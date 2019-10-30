Imama sweats on Nwakali’s fitness, expects Awoniyi

K

elechi Nwakali and Orji Okwonkwo were sluggish and looked unfit in Tuesday’s test game for the Nigeria U-23s in Abuja, while officials said they were waiting on Germany-based Taiwo Awoniyi to join the U-23 AFCON-bound squad.

Niger Tornadoes held the U-23team to a goalless draw.

Nwakali has yet to play an official game for new club CD Huesca, while it has been several weeks since Okwonkwo played in the regular season in the Major Soccer League .

In the meantime, team officials said they were hopeful German Bundesliga club Mainz 05 would release Awoniyi in time for the U-23 AFCON, which kicks off on November 8 in Cairo.

The final 23-man squad fly out to Egypt from Abuja Thursday.

Nigeria will open their campaign against Cote d’Ivoire.

They are also drawn with Zambia and South Africa in the tournament, which will also serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, coach Imama Amapakabo has admitted he remains uncertain captain Okechukwu Azubuike will lead the country to next month’s U-23 AFCON in Egypt as he has yet to receive any confirmation the player’s Turkish club will release him.

“I have not received a confirmation his club will release him, probably I will get that in a few days,” Imama said.

“But if he is not released, we will have other options to work with.”

