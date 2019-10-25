Implement Disability Rights Law, Amputees Coalition urges FG

The Amputees Coalition of Nigeria has called on governments at the federal, state and local levels to immediately implement the Disability Rights Bill recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Secretary of Amputees Coalition of Nigeria (ACON), George Dominic Anwayi disclosed this in Jos on Friday during a one-day amputees’ conference organised by the Coalition in collaboration with Dynamic Orthotic and Prosthetic Nigeria Limited, which held in Jos, Plateau State.

Anwayi said both the federal and state governments have not fully implemented the Disability Rights Law.

He disclosed that government has given appointments to only few people with disabilities by President Buhari, but said that thousands of disabled people are dying in silence due to a lack of mobility, physical accessibility and stigmatisation in employment.

He lamented the situation that most amputees in the country are left to suffer their fate, as he called on President Buhari to ensure that the Disability Rights Law is fully implemented to ensure inclusiveness for all physically challenged persons in the country.

“We are all aware of the Disability Rights Law that was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, but it is not just the signing of the bill into law that matters but implementing the law to the fullest. Up to now we are having issues and challenges despite the fact that the law has been past,” he said.

“Government needs to really come in strongly and seriously to ensure that the law is fully implemented. Disability is not a charity issue; you are not trying to help people. No. It is the duty of government to take responsibility of the welfare of the citizens, including amputees; they must be included in all government programmes, that is what we call inclusion,” Anwayi said.

