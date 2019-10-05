News
In 9 months, road crashes claim 278 people in 3 states
•3 killed in Ondo auto crash
•Flood destroys 3,000 farmlands in Jigawa
It was black day yesterday when the Zone Rs 5 Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) announced that 278 deaths were recorded in Edo, Delta and Anambra states between January and September this year. The disclosure, however, emerged on a day three young persons were feared killed, after a car ran into a stationary truck on Oyemekun Road in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Similarly, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Jigawa State yesterday said reoccurring flood has destroyed over 3,000 farmlands in Guri Local Government Area of the state.
The Commanding Officer of the zone, Mr. Kehinde Adeleye, who said this in Benin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adeleye said 1,492 people were also injured in 492 road accidents recorded within the period.
He said about 157 cases were recorded as fatal, while 283 cases were documented as serious with 52 cases reported as minor. The commander explained, however, that between July and September, about 90 people were reported killed in the zone in 168 road accidents with 481 people injured. Adeleye said 56 cases were also reported as fatal with 89 recorded as serious and 23 reported as minor incidents in three months from July to September.
Adeleye said the command had sought the intervention of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency and the Federal Ministry of Works to fix bad sports on the highways. Confirming the incident on Oyemekun Road in Akure to the NAN on the telephone, the State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Rotimi Adeleye, said the accident happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5a.m. Adeleye, who said five people were involved in the accident, said FRSC operatives had deposited the corpses of those who died, at the morgue of the state specialist hospital in Akure.
“They were five in number inside a Lexus jeep vehicle and it was learnt that they were coming from a night club this morning and were also on speed before they ran under a stationary truck. “Three of them died on the spot while the other two are under critical condition. All those involved are in their mid twenties of age, so parents should keep watch over their children.
Bodies of 13 women found after migrant boat sinks in Mediterranean
Italian coastguards recovered the bodies of 13 women who died after a crowded migrant boat capsized in heavy weather as rescue boats approached it off the coast of Lampedusa, an island south of Sicily, local authorities said on Monday.
The coastguard said rescue vessels had picked up 22 survivors, but they feared many other people might have died in the accident – the latest in a long line of sea disasters to hit migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean and reach Europe.
One of the survivors said she had lost her sister and eight-month-old niece in the tragedy.
The ship, which had set sail from Tunisia, had been carrying around 50 people, almost all from Tunisia and West African, the U.N. migration agency said.
Italian coastguards received an alert late on Sunday that a boat was in difficulty. Two rescue vessels found the ship, which was already listing, just after midnight about 6 nautical miles from the coast of Lampedusa.
“In order to proceed with the transfer operation, the naval units approached the small boat, but the adverse weather conditions and the sudden movement of migrants caused the vessel to overturn,” the coastguard said in a statement.
Coffins were lined up on the quay of the small port of Lampedusa as a coastguard ship entered harbour on Monday, bringing the bodies to shore.
Italian magistrates have opened an investigation into the disaster, with a magistrate from Sicily flying to Lampedusa on Monday to lead the probe, reports Reuters.
Charlie Yaxley, a spokesperson for the U.N. refugee agency, the UNHCR, said more than 1,000 people had died in the Mediterranean so far this year, most trying to cross from lawless Libya to Europe.
“This highlights once again that urgent action is needed to address the situation in the Mediterranean,” he said.
The Italian interior ministry says some 7,939 migrants have reached Italy by boat so far this year, down 63% on the same period in 2018 and 93% on 2017 levels.
Italy has introduced tough laws over the past year to dissuade charity rescue ships from operating in the Mediterranean in an effort to cut back on the number of possible asylum-seekers reaching the country.
The government has also urged both Tunisia and Libya to do more to prevent migrant boats from setting sail.
Over the past 18 months, the largest number of migrants entering Italy have come from Tunisia, a change from previous years when the new arrivals came mainly from sub-Saharan Africa.
Between January 1 and October 7, the interior ministry said 2,232 Tunisians had reached Italy by boat. The next largest group by nationality, were Pakistanis, with 997 making the crossing, followed by migrants from the Ivory Coast, who totalled 867.
Group accuses US-based journalist of blackmailing Buhari’s appointees
South Eastern Alliance for Democracy and Progress (SEADP) has cautioned media practitioners to stop using their platform to deliberately spread fake news for cheap propaganda and pecuniary benefits. The group dropped this hint in Enugu after a one- day interactive session on the role of media in the fight against insecurity in the country. According to a statement released to the media by group’s Secretary General Dr. Jideofor Nzekwe, the group affirmed that media has a constitutional role in a democracy which must be discharged according to the law.
The group frowned at those they described as media practitioners who use fake news to promote instability across the country. The group gave an example of Jackson Ude, who is said to be a publisher of an online news platform, Pointblanknews. The statement described the New York based publisher as a known scammer who has been in the business of blackmail, smear attacks and extortion for more than twenty years. The group further confirmed that regrettably, Mr. Ude who was a former aide to former President Jonathan does not hide the fact that he is in a mission to demonize the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari by posting irresponsible online propaganda.
The group further observed that the Publisher has recently carried false stories on his platform Pointblanknews.com, calculated to tarnish the image of key appointees of Buhari government including Prof. Charles Dokubo, Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Program on the Niger Delta, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation among others. According group’s scribe, this Jackson Ude leads a despicable gang of blackmailers who keep on spreading lies, half-truths and outright fabrications to get underserved attention. On several occasions, according to the statement “this man and his group have made unsubstantiated claims of phantom corruption charges and imaginary contract awards against their targets just to tarnish the image of these appointees”.
“We are aware that many politicians have been victims of this brand of defamatory, irresponsible and gangster journalism. We are warning every discerning member of the public especially those in the social media to beware of his falsehood. However, the painful thing is that Mr. Ude and his unpatriotic cohorts are doing these damages abroad and their actions have potential negative implications on the image of our dear country. This fugitive deserves to be prosecuted and handed appropriate punishment as a warning to others” the statement read.
The group consequently called on all security agencies especially the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) and International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to watch out for him so that he can brought home to face justice. It was confirmed that a formal petition in this regard has been despatched to all relevant agencies home and abroad to ensure that Mr. Ude and his collaborators are placed on a watchlist.
The South East Alliance for Democracy and Progress is a group of not-for- profit organisation across the states in the old south eastern region that is working together to promote democracy and stability through grassroots based initiatives. The interactive session was attended by 65 journalists and media practitioners from the region.
Turkey set to invade Syria; US to remove forces from area
Turkey is set to invade Syria, as the country had been threatening in recent months, with the U.S. saying it will remove all of its forces from the “immediate area,” according to the White House.
The news came late Sunday after President Donald Trump spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone earlier in the day.
“Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria,” the White House said in a statement late Sunday. “The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area.”
The White House also confirmed that Turkey will take possession of all captured ISIS fighters from the past two years.
“The United States Government has pressed France, Germany, and other European nations, from which many captured ISIS fighters came, to take them back, but they did not want them and refused,” the U.S. said in it statement. “The United States will not hold them for what could be many years and great cost to the United States taxpayer.”
Trump and Erdogan agreed to meet at the White House in November, Turkish state media reported, though the White House did not mention that in its statement.
Negotiators from the U.S. and Turkey had reached an agreement August 7 to create a safe zone in northeastern Syria in order to secure the territory once held by the Islamic State.
The deal came after Erdogan had threatened to take up an offensive against the U.S.-backed Kurdish forces that had helped eliminate ISIS. Turkey considers the Kurdish forces — the PKK and YPG — terrorist organisations .
But the agreement was only a stopgap with Erdogan repeating those calls in recent weeks, reports abcnews.
Former US President Carter falls, requires stitches
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, 95, fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, but “feels fine” and will attend a Habitat for Humanity event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday night, his staff said.
Carter’s fall on Sunday required stitches above his brow, said spokeswoman Deanna Congileo in a statement emailed to reporters.
“He said he feels fine and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee,” Congileo said.
Carter, a Democrat who was governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975, was elected president in 1976 and served one term in the White House. He was defeated for re-election in 1980 by Republican Ronald Reagan.
Since leaving the presidency, Carter has drawn international praise for his humanitarian work. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, reports Reuters.
He is the longest-living U.S. president, celebrating his 95th birthday on Tuesday.
Minimum wage: No going back on Oct 16 deadline – Labour
T
he organised labour in the country yesterday said it has not shifted ground on its plan to embark on a nationwide strike should the government fail to meet its demands on or October 16.
The labour group, comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), had rejected Federal Government’s offer to adjust the salaries of public workers on Grade Level 07 to 14 with 11 per cent consequential increase and 6.5 per cent for those on Grade Level 15 to 17.
Speaking with our correspondent in Abuja, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said labour resolved to embark on strike to draw government’s attention on the need to reconvene and end negotiations that should have been concluded a long time ago to allow workers enjoy their new wage.
While noting that labour was willing to dialogue with government, he maintained that government must see reason and holistically look at the issues raised to ensure the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage impact on all workers across the various levels.
He said: “We had a discussion with the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council and we thought that there should be an end to every process of social dialogue, every process of negotiation must actually have an end.
“This issue has lingered and it seems like there is no way out of it and therefore we need to draw attention that this issue must be addressed and it cannot be addressed without bringing the people to the table.
“We have said that the meeting must be reconvened towards addressing the issue to a logical end and I think that is the best way in industrial relations and that is why we had to come together as organised labour to look at the issue and say well, this is not the first time we are doing minimum wage, we have a lot of empirical data to point to what is the consequential adjustment because this issue started in1981.
“We must have a situation where this can impact all workers; we go to the same market both senior and junior workers, so these are issues that can be resolved on the table and labour is ready for dialogue to avoid the issue. A costs of goods and services have gone up, but salary has remained the same, we must see reason to look at these issues holistically and address it.”
New Telegraph recalled that Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had said the demands raised by labour was not sustainable, adding that government may have to sack workers to be able to meet the demands laid out in the consequential adjustment for the new wage.
However, Wabba, who waved the minister’s comments aside, challenged the Federal Government to provide empirical data, facts and figures to confront workers and show its inability to sustain payment of the consequential adjustment on the new minimum wage being demanded by organised labour on behalf of workers.
“That is his position, we have had minimum wage from 1981 till date; let us interrogate the data and speak from the point of information not from the point of sentiment and lack of clear information.
“The demand is something that is a bit reasonable and I think that there is nothing out of point for workers to demand that; that is why industrial relations parley is about collective bargaining process; come with your facts and figures and we will come with our facts and figures and let the issues be addressed instead of just making statements that are incoherent and not addressing the issue.”
Also speaking, TUC General Secretary, Musa Lawal, who said government had not shown any commitment towards meeting labour’s demands, maintained that labour would not back down on proposed strike.
“We have told our oppressors that we are going to start our war on October 16. They have not done anything now, so there is nothing for us to do, come October 16, people will know whether we are serious or not. So far, nothing has come from government,” he said.
Non-payment of salaries, allowances: NASS legislative aides groan
L
egislative aides to senators and members of the House of Representatives in the current National Assembly are going through hard times. They have not been paid their salaries or allowances since June this year.
The aides have also accused the management of the nation’s highest lawmaking institution of scheming to remove some of the allowances they enjoyed in past assemblies.
Some of the allowances, which the aides who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity alleged that the management was planning to withdraw from their packages, include: severance allowance, laptop allowance, duty tour allowance (DTA) among others.
They also lamented that the management had removed quarterly capacity building training programmes they used to enjoy in the past from their current conditions of service.
However, the Director of Information, National Assembly, Comrade Rawlings Agada, said that it was not within the jurisdiction of the management to decide conditions of service for either the bureaucratic staff or political appointees, where the legislative aides fall.
Agada, who spoke to our correspondent yesterday, in reaction to the allegations against the management, explained that it was the duty of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), to spell out the conditions of service of both the National Assembly staff and the political aides.
One of the aides, who spoke with New Telegraph on the issue, confirmed that they had not been paid salaries and allowances since June when the Ninth Assembly came into existence, which was also when they started working with their principals.
He lamented that from the appointment letter issued to them in September, the management had removed duty tour allowance, laptop allowance and training allowance, which used to be part of their entitlements in previous assemblies.
The aide also hinted that there had been speculations that the National Assembly management was planning to remove severance package, which legislative aides in past assemblies enjoyed.
He lamented that life had been very difficult for them in the last five months they had not been paid any of their entitlements, saying that many of them were virtually begging to survive.
“The information is true; since June when our new appointment ought to start counting, nobody has been paid anything. The worst is even that the management of the National Assembly has withdrawn almost all the allowances they used to pay us.
“If you see my letter of appointment, you will notice that they have removed our duty tour allowance (DTA), laptop allowance and the quarterly training we used to do as part of the conditions of our service in the National Assembly.
“I even heard that the Clerk is planning to withdraw our severance package so that at the end of the four years, when your appointment terminates, you will not have anything to hold on to, in case you don’t get another appointment.
“In the last Assembly, the training used to be every three months or, at most, every four months. That time, you discover that as you are completing one training, you are going for another one. But since June this year, when we started work with our principals, there has been nothing like that.
“To make the matter worse, the appointment letters they issued to all legislative aides bear the month of September. What is written in the letter is that your appointment is taking effect from September 2019, which means that they may not pay us for the months of June, July and August”, the aide lamented.
Another aide, who also spoke to our correspondent off the camera, equally lamented that the political staff of the National Assembly were being subjected to untold hardship under the current Assembly.
He, however, said that the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASLAF) would fight what they considered as anomalous treatment of the aides by the powers that be, saying that they would first of all seek audience with the management before embarking on any coercive action, if dialogue failed.
“This is my third time in the National Assembly. Life has never been so difficult for me before as I am seeing it today. Do you know that if you are unlucky to work with a senator or honourable member who doesn’t give money to his aides, you will be in serious mess?
“In fact, some of us are practically begging for money to be able to come to work because your boss doesn’t want to know whether you are paid or not; their concern is to see you in office every day, and some of them stay till late in the night.
“But I know that our association, the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASLAF), will definitely fight these unfavourable treatments. We don’t want to be confrontational. We will engage in dialogue, but if that won’t work, we will definitely take other measures to press home our demand”, the aide stated.
Meanwhile, reacting to the matter, the Director of Information, National Assembly, Rawlings Agada, said that the aides were misplacing their accusation.
According to him, it was the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and not the National Assembly management that decides the conditions of service for the National Assembly civil servants and the legislative aides.
He also explained that some of the allowances mentioned by the legislative aides that they were being denied were privileges and not their rights.
“Let me correct one impression; management of the National Assembly does not take such decision; it is the National Assembly Service Commission that decides their condition of service.
“Moreover, some of the things they told you that they are being denied are privileges and not rights. For instance, the duty tour allowance and training allowance are privileges because it is only when you officially embark on a tour that you are paid such allowance. If you don’t embark on a tour, how can you be paid such?
“It is also when you go for an official training that you can talk about training allowance. So, if there is no training, there will not be any allowance to pay for a training that didn’t take place.
“I know that some of these issues were part of the things that caused a lot of problems in the last assembly, but I am sure that the Commission has decided to streamline some of the issues to avoid having problems with the aides of any category of staff.
“But for this dispensation, I don’t know what the Commission decided to approve for them, and until I get the correct information on the conditions of service of the aides in the present dispensation, I won’t be able to tell you what is there or
what is not there.
“If there are certain privileges that were attached to them before and the Commission decides to withdraw such, we should be able to differentiate between rights and privileges. Allowances are privileges and not rights.
“When you talk about laptop allowance, I have never heard of such, but I know that if you attend some training, you may be given a laptop as an empowerment and encouragement, but not that it is a right that you can start making demand that it should be paid to you.
“Again, there were some practices in the past that were against financial regulations and these are some of the things that the Commission may have decided to correct because we want to do things right”, Agada stated.
LAUTECH: Oyo group blasts Osun, asks Makinde to get tough
An Oyo State-based socio-political organisation, the Oyo Kajola Group (OKG), has weighed in on the controversy between Oyo and the Osun States over Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, saying that the needless drama being orchestrated by the government of Osun State was unhelpful and condemnable.
The OKG in a statement by its media coordinator, Adebayo Ayandele, said that reports coming out of Osun State in recent weeks on the LAUTECH issue had shown that Osun was bent on running down the school for no just cause.
The statement reads: “We are appalled by the unhelpful and condemnable statistics that have been reeled out about LAUTECH by the government of Osun State of late.
The target of such unfounded statistics is to bring the school to its knees and bring the future of thousands of its students into jeopardy, a situation akin to the Biblical story of two women fighting over a child.
“Of course, the real mother of the child would not allow harm come the way of the child, though the impostor won’t mind if the child got killed to prove a point.”
PDP to APC: Attack on Jonathan, attempt to shift attention from corruption in Buhari’s presidency
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to divert attention from corruption in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government by launching attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan.
The party described the attack as misdirected, noting that President Buhari and the APC administration, which it said is “the most incompetent and most corrupt in the history of our nation.” PDP said in a statement yesterday through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that attack on Jonathan was a strategy by the APC and the presidency to divert public attention from the recent shocking corruption and fraud revelations involving a confidant of the president.
The party accused presidency of trying to suppress investigations into the arrest and deportation of Nasiru Danu from the United Kingdom for alleged international passport scam and money laundering.
“Our party has equally been made aware of how the APC and the Buhari presidency have been desperate to divert public attention from the administration’s obnoxious decision to further oppress Nigerians by reintroducing tollgates on our highway, increasing Value Added Tax (VAT), electricity bill and other tariffs as well as their despicable plot to sack government workers,” the party noted.
According to the statement, the idea of attacking Jonathan was unnecessary distortions to bury the demand for an inquest into Danu’s racket through which billions of naira meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians. It noted that the APC had remained silent since revelations that its key leaders and the cabal at the presidency were involved in the alleged stealing of over N14 trillion meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians.
“Our party further challenges the APC and the Buhari presidency to speak out on the alleged diversion of the N500 billion meant for the Social Investment Programme among other humongous fraud directly perpetrated under the Buhari presidency. “Furthermore, in trying to tar the PDP, the APC forgets that it is already common knowledge that all the bad eggs that brought a bad name to the PDP have since left our repositioned party to the APC where their National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who also has a huge corruption allegation on his neck, admitted that the party is a haven for corrupt persons.
Sleeping less than six hours increases risk of heart disease, cancer
Researchers from the United States (US) have raised the alarm over risks posed to middle-aged adults with high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease or stroke, saying they faced high risk of early death or cancer when sleeping less than six hours per day. These are the findings of a new study, published in the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association’.
The alert showing that lack of sleep could double – or even triple – risk of dying from heart disease or cancer was taken from U.S. research that analysed the sleep of around 1,600 adults and found that sleep was critical to the body’s rejuvenation.
Deep sleep, the kind that comes only after a full cycle, was necessary for the body to release hormones designed to repair cells and build tissue in the body and brain, reported ‘CambridgeshireLive,’ an online news website. Lead study author Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, an associate professor at Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, said: “Our study suggests that achieving normal sleep may be protective for some people with these health conditions and risks.”
However, further research is needed to examine whether improving and increasing sleep through medical or behavioural therapies could reduce risk of early death, he said. Furthermore, Fernandez- Mendoza while calling for policy changes to ensure that sleep consultations and sleep studies would become a more integral part of healthcare systems, added: ‘Short sleep duration should be included as a useful risk factor to predict the longterm outcomes of people with these health conditions and as a target of primary and specialised clinical practices.
According to the researchers, participants in the study had their sleep monitored during a single night in a sleep laboratory during the 1990s, while the team kept track of the group up to 2017 and found that in general, those who slept less than six hours were more likely to have died.
