Insecurity: 35 bandits surrender in Niger as IDPs return home

No fewer than 35 bandits yesterday voluntarily surrendered their arms in a quiet ceremony as requested by the bandits in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Confirming the report, Chief Press Secretary to the Niger State Governor, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje said: “This is a good development for us, 35 bandits have surrendered and we are still expecting more.”

It will be recalled that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, had as part of efforts to ensure that the bandits laid down their arms, entered into negotiation with the bandits terrorising communities in the state.

The peace deal two weeks ago was part of activities to mark the World Peace Day and the governor released 13 bandits, who had been in custody as a first step to strengthening the peace efforts.

Berje added that the peace deal was part of the resolutions of the northern governors after its security meeting in Zamfara State recently.

Accordingly, she said: “With this development, we are optimistic that peace will return to all the affected communities so that the people can return to their homes.”

Findings by our Correspondent have it that during the week, the affected communities had started returning after spending weeks at the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps scattered across the three most affected local government areas.

While commending the state government for entering into a peace deal with the bandits, the communities said the deal was long overdue as “we can now heave a sigh of relief after months of onslaught by these armed men.”

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the bandits had assured the government that more of them were ready to surrender their arms, but needed government’s assurance of rehabilitating and reintegrating them into the society.

