I’ll establish textile firm in Kano, says businessman

usiness mogul and Chief Executive Officer of Muddasir and Brothers Limited, Alhaji Muddasir Idris Abubakar, yesterday said there was no going back in his determination to establish a textile company in Kano.

Speaking with newsmen in Kano, Abubakar said his resolve to set up a textile outfit in the state was to help young Nigerians who were battling with joblessness and lack of direction to face the global challenges of their time squarely.

He said he chose to go into textile and garment industry to assist the government of the day to quash the exploitative tendency of foreigners, who he said were bent on flooding ‘our market with similar goods, thereby creating unemployment for our youths.’

According to the business mogul, plan had reached advanced stage to actualise the dream, saying also that he was in contact with both the state and federal governments in line with his vision to execute the project.

“Once executed, the project will definitely serve the interest of Kano people and Nigeria as a whole.”

When asked about the challenges the textile firm may face before it sees the light of the day, Abubakar said the normal complaints were lack of power and unfavourable government policies that may affect his bid to expend such a humongous amount of money on the proposed project.

“We are going to spend huge amount of money to ensure that half of our production capacity hangs on solar power and the remaining half would be depending on public power supply, and we felt the government would bail us out in that direction.”

The chairman said he must be thankful to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who he said had since demonstrated commitment to the actualisation of the project by allocating a parcel of land to that effect.

“We are putting pressure on the Federal Government to also come up with policies that will prevent security personnel from interfering with the importation of textile materials into the country or become a stumbling block to our laudable initiative.”

He used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to wake up from their slumber and work towards self-reliance and self-actualisation for a brighter future.

