: “As the name IPRO indicates, emphasis has shifted from punitive measures as punishment but on rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration of offenders back into the society. We are not just locking inmates up, yes, they went against the norm of society but we need to train them because they are members of the society and citizens of the country.”
“They need a second chance and that’s why with the advent of the new correctional service act, emphasis has moved to analysing inmates’ anti-social effects behavioural changes and patterns that led them into the custodial centres in the first place. We have a lot of platforms that the inmates are keying into and theatre is one of them.”
Premium Lagos hosts one-of-a-kind luxury party in Lagos
The Centre of Excellence as Lagos is also known, witnessed a one of a kind luxury party recently. Held at the Balmoral Convention Centre at the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island rather than any popular club, it was by hosted by Premium Lagos and themed “Last Day of Summer”.
Premium Lagos, a group of entertainment gurus like Stephanie Cole Chiori, Paul Cole Chiori, Godswill Cole Chiori and Daniel Cole Chiori of Achievas Entertainment in partnership with lifestyle gurus, Freda Francis of Oasis Bistro events and the controversial night life guru, Pretty Mike of PM events, hosted the party which attracted lavish & upscale party lovers from every corner of the state.
The collaborative effort birthed the new event outfit now known as Premium Lagos with promise to bring luxury and premium Lifestyle events to party lovers all over the world. The event was proudly sponsored by luxury champagne brand, Moet & Chandon, with support from Red Bull, Belvedere Vodka, Artistic Properties, Ocean Glory Commodities, ntel, Wear it All Luxury and Corporate World entertainment.
Premium Lagos made a heavy statement with the manner of revamping the Balmoral Convention Centre into a Las Vegas-styled night club, with games and a standard fashion show to entertain those present, making it arguably the liveliest and most luxurious party set ever seen in Nigeria.
The party which officially opened its doors at 7pm, had several unique sections that kept guests entertained till about 3am on a Monday in September 23. From the surprise appearance by social media sensation, Shatta Bandle from Ghana, the special performance by Turkish Flair Bartender and Mixologist, Huseyin Honamli, different games for the pleasure of attendees to the lavish display of high street fashion wears by five of Nigeria’s biggest fashion designers, it was a swell time all night long.
Guests were thrilled as the DJs held down the party while super models strutted the runway wearing designs from Stylenvee by Elsie Okpocha, DVNX by Stephanie Aleye Chiori, Omini Stitches, Glitteratti Ferrare, Alan Cruzer by Damola Cruz, Abbyke Domina and Corporate luxury by Ade George Adewole.
The runway exhibition was overseen by Stephanie Aleye Chiori of DVNX, Adebowale Adedamola for Alan Cruzer who also choreographed the models and Victoria Orji.
Hosted by Ayo Makun (AY), Nancy Isime, Freda Francis and Pretty Mike, the party was a grand gathering of high networth individuals, celebrities, socialites, royalties and corporate professionals.
Stephen ‘Paparazzi’ Chibuzor was in charge of the event flow and production with support from David Julius Arogula with DJ Consequence as official DJ with support from some of the best DJs and hypemen in Nigeria as Adekunbi Fowosere oversaw the management of all the talents at the party.
Achievas Entertainment is the company behind the biggest concerts in Lagos, having organised Olamide Live in Concert for three years between 2014 and 2016 (OLIC1-3), Run Town’s One night Only 2017, Davido’s 30 Billion Concert 2017 and Burna Boy Live 2018. It also held shows in the United Kingdom, with Alison Cole Chiori in charge of the UK branch and with Burna Boy Live in Northampton and Davido Live in Leicester as well as many college raves and parties under its belt.
Below are some photos from the luxury party…
Reactions Trail BBNaija’s Frodd on Twitter over relationship with Esther
Bi g Brother Naija 2019 ex-housemate, Frodd, granted an interview recently and the comments he made about his relationship with Esther has sent Twitter into a frenzy. During the last edition of Big Brother Naija, two contestants who drew so much attention to viewers were Frodd and Esther because of their interesting relationship. Well, in a recent interview with Wazobia FM, Frodd was asked about his relationship with Esther and gave a very shocking response.
A c – cording to him, he won’t be having time for that relationship, for now, rather he wants to try and make milk out all that he can and make his fans happy. Since the video from that interview made it to the public domain, Twitter has been awash with a lot of people dragging Frodd for making that statement. So guys, here is how Twitter is reacting to Frodd’s latest interview: Chukwuemeka Okoye (Frodd) @ callme_frodd2 “Family, I can never discredit Esther or pretend that we don’t have a unique friendship. What I meant was, we are currently busy trying to put our different homes together while attending all these interviews.
We are amazing and have been in touch.” See some of the reactions below Constance Simon@Constan19487513 says: “FroddNation doesn’t want Esther, she almost ruined your chances of winning, if not for our prayers, fasting and everything. We get insulted, abused on the street…we decided to go with the flow knowing you would realise she is a mistake once you are out. Go with your head.” Frodd’s Akaya @AKHLCEEC: Esther didn’t claim Frodd in her interviews. Frodd isn’t claiming her in his interviews either.
People that are upset just want Frodd to remain a mumu for her, especially her fans. #BBNaija Chigirl @Brenda00114: “Can you stop dragging Esther and her fans to this mess?
How can you write sensible on the first line then end your tweet trolling. This is how dragging from both teams starts put your tweets in order before posting it if you are all about positivity.”
I left Banky W’s Record Label without a penny –Wizkid
Nigerian music star, Wizkid has said that he left Banky W’s record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2014 without a penny.
In a video interview that surfaced online on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Starboy said he had to leave the record label without a penny because he felt he had got to a stage, where he had to move forward. He said, “I literally had to leave with zero naira and I was Wizkid like… I had to leave because I’m just like man, I can’t keep doing this.
It was a great time in my life because I’m thankful to God and Banky W for everything he’s done for me, but you know at some point, you’ll definitely get to a stage where you want to move forward”.
Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) signed Wizkid in 2009. Two years after, he released the classic ‘Superstar” album, followed by his selftitled LP “Ayo (Joy)” in September 2014, which was his second studio album and the last one for the record label.
Plaqad signs on 25 BBNaija house mates, congratulates finalists
Plaqad, Nigeria’s foremost influencer marketing platform, has signed 25 housemates of the just concluded Big Brother Season 4 on its platform.
Known for connecting individuals and brands to top content creators, social media influencers and publishers, the platform says the development will further aid its readiness to exploit the dynamics of consumer engagement via online and offline platforms and to better serve its growing clientele.
The 25 housemates include BBNaija Season 4 winner Mercy Eke, 1st runner-up Mike, 2nd runner-up Frodd, and co-finalists Omasola and Seyi. They will join other celebrities and social media influencers who have already been signed up on the Plaqad platform.
Other BBnaija Season 4 housemates now members of the Plaqad influencer community include Elozonam, Diane, Ike, Isilomo, Avala, Kim Oprah, Ella, Khaffi, Gedoni, Jeff, Esther, Jackye, Tuoyo, Sir Dee, Venita, Cindy, Enkay, Thelma, Nelson and Joe. Gbenga Sogaike, CEO of Plaqad, confirmed the decision to bring onboard the former housemates is to ensure seamless collaboration with the newest set of influencers and to help the housemates maximise their new status.
“For us at Plaqad, we are all about value and we do this on all fronts for our clients as well as the influencers we work with. Our decision to sign up these 25 superstars is a testament to our commitment to this vision and we are very excited to have them as part of our family. We have already begun talks with them and some of them will be collaborating with Plaqad on a number of brand campaigns in the next few days,” he said.
In a similar move, Plaqad.com has congratulated the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ finalists — Mercy, Omashola, Seyi, Frodd and Mike, with the digital company which boasts of over 10,000 influencers and content creators congratulated the ex-housemates via an official email and on its social media pages, conveying its felicitations through the CEO, Gbenga Sogaike.
While congratulating the finalists, Sogaike said: “This season of Big Brother Naija has by far been a most memorable one and I want to congratulate all the finalists and indeed all the housemates because everyone is a winner.
The Big Brother Naija platform offers huge opportunities to every contestant irrespective of who wins the prize.
My advice is that each housemate works with the right management team to help them harness this new-found fame and make the most of it. “Plaqad has collaborated with several Big Brother Naija ex-housemates in the past on several campaigns and projects and that will not change this time. We will be making a major announcement soon that I strongly believe will positively impact the housemates and help them make the best of the fame and influence they have.”
Since its launch in 2017, Plaqad through its impressive showing in the influencer marketing and media content distribution space, has quickly become one of the biggest hubs for content creators, publishers, and social media influencers, with thousands of users currently signed up on its platform. Plaqad continues to connect brands and individuals to bloggers, news websites, publishers and social influencers, microbloggers, ensuring that these brands irrespective of their size and budget are able to make their voices heard in an increasingly noisy marketplace.
Endemol rated BBNaija House as biggest, best in the world –John Ugbe
The organisers of Big Brother Naija, Multichoice Nigeria, has said that the multi-purpose house, which hosted the show got the ratings as the biggest and best from the parent company. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, made the revelation during the presentation of the top five BBNaija housemates and the winner of the 2019 contest, Mercy Eke. Ugbe said that the parent of Big Brother, Endemol, gave the reality show the best ratings so far.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Endemol is a Dutch-based media company that has the global franchise of the Big Brother show production and distributed multiplatform entertainment content.
The Multichoice CEO said that much hard work had gone into making the most popular reality show in Nigeria a reality. “A lot has gone into the BBNaija show. We had a dream to have a house in Nigeria after a multi-purpose one built outside the country. “I think it’s such a miracle to have another one ready in Nigeria within the six months of conception. It appears impossible to us, but just like Nigeria’s spirit, we can do anything.
“We threw everything at the BBNaija house and it was completed. The parent company, Endemol, needs to inspect and certify it before commission so they came to Nigeria and inspected,” he said.
Wizkid announces plan to launch music streaming app
Nigerian music star, Wizkid, has announced plans to launch a music streaming app. The 29-year-old revealed in an interview with Robert Bruce on UK radio station, Capital Xtra, that he was working with United Bank for Africa (UBA) on the new streaming app. “My team and I, we’ve been working so hard. I have this new streaming app that I’m about to launch right now in collaboration with United Bank for Africa.
Those are my new partners,” he said. “We intend to create a streaming platform for people to be able to market their music, put out their music and actually get revenue right into their pockets.”
The singer also said he had plans of organising a talent hunt show on the continent. “We are working on a whole lot of stuff. We have a talent hunt we are trying to do back home. We’re going to go around and pick some of the best talents from every African country. Collaborate and help them build and see, whatever we can do for the culture,” Wizkid said.
The “Ojuelegba” singer recently released his much-publiclised single, ‘Joro’. The former EME act is reportedly the most streamed African artiste with 4 billion streams across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Tidal, Deezer, and SoundCloud.
2Baba, RMD, Johnny Drill, others join Sound Sultan on Jungle Story 2 with Amstel Malta
Fans trooped into Terra Kulture en masse between the 4th and 6th of October for the second edition of Sound Sultan’s Satirical Musical titled, ‘Jungle Story 2’.
The highly anticipated show, which featured many of Nigeria’s most prominent actors and musicians, was just as entertaining as it was enlightening. The show told the story of a land that became a jungle due the corrupt practices imbibed by its citizens.
It went further to highlight the ills in the society as well as proffer solutions on how they can be tackled. Joining Sound Sultan in the musical were, 2Baba, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Johnny Drille, Femi Kuti, Odunlade Adekola, Osas Ajibade, Femi Branch, Peruzzi, Dare Art-Alade, HarrySongz, Seyi Shay, Helen Paul, Ninja Band, Jumabee, Crown Troupe, Basketmouth, Kate Henshaw, Wale Ojo, Jimi Solande, Waje, Praiz, Niniola, Vector, Segun Adefila, Pocco Lee, Lasisi Elenu, and a host of other celebrities.
Day one of the show also doubled as the handover ceremony of the Amstel Malta Box Office that was donated to Terra Kulture. Speaking on the sponsorship of Sound Sultan’s ‘Jungle Story’ and the donation of the Box Office, Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, Akinola Josiah, said, “As a brand, we take pleasure in helping our consumers live their best lives.
We do this by creating opportunities where they can enjoy themselves while engaging in activities that they love.
The sponsorship of ‘Jungle Story’ and the donation of the Amstel Malta box office is our way of showing commitment to giving our consumers the best of experiences”.
In gratitude Amstel Malta for the donation of the Amstel Malta Box Office, CEO, Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austin Peters said, “Terra Kulture was founded to promote Nigerian art and culture. I am pleased to see that Amstel Malta is sharing in this passion to make the Nigerian arts and culture space one to be admired and envied. I would like to thank Amstel Malta for this generous donation”.
Apart from the sponsorship of Sound Sultan’s musical, Amstel Malta has continued to contribute immensely to the art and entertainment industry as it keeps sponsoring major movie premieres like; Bling Lagosians, Lion King and Tinsel. Amstel Malta is a premium malt drink with rich international heritage. It is made with less sugar and still retains all of its full, premium flavour and great taste.
NB, Access Bank Stage New Music Show ‘Access The Stars’ With Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Others
In a move that signals one of the biggest partnerships in Nigerian music, Nigerian Breweries (through Star Lager Beer) and Access Bank have announced ‘Access The Stars’, a groundbreaking collaborative music platform to discover, groom and amplify the next generation of Nigerian talents. Access The Stars is a new platform created for exceptional and aspirational Nigerians in the music industry to be discovered, refined, and empowered to reach higher heights by accessing their star potential. Successful artistes will get to tour with the best of Nigerian artistes on ‘The Trek’ across the country, giving the grassroots access to the stars to learn one-on-one.
This move explores the intersection between business and a shared love for the rich entertainment culture of Nigeria. Over the years, Access Bank and Nigerian Breweries have built consumer-focused music assets like Star Mega Jam, Star Music – The Trek, Star Quest and BAFest. With Access The Stars, Nigerian Breweries and Access Bank are together, consolidating the trajectory of “Discovering, Refining and Showcasing” the best of Nigeria’s musical talents.
Commenting on the new initiative, Herbert Wigwe, Access Bank MD/CEO, stated that Access The Stars was borne out of the desire of both brands to continue to connect with people through the one platform they both had in common which is music.
“Both our brands share a long history of creating excellent musical experiences for not just our customers, but the wider Nigerian audience, and this is us expanding on that,” he said.
Discovered talents will tour on ‘The Trek’, alongside a roster of stars that include: Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Flavour, Phyno, Olamide, Kcee, among others. Hosting Access The Stars will be music superstar, Dare Art Alade, with television host and radio personality, Olive Emodi, as co-host. Choreographer and CEO Imagneto Dance Company, Kaffy, Nigerian Music Producer, Tee-Y Mix and Nigerian Music Star, Seyi Shay, will judge the talents to be found across Nigeria.
Speaking on the new partnership, Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Jordi Burrut Bel says: “Access Bank and Nigerian Breweries have the shared interest of serving Nigerian customers, and through this partnership, we are harnessing our collective strengths to shape an exciting future. Via this collaboration, we will give hidden gems access to shine by discovering, polishing and showcasing them to Nigerians, Africans and the world.” Access Bank today is the largest bank in Nigeria and Africa’s leading bank by customer base.
It is a full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches and 29 million customers. Nigerian Breweries Plc, is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria. It serves the Nigerian market spanning 800,000 retail outlets with a consumer base of over 45 million Nigerians.
Chris Attoh returns to social media five months after wife’s murder
Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, has made a return to Instagram five months after his wife, Bettie Jennifer, was shot dead in the United States. In his first post in five months on Instagram late Wednesday, Chris suggested that he had recovered from the shock he suffered after his wife’s murder. He quoted a portion of the scriptures, saying that it is “easier to stay open and trust God.”
“Acts 16: 23 -30 We learn a lot from our places of discomfort, the only way for a baby to come out of the womb is through it.
I guess in life, you cannot protect yourself from sadness, without protecting yourself from happiness. It’s easier to stay open and trust God,” he wrote. Chris’s wife was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her before shooting her in the head.
The shooting took place on May 10 in the parking lot of a Maryland office building. Chris Attoh had tied the knot with Bettie Jenifer in October 2018 after breaking up with his Nigerian wife, DamiloIa Adegbite. Greenbelt Police Department revealed that Bettie was not legally divorced before she married Chris.
According to the police, Bettie hadn’t legally ended her union to 47-year-old Kedrick Jenifer, who is currently serving a 20- year prison sentence for importing large amounts of cocaine into Baltimore from Texas. Law enforcement authorities believe the shooting was targeted.
I won BBNaija after several failed attempts –Mercy
Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4, Mercy Eke, popularly referred to as Lamborghini, in this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, talks about her relationship with fellow housemates and fight with Tacha. The Imo state-born video vixen also revealed how she intends to spend her N30m prize money
So how do you feel being the first female winner of Big Brother Naija?
I feel more than amazing, I feel blessed, I feel loved. Yeah, the love was too much. I didn’t even know I was this lucky. I didn’t even notice people like me, someone is voting for me somewhere. I said winning Big Brother is everything I’ve ever wanted, so for somebody like me coming for the fourth time, it was a dream come true.
Coming into the house, did you have any particular game plan? What was it?
There was no game plan. My main plan was to come in and do my best, just show in and show off. I think I’ve accomplished it because this has been a dream for me to be in Big Brother House. So, I was amazed when I got there I kept on surviving every eviction, it was all a miracle.
So, at what point did you realise you could actually go for the ultimate prize?
There was no point. All I was doing was just to be into existence. I was just feeling all the housemates were all participating to win. And there were strong personalities in the house; I must say everybody in the house was a potential winner. There was no point I thought I was going to win; I was just being myself.
Was there any housemate that was evicted that really touched you?
It is not just one, like Ike and Diane eviction killed me, Ike was on a Sunday, and Diane was on Monday. In fact I felt like God was not listening to my prayer. I felt like God has abandoned me at that point, people who I love were leaving the house.
What were your lowest and highest moments in the house?
My lowest moment in the BBNaija House was when Ike was evicted and my highest moment was when I was announced the winner of BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem.
Let’s talk about your relationship with Ike in the house. At what point did you notice your ‘chemistry’ clicked?
It was the sixth week in the house. Yeah, that was when we started bonding.
Was there any point you were scared that another female housemate could snatch him away?
No! You should trust Mercy, de Lambo, no, I was not, no.
Now that you are richer than Ike, would you still continue with the relationship or are you considering dumping him?
Winning the money has nothing to do with my relationship with Ike. What I share with Ike is more than BBNaija. It’s bigger.
Were you not into a relationship before coming into the house?
No, I was single and it was obvious until the time I started dating Ike.
What should your fans expect between you and Ike?
Laughs… Ike love! We are hoping for the best. Ike and I, we are hoping for the best going forward.
Let’s talk about your fight with Tacha which led to her disqualification. Was it a game plan to get her off the road?
It wasn’t a game plan. I feel very bad my action led to her disqualification. I would say it was just anger issues and we allowed anger to take the better part of us. We were very good friends in the house until that time, we called ourselves “babes”, “babes”. It was a down turn for me; I wanted to talk to her.
Have you really thought of making up with Tacha?
Tacha and I are still friends, what happened in the house has happened. I don’t carry grudges and I know she doesn’t carry grudges too. So think we have to move on. I don’t think there’s any make up when you are still friends.
Have you communicated with her? Or has she communicated with you?
Yes she has. Remember friends fight! Families fight! But it’s just weird, things happening and you just show your reactions, we are humans! And then you come back to your senses. I think that is just what happened between Tacha and I. It doesn’t change the fact that we are still friends. You guys will even be seeing us soon, together (laughter).
Despite the words she said to you in the house…
It had nothing to do with our friendship, when you are angry you can say anything in anger. Yeah, I think we are good.
What is the biggest sacrifice you made to get into the house?
Nothing really, just that I have to travel from Lagos to Owerri to do an audition. I think that’s it.
You have tried three times to get into the BBNaija House. Why did you keep trying?
Yes, the first time I watched the show I fell in love with the show, and since then I started pursuing it, I wanted to be a housemate, and even when countless times they said no to me, it didn’t stop me. I still went for audition till this last time that I was taken.
So, what do you think you did differently this time to have been taken?
Nothing! I think I was still being myself, and maybe this time it was the right time. I believe God knows why I was not succeeding the previous time.
Did you really expect to get to the final or win BBNaija?
No! No!! No!!!…I never expected it, yeah.
Do you feel falling in love in the house played a major role towards your winning?
No, no, no. In the first place I never wanted a relationship; I wanted to play this game alone. Yeah, so I think, it was just the will of God. I don’t know where the love think came from.
If you are to take away something from the house, what will it be?
What will I take from the house? (Laughs) I’ll take away the camera.
So, are you sure you can shoulder the responsibilities that come with stardom?
Yeah, God has been my biggest motivation.
All I just want now is the grace of God to continue from here. Every day, every morning when I wake up I pray to God to grant me His grace, because I know if God grants me His grace I’ll be fine.
One of the past winners came up some time ago and claimed that he shared his winnings with fellow housemates. Would you like to share the winning prize with your housemates?
No! The gain is for the winner’s take.
Not even with Ike, your lover in the house?
No! Not even with Ike.
Tell us more about your personal fashion sense, your style, in the house. We saw the way you dressed and everything; it was just so much like you came prepared. You never wore one cloth twice.
I like to be comfortable in my outfits. I like to be confident of whatever I put on in my body. I have taste for what I wear. Even, before the house I have clothes, casuals, I have clothes for Saturdays, I have clothes for Fridays. The location determines what I wear.
Talking about fashion styles, it’s obvious you love tattoos. How many do you have on your body?
I’ll count it and I’ll get back to you. (Laughs)
Most of those tattoos symbolized something, what does it mean?
They are just flowers and butterflies. They symbolize roses and butterfly, meaning I can fly, everybody has their way of flying. However, I want to fly without limits.
What were you doing before going into the BBNaija house?
I’m a designer. I design, before I came to the house.
What is the label name?
It is called M & M Luxury. My clothing brand has been my biggest dream to get it out there, to get established stars to work on my fashion show. So that’s the big dream for me, and I am going to get it done. I’m a goal getter; I go for what I want.
So, speaking about acting, Funke Akindele visited the house to get your interest about acting, are you planning to pursue that?
Acting, if it comes, yeah. My first baby is my business. Getting my clothing brand out there and then I’ll take it from there.
There’s the rumour, they even said you revealed it at a point in the house, that your bum, you did it for five million?
Chuckles! I never said that. I don’t know where that came from.
Some people wonder, somebody even came to me here and were asking ‘this her backside, is it real’?
I really don’t know what to say. What can I say? People are lousy. I don’t think I have anything to say, until the right time. They can say whatever they want. I’m actually enjoying it. It’s my body.
Is your bum real?
Yeah.
You have some stuffs before the house?
No, before the house I abandoned everything. Now it’s in progress, I intend to work with my team to build one of the biggest brands.
What is it about?
It’s about clothing brand, female brand and women. I want women to look good with little money, that’s what is on my mind.
That means it’s a strictly female brand?
For now, although, I will expand it a little with time.
This Lamborghini idea, how did it come about?
It was while I was in the house.
What is your fear?
Fear of failure. Like I said, I am a goal getter, I don’t ever want to hear failure in my life.
Tell us about your background, growing up, siblings and family. Do you have their supports?
My family is very private. I will like to keep everything about my family private. I don’t want to talk about my family at this point.
