Insecurity, lack of amenities denying youths chance to start life –Archbishop Martins

Augustine University graduates pioneer students

he Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins has urged governments at all level to give priority to creating conducive environment which will enable youths to utilise their talents and learning positively, for national growth.

The Archbishop made the appeal on Thursday, at the graduation ceremony of 32 pioneer graduates of Augustine University, Ilara, Ogun State, which was founded by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

He said: “We cannot fail to use an opportunity such as this to call attention to the need for the creation of the atmosphere necessary for the blooming of talents and the positive use of youthful energy for the growth of our country, Nigeria.”

He pointed out that an atmosphere of insecurity and lack of adequate basic infrastructure cannot be friendly to the young.

“Without prejudice to what government at different levels may be doing, the fact is that insecurity is very much with us in all corners of our country. The problems associated with insecurity, lack of electric power supply, good roads, potable water and decent housing in good quantity are making it impossible for all citizens to live well and are not giving the young ones a leeway to begin their lives,” Archbishop Martins stated.

On that premise, he called on all concerned, the Federal Government and governments at all levels, to do more for the young people in particular and the citizenry in general.

While congratulating the pioneer graduates and thanking them for their excellent conduct on campus, the cleric said: “Now that you have got the tools you need to launch into the deep waters of the world and leave your marks on the sand of time, we ask you to go with courage and determination, lock your focus on positive goals and create in you a disposition for hard work.”

He explained that there is no viable alternative to hard work, no short cut to success adding: “You have to go by the long route of hard work.”

The Archbishop further counseled the graduating youngsters saying: “As you graduate, you go into a country and a world that is at the same time full opportunities as it is not very friendly to the young.”

He, however, advised that if they took advantage of the opportunities and exert themselves using their God-given talents and initiatives, they would be able to surmount the challenges that the world of today throws in their paths.

He continued: “If life throws a lemon at you, be imaginative enough to make lemonade out of it rather than complain and whine about not getting oranges. Do not be enticed into irregular and dangerous migration or drug abuse and never contemplate the cowardly way of suicide that some young people take in our world of today.”

Archbishop Martins also reminded the graduates at the threshold of life that they had been raise with the characteristic Catholic tradition into men and women with philanthropic and altruistic values consistent with University’s motto.

“We hope we have succeeded in giving you three gifts: KNOWLEDGE which derives from learning, INTEGRITY which comes from character and CONFIDENCE which is the fruit of learning and character. Please go with these gifts and conquer the world, make a new world by living out the values inherent in the motto of this hallowed institution. Each of you should be the change that we need in our country.

“Be ambassadors of your alma mater and we look forward to the formation of a strong Alumni Association with you as the foundation members,” the Archbishop further charged.

The event was also an occasion to give special recognitions to the Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos Catholic Archdiocese, His Eminence Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, who conceived the idea of establishing the Catholic university in 2015; which eventually started with 54 students on April 1, 2016.

The Parish Church of the Assumption, Falomo and the Divine Mercy Parish, Lekki Phase I got special accolades for the roles they played in the beginnings of the AUI.

“We pay tribute to the members of the different Committees that saw to the take-off of the University. By the grace of God, some of them are here present with us today and some of them constitute the Board of Trustees and the Governing Councils of the University. We pay our respect to the memory of Sir Molade Okoya Thomas and the memory of Professor Joseph Obemeata who unfortunately passed on to eternal life just a couple of weeks ago. They played very major roles in the preparations for and the take-off of the institution,” Martins added.

The elated Archbishop did not leave out the parents of the fresh graduates as he asked the parents to stand up for special recognition. “For you, the wonderful thirty-two young men and women graduating today, this event is the beginning point for greater achievements in your lives; while for the rest of us, it is a testimony to our faith that with God on our side, we can do great things, it is a victory for resilience and hard work.

“What we celebrate today is also a testimony to faith of the proud parents of these pioneer graduates,” Archbishop Martins said.

