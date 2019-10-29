IPPIS: ASUU seeks intervention of Senate

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday took its campaign against the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to the upper chamber of the National Assembly and urged the lawmakers to prevail on the Federal Government to exempt the universities from the centralised payroll platform.

President of ASUU, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, who led a delegation to a meeting with the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said they were at` the National Assembly to solicit the cooperation of the parliament on the vexed issue, following the insistence of the government to drag the universities into the scheme compulsorily.

Ogunyemi argued that the IPPIS was not only a violation of universities’ autonomy but against Federal Government’s Agreements with ASUU.

He said that given the peculiarities, nature and structure of Nigerian Universities, bringing then on board IPPIS would have unpleasant consequences to the ivory towers. According to Ogunyemi, compelling universities to enrol on the IPPIS’ platform, contradicts the principle of the superiority of the Governing Council in the control and management of university funds, and employment and promotion of staff.

“Universities all over the world have a tradition of independence and complete separation from the structure of the civil service. The attempt to bring Nigerian Universities under a general practice that is meant for the civil service will not only undermine University Autonomy; it will also infringe on Academic Freedom, and consequently retard the efforts of our country to develop the much sought-after knowledgebased economy.

In particular, ASUU would like to draw the attention of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to the Principle of University Autonomy as enshrined in section 2AA of the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act 2003. “Universities are universal in nature and origin.

The composition of the staff and students is expected to have international outlook. IPPIS as currently implemented requires a staff to travel to Abuja for physical biometric data capture if by any chance such a staff could not be available during the time the IPPIS personnel visited for the exercise.

Should a University anywhere in Nigeria employ an international scholar, such an employee must make him or herself physically available in Abuja for his/ her data capture before he/ she begins to enjoy any payment for his/her service. The employee’s payment is often delayed by several months by the IPPIS office. In addition, it requires the staff to bear the cost of travel and accommodation to Abuja.

