Intrigues, as race for AAUA VC hots up

There are hues over the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor for Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) as the race for who becomes the next Vice-Chancellor has reached a peak. But, some stakeholders are insinuating that the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is planning to appoint his brother.

Group: We’ll resist governor’s plans to appoint his brother

SSANU: No one should play politics with selection process

ASUU: It is mere speculation

With less than four months to the expiration of the five-year single tenure of the Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), the race for who becomes the next Vice-Chancellor of the state university, has reached a crescendo.

Following the deadline for the submission of applications for the position, which had since closed on August 4, 2019, no fewer than 25 professors are aspiring to take over the leadership of the ivory tower from Prof. Igbekele Ajigbefun, whose tenure is expected expire on January 3, next year.

But, hues and intrigues have continued to trail the selection process, as stakeholders have rued the plan by the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to appoint his younger brother, Prof. Kayode Akeredolu, as the next Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Meanwhile, going by the criteria or requirements set by the Governing Council for the Vice-Chancellor position, the would-be applicants to fill the position as specified in the advertisement for the job, must hold a PhD and be a renowned Professor with at least five years post professorial qualification from a recognised and acclaimed university anywhere in the world.

Besides, such candidate, based on the criteria, must also have the capacity to provide leadership in all aspects of university life; as well as possess a distinguished record of scholarship as evidenced by publications in top ranking journals, local and international; must have international reputation as an academic; a team-leadership style of management and a commitment to work as constructive team-player.

Part of the conditions set by the council are that the candidate must show proven ability and capacity to attract grants and funding for the university and as well must have occupied sensitive academic and administrative positions in the university system.

Also for utmost consideration is that, the university would prefer a Vice-Chancellor, who will push and sustain the tempo of its soaring heights as the best state university in the country, a position it has maintained for the third consecutive time, and which ranked as the ninth best university in Nigeria and 3048 in the world, based on current Webometric Ranking of World Universities table.

However, on the five-year post professorial requirement, some stakeholders wondered why an institution like Adekunle Ajasin University should come down as low as demanding five years post professorial qualification for would-be Vice-Chancellor, when many other universities set 10 years for a candidate before they could occupy the coveted position.

Meanwhile, of the 25 applicants vying for the plump job, seven are currently in the institution. Among them are the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Olugbenga Ige; the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic, Prof. Yemisi Adebowale; Prof. V. O. Olumekun from Faculty of Sciences; Prof. C. L. Daramola; Dean, Post Graduate Studies, Prof. Afolabi Ayenigbara; and Prof. Bayo Oludoro from Faculty of Law.

Others in the race from other institutions are Prof. Temiloluwa Ologunorisa, a Professor of Climatology from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and a graduate of Harvard University, who had also served as a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo; Prof. Adetula from the United States of America, who is also among the applicants.

Another applicant vying for the position include Prof. Kayode Akeredolu from the Department of Physical Education, Lagos State University (LASU), who is currently on Sabbatical at the Adekunle Ajasin University, is also the younger brother to the Ondo State Governor and Visitor to the university, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Specifically, the emergence of Prof. Akeredolu as one of the applicants has continued to raise questions among some stakeholders in the university project, who have cast doubt on the integrity and transparency of the selection process.

Following this, there have been claims and counter-claims by stakeholders and members of the university community, who alleged that the governor was planning to favour or foist his brother on the university as the next Vice-Chancellor.

According to them, “All this is being done to ensure that the governor’s younger brother gets the university’s plum job considering the political cloak and interests attached.”

Worried by this development, a socio-political group, under the aegis of the Ondo Youths Assembly, who described such move as unacceptable, has also warned against any alleged ploy by the governor to appoint his younger brother as the Vice-Chancellor of the university, insisting that such move would be vehemently rebuffed.

However, piqued by the development, the group in a statement had also vowed to work against the governor for his second term ambition, if he insisted on imposing his younger brother, Prof. Kayode Akeredolu on the system as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, named after the Second Republic Governor of the defunct Ondo State, the Late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

The group, in a statement signed by its Chairman and the Secretary, Kolawole Ogunruku and David Orimisan respectively, frowned at the governor’s plans to install his brother at all cost as the next Vice-Chancellor, a move which they described as an attempt to make a mediocre of a glowing ivory tower that can boast of competent and brilliant academia and scholars.

The statement reads in part: “We have it on good authority that Prof. Akeredolu was the fifth on the list of scholars who have shown interest in the position. We will, however, not fold our hands and allow what happened during the administration of his friend and predecessor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, who appointed his younger brother, Prof. Femi Mimiko as the Vice-Chancellor of the university to repeat itself.

“Ondo State belongs to all and every one of us. A situation where a governor uses his fiat and position to appoint members of his immediate family into position of authority, using his position, will not augur well for the overall interest and development of the state, and this will no longer be accepted and tolerated.

“We are not unaware that there have been a plethora of complaints about the way and manner in which Mr. Governor has been administering the state in the last three and half years. He was the first governor of the state that will increase students’ school fees by more than 500 per cent; stopped payment of the WAEC registration fees for senior secondary school students; imposed heavy tax regime on hapless people of the state; and lately the forceful retirement of Permanent Secretaries to pave way for his kinsman to become the Head of Service (HoS) of the state.

“His latest resolve to impose his brother as the Vice-Chancellor will be resisted by all means by the good people of the state. The governor should know that this state belongs to all of us. We are also stakeholders not only in the state, but also in the party. The era of pushing everybody out of the party is over. He should do the right thing without being compelled or forced to do it.”

According to the statement, Governor Akeredolu has directed the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council the institution, Dr. Tunji Abayomi to commission a consultant that will conduct interview and screening for the aspirants, and has directed him that the consultant must ensure that his brother’s name should be among the three names to be recommended to him for appointment as the Vice-Chancellor, as the Governor and Visitor, for final approval.

The group further expressed the conviction that it would not be too late for Governor Akeredolu to see the reason he should not appoint his brother as the vice-chancellor, adding that the institution could not afford another crisis it witnessed during the administration of Prof. Femi Mimiko as the Vice-Chancellor.

“We recall that Prof. Femi Mimiko not only suspended at will, but he also sacked some of the lecturers on flimsy excuses. Throughout his tenure in the institution, he was always in conflict with one union or the other. He was able to do this because his brother was the governor of the state and Visitor to the university. Now, a repeat of this is in the offing; Mr. Akeredolu is already following that footstep of his friend and predecessor in office.

“He has appointed the Head of Service (HoS) from Owo, his town, who is his friend and now he also wants to appoint his younger brother as the Vice-Chancellor, if care is not taken. This we will resist with all that we have at our disposal,” they threatened.

But, the university lecturers, under their umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), AAUA’s chapter, has described such claim as a mere speculation and allegation that could not presently be substantiated.

The Chairman of the union, Dr. Simeon Ehiabhi, said: “As a matter of principle, ASUU as a union does not struggle or interfere to know who should be the Vice-Chancellor. We, as a union, are ready to work and support whoever is appointed, provided he or she is ready to work with the union.”

However, since the Council has neither screened or shortlisted any of the candidates for the position, the allegation that the governor wanted to appoint his younger brother as the Vice-Chancellor of the university, he hinted, was still a mere speculation which ASUU would not have anything to do with, because the union do not work on speculation or imagination.

“Everything is still a speculation and not until the fact emerged the union cannot say anything on it, because those who are claiming this are only speculating. The Council, to our knowledge has not even commenced the screening or interviewing of the candidates. So, how do they come about this, in the first instance? And, since that has not been done, ASUU will not act on speculation or impulse,” Ehiabhi added.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, while reacting to the development, stated that the “immediate past governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko did it when he appointed his younger brother, a Professor and a very brilliant scholar as Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University.

“Some of us never found that offensive because we do not believe that Prof. Femi Mimiko, one of the best brains you can find in this clime should be excluded from a process because he is a younger brother of a governor.

“Now, because the incumbent governor also has a younger brother, who is a professor, they expect him as the proprietor of the university to issue a statement banning or disqualifying Prof. Kayode Akeredolu from showing interest or applying for the position of Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University. The governor will not do that and we don’t believe anyone will want to do that.

“But, if they think the governor will impose his younger brother, the governor is not like them. It will be preposterous for the governor to say his younger brother is not qualified. If the man (Prof Akeredolu) is interested and qualified, who is going to stop him?”

Like his ASUU counterpart, the Chairman of the university’s chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mr. Tope Famuti, said he did not see anything wrong in appointing Prof. Akeredolu, if he is qualified and met the requirements for the position.

He, however, insisted that though the appointment of Vice-Chancellor was not the unions’ matter, but strictly that of the Governing Council, adding that it is not a political issue.

The SSANU leader said: “There are procedures in every university concerning the appointment of Vice-Chancellor. There is a process and it is strictly the Council’s matter. In fact, anyone can be appointed a Vice-Chancellor provided the extant rules of that particular university for such appointment are met and followed, as well as the due process for selection of Vice-Chancellor is followed.

“The governor has the prerogative as the Visitor to the university to choose one of the three candidates, whose names are submitted to him by the Council after the screening and interview by the panel saddled with such responsibility.”

On the claim that the governor is planning to foist his younger brother on the university community as the next Vice-Chancellor, Famuti said the union was not aware of such and that there has not been any crisis in the institution over the appointment of Vice-Chancellor in the institution.

“No one or group should bring sentiment or undue politicking into the selection process,” he stressed, insisting: “Appointment of Vice-Chancellor is not a union matter, and there is nothing like crisis or controversy in the university under the guise of selection or appointment of the next helmsman for the ivory tower.”

