Sports
I’ve no plans for Nigeria’s coaching job for now — Jo Bonfrere
Johannes Bonfere, the coach of Nigeria’s Dream Team I, which won gold medal at the Atlanta ’96 Olympics, said on Monday that he had no plan to assume any coaching job in Nigeria for now.
Bonfrere told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that his frequent visits to Nigeria to watch some games involving the national teams were mere visits because of his love for the country.
Bonfrere was also seen on the stand during Nigeria’s matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and watched the Super Eagles play during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
The Dutch tactician, who took over from his boss, Clemens Westerhof, also came to cheer the home-based Super Eagles up at the Agege Stadium on October 19, during the reverse fixtures with the Hawks of Togo.
Bonfrere said that the visits were not to seek any coaching job.
“I am in Nigeria to follow some football games and to see the national team play that is the reason I am always in Nigeria.
“I have yet to think if I will take up any coaching job with Nigeria, that is my stand for now. I love the team and I am passionate about Nigeria,” he said.
On the performance of the Super Eagles Team B that won 2-0 against the Hawks of Togo, which was not enough to cancel out their 1-4 defeat in Lome, Bonfrere said the team lacked technical debt.
“I see that the players are playing very well, but playing too much long balls to the Togolese in their 16 yard box was not too good against a Togolese team with seven defenders.
“If the team is smarter, with the ball, they would have made use of other alternatives because the main striker cannot do anything with his leg which suggested his substitution.
“They should have made use of the flanks instead of the middle to give passes because attacking from a sideline is much dangerous to attack from the backline,” he said.
Sports
EPL: Mourinho, Solskjaer slam Klopp
The journey from the bench to the pundit’s studio is so quick in the modern game that some could be forgiven for thinking Manchester United had two managers after Sunday’s game.
Manchester United had a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford.
So, after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticised Manchester United’s tactics and said their opening goal should have been ruled out for a foul, he received a surprising response, reports Reuters.
It came not only from his Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but also Jose Mourinho.
Mourinho was in charge of the club until he was sacked in December last year.
Klopp had made some pointed comments about the way Solskjaer set Manchester United up with a 5-3-2 formation and the way they focused on frustrating his side.
They had won all eight of their previous matches in the 2019/2020 English Premier League (EPL).
“Manchester United had momentum in the first half because they were purely there to defend against us,” said Klopp, who has yet to win at Old Trafford with Liverpool.
“Since I’m in England Manchester United always played like this,” he continued.
“I’m not the person who should be frustrated by Manchester United’s style. In the last years they just defend. That’s how it is, it’s no criticism, it’s just a fact,” he added.
“When you think Manchester United versus Liverpool, you think both teams attacking. But it’s not,” he said.
Solskjaer rejected the suggestion his team were defensive, saying they had been set up to pressure and attack.
And, he quickly received some support from his predecessor, who was more than once accused of “parking the bus” at Anfield.
Mourinho said Klopp had clearly not enjoyed the way Manchester United made the game difficult for Liverpool.
“He didn’t like the menu. He likes meat and he got fish. So, he was not happy,” said Mourinho, who noted that Solskjaer’s tactics had worked.
“They are of course much stronger against opponents who give them a chance of transitions and counter-attacks. Manchester United didn’t do that. And he didn’t like the menu.”
“They were organised. They had a plan. You can agree or disagree, but they had a game plan, they stuck to it.
“If I was Ole I would be proud, and a little bit frustrated, because I think the boys gave everything,” said Mourinho who had heard his name sung by Manchester United fans in the Stretford end.
Klopp was also upset that referee Martin Atkinson had not seen what he considered a foul by Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi
This was at the start of the move that led to Manchester United’s goal.
The German was annoyed that VAR had not overturned the goal but Solskjaer; unsurprisingly perhaps, felt the referee was correct in his verdict.
“Foul? No chance. We’re not playing basketball. He touched him, but it’s not a clear and obvious error,” he said.
Sports
Zenith Bank Basketball Women’s Final 8: MFM claim first win, blow out Black Gold
L
agos-based MFM claimed their first victory at the Zenith Women’s Basketball League National Final 8 on Sunday with a 97-31 blowout of Black Gold at Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.
Both teams went into Sunday’s game winless in their first two games, but MFM were far too strong for the newly formed Black Gold. The Lagos club, sponsored by the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Church, won all the four quarters comfortably.
MFM had lost their opening game of the Final 8 by 71-46 to Air Warriors on Friday and followed up with another 56-61 defeat to Dolphins on Day 2 on Saturday. But they raced to an early lead in the first quarter on Sunday, scoring triple of their opponents’ points to take a 23-7 lead.
The Lagos club increased their lead to 48-13 in the second quarter and were 71-25 up at the end of the third quarter.
The impressive Blessing Obente of MFM led the game’s scoring with 20 points, with Oluchi Nzeekwe contributing 14 points to the Lagos club’s big win.
Despite their defeat, Black Gold’s Hembem Wandoo got 12 points and five rebounds. MFM’s Motunrayo Subair got a game-high nine rebounds.
Black Gold are effectively out of contention for the final having lost all three group games: 84-35 to Dolphins on Friday, 87-58 to Air Warriors on Saturday and Sunday’s defeat to 97-31 loss MFM.
The competition, which started last Friday, will end with the final on Thursday. Monday is a day off for the teams as sponsor Zenith Bank hosts the teams at its corporate headquarters and organises clinics and workshops for the officials.
The champion of the competition and runners-up will qualify to represent Nigeria at the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Champions Cup qualifiers in Cotonou from 28 October to 3 November.
Sports
Nigeria vs Benin: Multiple injury boost for Eagles
The Super Eagles have been handed multiple injury boost ahead of the double header Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho in November.
Four key players of the team, Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina, Samuel Kalu and Oghenekaro Etebo were forced to pull out of the last friendly game against Brazil due to injury but they have all returned to action with their various clubs in Europe.
Leganes of Spain defender, Omeruo, pulled out of the friendly game after picking up an injury before his club’s home game against Levante on October 5.
The former Chelsea star however played the full 90 minutes in his club’s 2-0 loss against Getafe at the weekend getting a yellow card in the game.
Torino defender, Ola Aina, also missed the game in Singapore with a domestic accident but returned to the bench against Williams Troost-Ekong’s Udinese, although he was on the bench for the duration of the game.
Bordeaux winger Kalu played his ninth appearance in the French Ligue 1 this season after he was selected by manager Paulo Sousa in the club’s 1-0 home loss against Saint-Etienne on Sunday. He played 55 minutes before he was substituted for Hwang Ui-Jo.
Former Warri Wolves midfielder, Etebo was a late withdrawal from the Nigeria squad for this month’s friendly, he however played the entirety of Stoke City’s 2-0 win against Fulham.
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, will be happy with the return of the players as he continue to strategise ahead of the qualifiers.
Sports
Man United join Osimhen race
P
remier League giants Manchester United have reportedly joined La Liga champions Barcelona in the quest to land Super Eagle and Lille forward Victor Osimhen in the coming transfer window.
According to reports in the French media, the Nigerian international has many suitors with French regional newspaper La Voix du Nord suggesting the Old Trafford giants are just one of the top teams keeping tabs on the Lille striker.
Man United are currently in the transfer market for a quality forward ahead of the winter transfer window in January, the likes of the quartet of Aleksandr Sobolev, Callum Wilson, Moussa Dembele and Mario Mandzukic already listed.
Interestingly, Osimhen, who will be handed Ligur 1 player of the month trophy during Lille’s home game against Bordeaux on October 26, was first linked with United after winning the top scorer award at the U-17 World Cup in 2015, but Derek Langley, ex-head of youth player recruitment, denied the reports.
Osimhen has enjoyed a boost in top form since arriving Ligue 1 at the start of the campaign, netting seven times and assisting two goals so far.
Brazil coach, Tite has taken time out to appraise the qualities Nigeria’s Super Eagles paraded against Selecao during their friendly game on Sunday, October 13, at Singapore National Stadium.
The football tactician specifically singled out the trio of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi as quick and exciting going forward during the friendly game on Sunday.
Sports
Joshua gets fresh tips for Ruiz’s clash
Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has been given fresh tips on how to get his pound of flesh back against David Ruiz Jnr, when they clash in their rematch on December 7.
Ahead of the much-anticipated decider in the future of Joshua as a world heavyweight of repute, another British boxer, Richard Riakporhe has advised that ‘AJ’ needs to be ‘on point mentally’ if he is to beat Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.
The cruiserweight sparred with Joshua back in 2011 and described him as ‘fast, strong and very intimidating’, but said the man who takes the fight will be the one most mentally prepared, but Ruiz, who stepped in just five-weeks before the fight, shocked the boxing world when he beat ‘AJ’ at Madison Square Garden and took his heavyweight titles back on June 1.
Speaking of the rematch, Riakporhe said Joshua has the necessary skills to reclaim his titles, but when a boxer like Ruiz gets at you, it takes a lot to overcome mentally.
Riakporhe told Yahoo Sport Tailgate: “It’s all about who comes on point mentally, that’s going to take that fight because Joshua has all the attributes to deal with this kind of opponent, we saw him nearly knock him out.
It’s one of them ones, when a guy gets at you like the way he did, listen, it takes a lot to overcome mentally.”
Sports
Lagos Open Tennis: Rain forces postponement of grand finale
T
he heavy downpour in Lagos and its environs throughout Sunday has forced the final matches of the 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Championship to be postponed till Monday.
The matches of both the men and women’s singles were supposed to start by 1pm, but when it get to some few minutes to 5pm and rain failed to stop, the ITF Supervisor, Patrick Kamuhia in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) announced the postponement of the finals which will now begin by 10am Monday with the women’s singles: the match between Indian Riya Bhatia and Nastja Kolar from Slovenia. This will be followed by the men’s singles final between Aldin Setkic from Bosnia and Calvin Hemery from France.
Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwolu-Olu of Lagos, who supposed to declare the tournament closed on Sunday is still being expected during the finals on Monday, so also is the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare.
Before the announcement of the postponement, the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan was a beehive of activities with the venue already jam-packed.
Sports
EPL: Liverpool’s Lallana denies United maximum points
Sub Adam Lallana stole Liverpool’s late leveller after Marcus Rashford’s opener and two VAR decisions left resurgent Manchester United on top.
Rashford volleyed a 36th minute opener from Daniel James’ perfect cross but Lallana tapped home to reward Liverpool’s growing pressure, reports thesun.co.uk.
Impressive Rashford peaked his menacing display up front by stabbing home a goal that was allowed despite video replays suggesting Victor Lindelof fouled Kop frontman Divock Origi seconds earlier.
Then Sadio Mane’s prompt equaliser was erased after VAR showed he handled the ball as he bustled past Harry Maguire.
But after United’s first-half superiority against hesitant-looking visitors, Liverpool switched to 4-4-2 and increasingly pushed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back, helped by replacement midfield Alec Oxlade-Chamberlain.
And finally Lallana was left free at he far post to slot home.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Oxlade-Chamberlain fired close late on – but a draw was fair.
Sports
Ronaldo strikes again as Juve extend Serie A lead
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as Juventus beat visiting Bologna 2-1 on Saturday to move four points clear at the top of the Serie A table.
Ronaldo struck from close range after 19 minutes, but Danilo levelled for the visitors soon afterwards.
Miralem Pjanic profited from a defensive mix-up to net Juve’s winner after the break, reports Reuters.
Bologna were then denied an equaliser by the crossbar and a superb Gianluigi Buffon save in stoppage time.
The result stretched Juve’s winning run to five matches in all competitions and continued Maurizio Sarri’s unbeaten start as their coach.
The champions are top on 22 points but second-placed Inter Milan can cut their lead to one point with victory at Sassuolo on Sunday.
Ronaldo reached the landmark of 700 career goals while on international duty with Portugal on Monday and made it 701 at the Allianz Stadium as he beat his marker and fired in at the near post.
Bologna travelled to Turin with just one victory against Juve in their last 31 attempts, but they levelled through Danilo midway through the first half when the Brazilian defender smashed in a half-volley.
Pjanic restored the hosts’ lead after 54 minutes as he capitalised on chaotic defending from Bologna to pounce on a loose ball and sweep a shot into the corner.
The visitors nearly equalised in the dying minutes when substitute Federico Santander’s header came back off the bar before veteran goalkeeper Buffon acrobatically palmed over the striker’s overhead kick.
Sports
Rooney’s MLS adventure comes to sour end
Wayne Rooney’s Major League Soccer adventure came to a sour end along with DC United’s season on Saturday as Toronto FC scored a wild 5-1 extra-time playoff win to send the former-England captain on to his next career stop.
Rooney’s departure proved far less exciting than his celebrated arrival on the MLS scene just last year when the one-time wunderkind and Manchester United all-time leading scorer was hyped as the second coming of David Beckham.
But in a career packed with glory and trophies Rooney’s time in the MLS will appear as nothing more than a footnote, reports Reuters.
There will be no great achievement to underline his nearly two-year sojourn to the United States, the 33-year-old unable to add to his legacy of twice getting his club into the postseason but never winning a match.
If Rooney enjoyed his time in North America he kept it to himself on Saturday, dressing quietly and then offering nothing more than a stone-faced glance in the direction of the media as he turned and left the dressing room without saying a word, leaving it to team mates and coaches to reflect on his contributions.
“I think he gave a lot to the organization, he was a great team mate,” said United coach Ben Olsen. “I think he was good to our fans and he was very appreciative of the support he got with our fan base and the community, the DC area.
“It’s an unfortunate way for him to finish.
“I am sure he would have wanted to hit the back of the net and push us into the next round but that’s not how it went.”
Rooney finished Saturday’s contest on the bench after being substituted in overtime, but did not depart BMO Field without offering a reminder of why he is rated one of the game’s great predators.
Twice during a one minute stretch during the second half with Toronto clinging to a 1-0 lead, Rooney forced TFC’s Quentin Westberg to make spectacular saves, later patting the keeper on the back as he walked away shaking his head and looking towards the heavens.
A stoppage-time equalizer from Lucas Rodriguez off a Rooney corner canceled Toronto’s 1-0 lead but did nothing to deflate the homeside who struck four times in the extra session, including a pair from Jonathan Osorio and one each from substitutes Richie Laryea and Nick DeLeon.
Rooney did not bring the charisma of former England captain Beckham to the MLS but offered a well marketed blue collar appeal and a rich resume of success and trophies, including five Premier League titles, an FA Cup and Champions League crown.
There were a few highlight reel moments during his time in the United States, including a brilliant long range strike from his own end of the field against Orlando, while a Twitter spat between his wife Coleen and the wife of his former-England Jamie Vardy kept him in the English tabloid headlines.
But there was nothing accomplished on North American pitches that added anything of substance to his reputation.
He brought a bit more attention and a put few more fans in the seats as DC United moved from RFK Stadium to their new state-of-the-art home Audi Field, but never came close to elevating the MLS profile the way Beckham had on his arrival in Los Angeles in 2007.
Beckham’s impact on the MLS is still being felt while Rooney returns to England to be a player-coach with EFL Championship side Derby County having failed to leave his mark on MLS.
Sports
EPL: Ole’s gunner need a miracle against Liverpool
This afternoon Manchester United hosts league leaders Liverpool, with the Red Devils’ boss desperately needing a good performance in order to save his job, notes Tunde Sulaiman
E
ight months ago, the dark clouds gathering against the performance of Manchester United under celebrated coach, Jose Mourinho finally came to a head when the Red Devils made the trip to Anfield and were completely played off the park by Liverpool.
Forty-eight hours after the humiliation, the powers that be at Old Trafford gave the two-time Champions League winner the boot and within 24 hours surprised many by naming a former Red Devils’ legend in his place in the person of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
And this afternoon, the man named the ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ during his playing days at Old Trafford, is not only facing the same opposition; but also finds himself in almost the same situation as his predecessor – apparently only one defeat away from becoming the latest ex-United manager.
Incidentally, Ole’s reign kicked off in stunning fashion, with his side racking up an eight-unbeaten run to boost the impression that the Old Trafford hierarchy had been spot on with their choice of coach.
However, the feel-good bounce wore off as soon as the Norwegian was named permanent manger on March 28 with the Red Devils, which had won 14 out of 19 matches before then, only winning five out of 17 games.
This campaign the malaise has refused to go away with United only winning only two of their eight matches to lie 12th on the table only two points above relegation – their worse start to a season in 30 years.
And although, United’s Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward has publically thrown his support behind the 46-year-old former striker, his position will come under more scrutiny should the Red Devils suffer a very heavy defeat today.
Considering the performance of both sides going into the clash, only an incorrigible optimist will bet on the home side getting anything out of this tie, especially when one remembers that going into the Anfield fixture last December United was in a much better shape and still ended up losing 3-1.
But then the beautiful thing about the “beautiful game” is its unpredictability and that is what most United fans will be banking on today more than form or any technical masterpiece from their manager.
After all daring to believe is not a crime as many fans know.
In fact on September 14, fans of newly promoted Norwich City had cause to enjoy such when their team defied all odds to beat champions Manchester City 3-2 while it was the turn of Wolves and their fans only a fortnight ago, when they became only the second side to beat the Citizens this season.
Wolves’ feat was all the more remarkable because going into the game they had been very poor after losing four games and hovering just three places above relegation and yet found their mojo at the right time to stun the runaway favourites at the Etihad Stadium.
This is exactly what United have to find from somewhere today if they are to avoid another very disquieting afternoon at old Trafford.
Unfortunately Ole’s cause is not helped by the crippling injuries to some of his more experienced players, with first choice keeper, David De Gea being the latest to join the list after limping off during Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifier draw with Sweden on Tuesday night, meaning that he will once again have to throw a number of the youngsters into the high stakes game, which has a lot riding on the outcome.
His opposite number, Jurgen Klopp has no such worries and is in fact even spoilt for choice as to the players he can use at the Theatre of Dreams.
Actually his side can set a new Premier League record should they avoid defeat against United today. The Reds are currently on a 17-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League – matching the landmark set by Rafael Benitez’s side in 2008.
A positive result against the Red Devils would extend that run to a record-breaking 18 matches, which includes every top-flight fixture this season plus the final one of last term.
The German will love nothing more than to extend the record by once again showing how wide the gulf between the two teams have grown since he took charge of the Reds in October 2015.
He will also want to end the unwanted record of having never won at Old Trafford with the Reds.
With the odds overwhelmingly stacked against Ole and his wards, there is only one conceivable outcome of the heavyweight clash today – but then, history is replete with instances of shock results.
And right now, that more than anything else is what millions of United fans will be banking on.
The final game of Week Nine comes up tomorrow night with Sheffield Wednesday having the arduous task of welcoming Arsenal to Hillsborough Stadium also hoping for a miracle to happen.
