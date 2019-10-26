Islamic group: Don’t attack non-Muslims, Igbos over Kano 9

The National Council of Ahlul-Sunah Islamic Group (Majilis Atta’awun), has called for the prosecution of culprits who abducted nine Muslim children in Anambara State, cautioning Muslim Umma across the country against attacking Christians and Igbos in their domains.

Chairman of the group, Shiek Abba Adam Koki, who spoke at a press conference in Kano, on the abduction and forceful conversion to Christianity of the nine children, said: “We wish to appeal to Muslim Umma and the general public that they should not allow emotions to becloud their judgement. We knew that not all Christians are involved in criminal behaviour.”

Koki said many adherents of Christianity were decent and peace loving, noting that such Christians would never descend so low as to seize, convert and sell Muslims children.

The group, which condemned the converting of the children to Christianity after they were sold as slaves, said the issue must be taken seriously to prosecute those behind the heinous actions.

He said: “Therefore, the general public should dispassionately separate the wheat from chaff, so as not to allow the incident degenerate to animosity between them and their Christian neighbours neither should it ignite spontaneous attacks on non-indigenes in Muslims majority areas.”

Like this: Like Loading...