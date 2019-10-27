News
Ikpeazu, Ogah put politics aside, vow to work together
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and his major opponent in the last governorship election in the state, Dr. Uche Ogah, current Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, said they have put politics aside to ensure a better Abia and Nigeria.
Speaking when the Minister paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu congratulated the Minister on his appointment and described him as Abia’s Ambassador at the Federal Executive Council. In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu urged Ogah to push for those policies that will enhance the state of affairs in Abia State as they come up for discussion at Abuja.
The Governor also seized the opportunity to counsel all Abia indigens to put Abia first in all their dealings to ensure that the welfare of the people of the State is given paramount consideration. He further informed the Minister of the unwholesome activities of some mining companies who carry on their business in the state without recourse to the health, safety and environmental implication of their activities on the people of the State.
Ikpeazu urged the Minister to use his good offices to ensure that mining companies who are issued licenses at Abuja must commit to good practices of safety and community relations, assuring the Minister of the continuous support of the State Government to his activities.
The Governor also drew the attention of the Minister to the menace of erosion in some parts of the State, calling on him to also use his good offices to ensure that funds to the state from the Ecological Office actually are put to good use for the good of our people. in his remarks, Dr. Ogah who said he came to the state to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the funeral of the son of the former Head of State, General Johnson Aguiyi- Ironsi and decided to pay a courtesy visit to the Governor, said: “Politics is over. It’s now time for governance.”
Prof. Olu Aina, architect of prosperous, enduring Nigeria –Oyetola
T
he Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described Professor Oluremilekun Aina as one of the architects of modern Nigeria whose intellect and God-given wisdom have impacted the socioeconomic and political lives of Nigerians.
Governor Oyetola spoke on Saturday at the Colloquium marking the 80th birthday of Professor Oluremilekun Aina at WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo.
Oyetola said: “We are gathered here today to celebrate a man who was nurtured in the best of Omoluabi ethos, tutored in the best tradition of intellectualism at home and abroad, and who laboured all through his life to give back to society in superlative terms, what the society has to engrained in him.
“I join the lovers of one of the architects of a prosperous and enduring Nigeria to celebrate a life wholly dedicated to service and posterity.
“Born in an era of colonialism when the foundation for a budding Nigeria was being laid, Professor Oluremilekun Aina came of age in an era of optimism during independence and has since then been a strong builder of an army of workforce in vocation, business and entrepreneurship that have now become the strength and hope of the nation’s economy.”
Governor Oyetola lauded the virtues of the octogenarian who he said has since adolescence been a strong builder of an army of workforce in entrepreneurship, vocational and technical education that have now become the strength and hope of the nation’s economy.
The governor called on Nigerians particularly youths to emulate Aina’s virtues by being diligent and committed to whatever they do.
In his keynote address, one time Executive Secretary National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Peter Okebukola, called for the overhauling of the nation’s education system.
He tasked governments, stakeholders and individuals on the need to invest in and promote quality education as a panacea for national growth and development.
INEC should be scrapped –Bode George
…says it’s sacrilegious to compare Awolowo and Tinubu
F
ormer Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has lamented that the nation’ electoral process is flawed and advocated the scrapping of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).
Chief George also called for the signing of the Electoral Act as amended to give legal teeth to electronic voting and transmission of vote results instead of the current manual process, stating that otherwise, elections in the country will continue to be rigged and marred with violence.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Telegraph in Lagos, Chief George said the electoral procedure which produces the president, governors, senators and other government functionaries is rotten and should be renewed and modernized through electronic voting pattern.
“The INEC should be scrapped as part of the overhaul of our electoral system and building of an electronic voting system which will enthrone a credible process and replace the current flawed process of manual transmission of election results from polling booths to wards, local government and state party offices before they are collated at the centre,” he said.
He stated that Nigeria has a lot to learn from developed nations like India, the largest economy in the world with 800 million voters, which conducted an election recently without any violence or loss of life.
“The election was conducted electronically, in a country of over 1, 200,000,000 and within two weeks the results were out and no life was lost. In a similar manner, Canada just conducted an election and the result is out. But in our country, whose population is less than India’s most populous state, the story is different because of our electoral system.”
He said the current electoral system is rotten and it has further been compounded by level of poverty in the country.
“There is hunger in the land. The level of poverty, hopelessness, helplessness and joblessness is very high and they make the electorate very vulnerable to all forms of inducements.”
Reacting to the recent claims of former Works Minister, Chief Adeseye Ogunlewe who claimed that All Progressives Congress (APC), that Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the greatest Yoruba leader, George said: “It’ s sacrilegious for anyone to compare Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory to Tinubu.”
According to him, such statement could only have come from a political jobber who is either ignorant of history or was trying to distort it, because Chief Awolowo governed a Western region so vast as far as Lagos to some parts of the modern day Bayelsa and left behind enduring legacies.
He lamented the level of Nigeria’s indebtedness, now standing at over N25trillion without a “level of development commensurate with it”, stating that we have mortgaged the country’s future.
“Look at the level of indebtedness. And in all this, consider the fact that Lagos is the next highest debtor, and you begin to wonder who is going to pay?”
Besides Federal Government’s $42.7 billion as at December last year, Lagos comes next with $1.43 billion foreign and N530.2 billion local debts.
George said this was unimaginable in a state that rakes in about N30billion monthly, even without comparable development, rather a litany of potholes and decay infrastructure because a huge percentage of the funds goes to an emperor who owns the revenue collection contract.
Miyetti Allah apologises to Ortom over Benue killings
T
he Fulani Socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore yesterday apologised profusely to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom over herdsmen attacks and killing of innocent citizens in the state.
National Secretary of the association, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, issued the apology while speaking in Makurdi during a peace initiative brokered by the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyeama.
Engr. Alhasaan expressed the regret of the herder group over the Benue killings and pledged to ensure peaceful coexistence between herdsmen and farmers moving forward.
He described Governor Ortom as a peace-loving man who stood firmly for the emancipation of his people.
The Miyetti Allah secretary gave the assurance that members of the group would embrace the peace initiatives put forward by the governor to ensure an enduring peace between farmers and herdsmen.
Responding, Governor Ortom stated that the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law by the state government was to end the killing of innocent people and encourage ranching as the global best practice of animal husbandry.
The governor stated that any person or ethnic group wishing to rear livestock in the state was free to come, acquire land and ranch according to provisions of the ranching law of the state.
Ortom noted that the law protects both farmers and livestock owners, adding that legislation was not meant to promote crisis of any kind.
Chief Onyema had earlier, emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders in Benue State, saying he had personally brought Alhaji Saleh to broker peace between Miyetti Allah groups and the people of the state.
Ondo judge regains freedom after 5 days with abductors
A
judge of the Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo state, Abdul Dogo, has been released by his abductors.
Dogo, who was kidnapped by gunmen at the Ibilo axis of Edo/Isua Akoko area of Ondo state while returning to Akure from Abuja was released about 2am on Saturday.
However, it was not known if any ransom was paid before he was freed.
The judge was abducted along with his driver, and a ransom of N50 million was demanded for his release.
A witness had explained that Dogo was in a black SUV with registration number HC 72 FJ, which belongs to the federal high court, when the gunmen attacked him, shooting sporadically into the air.
Access Bank to acquire Kenya’s Transnational Bank Ltd
B
arely eight months after merging with Diamond Bank to become Nigeria’s biggest lender, Access Bank Plc, is set to acquire a Kenyan lender.
According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, the Competition Authority of Kenya has given Access Bank the go-ahead to acquire 93.57 per cent of Transnational Bank Ltd., amid ongoing consolidation in the East African nation’s banking industry.
Access Bank Plc’s purchase follows the merger of NIC Group Plc and Commercial Bank of Africa Ltd., and KCB Group Ltd.’s acquisition of National Bank of Kenya Ltd. earlier this year. Access Bank, thus, joins other Nigerian lenders -Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd. and United Bank of Africa Plc in operating in the Kenyan market.
The news agency notes that the deal bodes well for the Central Bank of Kenya’s push for consolidation in an industry of more than 40 lenders and a population of almost 50 million people. Kenya has more banks per person than South Africa and Nigeria, Africa’s two largest economies.
In the past two years, SBM Holdings Ltd. of Mauritius bought up some of the assets of Chase Bank Kenya Ltd. and the entire capital of Fidelity Commercial Bank Ltd.
Transnational, which swung to a full-year pretax loss of 98.5 million shillings ($951,690) in 2018, lends mainly to the agricultural sector, according to its annual report. Non-performing loans ballooned 58% to 1.85 billion shillings, while loans rose 0.5% to 6.63 billion shillings, it said.
Access Bank, on Friday, released its nine months ended September 30, 2019, result, which shows that the lender posted a growth of 44 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) to N90.7 billion in 2019, up from N62.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.
The result also indicates that Access Bank ended the period with net interest income of N210 billion, compared with N123 billion in 2018, while non-fee income rose from N37 billion to N56 billion. Impairment charges stood at N10.611 billion, compared with N8.353 billion in 2018.
Personal expenses went up from N41.4 billion to N54.6 billion, while other operating expenses increased from N82 billion to N121 billion in 2019. Despite the high costs recorded, Access Bank Plc posted a profit before tax of N103 billion in 2019, up from N70.2 billion in 2018, while PAT rose by 44 per cent to N90.7 billion, from N62.9 billion in 2018.
Analysts point out that Access Bank’s merger with defunct Diamond Bank is impacting positively on its balance sheet as the nine months ended September 30, 2019 result shows deposits soared from N2.56 trillion to N4.24 trillion, while loans and advances improved from N1.993 trillion. Total assets jumped from N4.942 trillion to N6.58 trillion.
Wike: I expected S’ Court to validate my re–election
R
ivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he expected the Supreme Court to confirm his re-election because there was no contest between him and the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) , Mr. Biokpomabo Awara.
He said that if there had been a contest, Awara would not have won, because he posed no problem, since he was unknown to Rivers people.
Speaking in an interview yesterday, Wike said he only got to know of Biokpomabo Awara about two days to the election, because such a person never existed in the political lexicon of the state.
He said: “I expected the confirmation because the law is clear. The man who is challenging us never contested any election, so he couldn’t have won. It is so painful, but what do you do?
“It is part of life if he really ran election with us; one can say there could be a problem. A man that I never knew till a few days to the election, how would it have been that the man won the election? So I expected that the Court would do the right thing, which they did.”
Wike expressed confidence in the capacity of the judiciary to always act in the best interest of the nation’s democracy. He said even though nobody expects perfection, the judiciary has continued to perform her constitutional responsibilities.
He said: “We give God all the glory. Some of us have confidence in the judiciary, even though you can’t expect perfection. That does not mean that they have not done well, so I am happy (with) what happened on Friday at the Supreme Court.
“We give God all the glory that all through He has been on our side for us to continue to do what we are supposed to do for the people of Rivers State. God has given us the opportunity to deliver more dividends of democracy according to the will of Rivers people.”
Wike said his training as a lawyer has helped him to promote the rule of law at all times. He said the rule of law is the cornerstone of good governance.
He said: “You don’t talk of governance but you talk of rule of law. When people talk about governance, we talk about accountability. You can’t talk about all these things without adhering to the tenets of the rule of law. So, my training as a lawyer gives me the background that I must follow due process. What the law says, you must adhere, whether it is against you or not.
“The rule of law is very much the back bone of getting to the root of democracy, so as a lawyer I feel happy that it has helped me, moulded me, and as my back bone to say look you have to do what is right.”
Igbo group mentors, sensitizes youths
A
n Igbo non-profit, non-partisan and sociocultural group, Igboekulie Association has unveiled plans to host all Igbo sons and daughters in its mentorship and sensitization programme during its ‘Asusu-Igbo-Amaka’ ceremony scheduled to hold on November 23 in Owerri, Imo State.
The event will kick off with a roundtable discussions under the theme, “Choice of career, mentorship and development plans; the missing link in empowering Igbo youth”.
Prof. Bernad Jiburum, and Mazi Udo Chairman and Secretary Planning Committee, respectively, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen recently in Abuja.
The chairman stated that the “Asusu-Igbo-Amaka (AIA)”, which has become an annual event, was designed by the Igboekulie Association led by Prince Ben Onuora as National President towards bringing all Igbo sons and daughters together annually for the purpose of rubbing minds on all critical issues affecting the Igbo nation particularly on education pursuits.
The statement reads: “We exist to add our voice to the clamour for the restoration of the pride and dignity of Igbo people within the Nigerian nation. We have as one of core objectives the promotion of Igbo cultural values and excellence in educational pursuits.
“As part of our contribution to the advancement of Igbo cultural heritage and ethics, we have been organising an annual award ceremony where students who have excelled in spoken and written Igbo language are recognised and inspired.
“We enjoy the cooperation and collaboration of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in selecting the awardees for each year’s AIA-award through their performance in that year’s West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
“We believe that the best place to start from in our drive towards cultural revival should be at the youth level, where the innocence of youth still allows the fire of cultural patriotism to burn most zealously.
“Of course, the respective teachers and schools of the students are typically also acknowledged and appreciated. This year’s event shall also feature a technical session and life tips shall be passed on attending students.”
The Secretary, Planning Committee, Mazi Mecha Udo also stated that the event which will be conducted exclusively in Igbo language, will be used to sensitize the youths in particular wherever they are resident to remain law-abiding and industrious towards peaceful coexistence and nation-building, and to shun hate speeches and other vices.
Fayemi mourns Lady Jibowu’s demise
E
kiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has symphatised with members of the immediate family of the late Lady Deborah Jibowu and the Fasanmade family of Ido-Ile Ekiti on the passing of their matriarch, Lady Deborah Opeyemi Jibowu who died at the age of 95 .
Lady Jibowu was reputed for being the first Nigerian female science graduate, having graduated from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom in 1947 and was a recipient of the Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 1962 and Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in 1965.
The late Jibowu was a member, Local Government Service Commission, Western Region (1959-1971); Commissioner at the National Population Commission (NPC) (1981-1983) and Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Calabar (1993-1997).
Governor Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, yesterday described the late Lady Jibowu as an illustrious daughter of the Land of Honour and a patriot who served her fatherland diligently and made Ekiti proud through numerous achievements.
He described the late Jibowu as a frontline educationist, seasoned administrator and impactful community leader who lived a life of service to God and humanity.
Dr. Fayemi, who hailed the contributions of the late Jibowu to national development, noted that as National Commissioner, Girls’ Guide (1960-1980) and later Chief Commissioner ((1991-1997), the deceased invested her time and resources in moulding the lives of many young females across the country in addition to coordinating many professional and civil society groups, including the Red Cross Society, National Council of Women Secretaries, National Youth Council and Education for All NGO Network among others.
He said: “Despite her royal and privileged background, mama Jibowu invested her time, energy and resources on many laudable initiatives that impacted positively on the people, especially the girl child.
“For us in Ekiti, this is a huge loss. Mama Jibowu was an exemplar. She made great impact in almost every aspect of life after setting the record as the first Nigerian female University graduate in the sciences in 1947. She remained a source of pride and inspiration to generations after her.”
Meanwhile, the State government has opened a condolence register for the deceased at the Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti.
2023: Ndigbo’ll remain in Nigeria to get its due –S/E town unions
•Ohanaeze, group in crucial meeting, firm up strategy
N
ational President, Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), Chief Emeka Diwe has said that the Ndigbo will remain in Nigeria in order to get what is due to the Igbo nation in order to get the highest office of the nation.
The think tank group leader made this known Saturday in Enugu, after it had a closed door meeting with the leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
Diwe, who refused to divulge the main agenda of the meeting, however, told Sunday Telegraph that “part of the reason for the meeting is to douse tension in the land; there is too much tension and suspicion. Ndigbo will remain in Nigeria and get what is due them in Nigeria.”
He also said that the meeting was in continuation of its drive to build a strong movement and consciousness towards the realisation of the Igbo presidency project ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The consultative meeting with Nnia Nwodo was preceded by an all-night meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of ASETU which commenced by 9pm on Friday and ended 3am Saturday at Tamara Hotel, Enugu.
Diwe also said, that at the end of the three-hour meeting with Chief Nwodo in his Enugu residence, they discussed sundry issues affecting the interest and welfare of Ndigbo, including security and rising anxiety over a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.
According to Diwe, on the issue of a Nigeria president of Igbo extraction, he said: “We are still consulting, the coast is not clear yet but we want to see how to first address the rising tension and suspicion in the country and we feel it’s necessary to send the signal that Ndigbo will remain in Nigeria to get their due.
“The meeting we had with the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is an outcome of the brainstorming we had last night. We had a meeting which started around 9pm and ended 3am today before we moved to the residence of Chief Nwodo to hold the close-door meeting with him.
“There are a lot of eye opening revelations obtained from our consultations with number one, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and that will lead us to further seeking of more interactions and more consultations from other Igbo quarters and hierarchies; we’ll get back to you on that.”
The National President of ASETU said that the Union has come to stay as a formidable platform to articulate the interest and welfare of Ndigbo and galvanize them towards a particular direction and should be viewed as the metamorphosis of the defunct Igbo Union.
“The Association of Igbo Town Unions is a continuation of Igbo Unions; it is not a recent development. Ohanaeze is the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation with elitist coloration; and Town Union is the foundation of Igbo structure that starts from the family to the village, to the community to the local government, to the senatorial zone, to the state, and to the South East.
“At each of these levels, we have structures and this is the structure that forms statutorily the background, the flesh of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. So you can now see that these structures need to work hand in hand to give Igbos what they really desire,” he said.
When prodded to give more details of the group’s deliberations with the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, especially with regard to the strategy towards the actualization of Igbo presidency in 2023, Chief Diwe declined, saying that that would amount to letting the cat out of the bag too soon.
“Let that anxiety continue, there is something I will not tell you now so that I will not pre-empt our position, because that thing you are talking (Igbo presidency) has started but we want to be sure, so that when we talk, it is a megaphone of what Igbos want. I can’t start now to puncture it.
“You can see we are coming out from a meeting with President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, we have been there for hours, in a closed-door meeting with him. The apex leadership of Town Unions had a closed-door meeting with Ohanaeze leadership in his residence; let me leave it at that.
“So I can only tell you that we are still consulting and very soon Igbos will know where we are going,” he said.
It would be recalled that ASETU had a fortnight ago ended a retreat in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, where among other things they agreed to set up a joint community-based Vigilante Outfit and Security Trust Fund to check the rising cases of insecurity and invasion of Igbo land.
Orkar Coup necessitated formation of ACF –Fika
T
he Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Malam Adamu Fika, yesterday went down memory lane on how and why the Northern socio-cultural organisation was formed.
Fika, a one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), disclosed that three northern groups actually fused into one to become ACF with the then sole objective of dousing tension caused by failed Major Gideon Orkar military putsch.
Major Orkar had on April 22, 1990 attempted to overthrow the then military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)’s government.
Speaking at the formal inauguration of the Organising Committee for the 20th anniversary celebrations of the ACF, the BOT Chairman stated that the Forum has played significant roles in the country, especially in the areas of peace and conflict resolution as well as maintaining political stability.
The former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko was appointed Chairman of the anniversary organising committee, while 130 sub-committees were formed. The date of the anniversary would be made known in due course.
Fika said: “ACF came into being in 2000 through the amalgamation of three northern groups. Namely: the Turaki Committee, the Northern Elders Forum and the Unity and Development Foundation.
“The Turaki Committee, chaired by late President Shehu Shagari came into being in the aftermath of the Gideon Orkar Coup with objectives among others, to douse the tensions created by the failed coup and help to stabilise the polity.
“With time as the situation in the country became calm, the activities of the Turaki Committee slowed down. The Northern Elders Forum led by late Alhaji Abdurrahman Okene, was formed to ensure sustainable political stability in the country.
“The decline in the activities of these two groups led to the emergence of the Unity and Development Foundation, which the late Alhaji Sule Katagum headed. The Unity and Development Foundation was the third group. This led to competition among them, thus underscoring the need for the North to have a strong and viable umbrella organisation.
“The late elder statesman, Malam Yahaya Gusau encouraged the late Mai Borgu, who first muted the idea, and Mallam Liman Ciroma, to ensure the creation of a new group for the North.
“As a result of consultations among northern leaders, including political, ethnic and traditional leaders, it led to the fusing together of the three groups into a new umbrella to be known henceforth as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).”
Also, Fika noted that ACF had in the last 20 years ensured the entrenchment of democratic norm and culture, adding that the Forum had offered patriotic advice to the government.
He equally recalled how ACF defended the interests of the North at the Oputa Panel.
“Worthy of note is the ACF outings at the Oputa Panel, when we defended the interests of the North in general and the role of northern soldiers during the Civil War.
“The ACF also played significant roles during the constitutional conferences. Our mediation efforts helped to douse tensions and accelerated the processes of reconciliation in the Jos sectarian crises and the Tiv/Jukun crisis. Regrettably, the Tiv/Jukun issue has again reared its ugly head.
“We must at all-time give tributes to the pioneer leaders of the Forum who laid a good foundation for its growth and its modest achievements.
“For 20 years our founders had played their remarkable parts in transforming the ACF into a formidable organisation. The next 20 years is for you, the younger generation of leaders, to move the Forum to an enviable position of strength so that it can withstand the challenges and demands of the 21st century North and Nigeria,” he said.
