Inflation data dims economic growth prospects

Hopes that President Muhammadu Buhari’s early submission of the 2020 budget proposals to the National Assembly, as well as his constitution of an Economic Advisory Council, will be a plus for the economy now looks far-fetched following spike in the latest inflation data, writes Tony Chukwunyem

iven that inflation dropped from 11.40 per cent in May to 11.22 per cent in June and further down to 11.08 per cent and 11.02 per cent in July and August 2019, respectively, last week’s release of latest inflation data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showing that Nigeria’s inflation rate increased by 0.22 per cent to 11.24 per cent in September, has elicited a lot of reactions from industry watchers.

This is despite the fact that the consensus among analysts before the inflation numbers were released was that Federal Government’s partial closure of the country’s borders in August was likely to push up inflation in the month of September.

FDC’s prediction

For instance, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) had forecast that shortage of some smuggled commodities, occasioned by the border closure, would increase the inflation rate to 11.22 per cent in September.

According to FDC, “our survey shows that headline inflation in September is likely to spike to 11.22 per cent. This is coming after three months of consecutive decline. This spike in the general price level would be driven partly by the closure of the Seme border which has resulted in shortages of smuggled commodities especially rice, turkey, chicken and baking margarine.

“The price of a 50kg bag of rice increased by almost 30per cent to N24,000 per 50kg in September from N18,000 per 50kg in August. Also, consistent with this, is the monthly inflation which is projected to increase by 0.02per cent to 1.01per cent (12.87per cent annualized).”

NBS data

Indeed, the company was almost accurate in its forecast as the NBS September inflation figure came in at 11.24 per cent.

The NBS report stated that increases were recorded in all the divisions that determined the index, adding that the food index rose by 13.51 per cent in September compared to 13.17 per cent in August.

It further stated that the rise in food index was caused by increase in prices of bread and cereals, oils and fats, meat, fish and vegetables, potatoes, yam and other tubers.

The NBS report read in part: “The consumer price index, which measures inflation increased by 11.24 per cent year-on-year in September 2019.

“This is 0.22 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in August 2019 (11.02) per cent. On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.04 per cent in September 2019; this is 0.05 per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in August 2019 (0.99) per cent.”

Border closure

Interestingly, less than 48 hours before the NBS released its data, the Federal Government had ordered the complete closure of the borders and placed a ban on both legitimate and illegitimate movement of goods in and out of the country as part of its efforts to curb smuggling, especially the illegal importation of rice into Nigeria.

The Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), who announced the closure, said all import and export of goods from the nation’s land borders were banned until there was an agreement with neighbouring countries on the kind of goods that should enter and exit Nigeria.

According to him, all goods must only enter legitimately through air and seaports where they can undergo thorough scanning and certified fit for consumption.

He was quoted by news agencies as saying “we hope that by the time we get to the end of this exercise, we would have exactly between us and our neighbours agree on the type of goods that should enter and exit our country.

“For now, all goods, whether illicit or non-illicit, are banned from going and coming into Nigeria. Let me add that for the avoidance of doubt that we included all goods because all goods can equally come through our seaports.

“For that reason, we have deemed it necessary for now that importers of such goods should go through our controlled borders where we have scanners to verify the kind of goods and how healthy to our people can be conducted.”

Reactions

However, while government claimed that the move had resulted in a nearly 20 per cent drop in import of petrol, the widespread view among financial experts was that it would trigger further increase in prices of food items and also negatively impact the economy.

Reuters, for instance, quoted respected economist, Professor Nonso Obikili, a director at Turgot Centre for Economics and Policy Research in Abuja , as saying that “already we are seeing effects on prices and inflation and I’m guessing we will see effects on Q3 GDP once that data comes out in November.”

Similarly, commenting on the issue in a report released at the weekend, Cowry Asset Management Limited, said: “We expect annual inflation rate to increase further in October as food prices increase following the recent border closure amidst supply gap. More so, we feel cost push inflation stemming from the huge infrastructure gap should further fuel the rising inflation rate. However, the increase should be limited as harvest season creeps in towards the end of the year.

“Meanwhile, Nigeria’s rising debt stock alongside significant infrastructure deficit speaks to the fact that much of its borrowings is being spent on consumption rather than on productive capital projects. Hence, we note that the high inflation rate (resulting from cost push factors and new minimum wage), coupled with the rising nonproductive debt and rising debt service are expected to further stunt economic growth.”

In addition, Cowry Asset Management Limited predicted that the imminent implementation of the national minimum wage agreement between the Federal Government and Labour unions “could exacerbate the recent increase in the general price of goods and services, especially food prices amid border closure.”

“More so, we note that FG’s proposed increase in Value Added Tax and introduction of Communication tax, would whittle down the purchasing power of the workers. Hence, rather than increasing tax rates, we expect government to, as a matter of priority, widen the tax net to boost its collections while implementing policies that would increase the purchasing power of Nigerians,” the firm stated.

Imminent monetary tightening

Also, analysts at FDC and CardinalStone Research stated that the rising inflation could force the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to resume its tightening cycle at its meeting in November.

After nearly three years of maintaining the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at a high of 14 per cent, the MPC had at its meetings in March this year, cut the rate to 13.5 per cent. Although the committee left the rates unchanged at its gathering in May, July and September, there has been speculation that the downtrend in inflation in June, July and August will push the rate setting body to further reduce the rate.

In fact, in a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, FDC analysts stated that the increase in the September headline inflation could be the beginning of a trend, adding that “this is due to expectations of an increase in aggregate demand (Christmas stockpiling and payment of minimum wage) in the coming weeks.”

“With expectations of an upward trend in the headline index in the coming months, MPC might be left with no other choice but to resume the tightening cycle. This will be a very difficult decision especially if growth is tepid and unemployment is soaring,” the analysts said.

On their part, CardinalStone Research analysts stated: “We attribute food inflationary pressures to the impact of border closures in August 2019. In our view, the closure of several land borders, including the bustling Seme border, to combat food smuggling, led to reduced supply of imported food and increased demand for local food produce.

“The impact of border closures on food inflation materially changes our expectation for headline inflation for the rest of the year. We envisage a sustained uptick in inflation in the coming months, with the borders likely to remain shut pending a compromise between Nigeria and its neighbours. Moreover, we expect further price pressure for staple foods from increased demand due to Christmas festivities.

“Specifically, the price of rice in particular is expected to rise given the nation’s supply gap of .2.7 million tonnes. Beyond 2019, upside risks remain on the horizon. The scheduled increase in electricity tariffs beginning in January 2020, the proposed increase in VAT to 7.5 per cent and the implementation of the minimum wage pose material upside risks for 2020. We thus expect the Central Bank of Nigeria to maintain its tight monetary stance in the face of these risks and lower near-term oil price forecasts.”

Lastline

Clearly, should MPC increase the MPR at its meeting next month in order to curb inflation, government would have unwittingly raised the cost of credit thereby hindering the nation’s economic growth.

