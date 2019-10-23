Investor protection fund germane to boosting market confidence

The sustenance of Investor Protection Fund (IPF) will bolster confidence in the capital market. Chris Ugwu writes

t the Nigerian Stock Exchange like its counterparts world over, corporate governance is one of the key elements in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investor confidence.

An effective corporate governance system within an individual company and across an economy as a whole helps to provide a degree of confidence that is necessary for proper functioning of a market economy.

Sound corporate governance helps to lower the cost of capital, and firms are encouraged to use resources more efficiently, thereby strengthening growth.

Meanwhile, the degree to which corporations observe basic principles of good corporate governance is an important factor for investment decision.

However, in Nigeria, lapses in adherence to these principles have contributed mainly to crisis in the Nigerian Stock Exchange, even as most countries have recovered from the global financial meltdown.

Investors cannot forget in a hurry the unreasonable manipulation of share prices, which firms, in collaboration with dealing members of the exchanges and other financial institutions, indulged themselves, a despicable practice that saw the market bubble to a peak on March 5, 2008, with market capitalisation and index hitting N13 trillion and 66,371.20 points respectively only to reverse speedily to N6.957 trillion and 31,450.78 by December, 2008.

It is, therefore, not surprising that market regulators have continued to wield the big stick by penalizing some companies especially for market infractions and also finding ways to reward investors who incurred losses as a result of wrong doing by dealing member firms and other quoted companies of the Exchange.

On of such was the launch of Investors Protection Fund (IPF).

Investors Protection Fund

The IPF is a statutory fund established pursuant to Section 197 of the ISA to compensate investors who suffer pecuniary loss arising from the revocation or cancellation of the registration of a dealing member firm by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); the insolvency, bankruptcy or negligence of a dealing member firm of the Exchange; and defalcation committed by a dealing member firm or any of its directors, officers, employees or representatives in relation to securities, money or any property entrusted to, or received or deemed received by the dealing member firm in the course of its business as a dealing member firm.

The NSE had on September 21, 2012 inaugurated the new board of the fund, with the late Gamaliel Onosode as the chairman.

Also, the Securities and Exchange Commission, in January 2014, approved the proposed rules to govern the fund.

However, following the demise of Onosode, the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2016 appointed Mr. Lawrence Fubara Anga as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees.

In line with the provisions of part XIV of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2007, which requires the NSE to establish and maintain an investor protection fund, the NSE launched its IPF with about N625 million in the coffers as at 2013.

The SEC had in 2015 also inaugurated a National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF) worth N5 billion.

The then SEC Director-General, Mounir Gwarzo, at the ceremony, explained that NIPF would complement the existing Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Investor Protection Fund (IPF).

Gwarzo said that the global financial challenges made the new NIPF imperative in the nation’s capital market.

Gwarzo described NIPF as a trust scheme established to compensate investors, like those involved in private placements, not covered under the existing IPF administered by NSE.

Previous worries

However, many investors had expressed concerns over the feasibility, accessibility and compensation process of the fund.

A former National Coordinator, Independent Shareholders Association (ISAN), Sir. Sunny Nwosu, had said that retail investors were not aware of the fund.

Nwosu said that the shareholders’ representative on the IPF board was not appointed by the shareholders to represent their interest, but was selected by the NSE.

He said that the fund lacked credibility because nobody had benefited from it over the years.

Nwosu also said that domestic investors had suffered untold hardship between 2008 and 2010 and needed to be compensated.

Also, the President, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, said that besides the constitution of the board, approval of the rules, investor education on the benefits and those eligible were necessary.

Okezie said that many investors left the market because they did not know their rights and needed to be enlightened.

He lamented the failure of the regulators to provide information until when there was a problem, adding that investors needed to be carried along by the market regulators.

Beneficiaries get N66m in 3yrs

Some investors who suffered pecuniary losses due to activities of capital market operators have so far been compensated by Board of Trustees of Investor Protection Fund IPF with N65.58 million during the past three years.

Investigation by New Telegraph showed that pursuant to Part XIV of the Investment and Securities Act 2007 (ISA), compensated a total of 62 claims valued at N15.42 million bringing it to a total of N65.58 million paid out to beneficiaries within the past three years.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, who is also a trustee of the IPF, said: had said “This milestone gives me great pleasure as it affirms our commitment to the continuous development of initiatives that will bolster confidence in the capital market. Though the compensation payment may not be a complete restoration, it is a show of good faith on our part to investors. I thank the Board of Trustees for their guidance and commitment, the claimants for their valuable patience, and all other stakeholders for their contributions towards the success of this exercise.”

SEC’s stance

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it was determined to ensure capital market investors were adequately protected in all transactions.

This was stated by Acting Director General of the SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, during a meeting with the Association of Corporate Trustees in Abuja recently.

Uduk, who was represented by Acting Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr. Isyaku Tilde, said it was the responsibility of the commission to ensure that investors are not short changed in any transactions.

She, therefore, urged them to participate to grow the market.

Uduk said to this end, the commission was taking steps to reduce transaction costs in a bid to ensure investors do not bear unnecessary costs.

According to her, “we are doing a lot to boost investors’ confidence in our market. But I want to say that both local and foreign investors are very good for the market. For instance, the foreign investors, because they trade their shares all of the time it leads to price discovery as against the local investors that just takes a long term view on their investments.

“Investors’ fears can be two-fold; firstly, they could be afraid because they feel that capital market operators will mismanage their investments, secondly, it is looking at the volatility of the market that makes investors sceptical.

“For the first scenario, we have a number of initiatives that we have put in place to boost investors’ confidence. We have the e-dividend mandate system, the direct cash settlement as well as multiple subscriptions in place. For the second category, investors have to take ownership of their investments. They have to be able to monitor their investments, attend annual general meetings as well as read the annual reports sent out to them.”

The acting DG said investors were also protected through the National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF) Risk Based Supervision that enables the commission to supervise operators to do the right thing.

According to her, the complaints management framework enables investors to know where to complain to and how long it takes for such complaints to be resolved. For those of the investors that are averse to risks, they should get their financial advisers to tell them where to invest.

“We also advise retail investors to invest in Collective Investment Schemes and Mutual Funds because those are managed independently by professionals and they are diversified thereby reducing risks. We are committed to protecting investors in the work we do. We will keep working on our rules and the possibility of amending them when the need arises, we want more transparency in the market so that investors will feel comfortable and the market can be better,” Uduk added.

Operators’ take

Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, in a telephone chat with New Telegraph, described the development as a step in a right direction that will help to bring sanity in the local bourse.

Eze noted that the foundation of a successful market was integrity and where there is integrity, investors feel confident that their funds are safe.

To Mr. Olabisi Peter, an independent shareholder, the compensation will boost investors’ confidence and help bring both local and foreign investors back to the volatile capital market.

He noted that to build a world class market, the SEC and NSE should focus more on investor protection, the restoration and sustenance of investors’ confidence in the market.

Last line

However, if investors lose confidence in the capital market, the ability of the market to mobilise and channel long-term funds, which are vital for economic development, will be a mirage.

The bold step will bring the much needed sanity to the market as both local and foreign investors will feel protected and confident to participate when a market is perceived to be fair, efficient and transparent with a strong enforcement regime.

