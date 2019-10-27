Faith
Insecurity, lack of amenities denying youths chance to start life –Archbishop Martins
…as Augustine University graduates pioneer students
T
he Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins has urged governments at all level to give priority to creating conducive environment which will enable youths to utilise their talents and learning positively, for national growth.
The Archbishop made the appeal on Thursday, at the graduation ceremony of 32 pioneer graduates of Augustine University, Ilara, Ogun State, which was founded by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.
He said: “We cannot fail to use an opportunity such as this to call attention to the need for the creation of the atmosphere necessary for the blooming of talents and the positive use of youthful energy for the growth of our country, Nigeria.”
He pointed out that an atmosphere of insecurity and lack of adequate basic infrastructure cannot be friendly to the young.
“Without prejudice to what government at different levels may be doing, the fact is that insecurity is very much with us in all corners of our country. The problems associated with insecurity, lack of electric power supply, good roads, potable water and decent housing in good quantity are making it impossible for all citizens to live well and are not giving the young ones a leeway to begin their lives,” Archbishop Martins stated.
On that premise, he called on all concerned, the Federal Government and governments at all levels, to do more for the young people in particular and the citizenry in general.
While congratulating the pioneer graduates and thanking them for their excellent conduct on campus, the cleric said: “Now that you have got the tools you need to launch into the deep waters of the world and leave your marks on the sand of time, we ask you to go with courage and determination, lock your focus on positive goals and create in you a disposition for hard work.”
He explained that there is no viable alternative to hard work, no short cut to success adding: “You have to go by the long route of hard work.”
The Archbishop further counseled the graduating youngsters saying: “As you graduate, you go into a country and a world that is at the same time full opportunities as it is not very friendly to the young.”
He, however, advised that if they took advantage of the opportunities and exert themselves using their God-given talents and initiatives, they would be able to surmount the challenges that the world of today throws in their paths.
He continued: “If life throws a lemon at you, be imaginative enough to make lemonade out of it rather than complain and whine about not getting oranges. Do not be enticed into irregular and dangerous migration or drug abuse and never contemplate the cowardly way of suicide that some young people take in our world of today.”
Archbishop Martins also reminded the graduates at the threshold of life that they had been raise with the characteristic Catholic tradition into men and women with philanthropic and altruistic values consistent with University’s motto.
“We hope we have succeeded in giving you three gifts: KNOWLEDGE which derives from learning, INTEGRITY which comes from character and CONFIDENCE which is the fruit of learning and character. Please go with these gifts and conquer the world, make a new world by living out the values inherent in the motto of this hallowed institution. Each of you should be the change that we need in our country.
“Be ambassadors of your alma mater and we look forward to the formation of a strong Alumni Association with you as the foundation members,” the Archbishop further charged.
The event was also an occasion to give special recognitions to the Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos Catholic Archdiocese, His Eminence Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, who conceived the idea of establishing the Catholic university in 2015; which eventually started with 54 students on April 1, 2016.
The Parish Church of the Assumption, Falomo and the Divine Mercy Parish, Lekki Phase I got special accolades for the roles they played in the beginnings of the AUI.
“We pay tribute to the members of the different Committees that saw to the take-off of the University. By the grace of God, some of them are here present with us today and some of them constitute the Board of Trustees and the Governing Councils of the University. We pay our respect to the memory of Sir Molade Okoya Thomas and the memory of Professor Joseph Obemeata who unfortunately passed on to eternal life just a couple of weeks ago. They played very major roles in the preparations for and the take-off of the institution,” Martins added.
The elated Archbishop did not leave out the parents of the fresh graduates as he asked the parents to stand up for special recognition. “For you, the wonderful thirty-two young men and women graduating today, this event is the beginning point for greater achievements in your lives; while for the rest of us, it is a testimony to our faith that with God on our side, we can do great things, it is a victory for resilience and hard work.
“What we celebrate today is also a testimony to faith of the proud parents of these pioneer graduates,” Archbishop Martins said.
How I escaped killer herdsmen, lost my brother –RCCG Pastor
Assistant Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Agege, Lagos, Lynda Dike, narrated her ordeal in the hands of killer herdsmen in this interview with DANIEL ATORI
Can you narrate your experience with the threats received from kidnappers?
Well, my experience has been worse than nightmares. I had been sent several death threats by persons suspected to be Islamic extremists connected to the Agege Hausa community since my crusade against Islamic leaders in my area who wanted our church moved from that location.
When you say Islamic extremists, can you be specific on who amongst them asked you to move?
The leaders of the Agege Hausa community of course, they gave our church an ultimatum to take down the loudspeakers we use in preaching the gospel, that it was affecting them in the area.
Did you oblige them or refused to remove the loudspeakers?
Yes, we obliged them and did exactly what they requested. But they later approached us to move the church from the area which we refused and it brought about animosity.
So, what did you do?
Well, we had earlier moved from another location because of same reason. Being a woman and an Assistant Pastor in the church, I became a target.
With your claim of threats and the fact that they are based in Lagos, how do you juxtapose the Islamic extremists and killer herdsmen?
The herdsmen have been emboldened of late and undertaking incursions in areas they dare not go before. Before now, they use to remain in and around the Northern part of Nigeria, but most recently, there are pockets of them spread across Nigeria and attacking vulnerable Christians and Christian leaders.
But the attacks have been on all, irrespective of their religion and tribes, what do you make of this?
Kidnappings of Christian leaders by these deadly herdsmen have more than doubled in the past few years, I am telling you what I know because I lost my brother.
Can you tell how your brother was killed?
My younger brother, Gordon Ihekaozor was killed on the 3rd of May 2019 in our family home in Lagos, while he was trying to stop persons suspected to be killer herdsmen who had come looking for me from gaining entrance into our home. Days before my brother was killed, I was sent death threats through calls and even text messages and even after they killed him.
How did you know they are Fulanis and did you report to the Police or any relevant authority?
They are Fulanis; they spoke in deep Northern Nigerian accent. They still called and taunted me and I took these messages which were written in Arabic language to the police and they dismissed it as unserious, they saw it as a prank by unscrupulous elements who wanted to sow a seed of discord. I became terrified for my life and the safety of my child and I had no choice but to flee Nigeria.
After you reported to the Police, was any arrest or invitation made?
Not a single person was invited and in fact, nobody has been arrested for the killing of my brother, Gordon Ihekaozor, till this day, and even as his killers roam the streets freely.
But, how can you be so sure, they were herdsmen?
Few weeks before my brother was killed, one of the Pastors in my church, Pastor Akomolafe Emmanuel was kidnaped by herdsmen, and he was only released when his family quickly paid ransom after they were warned never to involve the police authorities or the press.
So, how did Pastor Akomolafe regain his freedom?
I will answer your question, but let me finish. This is the case in Nigeria now. Many kidnappings and killings of Christians are never brought to the press or authorities for fear of their loved ones being killed by the kidnappers. Pastor Akomolafe was lucky and is only alive by the grace of God and the sheer greed of his captors whom he says are Fulani herdsmen that told him that they released him because they see him as cash cow and that they’ll plan to abduct him again in the nearest future for money.
But he was released, and not killed…?
He’s just among the lucky few ones that were kidnapped and released. But that was not the case for a Pastor`s wife who was kidnapped and killed in Kaduna recently even after payment of ransom was made. These Fulani herdsmen claim that they have been ordered to kidnap and kill Christians and use payment of ransom to further propagate Islam and build more Islamic schools.
Do you think these killer herdsmen attacking innocent Nigerians are in all parts of the country?
Yes, they are everywhere. These people have been spreading their tentacles across Nigeria. They are everywhere now, killing Christians in the East, West and South. The kidnap of five redeemed church pastors in Ijebu Ode recently lays credence to that, and yet we heard about it because it got to the media. There are so many silent pain and misery of untold stories of kidnappings and killings of Christians who are intimidated into keeping silent, otherwise the herdsmen would return for the grieving families of victims.
What is your call on the Government and relevant agencies?
There is the need for the government, both federal and states to tackle this issue of kidnapping, killings and threats. They should take drastic approach towards handling the menace of killer Fulani herdsmen. I had to leave Nigeria because of the persistent threats to my life. Many Christians are being attacked and persecuted that are not publicised.
Pastor rapes teenage student during ‘deliverance’ in Anambra
T
he Anambra State Police command has arrested a Pastor identified simply as Chukwuma, for raping a teenage student he reportedly lured on the pretence of conducting deliverance on her.
Narrating her ordeal in the hands of the Pastor, the teenage victim said she visited the Pastor alone for deliverance on instruction of her mother who is a petty trader. She further revealed that the suspect promised to pay her school fees prior to the deliverance session.
She said: “My brother who had been attending the church invited me and my mother to come and experience miracles in the church.
“After booking an appointment with us for a deliverance session the following day, I was shocked when the pastor told me that I was observing my monthly menstrual period.
“Immediately I got to the church, the pastor asked me to go and wait for him close to an ATM within the area.
“I actually went without suspecting any foul play, believing his intention was to cash the money for my school fees he had earlier promised to pay.”
The randy Pastor of a church in Ugama Obosi of Idemili North local government area, reportedly came around an hour later requesting that she accompanies him on a visit to some of his colleagues.
She said: “On our way, I started feeling dizzy and the next place I saw myself was in a hotel room where I saw blood stains on the bed sheets.
“It was then it dawned on me that he had drugged and raped me. As I screamed and wanted to leave, he held me and insisted I should enter his car to drop me off.
The girl who was forced to open up to her family about the rape incident following the trauma that ensued, said the Pastor pleaded with her not to tell anyone.
“I was forced to open up having suffered psychological and other traumas which has been affecting my academic performance since after the incident.
“Besides, I find myself always getting moody which have made me restrict my interactions with peers.
“I want the full weight of the law to be meted on the pastor because I know he may have been into such dirty game. He can’t go unpunished,” she narrated soberly.
The Nation reported that Anambra State’s Police Spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said the case has been taken over by the Public complaint response unit (PCRU) Abuja.
You don’t have to be sick
W
elcome to the concluding part of this teaching! I hope you were blessed by last week teaching. Today, we shall focus on: You don’t have to be sick!
From scriptures, we discover that the day Jesus died, He did not only pay the price for our sins; He also paid for our sicknesses. As it is written: But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed (Isaiah 53:5). As they were beating Him, the price for our divine health was being paid. So, we can’t be enslaved again by sickness. We must understand that it is possible to live on earth absolutely free from sicknesses and diseases. In other words, by covenant, we are not supposed to have anything to do with sicknesses and diseases. Therefore, the hour has come for God to separate us from sickness forever! Remember, we are not permitted to go through what people in the world are going through. That is God’s promise in Exodus 15:26: …If thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the Lord thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and wilt give ear to his commandments, and keep all his statutes, I will put none of these diseases upon thee, which I have brought upon the Egyptians: for I am the Lord that healeth thee. Jesus fully paid the price for us to be healthy, strong and sound. The Bible says: For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s (1 Corinthians 6:20). That day, 2,000 years ago when they were beating Him and blood was oozing from His flesh was the same day the price was fully paid for a healthy and strong life. Friends, the price has been paid! We don’t pay for an item twice. No! The price for our liberty is fully paid; the devil cannot reclaim it! Our bodies are now to glorify God, not the devil. So, whatever is not glorifying God in our bodies is making a mockery of the price Jesus paid.
We also understand that one of the blessings that must come our way as a result of service is divine health; blessings always follow service. The Bible records: And ye shall serve the Lord your God, and he shall bless thy bread, and thy water; and I will take sickness away from the midst of thee. There shall nothing cast their young, nor be barren, in thy land: the number of thy days I will fulfil (Exodus 23:25-26). When the Apostles were here on earth, not one of them was ever reported sick. Thus, to know the will of God for us, we should look up to Jesus whom Colossians 1:15 refers to as “the image of the invisible God”. Jesus was never ill; even though He was a workaholic. He was as sound as a stone! Thus, demonstrating to us what divine nature was all about. He never suffered from any ailment. Divine nature was always flowing in His veins. Hence, until we become angry with sickness, we won’t walk in divine health.
Furthermore, we discover that behind every sickness is satan; it is never from God. No! For it is written: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning (James 1:17; see also Job 34:10/12). Friends, as long as we mistake that sickness, disease and affliction to be from God, we remain in bondage. That was what prolonged Job’s suffering; he kept thinking that it was from God. The Bible says: The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly (John 10:10). Jesus does not take anything from us rather He came to give us in excess everything we will ever need in life.
In summary, stop nursing sickness because Jesus has paid the price for our total health package in redemption. Therefore, fight that sickness and give no place to the devil. Friends, it’s time to make a choice. However, to do this, first, you must be born again. Are you born again? If you are not, this is an opportunity to do so. Simply say the following prayer: Lord Jesus, I come to You today. I am a sinner. Forgive me my sins. Cleanse me with Your precious Blood. Today, I accept You as my Lord and personal Saviour. Thank You Jesus for saving me! Now I know I am born again!”
Failed portions, bad roads will soon be fixed, Tunde Lemo assures Nigerians
Chairman Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr. Tunde Lemo has said that the Agency is collaborating with the Nigerian Army and Road Safety Corps to ensure safety on the roads.
Lemo said this during an interactive session with students of Caleb British International School, Abijo, Lekki in the Leadership Mentoring Series.
One of the students, Erica Kombol, asked the FERMA boss on what the Agency is doing about the failed portions along the Abuja/Kaduna road which has led to loss of lives and properties.
Responding, Lemo said, failed portions and bad roads will be fixed, adding that bushes along the road have been cleared to enable travellers see 10/15 km ahead of them.
The former Central Bank Deputy Governor engaged the students during the special programme titled “Leadership Talk” organised by the school with the theme “Be The Best”.
The Guest of Honour was welcomed to the event, by Mrs Linda Olumese, Principal, Primary/Elementary School with a loud ovation from the students. Speaking, he thanked the Proprietor, Dr Ola Adebogun for laying a solid foundation for educational development in Nigeria while adding that he loves mentoring children.
He told the students not to spend all their precious time watching television and surfing the internet for things that would not promote their academic advancement, rather they should spend time in their personal development by studying hard and focusing on things that will help their personal academic development.
Leadership Talk is organised periodically by the school as part of a deliberate plan to raise leaders who will transform their generations.
Being committed to your loved ones
C
ommitment shows the level of responsibility someone has to a course, a person or relationship; it shows your loyalty level. It shows your devotion and dedication. Commitment is bound to take your time and energy. If you fully love your wife, husband, children, father, mother and all those people you refer to as your loved ones, and you are not taking full responsibility, emotional and practical steps to invest into the relationship, I will not see that as full commitment When the Bible says that the man should provide for his household, it is all encompassing. Provision is not only about food, clothes and shelter or education. It includes all family needs. It includes emotional needs also.
Some people never make out time for their spouses and children and when they asked, they would say they were busy looking for what the family would eat.
One of the dictionary definitions of the word commitment says “being bound emotionally/intellectually to a course of action or to another person/other persons.” From God’s point of view and grammatically, being committed to your spouse and children therefore is not just about putting food on their table and paying the bills. You have to be there emotionally for your wife, husband, children and all those you call your loved ones. Proverbs 31:27 says, “She looks well to the ways of her household, and eats not the bread of idleness”. Even as she was not idle, she did not ignore her household. Your household should have your time. Your household should enjoy your feelings of love, laughter and loyalty. Set out time for them from your tight schedule and create quality and quantity time out of the time that is available for you to spend outside your work place. It is a powerful way of demonstrating how deep your love is. Jesus, despite His tight schedule always made out time to be with His disciples alone. As a father or mother, one of your most important duties is how to make your children your disciples. And it is not easy at all to make disciples from afar.
When you make out time for them, you will discover that child needs more encouragement in his/her academics. You will also discover that your spouse is lonely in the marriage and that she needs your friendship. You will even know the areas your children are weak or strong and help in making adjustments. Your consistent contact with them will also make them open up and confide in you. You will surely find friendship with your family members when you spend time with them discussing with them one on one and collectively. Mingle and giggle with them. Show concern when they have issues in their personal lives and family life. That man/woman who is always available in taking care of his/her family is the committed fellow. Commitment and love should always go together. Any love you have for your spouse, children, parents and other loved ones and is not backed up by commitment is not deep enough. Therefore, deliberately try to support your love relationships with emotional and practical steps of commitments. Love you.
My encounter with witches
I
desire to let my readers know some of the activities of witches. I therefore list here under, some of my encounters with witches in the early period of my prophetic ministry. The reality is that the operation of witchcraft in Africa reflects our culture and values and that makes it completely different from how witchcraft is practiced in the western world. The strategies of deliverance must also reflect the operational methods for the deliverance to be effective. In particular, the Monitoring spirit through spiritual labels that makes the victims encounter Promise and Fail is not really in practice among the witches of the western world. Same as the step mother syndrome and other peculiarities of the African culture.
•The woman with matches box
In my first year in the deliverance ministry a lady with her friend came to me for prayer and counseling. As I was praying God showed me a match box inside which the second lady kept the fortune of her husband. I requested the one that actually came for prayer to excuse me. I asked the lady with match box why she seized the destiny of her husband. She just smiled but later frowned and asked me what my business was in the matter. I explained to her that God showed me the box and instructed me to recover the destiny to the owner. She told me her group helped the husband to prosper as a surveyor only for him to marry another wife. Now the man could no longer feed himself. After some persuasion she agreed to table the matter for the release of the husband in their meeting. I gave a deadline upon which I will intervene. She did release the fortune and also went through deliverance. Both she and the husband are now believers.
•The woman dragging goat
I also encountered a woman dragging a goat along Oja Oba market in Akure. God told me the goat represented a young lady who was under severe pain in the hospital. As the woman dragged the goat I approached her and requested for the release of the victim. She answered me with aggression telling me to mind my business. I told her I could call fire on her and she will begin to tell her story to the market people. The victim was her step daughter. She has been doing that to the lady for nine years. We both agree that the lady would be released after a while both herself and the goat disappeared.
•The banker who looses her dresses
A woman who worked in the bank reported to me that her personal belongings like shoes and dresses always got missing whenever she arrived from work. She has a daughter that was around ten years. The daughter was taken to school every morning and would only come back home with the mother after the mother has closed from work. But God told me it was the daughter that took those things. I confronted her and she said it was during the house fellowship in their house that the lady that lead the fellowship put something in the mouth. Since then she could fly anywhere and whatever she touches will move out to wherever she wanted. All the belongings of her mother are in the house of the fellowship master.
v Encounter with witches at Ita Ogbolu
At the commencement of the ministry I was invited to pray in a house at Ita- Ogbolu Ondo State. I went there with five people two of who were prophets. As the two prophets began to prophesy we just saw a big black bird entered the sitting room through the window and beat the chest of the two prophets and flew out. Immediately their voices ceased and they became dumb. God instructed me to go to the backyard of the house where I met two women having a big pot of concoction between them. I lifted up the concoction and broke it invoking Act 13:6-12. I commanded the women to fall down on their knees. By the time I got back upstairs my two prophets have regained their voices. I put the entire house on twenty one days fasting to avert calamity that could result from their attack.
You can inherit peace
P
eace has different definitions. When you understand what peace is you will appreciate what the Lord Jesus Christ said. He said, Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid (John 14:270. What and what constitute this PEACE?
Peace is a stress-free state of security and calmness, feeling of contentment, relaxation. Peace is a sense of balance, harmony and well-being. Peace is like magnetic energy that attracts love and brings joy to the heart. Peace is form of release of anxious feelings, stress, and tension.
Peace is restoration of confidence and equilibrium. Peace is a feeling of security, confidence and faith. Peace is prosperity, success and wholeness. It seems to me that 3 John 2 defines what peace is all about, and that is what the Lord intends for every human being. That scripture says, Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.
Do you now see that you cannot be begging for food or striving to pay school fees or to eat and say you have peace? You cannot feel hungry or pain somewhere in your body and claim you are peaceful. You cannot be worried or tired and exhausted, weak, etc and feel that you have peace. You cannot be breaking a law of the Country or Church and claim you have peace. You can’t be fearful or afraid, or feel insecure and claim to have peace. You cannot be failing in Business, is school or interviews and claim that you have peace. You can now understand what peace is all about, and what the Lord Jesus Christ promised us.
The Lord Jesus emphasised that the peace He is giving us is His own, not the type the world gives. (John 14:27)
How does the world give peace? We have what we call Peace Enforcement Police or Army. They are rushed to where there is crisis to quench the riot and restore normalcy. Some persons that can afford apply for Police or Army Officers to guide and escort them. Does that bring lasting peace and prosperity and peace of mind?
Another way the world gives peace is by drugs or by using what is called Essential Oils for peace, relaxation, contentment and sleep. These oils may not be spiritual but like drugs, will relax and make people sleep or feel satisfied. I know of some persons who say that they only have peace and satisfaction when they take alcohol. That is how the world gives peace. The oils may not be diabolic but natural. Some persons use oil that give them confidence, fearlessness, self-esteem and relaxation. The oil can also boost their confidence and make them stress-free, giving them calming effect. Some oils will give them joy and make them tender-hearted, and make them overcome sadness. These are various ways the world attempts to give peace but that peace in not permanent. Do not forget that peace also entails prosperity.
When the world gives prosperity as a form of financial security, he gives what is called mammon, the Spirit of prosperity from the world. Why did the Lord say one cannot not serve God and mammon (Matthew 6:24)? It is because when the world gives peace as a form of financial security, one must cut corners to be wealthy like, being involved
Do the work of God
“B
ut Jesus answered them; my father worketh hitherto, and I work”.
Beloved, we should realize that as believers, and the chosen ones, our primary duty is to do the work of God of soul winning. This also forms theme of our vision, and mandate as a ministry. This is born out of God’s determination that His work must be done.
God has determined to do His work, whether you like it, or not. Whether you are there or not, His work must be done. It is therefore, a privilege, even to those of us who have made ourselves available to do the work of God. Whether you are young or old; whether you are rich or poor –Jeremiah 1:4-10. Here, prophet Jeremiah was trying to excuse himself from the work of God, by reasoning that he was still a child. God had to remind Him that even before he was conceived from the womb, He has chosen, and ordained him a prophet to do His work.
Mathew chapter 3:9 says ‘’And think not to say within yourselves, we have Abraham to our father; for I say unto you, that God is able of these stones to raise children unto Abraham’’. John the Baptists had to warn the Jews of the Pharisees, and Sadducees stock of the consequences of neglecting the work of God, on the assumption that they have immunity by virtue of being the descendants of Abraham.
He warned them clearly of the dangers, and consequences of neglecting the things of God. And that God have the capacity to do away with them, and even turn stones into human, and they will do His work.
In the light of the above, beloved, it is very loud, and clear that God can use anyone, and can also do away with anyone. LUKE 13:6-7says ‘’He spake also this parable; a certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard; and he came and sought fruit thereon, and found none.
Then said he unto the dresser of his vineyard, behold, these three years I come seeking fruit on this tree, and find none; cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground’’ If you deviate, or fail to the work of God, which is main purpose of your creation, He can do away with you.
So, we must make ourselves available to be used for the work of God. When you make yourself available, and do the work of God, God will also do your work. He will guide you from the enemies, and preserve you for heaven -2 TIMOTHY 4:18-19. The apostle was very sure, and emphatic about what the Lord can do. The Lord will deliver him, and preserve him for heaven.
An insight into destiny
D
estiny is that which God has designed to happen inevitably. Destiny is also the purpose or end to which any person or thing is appointed. It is an unavoidable fate. According to Dikes Barn hart Dictionary, destiny denotes (a) what becomes of a person or thing in the end; one’s lot or fortune (2) what happens in spite of all efforts to change or prevent it.
From the foregoing definitions therefore, one may rightly deduce, spiritually that destiny is the foreordained conclusion of a matter. Destiny is the original decision of God according to the counsel of His will. By these definitions, it is clear that destiny speaks of the end point and not just the beginning.
In God’s perfect balance, destiny weighs greater than life, and it gives value, purpose, and orientation to physical life and it precedes all forms physical activities.
Thus, it is the ultimate reason for living. However, life is indispensable to destiny just as blood is indispensable to life. Just as blood is a custodian of destiny. God forms the destinies of all things and He is in perfect control of all destinies.
These relevant scriptures stand as eloquent attestations to the fact that your purpose on earth is intertwined with your destiny and that your destiny is that which God has written, foreordained, purposed, willed, planned, programmed and counseled for any man, thing or nation.
“Then, the word of the Lord came unto me saying Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee, and before thou came at out forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and ordained thee a prophet unto the nations,” – Jeremiah 1:4 and 5.
The Bible speaking in Psalm 139: 13-16 says; “For thou hast possessed my reins; thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made, marvelous are thy works and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret and curiously wrought in the lowest part of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect, and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned when as yet there was none of them.”
“For I know the thoughts that I think towards you, saith the Lord. Thoughts of peace, and not evil to give you an expected end,” says Jeremiah 29:11. Then said I, lo, I come.(in the volume of the books, it is written of me) to do thy will, O God.”_Hebrew 10:7.
God is the God of plan and purpose. The book of Jeremiah 1:5 says: “Before I formed thee in your mother’s womb, I knew thee.” In other words, He knew everything about your destiny before you were formed in your mother’s womb. He knew your from the beginning and has also purposed and programmed everything, you have come to do in the world.
Just as manufacturers create products with a set goal, God has an objective in mind for your life and destiny. You are created to fulfill a definite purpose on earth. You are not a creature of chance. Your place in life has been predestined and preordained. According to Jeremiah 29:11, God is saying I know the thoughts that I think towards ; I know my plans and programmes for you.
In the spirit also, Isaiah 46:10 says “Declaring the end from the beginning and from the ancient times the things that are not yet done saying my counsel shall stand, and will do all my pleasure.”
Archeologists confirmed 2,000-year-old pilgrimage road built by Pontius Pilate
A
rchaeologists now believe that Jerusalem’s “Pilgrimage Road” was built by none other than Pontius Pilate, the infamous Roman governor of Judea.
The ancient road in the City of David, which was preserved under the ashes of the Roman sack of Jerusalem in 70 [AD], was used by pilgrims to ascend from the Siloam Pool to the Second Temple, according to historical descriptions.
According to research published on Tuesday in the Journal of the Institute of Archaeology of Tel Aviv University, the more than 100 coins found beneath the ancient road prove it must have been completed between 31 and 40 [AD], a period mostly covered by Pilate’s governorship.
According to Dr. Donald Ariel, an archaeologist and coin expert with the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), “Dating using coins is very exact. As some coins have the year in which they were minted on them, what that means is that if a coin with a date on it is found beneath the street, the street had to be built in the same year or after that coin had been minted.”
To further narrow things down, Ariel explained that “statistically, coins minted some 10 years later are the most common coins in Jerusalem,” and that because these coins are not found under the road, “the street was built before their appearance, in other words only in the time of Pilate.”
He suggested the possibility that Pilate had the street built to reduce tensions between the Romans and the Jewish population. Although “we can’t know for sure,” he said, “these reasons do find support in the historical documents.”
Although the excavation of the road began over a century ago following its discovery in 1894 by British archaeologists, over the past six years Israeli archaeologists from the IAA and Tel Aviv University uncovered 350 meters of the road as well as artifacts such as coins, cooking pots, complete stone and clay tools, rare glass items, a dais (a raised platform used for public announcements), and parts of arrows and catapults.
At a dedication ceremony for the unveiling of a section of the road in June, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said the discoveries made at the site as a confirmation of Israeli sovereignty over the City of David.
Before hammering through the final bit of the wall covering the road at the ceremony, Friedman said: “Whether there was any doubt about the accuracy, the wisdom, the propriety of [US] President [Donald] Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, I certainly think this lays all doubts to rest.”
The City of David Foundation, which plans to open the road to the public, funded the excavation and restoration.
The project has been controversial, as it runs underneath some Palestinian homes in eastern Jerusalem, with Palestinian Authority leaders calling the excavation a “war crime” and part of Israel’s “imperialistic Judaization plans.”
