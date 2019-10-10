Internal security: DSS, security administrators brainstorm

As part of measures towards addressing threats to national security, the Federal Government has inaugurated a special training programme for federal and state security administrators.

The training programme being organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in collaboration with the National Institute for Security Affairs (NISS) was aimed at building the capacity of security managers across the country for improved security as well as service delivery.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said the initiative was timely, considering the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the country.

This was as the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, observed that the prevailing security challenges in the country had made improved synergy of policies and strategies more compelling.

According to the SGF, apart from the threat to national security that incidents of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other violent crimes pose, they also resulted in loss of lives and property worth billions of naira.

He noted that the challenges of the time required that citizens took interest in the security affairs of the country, saying same should not be seen as the ‘exclusive preserve’ of security personnel.

Mustapha, however, assured that the Federal Government would not abdicate its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“Nigeria, in recent times, has been entangled in a number of security challenges, which include cultism, armed robbery, cybercrimes, insurgency, banditry, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, among others.

“These challenges have cost the country huge loss of numerous lives and property worth billions of naira. To tackle these security challenges, government has taken far reaching measures both kinetic and non-kinetic, with relative successes being recorded,” the SGF said.

He further stated that; “The current security reality in the country has shown that the business of security is not the exclusive preserve of the security personnel.”

“It is therefore imperative for citizens to take interest in the security affairs of the country.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, DG DSS said the training programme would facilitate ownership of security strategies.

He expressed the hope that participants would emerge security ambassadors at the end of the course.

He said: “The timing for the commencement of the series of trainings is eminent, considering the prevailing security challenges in the federation.

“The situation calls for more synergy in policies and strategies, and the implementation both at the state and federal level.

“The transfer of the skills acquired is extremely critical in promoting security awareness.”

Permanent secretaries, special assistants, as well as directors, were among participants drawn from federal and state levels for the programme.

