INEC should be scrapped –Bode George

…says it’s sacrilegious to compare Awolowo and Tinubu

F

ormer Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has lamented that the nation’ electoral process is flawed and advocated the scrapping of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

Chief George also called for the signing of the Electoral Act as amended to give legal teeth to electronic voting and transmission of vote results instead of the current manual process, stating that otherwise, elections in the country will continue to be rigged and marred with violence.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Telegraph in Lagos, Chief George said the electoral procedure which produces the president, governors, senators and other government functionaries is rotten and should be renewed and modernized through electronic voting pattern.

“The INEC should be scrapped as part of the overhaul of our electoral system and building of an electronic voting system which will enthrone a credible process and replace the current flawed process of manual transmission of election results from polling booths to wards, local government and state party offices before they are collated at the centre,” he said.

He stated that Nigeria has a lot to learn from developed nations like India, the largest economy in the world with 800 million voters, which conducted an election recently without any violence or loss of life.

“The election was conducted electronically, in a country of over 1, 200,000,000 and within two weeks the results were out and no life was lost. In a similar manner, Canada just conducted an election and the result is out. But in our country, whose population is less than India’s most populous state, the story is different because of our electoral system.”

He said the current electoral system is rotten and it has further been compounded by level of poverty in the country.

“There is hunger in the land. The level of poverty, hopelessness, helplessness and joblessness is very high and they make the electorate very vulnerable to all forms of inducements.”

Reacting to the recent claims of former Works Minister, Chief Adeseye Ogunlewe who claimed that All Progressives Congress (APC), that Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the greatest Yoruba leader, George said: “It’ s sacrilegious for anyone to compare Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory to Tinubu.”

According to him, such statement could only have come from a political jobber who is either ignorant of history or was trying to distort it, because Chief Awolowo governed a Western region so vast as far as Lagos to some parts of the modern day Bayelsa and left behind enduring legacies.

He lamented the level of Nigeria’s indebtedness, now standing at over N25trillion without a “level of development commensurate with it”, stating that we have mortgaged the country’s future.

“Look at the level of indebtedness. And in all this, consider the fact that Lagos is the next highest debtor, and you begin to wonder who is going to pay?”

Besides Federal Government’s $42.7 billion as at December last year, Lagos comes next with $1.43 billion foreign and N530.2 billion local debts.

George said this was unimaginable in a state that rakes in about N30billion monthly, even without comparable development, rather a litany of potholes and decay infrastructure because a huge percentage of the funds goes to an emperor who owns the revenue collection contract.

Like this: Like Loading...