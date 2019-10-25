IPPIS: ASUU asks NASS to resist FG’s directive

The Lagos Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, vowed to use all legitimate means to compel the Federal Government to rescind its decision on the implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) on its members.

The union also asked the National Assembly to join it in resisting all attempts by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to incorporate university lecturers’ wage into the IPPIS.

The ASUU Coordinator, Lagos Zone, Prof. Olusiji Sowande, at a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, warned against actions that could again disrupt the nation’s academic calendar.

He said the IPPIS was deficient in terms of programming and expertise required to cater for the workings of the university system.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently directed that any worker not captured on the IPPIS would no longer receive salary from the end of October.

As a result, ASUU leaders at the university levels had commenced the mobilisation of members for an action against the Federal Government.

But briefing reporters, Sowande, who was flanked by the other union leaders, including Dr Adesola Nasir, Dr Dele Ashiru and Dr Adebayo Oni, said the government’s directive on IPPIS was not in line with the establishment laws of the universities.

He declared that rather than reduce corruption, the intention of IPPIS is to centralize payroll and escalate corruption by some elements in government.

Sowande also lamented the alleged truncation of the process of renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, warning the government against stretching the patience and understanding of lecturers to the elastic limit.

He said: “It is not our wish that the academic calendar would be disrupted again within a short time. Our members are extremely agitated and are ready to use all legitimate means to compel government to do what is right.

“Patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians are called upon to prevail on government to respect the laws governing universities and not only resume the renegotiation process, but speed it up. Sincere and positive response of government will prevent another round of crisis in the Nigerian university system.

“Our union should not be held responsible for any avoidable disruption of academic and other activities in the Nigerian public universities if government fails in its responsibilities.”

Also speaking, Ashiru, who is the ASUU Chairman in University of Lagos, said the IPPIS was a breach of the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act 2003, passed by the National Assembly.

Insisting that a presidential directive or government policy cannot supersede an extant law of the federation, Ashiru urged the National Assembly to join forces with those championing constitutionalism in the country.

He said; “At the soul of this struggle is the rabid determination by a draconian government to bring everything under its claws. For so long we have been challenging the question of overcentralization in Nigeria.

“This is also another manifestation of government trying to overreach itself by bringing all government ministries, agencies, departments and now including autonomous universities under the direct control of one single individual, who calls himself the Accountant-General of the Federation; accounting for nothing.

“Over the years, billions of hard-earned resources in Nigeria have been fleeced by individual and corporate organizations under the direct supervision of the unaccounting Accountant-General of the Federation.

“A presidential directive or a government policy cannot supersede an extant law of the federation. To allow that to happen is to encourage crippling fascism and dictatorship in the system. That is why ASUU is frontally, totally and absolutely against a draconian directive that seeks to erode a law properly passed by the National Assembly. And that is also a challenge for constitutionalism in Nigeria.

“The National Assembly must rise in defence of the law they freely passed since 2003 to allow an individual who superintends over corruption in Nigeria and is finding scapegoats in those who dare to challenge the draconian policy. It’s a challenge to the National Assembly and our union is waiting to see how they rise to this occasion.

“To allow IPPIS to stand is a total abrogation of that law, a violation of constitutionalism and the principles of fundamental human rights and rule of law which the President himself swore to defend.”

Like this: Like Loading...