It’s time for governance as politics is over – Albert

Senator Bassey Albert represents Akwa Ibom North East at the National Assembly. In this interview with TONY ANICHEBE, he speaks on the need for a harmonious working relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government and his relationship with Governor Udom Emmanuel, among other issues

As the leader of the Akwa Ibom Caucus in the National Assembly, how do you network with others to protect and advance the interest of Akwa Ibom State as regards projects and programmes of the Federal Government?

Our basic responsibility as parliamentarians is to make laws. Law making is our cardinal objective and primary responsibility. We will be adjudged and measured by the number of laws each of us contributed in making. It is not necessary that you must be the initiator of the law since it is collective responsibility. While lawmakers at all organs of government make laws, the executive implements them, while the judiciary interprets the law. In the course of law making, there are other things that play out depending on the platform you find yourself. First, is the ability to attract government’s attention to the plight of your people back home. It is on that basis that one can measure if one is a good representative. I want to thank God for the opportunity given to us to represent our people and also thank our people for finding us fit and capable to represent them at National Assembly. We are synergizing with our colleagues across the country to ensure the best for them. We will do our best to leave the stage better than we met it.

In your first term in the Senate, you headed the Committee on Gas. What would you say were the achievements of that committee?

I must thank the former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, for finding me capable then to head that committee. I always tell people that once God gives you an opportunity, you must take advantage of it and add value. We made tremendous achievements during our oversight functions of that sector and they are there for all to see. We were able to frame a gas policy for the country. We were able to strengthen the country’s Gas Master Plan, which brought about the privatization by the present administration and of course I sponsored the Gas Flaring Bill that was passed into law by the Senate. I think my elevation to the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry was because of my performance as Chairman of the Committee on Gas in 8th Senate. The challenges no doubt are enormous, but we are making progress with God who has already taken the centre stage. We are striving to leave a foot-print for all to see and also to make the state proud.

Your leadership of that committee must have opened your eyes to the challenges of the region…

When I was announced as the Chairman of the Upstream Oil and Gas Sector, it didn’t come to me as a surprise. It is one of the four top committee positions in the Senate and National Assembly. In the House of Representatives, the Upstream chairman went to the north, the Downstream chairman went to the North and only the Gas committee was given to Delta State. Even in the Senate, the Downstream went to the North and only Gas committee went to Delta State, but the Senate President insists that I must drive the industry for Nigerians to see a positive change and we are already working. It is a huge responsibility and I must tell Niger Deltans that we must take advantage of the opportunities God has given to us. In the next couple of weeks, we will tour the entire installations to know how our people are coping with the oil and gas exploration. A lot is in the offing and we are desirous of doing our best to leave the industry far better than we met it. I can assure the people of Niger Delta that the 9th Senate is working for their good and will improve the living standard of the people.

Fifty-nine years after, will you rate Nigeria as a great nation or one still struggling for survival?

I always make it clear that I have high hopes for this country and also have seen great hope on the horizon. Nigeria has been desirous of leadership and I pray that God will give us leaders who will work for the good of the country. One of the good leaders I have seen is President Muhammadu Buhari. He believes in the greatness of this country. He may not be perfect, but has great love for Nigeria. I believe that those who will come after him will also do their best to alleviate the sufferings of the masses. We must collectively work together to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria. The leadership of the country must be seen as a collective responsibility and we must stop the blame-game. Nigerians who trusted us with their mandate are also waiting to see the manifestation of that decision. The interest of our people should remain paramount at all times. As a member of the National Assembly under the leadership of the impactful Ahmed Lawan, I can assure you that we are doing everything possible to alleviate the suffering of our people. This National Assembly is going to be different from the last one because one of the contentious issues, which surrounded the emergence of the leadership of the last one, is not there this time around. We believe the Senate should allow the President the opportunity on the choice of leadership to avoid blaming anybody if he fails. He has been given all he wants and we are ready to support him to the latter to ensure that he implements all his policies and programme for the benefit of all.

Early in the life of this administration, you moved a motion demanding the President to immediately send list of ministers to the Senate for screening. What motivated that action?

I did that to clear road for the quicker implementation of his plan for the country and avoid the blame-game of the past. When his failure were blamed on lack of having his cabinet in place on time, so it was a patriotic action and barely a week after, to the glory of God, the list was sent to the Senate for screening.

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal recently affirmed your election, but your opponent believes that he will get justice at the Court of Appeal. Do you feel disturbed or distracted by his action?

I am not disturbed because it is his right to do so, but I am confident that even if he takes the matter to the court of heaven, it will not change. I wish him well, while serving my people with the greatest sense of responsibility. Their support has strengthened me.

There are speculations that you have parted ways with Governor Udom Emmanuel. How would you react to that?

My relationship with the governor is fantastic. The governor is my brother, my confidant, my mentor and my leader. I don’t have any issues with him and anybody waiting for us to quarrel will wait till infinity. Udom and I are working together for the good of our people and I hold him in a very high esteem and he respects me too. We have a mutual relationship and my support for him during the 2019 election was what my people mandated me to do. The people of Uyo Senatorial District overwhelming resolved that Udom’s second term was not negotiable and as their senator, I could not do otherwise since you cannot move without the followers. I was only the voice after the leaders met and resolved to support him.

You worked under former Governor Godswill Akpabio as commissioner. What isyour take on his appointment as Minister for Niger Delta?

One of the things I want to say to Senator Akpabio is to inform him that once again, he has the opportunity to work for the unity of the state. Another one is to remind him that it is time for governance and people must benefit from voting President Buhari for a second term, which gave him the platform to become a minister. The same applies to Governor Emmanuel and I, who emerged through the peoples’ support. We must work for the collective good of the people as politics is over and it is time for governance. I will not be a party to any group that will play politics with the collective destiny of Akwa Ibom people.

The 2023 elections are more than three years away, but speculations are rife that you have thrown your hat in the ring for the governorship of Akwa Ibom State. What is your reaction to that?

I think it is too early to bring this discourse. All I can say is that from the bottom of my heart, I see that year as one in the hands of the Almighty God and He will manifest his glory and power in 2023. I will abide by the wishes of my people when that time comes. This is time for governance and the governor needs a serene environment to succeed. It is only God that knows tomorrow, so let’s leave the 2023 matter in His hands.

There is the fear that you will join the All Progressives Congress (APC) if Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fails to give you its governorship ticket in 2023. How true is that?

I am going to stay in PDP for life.

