Imama picks 16 foreign pros for U-23 AFCON, drops 8 home-based

Former Golden Eaglets coach Ladan Bosso believes the current squad has the capacity to win the on-going FIFA U-17 World Cup but they must maintain discipline on and off the pitch to achieve the feat.

The Eaglets fought to a 3-2 victory over Ecuador Tuesday night to book a place in the round of 16 of Brazil 2019 and many pundits have tipped them for a great exploit in the tournament.

Bosso said although it was too early to say the team would win the tournament, with careful planning and discipline they could emulate their predecessors won the cadet World Cup.

He said: “It is too early to talk about winning the tournament; the way we are planning, other countries are doing the same. The most important thing is that we must get everything right, it’s not possible to say you’re going to get everything 100% the way you want it but at least a reasonable level, a reasonable percentage, everything you’re doing should be right.

“I am not even talking about what happens on the field of play alone; the organisation in camp, discipline in camp, and the direction we have given the squad including programmes will influence the performance of the players and how far they go in the competition.

Bosso said Nigerians would have seen a better squad if not for the MRI test which affected some key players who were dropped. He said the development affected blending as the coach continually looked for quality players who are within the age range.

However, the former Flying Eagles handler counselled Eaglets coach, Manu Garba, to rest most of his first team players and prosecute their last group game against Australia with those who are yet to taste action having secured qualification to the round of 16.

“I want him to rest players and try others and see if there can be other revelations in the team. The new discoveries can be introduced at the round of 16 and he will have a large pool to pick from.

“Any player that have not played in the first two matches should have a feel in the last group match so that we can have pool of players going into the knock out stage,” he said.

