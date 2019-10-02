Independence: Nigerians give verdict

As Nigeria celebrates her 59th independence anniversary, some stakeholders spoke on the state of the nation, TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports

This is not Nigeria of our dream – Olajide

Dr. Kunle Olajide is the Secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE)

There is no cause to celebrate. We should just pray to God and thank God that we still remain one. At least that we are one is enough for celebration but not feasting.

How can you be feasting with few people when millions of people are languishing in poverty? The fact that Nigeria is still one country is not for people who are exploiting us to go and be feasting on our money while we are languishing. They should sympathise with us, they should show empathy that they too feel the pains and we should not see them clicking Champaign classes and having sumptuous meal at our expense. No. That would be insensitive.

Fifty-nine years ago, many have good dream of what they want Nigeria to be after independence and to me those dreams and aspiration has not been realised. If you read some of the newspapers at that time, they projected that within 25 years, Nigeria will join the league of First World countries, judging by our endowments.

But, we initially suffered a lot of coups and counter coups and to make it worse, we suffered what I regard as the twin evils that almost wrecked the ship of state. The twin evils are military intervention and oil boom. Those are the twin evils that took us to where we are today.

The military was never trained to be in government. By nature, they are trained to fight wars and to defend and when they are preparing to defend, they are ready to attack. And anywhere they go to, when they attack and win; they loot the place and destroy. They are not to organise and rule people. They were never trained to come and govern people.

Then oil boom now came at the time military was in power. So, oil boom served as alcohol to intoxicate the military in power and they ruled the way it pleased them. That was what affected us and we are yet to be free from their apron string.

State of affairs call for worries – Ojikutu

Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu is a former deputy governor of Lagos State

I am not a happy person; I am very unhappy about the state of affairs of Nigeria at this 59th anniversary. I was praying that things would have improved by now to the extent that we will all be at a greater height. But it seems as if we are regressing.

And it is not due to the fault of the number one man. He means well, but it is like Nigerians themselves are their own problem. It is like we don’t appreciate honesty and integrity; we seem to prefer people who are corrupt to be our leaders. And since this people don’t have our interest at heart, they just want to make Nigeria a ground for money making.

We have no reason for our infrastructures and everything to still be at the level at which they are; no reason whatsoever considering the resources we have and the amount of money we have generated.

For us to have a nation of our dream, the way forward should be for everybody to examine himself or herself. We all need to examine ourselves and decide; do we want Nigeria as one nation? If we want Nigeria as one nation, then we need to have a rethink and do the best for Nigeria and not for a few.

What President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on about redistribution of our resources should be allowed to sail through. There are so many people fighting him because of his determination to ensure that he takes our wealth from the hands of a few. Many of those who have stolen are afraid because of what they have looted when they were in control.

The fear is there among them and they are doing a lot to undermine the system. But no power can overcome the government if the government is determined. But, it is unfortunate that some of the people, who should be determined, have skeletons in their cupboard?

The question is: Are they interested in Buhari’s agenda? If we don’t want to do to your tent, oh Israel, we all have to make up our minds to change. And this is not a question of North, South, East or West. As long as people who are corrupt are holding sway, no region can be okay.

It is not too late to follow the right path – Onovo

Chief Martins Onovo is a former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP)

We thank God that we are 59. It may not be too late to follow the right path. Our national predicament has become an international embarrassment. We have failed to provide security in our country. We are the global capital of poverty. We celebrate mediocrity and promote corruption. We cannot be satisfied with the present state of Nigeria. No normal human being can be satisfied with mediocrity, insecurity and corruption.

We can celebrate the fact that we have not been consumed by our self-destructive activities. Clearly, many nations that lack our opportunities and advantages have done much better. Our smaller neighbours have done better. We are one of the most terrorized countries in the world. We are the world capital of global poverty. We are one of the most corrupt people on earth. We cannot celebrate our complete failure as a country.

Nigeria missed it with leadership and the colonial foundation of independence. It is a foundational error that is very difficult to fix, especially in our neo-colonial circumstances of economic dependence and mediocrity. We must reject mediocrity and corruption. We must re-establish our constitutional values. We must pray intensely and promote public morality, integrity, justice and hard work.

There’s nothing to celebrate at 59 – Agoro

Dr. Olapade Agoro is the former presidential candidate of National Action Council (NAC)

We need to rebuild the nation. At 59, our people still struggle to become somebody in other people’s country. At 59, Nigeria is having her citizens’ return from slavery in South Africa. Why is it that we cannot make Nigeria work? Why is it that we cannot be proud of our country? Why is it that we are noisemakers?

Nigeria has never been short of good leaders, but we lack the focus. We have leaders like late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who gave us the first this, first that in Africa. Why are we not having anybody rebuilding that structure? Why is it that we are bereft of ideas?

We don’t know what to do with our gold. We have gold, but we don’t know what to do with it. So, there is nothing to celebrate at 59.

Fairness is key to national devt – Rasak

Chief Lanre Rasak is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

If you are a human being and you are 59 years old, you only have 365 days to retire from active government work.

We expected to have a Nigeria that is meeting the needs and wants of the citizens of the country. But here we are; in the midst of plenty, about 60 to 65 per cent of Nigerians are still living in abject poverty.

The leaders need to sit down and employ the required social scientists to diagnose what is wrong with Nigeria and look for appropriate solutions to the problems.

We started with three regions in Nigeria – Northern, Western and Eastern regions and we later added Mid-Western Region to it. Today, we are talking of six geo-political zones and 36 states with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Out of these 36 states, one single region produced 19 states and the rest had 17 states. We have 774 local government areas; were they created in a balanced geographical equation? When the military came, those restructuring they did, were they fair? People are asking for restructuring again because they felt justice was not done in the past.

Another problem we had was creation of local governments. States should have been allowed to create the number of local governments they can manage and have resources to run. Many local governments in Nigeria don’t have what it takes to call them local governments because they cannot perform some functions of local councils.

They cannot perform because they don’t have noticeable means of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). They are only waiting for money from the federation account to run their local governments.

But one thing that we can rejoice about and be happy for is that we are 59 and luckily we have had our democracy for 20 years without any interruption. It is a thing of joy. We can continue to improve on it.

We can continue to nurture it and we may be happy that we have a very strong democracy that will take away all the ills that we have being talking about. We must deliberately agree that we must be our brothers’ keeper. We must live in a state where nobody is oppressed or anybody is threatened.

Nigerians now colonizing Nigerians – Dansudu

Alhaji Shuaibu Ado Dansudu is the National President of Arewa United Consultative Forum (AUCF)

I don’t think we have any independence today. White men colonized us, but Nigerians are now colonizing Nigerians because the way colonial master treated us is the same way some Nigerians are treating Nigerians.

People in power are still oppressing the masses, so I don’t think the masses have independence, looking at the situation of the country, especially in the North. There is hardship and poverty, and those are the things that are causing insecurity in the country.

What is pushing many youths into crime such as kidnapping is poverty. To be realistic, people are suffering and government should do something about it.

